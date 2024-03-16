Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23117981
Manglik/ Non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Status Business Family, Handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344
AGGARWAL
CL23117539
Working match for 1994 born Garg, Slim, 5'-9" B.Tech. (DTU), MBA (IIM), Package 22 lac, Chandigarh, Tricity preferred, 94636-54637.
AGGARWAL
CL23117583
27/6'-1" boy, B.Tech.- NIT, working in MNC Bangalore, belongs to Ambala Cantt. Parents passed away. Elder brother- bhabhi Software Engineers. Ph: 99966-58881.
AGGARWAL
CL23117832
mittal boy 10-5-1992,5'-8,post eg-2, govt employee in pspcl , 7837188774, 9988158874
AGGARWAL
CL23118361
Gupta Handsome Manglik boy B.Tech, 05.08.1992, 12.40 pm, New Delhi, 5'-8'', Working in Pvt. Bank Chandigarh, Decent package in 6 Figures, Mohali based family. 9878422743.
AGGARWAL
CL23118379
PQM for Aggarwal boy 1984 born, B.Tech., working in MNC. Contact WhatsApp 99029-71900, [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL23118388
Suitable match for Garg boy, Aug. 1995, 5'-9", BE, working in MNC Gurgaon. Contact: 83605-10741.
AGGARWAL
CL23118687
PQM for Goel boy 1 Dec. 93, 6:45 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-6'', B.Tech., Lead Senior Engineer MNC Gurgaon package 30 LPA. CA/ BDS/ IT preferred. 98888-02710.
AGGARWAL
CL23118865
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal boy, B.Com, Chartered Accountant, CFA Level 2, 26 years, 5'-5'', 17 LPA. MNC Gurgaon. Contact 94178-40191.
AGGARWAL
CL23118964
Wanted beautiful Govt. employed match for Singla Advocate boy in Mansa. Height 5'-11", DoB 10 Sep. 1998. Father mother Govt. employee. Very well settled family having rental and Commercial Property. 81467-22667.
BRAHMIN
CL23115181
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23117466
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin Post Graduate boy, 5'-6.5", 9.7.88, Chandigarh. Working in MNC Company. Educated in Canada & India. Presently on assignment in Dubai. Package 95 LPA. Family based in Chandigarh/ Gurgaon. Send bio data with pictures; do not call; WhatsApp only +91 6284743952.
BRAHMIN
CL23117853
89 born HP GOVT Boy wanted Msc bed/ Nursing/Mcom girl-cast no bar -8219456503
BRAHMIN
CL23117933
Suitable match for Punjabi manglik hindu Brahmin 1995, 5'-11", Govt.job in Canada. Well-Settled Canada girl preferred. 97794-55513.
BRAHMIN
CL23117995
Saraswat Brahmin boy post graduate 5'-11", 24-07-91, 2.45 pm, Shimla. Working in private Bank Chandigarh, package 6 LPA. Whatsapp 62830-05389.
BRAHMIN
CL23118020
Brahmin boy, 25.10.1996, 11 am, 5'-8", Canada PR. 98159-69470.
BRAHMIN
CL23118192
Chandigarh based Brahmin boy well settled, Event planner, 5/10/1988, 10:00 am, Chandigarh, 6'-4", looking for beautiful girl. Contact: 99882-23947.
BRAHMIN
CL23118779
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, Canada work permit, 1994 born, 5'-9", B.Pharmacy. Doing job. 9464441416.
BRAHMIN
CL23118943
Suitable match for Brahmin vegetarian boy, December 1986 born, 5'-5", Well settled in Canada (PR). Family Chandigarh based. Contact Whatsapp 98146-63005.
DIVORCEE
CL23118584
Suitable match for 5'-4", Radha Swami American Citizen Pharmacist Jan. 1980. 99157-02035.
DIVORCEE
CL23112551
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23115507
Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy mutual divorcee August 1988, 5'-10", MBA, working MNC Delhi 12 Lacs p/a. Father/ Mother govt. retired. Only son. WhatsApp 94161-80030.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23117915
Turbaned handsome Khatri Sikh boy, mutual divorce, July 1987, 5'-7", Doctorate, working in Central Government Institute. Father retired gazetted officer, Mother housewife, sisters married, WhatsApp +91-98764-41343.
JAT SIKH
CL23115516
Looking for a well educated, beautiful girl for Canada born 32, 6', handsome Jat Sikh clean shaven boy, B.Sc., B.Com, CPA (CA), presently working in USA with MNC. Family well-educated well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp +1 8253657470.
JAT SIKH
CL23117906
Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics, currently post Doc in USA. Please WhatsApp at (905)4844250.
JAT SIKH
CL23118074
Suitable match for US citizen, Jat Sikh Sidhu, 1994 born, 6'-1", MS Engineering Grad boy, working as an Engineer in US Defense Company. Looking for Engineer/ Medical graduated, Jatt Sikh girl. Whatsapp: +19162975972, Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23118295
Jatt Sikh Sidhu 32, 5'-6", 8 acre land. Ph.D. job. Wanted educated bride Patiala, Sangrur prefer. 88725-99155.
