Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24007551

Match for 5'-8", fair & handsome Aggarwal boy, born at 14:15, 17.7.1991, Patiala. Working for Pvt Company at Chandigarh. Salary 45k monthly. Contact 94783-82594, 94632-07235.

AGGARWAL

CL24007566

Garg non-manglik boy, 5'-10", 1990, IT professional seeks working girl. Contact: 97791-26006, 01762-460652.

AGGARWAL

CL24007649

Non-Manglik Singla boy 23 Feb. 1990, 04:50 p.m., 5'-10", Panipat, vegetarian, own business. 98961-12298.

BRAHMIN

CL24000887

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.

BRAHMIN

CL24002602

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL24007893

Well qualified smart working match for 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Com. LL.B., working as Manager Corporate Legal in NCR. Contact: 98728-74439. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24008020

Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", MCA, Punjab Govt. service. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 90413-79819.

BRAHMIN

CL24008063

Match for Chdndigarh based non-manglik vegetarian Brahmin boy, 1992/5'-11", B.Tech., working MNC Mohali. Working girl around Chandigarh preferred. Contact: 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL24008433

Short time divorcee, vegetarian Brahmin MDS Doctor, 1991 born, own clinic. Seeks educated girl. 8558083988.

BRAHMIN

CL24008682

Saraswat Brahmin Post Graduate boy, 5'-10", 24.7.91, 2:36 pm, Shimla, working in Private Bank Chandigarh. Package 5.30 LPA. Whatsapp 94170-08261.

BRAHMIN

CL24008886

Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin, 5'-5", 5.12.89, 04:04 am, Amritsar, working as ADM in MNC and also handling family business too. Looking for working, educated and beautiful girl. 98146-75491, 78142-12332.

JAT SIKH

CL24008011

Seeking compatible match for Jat Sikh Gill boy, 1996, 5'-7", Bachelors in Architecture, well established business and landlord family from Ludhiana. 98146-93312.

JAT SIKH

CL24008498

Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs, 5'-9", Education Consultant and Businessman, handsome, athletic fit, urban family. Suitable Jatt Sikh unmarried brides contact with details. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24002705

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR divorced, no kids from prior marriage, Lawyer in very well-known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL24006748

Wanted MBBS/BDS beautiful girl for US Citizen Attorney in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", well settled family. Father Doctor in New York.

JAT SIKH

CL24007755

Suitable match for Jat Sikh fair boy, Sr. Project Manager in UK Ministry, 6'-2", 35 Years, Graduation & MBA from UK University. Own houses in Delhi, Punjab & UK. Contact Nos. 85128-15863, 97175-66214.

JAT SIKH

CL24008125

Seeking tall beautiful PQM for 1997, 6'-2", B.Tech. Chandigarh based Defense background successful Entrepreneur CEO 60 LPA. Urban property. 96326-88007.

JAT SIKH

CL24008396

Qualified, beautiful, tall match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 1996/6', Graduate, working in IT based Company (Mohali), Urban/Rural property. Status family. Australia/ Canada/ USA preferred. 98144-35035.

JAT SIKH

CL24008942

Match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 1988/5'-10", Graduate, own business, good income, having 10 Acre Agriculture land. Employed Tricity match preferred. 94787-30611.

JAT SIKH

CL24009096

Seeking beautiful employed match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1994 born, clean shaven, 5'-5½", M.Sc, working in MNC Mohali. Area preferred- Tricity/Ropar/Nangal. Family well settled at Mohali. Contact: 99143-01319.

JAT SIKH

CL24009115

Jat Sikh Canadian citizen family seeking bride for their 96 born, 5'-7" son working in video game development industry. Non-drinker and non-smoker. Contact: 7743029810, (0014168864097 WhatsApp only).

JAT SIKH

CL24009314

American visitor visa holder Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and clinic (India), sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, urban- rural property. Prefer Fresno/ California, America or Melbourne, Australia Citizen/ PR or Medical field girl. +15598927861 (WhatsApp), +91-62808-31082. No bureaus and land greeders. Serious inquiries only.

