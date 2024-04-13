Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24003479
Manglik/ Non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh Status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and Commerical properties. Upper caste welcome. 95011-29234.
ARORA
CL24003436
SM4 Hindu Arora boy pure vegetarian, 18/02/1988, 5'-7", MBA, posted Gurgaon, package 30 Lakh. 82838-22562, 97795-58067, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24003408
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy, 95 born, 5'-9", B.Tech. NIT, MNC Bangalore, Package 45 LPA, Hindu Khatri, Arora, Mahajan also accepted. 94172-73775.
BRAHMIN
CL24003417
Suitable match for well settled, Canadian citizen, vegetarian Brahmin boy. 5'-8". 19.05.1993, 7:05 pm, Ludhiana. Automation & Robotic Engineer Tech. Managerial role. Contact: 62846-24743.
BRAHMIN
CL24000887
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.
BRAHMIN
CL24002555
Well qualified match required for Nov. 1981 born, 5'-9", pure vegetarian, Canadian citizen, Super Specialist Doctor, Saraswat Brahmin boy, issueless legally divorced. Contact: 9815077823.
BRAHMIN
CL24002602
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL24002804
Match for Brahmin Himachali boy, 22 June 1992, 5:37 am, Kangra, 5'-7", B.Tech., Pb. Govt. job. Mohali. Preferred Govt job girl.Contact 98149-75363 Chandigarh.
BRAHMIN
CL24002806
Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik 5'-7", 25.01.1994, 08:00 am, Ambala, Business Analyst, B.Tech, Banglore, Seeking well educated homely girl. Parents Govt servant. Good package. 70152-63013.
BRAHMIN
CL24003339
Suitable match for Brahmin teetotaler, handsome, slim boy, 5'-10", 46 yrs, working in Merchant Navy as a Electro Technical officer with good salary, issueless divorcee, belongs to Radha Soami family. Seeks well civilized, family oriented, well educated girl between 30 to 38 yrs. No dowry. First preference around Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 9815838098.
BRAHMIN
CL24003804
SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 01.04.1991, Govt. employed Scale I Officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531.
DIVORCEE
CL24002604
Match for Saini Sikh 1989/ 5'-6", M.Tech, job Punjab Govt (JE), issueless divorcee (short marriage). Required well qualified educated girl. Bureaus excuse. 99148-54728.
DIVORCEE
CL24002983
Suitable match wanted for divorced (issueless), Sikh Brahmin boy, 16.04.85, 5'-11", clean shaven, IT professional, Father Exserviceman, Mother Home Maker. Looking for unmarried or divorcee girl (issueless), Hindu Punjabi or Sikh, must be working professional, minimum 5'-4". Preference to Tricity area. WhatsApp biodata to 82816-86473.
DIVORCEE
CL24003921
Suitable girl from Canada UK Germany, Europe for smart handsome Canadian Citizen 5'-10", Oct 88 born Lubana Sikh Engr boy, divorced from short marriage, no issue. Working with leading company 100K+ package. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp call +919872157495.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24003639
MBBS/ BDS match for Arora Hindu boy, Sept. 1992, 5'-9", BDS, PGDBA, working as Consultant MNC, Gurgaon, 10 LPA. 99150-23003.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL24003071
Boy - Assistant Commissioner Income Tax (Indian Revenue Service, UPSC 2020 Batch), current posting Mumbai, 28 years, 5'-10", handsome, very fair, vegetarian, Non-Manglik, highly educated respectable Agarwal family. Father very Senior Officer at Indian Railways, current posting Mumbai. Seeking girl- Hindu, Non-Manglik, well educated, working, tall, slim, beautiful. Preference IAS/ IPS/ IRS/ IRTS/ IRAS/ IES girl, family of Civil Servants/ Judiciary/ reputed business family. Contact: [email protected] , 99589-97974.
JAT SIKH
CL24003410
Jat Sikh landlord family seeking a well educated and family oriented girl from status family, for turbaned Law Graduate boy, 1996/ 5'-9", having rural and urban property. Send bio data and latest photos. WhatsApp: 62835-44358.
JAT SIKH
CL24003425
Seeking a suitable alliance for US citizen Jat Sikh boy 30, 5'-9", Software Engineer in top American Tech Company. Father visiting Punjab now. WhatsApp 86997-67344.
