Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23117981

Manglik/ Non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Status Business Family, Handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344

AGGARWAL

CL23117539

Working match for 1994 born Garg, Slim, 5'-9" B.Tech. (DTU), MBA (IIM), Package 22 lac, Chandigarh, Tricity preferred, 94636-54637.

AGGARWAL

CL23117583

27/6'-1" boy, B.Tech.- NIT, working in MNC Bangalore, belongs to Ambala Cantt. Parents passed away. Elder brother- bhabhi Software Engineers. Ph: 99966-58881.

AGGARWAL

CL23117832

mittal boy 10-5-1992,5'-8,post eg-2, govt employee in pspcl , 7837188774, 9988158874

AGGARWAL

CL23118361

Gupta Handsome Manglik boy B.Tech, 05.08.1992, 12.40 pm, New Delhi, 5'-8'', Working in Pvt. Bank Chandigarh, Decent package in 6 Figures, Mohali based family. 9878422743.

AGGARWAL

CL23118379

PQM for Aggarwal boy 1984 born, B.Tech., working in MNC. Contact WhatsApp 99029-71900, [email protected]

AGGARWAL

CL23118388

Suitable match for Garg boy, Aug. 1995, 5'-9", BE, working in MNC Gurgaon. Contact: 83605-10741.

AGGARWAL

CL23118687

PQM for Goel boy 1 Dec. 93, 6:45 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-6'', B.Tech., Lead Senior Engineer MNC Gurgaon package 30 LPA. CA/ BDS/ IT preferred. 98888-02710.

AGGARWAL

CL23118865

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal boy, B.Com, Chartered Accountant, CFA Level 2, 26 years, 5'-5'', 17 LPA. MNC Gurgaon. Contact 94178-40191.

AGGARWAL

CL23118964

Wanted beautiful Govt. employed match for Singla Advocate boy in Mansa. Height 5'-11", DoB 10 Sep. 1998. Father mother Govt. employee. Very well settled family having rental and Commercial Property. 81467-22667.

BRAHMIN

CL23115181

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23117466

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin Post Graduate boy, 5'-6.5", 9.7.88, Chandigarh. Working in MNC Company. Educated in Canada & India. Presently on assignment in Dubai. Package 95 LPA. Family based in Chandigarh/ Gurgaon. Send bio data with pictures; do not call; WhatsApp only +91 6284743952.

BRAHMIN

CL23117853

89 born HP GOVT Boy wanted Msc bed/ Nursing/Mcom girl-cast no bar -8219456503

BRAHMIN

CL23117933

Suitable match for Punjabi manglik hindu Brahmin 1995, 5'-11", Govt.job in Canada. Well-Settled Canada girl preferred. 97794-55513.

BRAHMIN

CL23117995

Saraswat Brahmin boy post graduate 5'-11", 24-07-91, 2.45 pm, Shimla. Working in private Bank Chandigarh, package 6 LPA. Whatsapp 62830-05389.

BRAHMIN

CL23118020

Brahmin boy, 25.10.1996, 11 am, 5'-8", Canada PR. 98159-69470.

BRAHMIN

CL23118192

Chandigarh based Brahmin boy well settled, Event planner, 5/10/1988, 10:00 am, Chandigarh, 6'-4", looking for beautiful girl. Contact: 99882-23947.

BRAHMIN

CL23118779

Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, Canada work permit, 1994 born, 5'-9", B.Pharmacy. Doing job. 9464441416.

BRAHMIN

CL23118943

Suitable match for Brahmin vegetarian boy, December 1986 born, 5'-5", Well settled in Canada (PR). Family Chandigarh based. Contact Whatsapp 98146-63005.

DIVORCEE

CL23118584

Suitable match for 5'-4", Radha Swami American Citizen Pharmacist Jan. 1980. 99157-02035.

DIVORCEE

CL23112551

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23115507

Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy mutual divorcee August 1988, 5'-10", MBA, working MNC Delhi 12 Lacs p/a. Father/ Mother govt. retired. Only son. WhatsApp 94161-80030.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23117915

Turbaned handsome Khatri Sikh boy, mutual divorce, July 1987, 5'-7", Doctorate, working in Central Government Institute. Father retired gazetted officer, Mother housewife, sisters married, WhatsApp +91-98764-41343.

JAT SIKH

CL23115516

Looking for a well educated, beautiful girl for Canada born 32, 6', handsome Jat Sikh clean shaven boy, B.Sc., B.Com, CPA (CA), presently working in USA with MNC. Family well-educated well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp +1 8253657470.

JAT SIKH

CL23117906

Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics, currently post Doc in USA. Please WhatsApp at (905)4844250.

JAT SIKH

CL23118074

Suitable match for US citizen, Jat Sikh Sidhu, 1994 born, 6'-1", MS Engineering Grad boy, working as an Engineer in US Defense Company. Looking for Engineer/ Medical graduated, Jatt Sikh girl. Whatsapp: +19162975972, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23118295

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 32, 5'-6", 8 acre land. Ph.D. job. Wanted educated bride Patiala, Sangrur prefer. 88725-99155.

