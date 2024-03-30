Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23122292
Suitable match Mittal boy 30.10.1989, 5'-7", MBA, working MNC, Regional Manager, Ambala. Contact: 93062-18205.
AGGARWAL
CL23122480
Garg Aggarwal boy, 5'-11", 1998 born in USA. Well educated, handsome, tall, good natured, working for MNC and settled in California, USA. Parents from respected Aggarwal families in India. Seeking suitable match. No agents and marriage bureaus. Call or Whatsapp: 98558-26464, +1-415-235-1454.
ARORA
CL23122484
Hindu Arora, slim and good looking boy, born 17.08.1986, residing in Canada (PR), height 5'-9", M.Sc. (IT). Package: 80 Lakh INR. Family based in Kharar (Mohali). The girl should hail from a decent, educated family (Same caste), should be around 30 to 34 years old, Height atleast 5'-2". Contact with 99880-99588/ 98784-23244.
BACKWARD CLASSES
CL23122892
Handsome Engineering Nai Sikh boy 5'-9", 08/1995. B.Tech., M.Tech. (Computer Science), working as ITA with a reputed MNC. File submitted for Australia PR. PTE Score 90. Well educated and settled family. Elder Brothr'S family Australian citizen. Prefer Australian PR/ TR or equally qualified girl. WhatsApp No. +91 99146-26644.
BRAHMIN
CL23120438
Suitable match invited for Brahmin boy, B.Com, SEBI Certified, DoB: 17 January 1986, 7:31 pm, Manglik, Ludhiana, Vegetarian, Teetotaller, 5'-11". Family Well-Educated, Religious, Father retired, Mother homemaker, Elder brother settled in US. Boy leads Zonal Branch of top Financial Asset Firm. Contact after matching on [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23122456
Preferred match for boy, 1986 born, 5'-7", Group -B Govt. employee; seeking govt. job girl. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23122950
MD/ MS/ PCS/ PCMS only Saraswat Brahmin for Brahmin boy 95, pursuing MD Medicine. 98154-74722.
BRAHMIN
CL23123517
Professionally qualified, beautiful girl for Brahmin boy PR Australia, Nov 1997, 5’-7”, Masters (Information Systems), working MNC. Parents settled Tricity. Whatsapp 98728-58234.
DIVORCEE
CL23121490
Handsome Hindu Khatri 35, 5'-8" MS & MBA (USA) US Citizen, divorcee (Issueless). Educated family. Professionally educated girl employed in USA preferred. WhatsApp 98771-04654.
DIVORCEE
CL23122259
Slim handsome Sikh boy, divorcee, 16 April 85 , 5'-11", IT professional, preference to Tricity. Father Defence background, Mother homemaker. WhatsApp biodata: 82816-86473.
JAT SIKH
CL23115516
Looking for a well educated, beautiful girl for Canada born 32, 6', handsome Jat Sikh clean shaven boy, B.Sc., B.Com, CPA (CA), presently working in USA with MNC. Family well-educated well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp +1 8253657470.
JAT SIKH
CL23117906
Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics, currently post Doc in USA. Please WhatsApp at (905)4844250.
JAT SIKH
CL23122143
Jatt Sikh Sidhu 32/5'-6", 8 acre land Ph.D., job. Wanted educated bride Patiala, Sangrur prefer. 88725-99155.
JAT SIKH
CL23122607
Jatt sikh boy, 1991/5'9", Ph.D(Engg,), govt job in BC Canada, seeking Edu canada/USA based match .Whtpp +918427258034, +16046492561
JAT SIKH
CL23123247
Suitable qualified match for 36 years old , 5'-10" Jat Sikh, clean shaven, handsome, Corporate Consultant in Big-4 Gurgaon with high respectable salary package. Liberal educated family. Retired & settled in Mohali with Army & Civil Services background. Contact Whatsapp: 9501110797.
JAT SIKH
CL23115398
Seeking a US born and raised Professional bride for a Jatt Sikh, 31, Certified Public Accountant, 5'-9'', Working with MNF. Well Settled and educated California family, Share bio and Photos on Whatsapp. +91 98789-88818.
JAT SIKH
CL23116437
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23121022
US citizen, Jatt Sikh, highly educated, 1984, divorced after short marriage, seeks bride with family values. Matches from India can also be considered. Caste no bar. +1-562-541-3856.
JAT SIKH
CL23122256
Jatt Sikh boy (Sandhu), B.Tech, 1991, 5'-10", PB Govt. job, Parents retired Govt. employees. Looking for well educated, beautiful, tall girl. Send pictures, bio-data. 094177-66373.