JAT SIKH
CL23112067
We are looking for a Jatt Sikh educated girl for our Jatt Sikh son, born and educated in Australia. He is 33 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and is working as a Lawyer. If you are interested, please provide further details and photographs to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23115398
Seeking a US born and raised Professional bride for a Jatt Sikh, 31, Certified Public Accountant, 5'-9'', Working with MNF. Well Settled and educated California family, Share bio and Photos on Whatsapp. +91 98789-88818.
JAT SIKH
CL23116437
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23117468
Jat Sikh clean shaven Australia PR boy, born 1993, 5'-10", looking for educated girl. GNM/B.Sc Nursing preferred. Sister Australia. Parents Mohali. M: 97791-54121.
JAT SIKH
CL23117485
Jatt Sikh Dhaliwal boy, 24, 6'-1", Canadian citizen seeks well educated IT or Medical professional girl. Boy in India till April first week. 76968-96915.
JAT SIKH
CL23117839
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, PR Canada, handsome, well settled boy, 5'-11", 38 years. Contact: 9417705179.
JAT SIKH
CL23117962
Kang, Assistant Manager, Bank Of Baroda, 5'-8", June 1989. Currently posted Rajasthan. Family Mohali settled. Whatsapp: 98886-12477.
JAT SIKH
CL23119038
USA visitor visa holder Dosanjh Jatt Sikh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and clinic (India), sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, urban-rural property. Prefer Fresno/ California State/ American citizen/ PR medical field girl. Australian profile considerable. +9162808-31082, +155989-27861 (WhatsApp), bureaus and land greeders excuse. Serious inquiries only.
JAT SIKH
CL23119316
USA Citizen Pannu Jatt Sikh, 5'-11", 1996, BE in Petroleum Science from USA, working in oil refinery lab, looking for Jatt Sikh convent educated at least 5'-5" tall girl with Medical or Engineering or B.Sc. Nursing. Contact: +16613338834, [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23117865
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convent educated, Graduate, own settled business, running showroom. Only son. Bureau excuse. 9814002579.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23117912
Working Girl for Well educated Professionally qualified groom. Own buisness tricity. Dob 02/03/1993 tob 11:40PM POB : Chandigarh .Contact 9888477456
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23116016
29 yrs, 5'-8", B.Tech, Double Master from USA, Software Engineer, working for US Company, Gurgaon based, Khatri Arora, Father Retired Colonel, Mother Homemaker. 77380-93384.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23116998
Match for Punjabi-Khatri, well educated boy, 31, 5'-10", only son. Family (vegetarian) settled in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). Family owned Distribution business of FMCG and Pharmaceuticals. Looking for educated, family oriented girl (Vegetarian). Punjabi family preferred. 97590-90648.
MAHAJAN
CL23117474
Decent match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11:20 am Jalandhar. 97797-14156.
NRI
CL23096791
British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Post Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 30+. Contact/ WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full biodata.
NRI
CL23115297
NZ Citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Chartered Accountant 5'-6'', 1991 born. Well settled family. Please contact Whatsapp only +64 2102550379.
NRI
CL23117465
Handsome Lubana Sikh boy 6'-3", 1988 born, B.E from PEC Chandigarh, M.S from USA, currently working in Microsoft Seattle USA, having H1B visa and green card in progress. WhatsApp: 98556-89776 and call on 62830-46624.
NRI
CL23117541
Match for Sikh boy Sept 83 6 ft tall Eng/business family oriented/ professional girl must relocate only from USA send pic/bio data at [email protected]
NRI
CL23117625
Suitable match for Canada PR Non-mangilk Sarsawat Brahmin boy 22.10.1992, 7:00 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7", B.Tech (ECE), MBA, India PGDM in Canada. Contact: 9417440379.
NRI
CL23117802
Saraswat Brahmin, 5 July 1990, Chandigarh born, 6 feet, working MNC at Amsterdam, Package 50 Lakh. Short marriage, legally separated. Family settled Panchkula. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98157-80084, 79735-08871.
NRI
CL23118049
Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing Double Master Degree (complete July 2024) Australia. Required Australian/ New Zealand, PR/ Work Permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family New Zealand well settled. Data WhatsApp 0061431926407, 00642108293834.
NRI
CL23118106
Match for Prajapati USA PR boy, 6', 08.08.95, IT professional. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech Computer Science or any Computer Degree. Contact: 6280695827.
NRI
CL23118238
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver P.R. Canada 1993 born 5'-5" turbaned boy, M.Tech., own house Canada. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing/ Medical background. Caste no bar. Boy presently in India. Contact: 95308-85228.
NRI
CL23118691
Professionally qualified match from USA/ Canada/ India for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 39 yrs., 5'-9", never married, (looks younger), MS (CS) USA, H1B visa, vegetarian, kundli must, upper caste welcome. WhatsApp: 81461-95255.