JAT SIKH

CL23112067

We are looking for a Jatt Sikh educated girl for our Jatt Sikh son, born and educated in Australia. He is 33 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and is working as a Lawyer. If you are interested, please provide further details and photographs to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23115398

Seeking a US born and raised Professional bride for a Jatt Sikh, 31, Certified Public Accountant, 5'-9'', Working with MNF. Well Settled and educated California family, Share bio and Photos on Whatsapp. +91 98789-88818.

JAT SIKH

CL23116437

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL23117468

Jat Sikh clean shaven Australia PR boy, born 1993, 5'-10", looking for educated girl. GNM/B.Sc Nursing preferred. Sister Australia. Parents Mohali. M: 97791-54121.

JAT SIKH

CL23117485

Jatt Sikh Dhaliwal boy, 24, 6'-1", Canadian citizen seeks well educated IT or Medical professional girl. Boy in India till April first week. 76968-96915.

JAT SIKH

CL23117839

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, PR Canada, handsome, well settled boy, 5'-11", 38 years. Contact: 9417705179.

JAT SIKH

CL23117962

Kang, Assistant Manager, Bank Of Baroda, 5'-8", June 1989. Currently posted Rajasthan. Family Mohali settled. Whatsapp: 98886-12477.

JAT SIKH

CL23119038

USA visitor visa holder Dosanjh Jatt Sikh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and clinic (India), sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, urban-rural property. Prefer Fresno/ California State/ American citizen/ PR medical field girl. Australian profile considerable. +9162808-31082, +155989-27861 (WhatsApp), bureaus and land greeders excuse. Serious inquiries only.

JAT SIKH

CL23119316

USA Citizen Pannu Jatt Sikh, 5'-11", 1996, BE in Petroleum Science from USA, working in oil refinery lab, looking for Jatt Sikh convent educated at least 5'-5" tall girl with Medical or Engineering or B.Sc. Nursing. Contact: +16613338834, [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23117865

Suitable qualified, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convent educated, Graduate, own settled business, running showroom. Only son. Bureau excuse. 9814002579.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23117912

Working Girl for Well educated Professionally qualified groom. Own buisness tricity. Dob 02/03/1993 tob 11:40PM POB : Chandigarh .Contact 9888477456

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23116016

29 yrs, 5'-8", B.Tech, Double Master from USA, Software Engineer, working for US Company, Gurgaon based, Khatri Arora, Father Retired Colonel, Mother Homemaker. 77380-93384.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23116998

Match for Punjabi-Khatri, well educated boy, 31, 5'-10", only son. Family (vegetarian) settled in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). Family owned Distribution business of FMCG and Pharmaceuticals. Looking for educated, family oriented girl (Vegetarian). Punjabi family preferred. 97590-90648.

MAHAJAN

CL23117474

Decent match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11:20 am Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

NRI

CL23096791

British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Post Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 30+. Contact/ WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full biodata.

NRI

CL23115297

NZ Citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Chartered Accountant 5'-6'', 1991 born. Well settled family. Please contact Whatsapp only +64 2102550379.

NRI

CL23117465

Handsome Lubana Sikh boy 6'-3", 1988 born, B.E from PEC Chandigarh, M.S from USA, currently working in Microsoft Seattle USA, having H1B visa and green card in progress. WhatsApp: 98556-89776 and call on 62830-46624.

NRI

CL23117541

Match for Sikh boy Sept 83 6 ft tall Eng/business family oriented/ professional girl must relocate only from USA send pic/bio data at [email protected]

NRI

CL23117625

Suitable match for Canada PR Non-mangilk Sarsawat Brahmin boy 22.10.1992, 7:00 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7", B.Tech (ECE), MBA, India PGDM in Canada. Contact: 9417440379.

NRI

CL23117802

Saraswat Brahmin, 5 July 1990, Chandigarh born, 6 feet, working MNC at Amsterdam, Package 50 Lakh. Short marriage, legally separated. Family settled Panchkula. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98157-80084, 79735-08871.

NRI

CL23118049

Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing Double Master Degree (complete July 2024) Australia. Required Australian/ New Zealand, PR/ Work Permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family New Zealand well settled. Data WhatsApp 0061431926407, 00642108293834.

NRI

CL23118106

Match for Prajapati USA PR boy, 6', 08.08.95, IT professional. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech Computer Science or any Computer Degree. Contact: 6280695827.

NRI

CL23118238

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver P.R. Canada 1993 born 5'-5" turbaned boy, M.Tech., own house Canada. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing/ Medical background. Caste no bar. Boy presently in India. Contact: 95308-85228.

NRI

CL23118691

Professionally qualified match from USA/ Canada/ India for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 39 yrs., 5'-9", never married, (looks younger), MS (CS) USA, H1B visa, vegetarian, kundli must, upper caste welcome. WhatsApp: 81461-95255.