JAT SIKH
CL23122422
Jatt Sikh Gill, turbaned boy, vegetarian, Oct. 92, 5'-8", MS from USA, working as Manager in California. Family has property in Ludhiana. Seeking equally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. US Citizen/Green Card/Canadian Citizen preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 94173-87118
JAT SIKH
CL23122511
Simple, educated match for Jat Sikh boy, 41 yrs, 6'-2" tall, Engineering profession, US citizen, but wants to settle in India. Short marriage divorced, no issue. 9915947125. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23122548
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain, Europe. Boy is 6'-6" tall, slim, fair and Dec. 1987 born, never married. He is a Senior Software Engineer and runs own family business as well. We are looking for an educated, smart and tall bride willing to settle in Europe. Parents currently visiting India. WhatsApp contact: +376366943.
JAT SIKH
CL23122569
PQM match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/ CFA. Ph./ WhatsApp: +1-415-780-9742 (US).
JAT SIKH
CL23122777
Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh boy, 1994/ 5'-8", Engineering Degree from a Canadian University, now working in IT (Vancouver). Professionally qualified girl. Send photo, biodata. 98143-33216.
JAT SIKH
CL23122930
USA visitor visa holder Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, 32/ 5'-10", BDS; ADC dentist and clinic (India), sisters and mother settled in America and Australia, urban- rural property. Prefer Fresno/ California State/ American Citizen/ PR/ medical field girl. Australian profile considerable. +9162808-31082, +155989-27861 (WhatsApp), bureaus and land greeders please excuse. Serious Inquiries.
JAT SIKH
CL23123137
Professionally qualified, beautiful match for handsome Jat Sikh boy PR Australia, 26/5'-8½", Software Engineer Govt. job. Parents settled Chandigarh. 81465-44280.
JAT SIKH
CL23123439
Jat Sikh Canadian PR, well educated boy, 1997 born, 6'-1". Seeks suitable match preferably work permit/PR. Contact: +91-9311112003, +1-226-246-0342.
KAMBOJ
CL23122604
Suitable match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-10", 1984, MBA, B.Com. own business, divorced after a month of marriage. Seeking unmarried girl. No demand. 98153-55220.
KHATRI
CL23122855
Anshik Manglik Punjabi Khatri handsome boy 2.2.1995, 9.25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", B.Tech, MNC Noida 20 Lacs. 94643-95148.
KHATRI
CL23123368
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-Manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convent educated, Graduate, own settled business, running showroom. Only son. Bureau excuse. 98140-02579.
KHATRI
CL23123429
Canadian PR, 5'-11", 4 Sept 1993, Ahuja Khatri boy looking for Canadian PR well educated girl. Contact: 9988053239.
KHATRI
CL23123929
Hindu Khatri boy, 6 April 1994, 5'-7", B.Com, CA Inter, PGDMA (Finance), own business, good income. Required educated girl. 9463631797.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23122355
Suitable beautiful educated Homely Sikh Girl for Very Handsome Arora Sikh 5'4", 1995 born Ludhiana based Businessman, only son of reputated family, contact # 8566000404
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23122900
Well settled Canadian PR manglik handsome Khatri boy, 5'-10", 17.12.1994, 12:15 pm Sirsa. MBA private job. 93550-16520. [email protected]
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23123360
Match for Hindu Arora boy June 26, 1989, 4:20 p.m., ht. 5'-8", MDS Doctor. 90419-53987.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23123500
Professionally qualified match for handsome Hindu Khatri Australian Citizen boy, 34, 5'-9", issueless divorcee, working as Sole Trader with Amazon. Elder sister, brother settled Australia. Boy well settled Australia, currently in India. Prefer girl IT Professional, Khatri/ Arora willing to settle Australia. 74043-72134.
MAHAJAN
CL23122500
PQM4 Himachal born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.1990, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech., Ph.D., working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94539-97909.
MISC.
CL23122867
Suitable match for Hindu Prajapati Boy, 29 yrs, 5'2'', BTech, working in MNC, 20 LPA. 9646935659
NRI
CL23122959
MF well-placed IT professional (Toronto) Canadian PR, CAD 1.35 Lakhs pa. B.Tech, MS (Canada), 5'-9", 31, 27th July 1992, 12.03 pm, Chandigarh, Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, open to other general castes/ cultures, Upper middle- class open-minded family in Chandigarh area, boy avoids gluten/ wheat- based foods, looking for compatible educated girl willing to relocate: WhatsApp particulars: 91-94163-97742.