JAT SIKH
CL24001021
PQM for Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6', B.Tech.+ MBA, working at senior position in Bangalore. Share Biodata along with photographs on WhatsApp: 91484-21132. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24002538
Jat Sikh boy very handsome, Canadian citizen, B.Tech, MS, working top MNC, excellent package, also owns high income business, 39, 6ft, educated landlord family having R/U property India/ Canada. Contact: +14036165214 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL24002688
Well off Jat Sikh family seeks beautiful, fair, tall, well educated match for their very handsome, cutsurd, 6'-2"/ September 94 born son, Graduate from reputed Canadian University, Canadian PR with Federal Government job and own house. Father retired Senior Punjab Govt. Officer. Please respond with biodata/ family details and pics at Whatsapp +91-9878256544, Email: [email protected] (Marriage bureau excuse).
JAT SIKH
CL24002705
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR divorced, no kids from prior marriage, Lawyer in very well-known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL24003374
Match for Jat Sikh B.Tech 1987 born, 5'-8'', Newzealand Citizen, Well settled own business, innocent issueless divorcee, Polite Hard working family oriented, Parents settled at Chandigarh. Whatsapp at 98880-32560.
JAT SIKH
CL24004187
Jat Sikh match for 28, 5'-11", teetotaller, non turbaned, convent educated, IITian, Masters from American prestigious University on H1B visa, good package, working in California from reputed well settled family. WhatsApp +91-82849-45715.
JAT SIKH
CL24004337
Professionally Qualified match for Jatt Sikh cut surd Handsome boy, Oct. 1999 born/ 5'-8'', only Son, Outstanding Academic background Schooling YPS Mohali, B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering from reputed Canadian University, Full time Engineering job with reputed Company in Canada, Younger Sister Graduated and working as Educator. Well Educated Landlord family from Malwa, Owns decent Agricultural Land, Residing in Chandigarh. Seeks Tall, beautiful, Qualified girl from status family, Malwa preferred. Send biodata and latest pics. 88474-55174.
JAT SIKH
CL24004453
Professional match from Jat Sikh upper middle class respectable family for handsome, supports turban, only son, 5’-11", April 97 born, YPS and Global School alumni, Masters in Aerospace Engineering job in Ottawa. Elder sister Dentist USA, younger Lecturer- both married. Presently in India. Contact: +91-7973992293 [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL24004191
Sikh Kamboj, josan family seeks alliance for their son, Age 27, 5'-10", handsome, Professional Engineer, working in construction company at Canada. 70870-80208.
KHATRI
CL24002587
Wanted suitable match for divorcee Hindu Khatri, B.Tech. (ECE), MBA, Verma boy, height 1.65 meter, age 38 years, (DoB 2.3.86), package approx 25 lakh PA. Contact: 9417032533.
KHATRI
CL24002799
Match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 6.6.95, 8.05 am, Shahkot (Jalandhar), 5'-8", B.Com, LL.B. Contact: 9780435453.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24002802
Suitable employed match for handsome Khatri boy, 6'-2", 23.8.1992, 12:30 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (CSE) PGDCA, working in MNC Pune. Package 30 Lakh per annum. Bureau excuse. 78892-41142, 98783-07799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003193
Hindu Arora vegetarian slim boy 16.10.1989, 5'-9", B.Sc., own business, handsome income. No demand. Not interested horoscope. Caste no bar. Wanted educated, vegetarian, slim girl. 98789-03602.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003216
Match for Hindu Arora unmarried boy, 5'-7", 30.12.1987, MBA, HDFC Bank, 14 Lakhs. Divorcee and elder matches excuse. 98187-23757.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003350
Khatri Arora boy 6ft. 29 May 1994, B.Tech. CSE, MBA, Web Designer/ Software Engineer. Ph. 87085-25594.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003825
Match for manglik, non maglik boy, 15th Feb 1991, 13:12 hrs, Chandigarh, 5’-9”, working IT company Mohali, 8 LPA. 62390-15115.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24004267
SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, non-Manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-8", convent educated, Graduate, running showroom. M: 98140-02579.
MANGLIK
CL24002700
SM for boy (Manglik), living in UK, Height- 5'-9", 26.04.1989, Dasuya. Contact: 98151-96202.
MISC.
CL24003302
Suitable match for upper caste Hindu boy B.Tech. MBA 25.06.94, private Sector. Kundli match must. Only working girls. 98767-23756.
MISC.
CL24003499
Match for Smart, handsome, Himachali Chaudhary boy, 5'-6"/ 16.08.1990, M.Sc. IT, working in IT Company at Panchkula. Contact 78891-14720.
NRI
CL24002433
Match for Kamboj Sikh (clean- shaven) Australian citizen boy 1991, 6?-0?, Senior Engineer in NSW. Caste no bar. Strictly no marriage bureau. Contact: [email protected] or what?s app +61450082115.