NRI
CL23118809
Hindu Arora (Dawer) Australia work permit holder handsome boy, 5'-9", Master Degree holder Australia. 06.02.94, 6:20 pm, birth Phagwara. Educated Australia TR/ PR or highly qualified Indian girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98140-74209.
NRI
CL23119138
Match for Hindu Khatri boy 06/07/1994, 5:20 pm, Chandigarh, 170 cm, ME- AI, employed in Canada. Looking for girl residing USA, Canada. 97797-40491.
NRI
CL23119243
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL23119375
Life partner for highly educated smart, broad minded, upper caste, officer family, well known Canadian citizen single 54, 5'-7", younger looking male. Cultured, flexible girl willing to settle in Canada/India preferred. Cast no bar. Mobile: 7009314027. E-mail: [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23117280
Verma boy, 5'-11", Oct 1995, Post Graduate, PR Canada, working in Toronto. Bureau excuse. 98156-97541, 99887-67155.
RAJPUT
CL23117469
Alliance for Himachali Rajput boy 5'-10", 08.10.1997, 8.44 am, Rohtak, MCA 11 lac, working in MNC Bangalore, Girl from Private Sector. Simple marriage. 98160-35076.
RAJPUT
CL23117742
Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", M.Sc, MCA, Australian Citizen, slim, fair complexion. Working Multi national company in Australia. Coming soon. Family settled Mohali. Educated girl from simple family. 98781-23137.
RAJPUT
CL23118990
Maid Rajput divorcee boy, 55, 5'-6", BA, own business have Canadian Multiple visa, one sister Australia, one sister Canadian citizen. Caste no bar. 9056840373.
SAINI
CL23117317
Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy 1991/5'-9", B.Arch., Architect and Fine Art Photographer at Mohali. Father Advocate, Mother Teacher. Contact 94170-38309..
SAINI
CL23117331
Suitable match for Sikh Saini clean shaved boy, April 96, 6'-0", Master of Accounting from University of Waterloo, Working as Senior Financial Analyst, Canadian citizen by birth, Parents well settled in Toronto Canada. 98765-93963, 001-647-219-5752.
SAINI
CL23118750
PQM4 Toronto based Saini boy 29 yrs., 6'-04", on handsome package, preference Saini/ Jat Sikh girl from Toronto 5'-08", around on work/ study visa. 98913-34959 (C).
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23117531
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh turbaned boy, on work permit Canada, 1995/5'-5", B.Tech + Masters. Father gazetted officer (retd.). Urban property. Tricity preferred. Contact: 77175-30422.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23117683
Professionally Qualified, Working match for Ramdasia Sikh Handsome boy 1993, 5'-9'', MCA, Frontend Developer at Mohali, Father Officer, Chandigarh Settled family. Contact 98882-18029.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23118181
Suitable match for Ravidasia Sikh boy, July 1985, 5'-10", USA Emigrant. One brother Govt job. No sister. Doaba. Caste no bar. 9915816165, 8146336879.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23118284
Ramdasia Sikh clean shaven, 1991, 6'-0", B.Tech, MBA, Central govt. employee, Caste no bar. Wanted Central govt. employee girl. 94632-06790.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23118618
Wanted B.Sc Nursing/GNM or well educated/abroad settled girl for Ad-dharmi (Ravidasia) boy B.Pharmacy 1989, 5'-8", running chemist shop Jalandhar. Brother settled abroad. Parents retired. 9463008795.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23118846
Ramdasia Sikh boy, December 1990, 5’-4”, BBA, MBA, PGDBM in Finance, working as Patwari (Trainee) Punjab Govt. Tricity preferred. 89688-08390.
SIKH
CL23102572
Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.
SIKH
CL23115529
PQM for Prajapat, 33 yrs turbaned Sikh boy 6 feet, B.Sc. MBA, 2 yrs study in Canada, now on working visa in California U.S.. Sisters married in Canada. Father retired and pensioner. Own house, Mohali. 94631-69947, [email protected]
SIKH
CL23117614
Working match for Central Government Class'1' officer Delhi, Jan'95 6ft 7589101007 Marriage Bureau Excuse
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23118585
Sikh Khatri Arora, 1994 born, 5'-11", Canada PR, working as a Chef in Canada, boy currently in India for two month. Looking for well educated & preferred Nursing girl. Contact: 77174-15343.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23117817
Australian permanent resident boy, 23.02.1996, 5:25 am, Sandhwal (Distt. Hoshiarpur), 5'-8", M.Tech., sister doing Ph.D. at Australia. Father retired PSPCL. Looking for educated beautiful girl. 94171-16793, 94780-65747.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23117896
Suitable qualified match required for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, Australian PR holder boy, Feb 1995, 5'-10". Father Doctor. Mother Educationist. One married sister Dentist. +91-7986679586, +91-9501365899.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23119059
90/ 5'-4", handsome boy pure vegetarian Govt. job Mohali (few days divorce) Req educated girl. 88473-71069.