NRI
CL23123756
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini Sikh handsome boy, 6'-0', DOB: 10.01.1989, B.Tech. Citizenship of Canada. Working at Canadian Railways as Engineer. Well qualified girl preferred. Dowry and upper caste no bar. Contact: +91-77103-19000. Whatsapp: 0096560419585.
NRI
CL23122824
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, US Citizen 36/5’-11”, Dental Surgeon California. US Visa/Living girl preferred. Caste no bar. Presently parents Chandigarh. 99880-06744.
NRI
CL23122828
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, Canadian Citizen 38/5’-11”, Vancouver City Engineer, legally divorced. Girl residing Canada preferred. Caste no bar. 77870-79604.
NRI
CL23115297
NZ Citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Chartered Accountant 5'-6'', 1991 born. Well settled family. Please contact Whatsapp only +64 2102550379.
NRI
CL23115756
Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.
NRI
CL23120597
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LLB. Well settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family. Seeks well educated Jat Gursikh girl. Preferably Medical field, CPA, Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 64750-45800.
NRI
CL23121740
Suitable match for Australian born Jatt, Engineer 29 yrs, 5'-8". Family well settled with liberal views, cast no bar. Australian settled family preferred to amicable well educated IT/ Accounting cooking and family responsibilities. Send details with recent photos. [email protected]. Whatsapp +61433338403.
NRI
CL23122035
Suitable match for Brahmin Australian PR boy 04 Dec. 1992, 10:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Nursing, working with SA Health. Manglik/Non-manglik can apply. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9216711123.
NRI
CL23122039
Hindu Khatri boy, 6th Dec. 1993, 5'-10", B.Tech. (India), Postgraduate (Canada), well settled in Canada (Toronto) with Citizenship. Looking for suitable beautiful match preferably from Canada/ UK/ USA/ Australia. Parents settled in Zirakpur (Chandigarh). 96548-41314.
NRI
CL23122235
Handsome Lubana Sikh boy 6'-3", 1988 born, studied B.E from Punjab Engg. College Chandigarh, M.S from USA, currently working in Microsoft Seattle USA, having H1B visa and green card in progress. WhatsApp 98556-89776 and call on 62830-46624.
NRI
CL23122297
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL23122330
Well settled, highly educated California based family seeks professionally qualified match from educated Jat Sikh family for their 31 years, 6’, never married, handsome son who works in executive position for a large MNC and based in NY, USA. Contact thru WhatsApp at 1-4085065611. No marriage bureaus.
NRI
CL23122332
Well settled, highly educated California based family seeks professionally qualified match from educated Jat Sikh family for their 28 years, 6’, never married handsome son who works in executive position for a large MNC and based in NY, USA. Contact thru WhatsApp at 1-2096404857. No marriage bureaus.
NRI
CL23122442
Beautiful convent educated girl atleast 5'-5" tall match for handsome 6'-1" tall turbaned Sikh Ramgarhia boy, Canadian Citizen, working as Barrister in Law Firm in Ontario, CA. Contact: 98888-48877, 88106-49239.
NRI
CL23122443
Hindu Arora handsome boy, 1998, PR Canada, 6', Software Developer , upper caste welcome. 9877569574, 7009369864.
NRI
CL23122477
NRI Canadian citizen Sikh Ramgarhia Nov. 88 born Chandigarh, 5'-11", cleanshaven slim, well settled in Surrey, Canada. Contact WhatsApp No. +12368787051.
NRI
CL23122517
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Canadian PR boy 1993 born. Preferred girl in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 8427867925.
NRI
CL23122556
Beautiful, slim well educated match willing to settled abroad for handsome Jat Sikh boy, born and settled in Sweden, 1992, 5'-6", Bachelors in Logistics, Area Manager in Supply Chain Company, earning 6 digits (Indian Rupees) / per month. Boy presently in India. Ludhiana based family, settled at Sweden. Contact: +91-7986168857
NRI
CL23122928
Arora boy, 31/ 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA. Supervisor, Canada. Chandigarh based. Canada settled girl preferred. WhatsApp: 98766-93728, 86675-05115.
NRI
CL23122945
Looking for US based match preferably Doctor for handsome Hindu Khatri boy 5'-9", (8.1.1991, 5:45 pm, Chandigarh), joining Residency in Internal Medicine soon at Texas US with J-1 visa, belong to well established Doctors family. General caste no bar. WhatsApp: 94170-11780.
NRI
CL23123122
Match for Canada PR, fair, handsome, Kashyap Rajput boy. April 1993/ 5'-11", Postgraduate (Construction Management). Father Retd. Naval Officer. Inter-caste welcome. Mobile: 89030-05470.