JAT SIKH

CL24009362

Jatsikh "Doctor only" match for well settled USA citizen doctor, grew up in India, 32 yrs, 6ft. contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24009573

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR, Aug. 1993, 5'-11", B.Tech (GNDU), PG Canada, Regular Post Senior Dispatcher, CAD 92000 annum. Rural/urban property. Parents Class-I. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. 98152-63518.

KHATRI

CL24007803

MBA, B.Tech. Nov. 1994, 5'-11", MNC Gurgaon, vegetarian. 93117-91238.

KHATRI

CL24008093

Match for Punjabi Khatri Engineer 1981/ 5'-11", 24 lacs p.a. boy, never married, presently on work visa in Canada. Email: [email protected]

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24008024

SM for PEC Graduate ECE, Hindu Arora boy, only son, wheatish, 5'-7", Dec. 1994, from Bathinda region. Working at Senior level in a Startup Gurgaon, 25 LPA. Joining MBA NTU Singapore. Father Businessman. Mixed family includes Hindu and Sikh. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 90414-00462.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24008419

Khatri boy, 1990, 6'-0", MCA, job MNC, package 22 L. 98771-18346. Location Pathankot (Punjab). Caste no bar.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24009095

Match for Hindu Khatri slim, smart only boy 6.11.1995, 5:15 pm, 5'-9", born Faridkot, Graduate LLB, LLM Practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and other Court, income in lakhs per month, Father businessman, Mother recently retired from government job, (Reputed family). Seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post Graduate or government job teacher, clerical will be given priority, No demand of dowry. Marriage as per good Hindu customs 98146-99799.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24003216

Match for Hindu Arora unmarried boy, 5'-7", 30.12.1987, MBA, HDFC Bank, 14 Lakhs. Divorcee and elder matches excuse. 98187-23757.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24007284

Suitable match for Arora slim Manglik boy 23.07.1986, 03:45 am, 5'-9", Never married, B.Com, Accountant. 98124-66446, 97292-77065.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24008155

Suitable employed match for handsome Khatri boy, 6'-2", 23.8.1992, 12:30 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (CSE) PGDCA, working in MNC Pune. Package 30 Lakh per annum. Bureau excuse. 78892-41142, 98783-07799.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24008504

Beautiful homely qualified girl 4 handsome Hindu Khatri non-smoker non-drinker non-manglik vegetarian boy 29, 5'-8", convent educated Graduate, own business. 98140-02579.

MISC.

CL24007731

Nai boy, Nov. 1996, 5'-5", SDO in Govt (Pb). Required Govt job girl. Contact: +91-6283229684.

MISC.

CL24008038

Match for Chandigarh based Bhagat Graduate boy, 1994 5’-8”, having well settled business in Tricity. Preference for educated, simple, homely girl ready to settle in Chandigarh. Ph: 98156-07436.

NRI

CL24002433

Match for Kamboj Sikh (clean- shaven) Australian citizen boy 1991, 6?-0?, Senior Engineer in NSW. Caste no bar. Strictly no marriage bureau. Contact: [email protected] or what?s app +61450082115.

NRI

CL24004443

Jatt Sikh small family well-settled in Australia (own business, Melbourne, urban/ rural properties) boy 29/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, B.Com. Accounting/ Finance, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata, pictures +61433698455, [email protected] no marriage bureau.

NRI

CL24005135

Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", age 31, M.Tech., employed Software Engineer. Upper middle class family settled in USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +1347-263-9458 [email protected]

NRI

CL24007444

Canada PR handsome Brahmin boy, 1993 born, 5'-11" seeks qualified beautiful girl preferably Canada (PR/work-permit),/from India .Upper caste no bar. Contact 85809-30465.

NRI

CL24007552

Jatsikh parents seek match for their handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5'-11", Marketing Manager with very high salary & also owns a successful Real Estate business, R/U property in India/Canada. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +16478770992.

NRI

CL24007567

Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL24007922

BDS, GNM, B.Tech match for New Zealand (PR) B.Tech Nai (NP) boy 07.09.2000, 6'-2", Tech manager, Petroling officer MNC, New Zealand. Caste no bar. 96825-78454.