NRI
CL23120597
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LLB. Well settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family. Seeks well educated Jat Gursikh girl. Preferably Medical field, CPA, Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 64750-45800.
NRI
CL24002673
Upper caste never married match for fair, 6'-1", June 88, turbaned Saini Sikh, M.Tech, Canada PR, IT professional, working from Brampton. Mohali settled family. WhatsApp: 84696-60203.
NRI
CL24002801
Well settled Punjabi Khatri family from Canada seeking educated match for their son, 16 Aug 1990, 12:20 pm Chandigarh, 5'-8", Software development in Calgary. Please send pics and biodata on whatsapp: +91-98722-14049.
NRI
CL24002807
France settled/ willing, professional match for turbaned Khatri Sikh 31/ 6’, Ph.D Computer Engineering, University Lecturer, handsome salary. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp only 98880-21264.
NRI
CL24002933
Ramgarhia Sikh boy Canada work permit, 1996, 5'-11", B.Sc. HR, Canada required sober, well educated Canada PR girl. 93165-22297.
NRI
CL24002953
PQM Sikh Turbaned Ramgarhia 1989/ 5'-11'', Canadian Citizen, Mechanical Engineer, Govt. job Vancouver, Caste no bar. +1- 778-967-1792, [email protected]
NRI
CL24003066
Canada PR (near Calgary) Himachali Rajput Thakur Manglik boy, 5'-8", 07.10.94 (02:27 pm), Jalandhar, B.Tech IT. Required beautiful, educated girl. Contact: 9417020190.
NRI
CL24003076
Unmarried PQM for never married Canadian PR Saini boy, 1987, 5'-9", MAS, MCA. +17785222267, +91-94178-90481.
NRI
CL24003174
Handsome Jatt Sikh 32 years 6'-1", B.Tech PR New Zealand, Preferred Gursikh girl. 90343-60633.
NRI
CL24003184
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL24003188
Match for Australian PR handsome Khatri boy, 1993, 5'-7", Civil Engg, job in Australia. Preferably business family. Contact: 9357251482, 9569052482.
NRI
CL24003501
Ravidasia Australian boy, 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing double Master Degree Australia (complete July 2024). Required Australian/ NewZealand/ Canada PR/ work permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family NewZealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.
NRI
CL24003604
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 29 years, 5'-11", Canadian Citizen Diploma in Business Management and Bachelors Degree in Biological Sciences, looking for professionally educated girl. Who is either living in Canada or interested to settle in Canada. WhatsApp 99883-96711.
NRI
CL24003632
Suitable match for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 28 years, 6', Sr. Engineer in Software Company, Ontario Canada PR. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp only: 98148-57865.
NRI
CL24003816
SM4 Germany PR Engineer boy 1992/5'-8'', M.Tech. (Germany) have a good job. 94172-23634.
NRI
CL24004208
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, 1995/ 5'-7". B.Tech. Computer M.S (USA), HIB visa working in amazon. Preference given to Doctor/ Engineers working in USA. Contact: 94648-80990, 94177-70844.
NRI
CL24004523
Professionally qualified Banker, Engineer, Nurse, HR, match for PR Canada Brahmin handsome boy 15.11.1995, 5'-11", GBM in Canada. Well settled business family Chandigarh. Upper caste. Send full bio-data, photo. [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL24003021
PQM for Maid Rajput B.Tech Software Engineer boy, 1992, 5'-11", working MNC, looking for educated same profession girl. Send kundli. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79540.
RAJPUT
CL24003026
Match for Himachali Rajput boy, 14-12-1990, 03:45 pm, Chandigarh, 5’-11”, well educated, Govt. employee, Chandigarh, settled Mohali. Preferred well educated employee girl in tricity. 9878123137.
RAJPUT
CL24003106
Vegetarian Rajput/ Khatri/ Brahmin match for Rajput handsome boy, 31, 5'-5", doing job in private sector. 95306-62892, 95306-62893.
RAJPUT
CL24003507
Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio (Govt. job). Girl settled in Canada or willing settle at Canada. Upper caste no bar. 89688-96910.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24003415
Suitable match for Ramgharia Sikh Cutsurd boy, 34, 5'-7", extremely intelligent and sharp. Engineer from PU, Chandigarh. Working in Bangalore IT company- package 44 Lac annually. Staying in self-owned flat 3BHK at prime location in Bangalore with mother. Father passed away few years ago, younger sister MBA and married to IIM Graduate. Extended family well settled and educated. Looking for alliance with educated Sikh family. Please contact Tayaji (Mohali) 94170-32018.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24003257
Well educated beautiful match for Dhiman boy, 19/12/1997, 6'-0", B.E. (CSE), working in MNC, Noida. Gotra Jagdev/ Ghatore. Family settled Zirakpur. 94163-23206, 98723-03232.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24003984
SM for Dhiman boy, 95 born, 6'-1", B.Tech., involved in family business, Chandigarh based vegetarian family. Father businessman, mother homemaker. Contact: 76968-69718.