NRI
CL23123351
Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics. He is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing pre Doctoral Research in Economics in a top University. He is also an accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]
NRI
CL23123512
SC smart, Australian TR boy, applied PR, B.Com, MBA, 5'-7", 22.12.1990, 11:03 pm, Jalandhar Cantt. Caste no bar. 9855109011, 7986979011.
NRI
CL23123563
Canadian Permanent Ramgarhia 1987, 5'-6.5" boy, educated family, short divorcee, shortly visiting India. WhatsApp: 95014-44244.
NRI
CL23123958
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996/ 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did his MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd) in India and Mother: Home Maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.
NRI
CL23124019
Jatt Sikh Deol Canadian Citizen boy own business in Cambridge Ontario whole family PR and living at Edmonton basically from Amritsar born 1995, 5'-9". Looking for Canada PR girl 95014-22600, +15879883886.
RAJPUT
CL23122238
Alliance for Himachali Rajput boy 5'-10", 08.10.1997, 8.44 a.m., place of birth Rohtak, MCA, 11 lac, working in MNC Bangalore, girl from private sector, simple marriage. 98160-36076.
RAJPUT
CL23122321
Match for Rajput, Canadian citizen, 29 yrs, 5'-9", fair, handsome, Bachelor in Computer Science from US, educated at elite International School in Singapore and professionally well placed in Toronto . Planning to relocate to US shortly. Highly professional background Globally exposed, small family and father is CEO. Looking for a girl from professional background who has education from US/ Canada. Upper caste welcome and marriage bureau excuse. Contact: [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23122434
Suitable match handsome Rana boy, well settled family. 12 Dec. 1992 (5:35 pm), Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Sc. in Hospitality and Tourism, Pvt. job. Please contact 98882-82019.
RAJPUT
CL23122635
PQM for Maid Rajput boy, 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer MNC, good salary. Contact: 89683-79623.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23122403
Match for convent educated, Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'-9", 1996, B.Tech. ECE, IIM Exe-MBA, working Data Engineer Specialist in top MNC. Marriage bureau excused. 79017-45757.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23120929
Suitable match for 1991/ 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, Govt. Job Junior Engineer, belongs to business family from Khanna, Ph- 98142-09144.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23122312
Suitable match for Ramgharia Sikh boy 02 Dec. 1993, 5'-11", IT Masters Australia PR. (Jalandhar). 9463246549.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23122439
Beautiful convent educated girl atleast 5'-5" tall match for handsome 6'-1" tall turbaned Sikh Ramgarhia boy, Canadian Citizen, working as Barrister in Law Firm in Ontario, CA. Contact: 98888-48877, 88106-49239.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23123717
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635
SAINI
CL23122561
Match for Saini Sikh boy 1996, 5'-6", B.Tech CSE, Project Manager in MNC Mohali. Employed girl preferred in tricity and Punjab. Contact: 94178-72677.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23122416
Well educated Engineer/CA/Doctor working match for handsome Ramdasia Sikh (not wear turban) IItian, MBA -IIM-Bangalore, 1993, 5'-10", working in private company Bangalore. Handsome salary package. Family based Mohali. 94178-39386, 99147-47140.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23122516
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, 6'-2", 1991 born, B.Tech, Center Govt. employee (MES), father retired JE, Mother house wife. Looking for a well educated girl Center Govt. employee or State Govt. employee. Contact: 98158-18589.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23122894
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi, 27.08.1991, 5'-8", MBBS, PCMS Doctor boy, Punjab Govt job near Phagwara, legally divorced. Call/Whatsapp biodata: 9814022703.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23123582
Wanted Nursing background, abroad settled girl for Ravidasia Ad-dharmi, Pharmacy Graduate boy, 1989, 5'-8", Medical store, Punjab. 9463008795.
SIKH
CL23102572
Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.
SIKH
CL23122921
Wanted bride for Gursikh M.A., B.Ed. boy, 1991 born, 5'-7", private job. Parents Retd. Prof. Whole family baptised. Contact: 84273-00174.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23123197
Khatri Sikh boy 5'-9"/ 1991, Non-Drinker, Non-Trimmer MS in Cyber Security from Rochester Institute of Technology USA, Senior Consultant in Deloitte Company, Dallas. 98556-13100.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23123277
Khatri Sikh boy 5-4”/ 1984, MBA PR Germany working in multinational company Munich non-drinker, non-trimmer. 98556-13100.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23122384
Compatible match for handsome Arora boy, 5'-8", 30.06.1995, B.Tech., own business, Phagwara. 93840-00013.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23122631
Suitable match for a tall & fair Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'1 November 1990 B.E. from BITS Pilani presently working as a Manager in oil PSU Mumbai 9724188585
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...