NRI

CL23118809

Hindu Arora (Dawer) Australia work permit holder handsome boy, 5'-9", Master Degree holder Australia. 06.02.94, 6:20 pm, birth Phagwara. Educated Australia TR/ PR or highly qualified Indian girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98140-74209.

NRI

CL23119138

Match for Hindu Khatri boy 06/07/1994, 5:20 pm, Chandigarh, 170 cm, ME- AI, employed in Canada. Looking for girl residing USA, Canada. 97797-40491.

NRI

CL23119243

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL23119375

Life partner for highly educated smart, broad minded, upper caste, officer family, well known Canadian citizen single 54, 5'-7", younger looking male. Cultured, flexible girl willing to settle in Canada/India preferred. Cast no bar. Mobile: 7009314027. E-mail: [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23117280

Verma boy, 5'-11", Oct 1995, Post Graduate, PR Canada, working in Toronto. Bureau excuse. 98156-97541, 99887-67155.

RAJPUT

CL23117469

Alliance for Himachali Rajput boy 5'-10", 08.10.1997, 8.44 am, Rohtak, MCA 11 lac, working in MNC Bangalore, Girl from Private Sector. Simple marriage. 98160-35076.

RAJPUT

CL23117742

Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", M.Sc, MCA, Australian Citizen, slim, fair complexion. Working Multi national company in Australia. Coming soon. Family settled Mohali. Educated girl from simple family. 98781-23137.

RAJPUT

CL23118990

Maid Rajput divorcee boy, 55, 5'-6", BA, own business have Canadian Multiple visa, one sister Australia, one sister Canadian citizen. Caste no bar. 9056840373.

SAINI

CL23117317

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy 1991/5'-9", B.Arch., Architect and Fine Art Photographer at Mohali. Father Advocate, Mother Teacher. Contact 94170-38309..

SAINI

CL23117331

Suitable match for Sikh Saini clean shaved boy, April 96, 6'-0", Master of Accounting from University of Waterloo, Working as Senior Financial Analyst, Canadian citizen by birth, Parents well settled in Toronto Canada. 98765-93963, 001-647-219-5752.

SAINI

CL23118750

PQM4 Toronto based Saini boy 29 yrs., 6'-04", on handsome package, preference Saini/ Jat Sikh girl from Toronto 5'-08", around on work/ study visa. 98913-34959 (C).

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23117531

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh turbaned boy, on work permit Canada, 1995/5'-5", B.Tech + Masters. Father gazetted officer (retd.). Urban property. Tricity preferred. Contact: 77175-30422.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23117683

Professionally Qualified, Working match for Ramdasia Sikh Handsome boy 1993, 5'-9'', MCA, Frontend Developer at Mohali, Father Officer, Chandigarh Settled family. Contact 98882-18029.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23118181

Suitable match for Ravidasia Sikh boy, July 1985, 5'-10", USA Emigrant. One brother Govt job. No sister. Doaba. Caste no bar. 9915816165, 8146336879.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23118284

Ramdasia Sikh clean shaven, 1991, 6'-0", B.Tech, MBA, Central govt. employee, Caste no bar. Wanted Central govt. employee girl. 94632-06790.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23118618

Wanted B.Sc Nursing/GNM or well educated/abroad settled girl for Ad-dharmi (Ravidasia) boy B.Pharmacy 1989, 5'-8", running chemist shop Jalandhar. Brother settled abroad. Parents retired. 9463008795.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23118846

Ramdasia Sikh boy, December 1990, 5’-4”, BBA, MBA, PGDBM in Finance, working as Patwari (Trainee) Punjab Govt. Tricity preferred. 89688-08390.

SIKH

CL23102572

Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.

SIKH

CL23115529

PQM for Prajapat, 33 yrs turbaned Sikh boy 6 feet, B.Sc. MBA, 2 yrs study in Canada, now on working visa in California U.S.. Sisters married in Canada. Father retired and pensioner. Own house, Mohali. 94631-69947, [email protected]

SIKH

CL23117614

Working match for Central Government Class'1' officer Delhi, Jan'95 6ft 7589101007 Marriage Bureau Excuse

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23118585

Sikh Khatri Arora, 1994 born, 5'-11", Canada PR, working as a Chef in Canada, boy currently in India for two month. Looking for well educated & preferred Nursing girl. Contact: 77174-15343.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23117817

Australian permanent resident boy, 23.02.1996, 5:25 am, Sandhwal (Distt. Hoshiarpur), 5'-8", M.Tech., sister doing Ph.D. at Australia. Father retired PSPCL. Looking for educated beautiful girl. 94171-16793, 94780-65747.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23117896

Suitable qualified match required for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, Australian PR holder boy, Feb 1995, 5'-10". Father Doctor. Mother Educationist. One married sister Dentist. +91-7986679586, +91-9501365899.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23119059

90/ 5'-4", handsome boy pure vegetarian Govt. job Mohali (few days divorce) Req educated girl. 88473-71069.