SAINI
CL24002431
Mohali based Saini family Seeks suitable PQM/ working girl match for Medically qualified (MD, BAMS) handsome, tall 6' boy, February 1993 born. Successfully running own clinic in Mohali. Father Government officer. Caste no bar. Message on WhatsApp 90411-12841.
SAINI
CL24003058
Suitable Canadian PR/ Citizen beautiful match for Handsome Saini Sikh Amritdhari boy 26/ 5'-9'', Working on Canadian work permit, Short time divorcee. 98159-41496.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24002984
Suitable match for SC boy, BS-MS (IISERP), MBA (IIMI), working in MNC, height 5'-10", 1993 born. 97799-18471.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24004030
Australian PR (491), SC Ravidasia Chamar, well educated, pure-veg, Punjabi 5'-5" boy 1991 born. Looking PQM SC girl, WhatsApp only +61 468 994 156, +91-98554-75546.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24002766
Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-4", 1992, BE, JE (Pb. Govt.), posted /settled in Mohali. Well educated family. 98148-26689, 98148-11680.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24003546
Match for handsome SC boy, 33, 5'-11", B.tech (ECE), Punjab Govt. permanent employee, Patwari-Water Resource department. Professionally qualified / Govt. employee match from tricity preferred. Kundli at first instance. Settled Mohali. Contact: 84274-59996, 99156-69966.
SIKH
CL24003406
Suitable match for Sikh boy, 6', B.Tech., MBA, April '89, Business Development service in Chandigarh Tricity 78891-08783, 99151-15701, 98115-15769.
SIKH
CL24002442
Match for handsome clean shaven Arora Sikh boy undergraduate, 5'-8", November 1986, Manager at Leading Hardware Store, Package 6 Lac PA. Kothi in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 98889-09973.
SIKH
CL24002895
Very affluent, down to earth Chandigarh based family seeks a match for their handsome MS- IT Professional (on H1B visa), 6'-1", 04/1991 born Ramgarhia Sikh boy based in California USA. Looking for US based equivalent qualified girl. Contact: +91-98880-00131.
SIKH
CL24002897
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Walia boy, Nov. 1993, 5’-7”, M.Tech (Civil), CAD specialist. Asstt. Professor. Serving girl near tricity preferred. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 99150-10134.
SIKH
CL24003212
Match for Sikh turbaned Rajput Minhas 27, 5’-9”, Canada PR, Bachelor of Architect boy. Sikh preferred. 98554-63857.
SIKH
CL24003391
Sikh boy 1996, 5’-9”, B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050
SIKH ARORA
CL24004375
Suitable match for Arora Sikh vegetarian boy, Aug. 92, 5'-8", B.Tech., working MNC. Mob: 7837209232.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24002986
IIT IIM top institutes handsome 91 born, 6'-1", clean shaven Sikh Arora working Bengaluru belongs to affluent Mohali based family tall girl education top colleges Bengaluru working preferred. WhatsApp 98557-38008.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003360
Sikh Arora, 1993 born, 5'-5", B.Tech, MBA, MNC Company Gurugram, package 20 Lakh. Contact: 98551-96577.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24003512
Suitable match for Oct. 1994 born, 5'-10" Sikh Khatri Arora boy (turbaned, beared trimmed), B.Tech, MBA (IIM), Senior business analyst in MNC Noida, 20 LPA +. Preferred professionally qualified girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9501118511
SOOD
CL24003738
Handsome, educated, 5'-5", November 1982, Shimla, never married, own business. Seeks suitable match. Upper caste welcome. 70189-76927.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24004506
Suitable match for Australian citizen Tonk-kashtriya (Chimmba) handsome boy, March 1998, 5'-8", B.Sc. Nursing from Australia, works Public hospital in Melbourne as Associate Nurse Unit Manager (ANM). Seeks medical line girl preferably B.Sc. Nursing. Upper cast no bar. 9888340244.
WIDOWER
CL24002842
Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 5'-9", MA, B.Ed., 1977, widower (issueless), regular Govt teacher, well settled in Jalandhar City. 9478051514.