NRI

CL24008272

Match for Canadian citizen Postgraduate Saini Sikh turbaned boy, 1988, 5'-11", innocent short term divorce, property in Canada & India. Preference Toronto GTA or highly qualified from Sikh Indian families. Upper caste no bar. 90410-68670, 0014374253903 (WhatsApp).

NRI

CL24008311

Match for 1994 born, 5'-11", Kashyap Rajput boy, M.Com. Accounting, Diploma from UBC, working in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact 98559-92748.

NRI

CL24008405

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL24008485

Suitable match for US Greencard holder, Sikh Arora handsome, divorcee (issueless) well settled boy, 39 yrs, 5'-10", B.Tech. Own house. Contact: 9815975084.

NRI

CL24008499

Suitable PQM 4 Canadian citizen, Sikh Kashyap Rajput clean shaven boy 27 + 5'-10", Engineer in reputed Multinational Firm in Canada. Caste no bar. Send the details to: [email protected]

NRI

CL24008830

PQM for Arora Sikh cutsurd boy Dec. 92/ 5'-8", Canadian Citizen Automation Engineer Ontario Canada, Bureau excuse. Contact: 99884-04423.

NRI

CL24008912

Suitable match for Tonk Kashatriya boy, 11 March 1994, 5'-11". Working in Canada. PR applied. No caste bar. Preferred PR girl. Contact: 98145-41394, [email protected]

NRI

CL24009012

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 094170-12430. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24009022

Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics, belonging to Sikh family. He is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing Pre Doctoral Research in Economics in top University. He is also an accomplished investor with investments in commercial Real Estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL24008900

Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 91 born,. 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, working as Assistant Manager in SBI. Employed and Tricity preferred. Contact 98787-79776.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24007802

Suitable match for a handsome Himachali boy, B.Tech (D.T.U),1994 born, 5'-9", working as Civil Engineer in a Central PSU. Father: Retired Chief Secretary (Re-employed). Seeks well educated beautiful girl preferably from a status family. Caste no bar. Contact: 95998-14148.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24009216

Ramgarhia boy 30/6', private job, seeks preferably employed match (Private/Govt.). 95018-77855.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24006799

Match for Canadian work permit Mazbhi Sikh turbaned boy, 1994, 5'-7". B.Tech (Electrical). Seeking well qualified girl. 9872228877 (Mohali).

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24007644

Ad-dharmi (Aheer) boy, Capt. Pilot in TATA Air India base office, Delhi, 12.04.1993, 5'-9". Required vegetarian & qualified girl. Contact: 9216535382.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24009552

Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Upper caste welcome. 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL24005544

SM for a B.Tech/ MS (US) qualified, 5'-8" tall Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy born in December 90. A Software Project Manager working for a Retail Service with a handsome salary. Ahmedabad based. Father retired from PSU. Mother retired School Teacher. Contact: 97253-89777.

SIKH

CL24008023

PQM for vegetarian, teetotaler Sikh, non-turban, B.Tech., Class-1 Officer, Central Government, Delhi, Jan 95, 6ft. 75891-01007.

SIKH

CL24008088

Gursikh professionally qualified beautiful match for 31 yrs./ 6', handsome Khatri boy, Canadian PR, working Senior Business Analyst Canada, upper middle class Delhi based family. WhatsApp: 98717-70690.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24007548

Suitable match for Gursikh Khatri boy , Nov 96, 5'-8", B.Tech CSE , Software Developer, earning handsomely, PR in New Zealand. Contact 88474-89748.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24008336

Suitable educated & beautiful match for handsome Lubana Only son, 1992 born, 6', B.tech, own business. Parents retd. gazetted officers. Own house and properties at Mohali. Good rental income. No liability. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 94635-94723.

SOOD

CL24008802

Hindu Sood boy USA settled MS USA Software Engineer MNC 1994 born, 5'-10", seeks professionally educated tall beautiful girl. Contact number: 98776-24988, 83608-31307.

