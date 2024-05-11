Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24012522
Compatible match for vegetarian Goyal boy, settled in USA, 5'-9", 19.09.1993, 8:47 PM, Ludhiana, B.Tech., IIT Kanpur, MBA ,USA. From the industrialist family Punjab. 2 Lac USD. Kundli must. 84276-05526. Email: [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL24013060
Suitable match for Garg boy 29/ 5'-10'', B.Tech, Readymade Garment Business in Morinda. Mobile No 99157-87411, 98764-92685.
AGGARWAL
CL24013150
Suitable match for Goel Handsome boy (B.Tech) height 5'-10", 1986 born. High Class business in Mohali. Contact 9417409805
AGGARWAL
CL24013908
Working match for Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 12:37 am, Panchkula, B.tech + MBA, working IDFC bank Mumbai, 51 LPA. 99144-10472.
BRAHMIN
CL24012426
PQSM4 Nov. 1995, 6'-1", Brahmin, Gotra-Vashisht, Marine Engineer (Merchant Navy), living in tricity. WhatsApp bio-data on 84274-69592.
BRAHMIN
CL24012810
SM for 1995 born Handsome non manglik Brahmin boy 5'8" reputed practising Advocate in Punjab. Holds responsible political position. Running Wine Contractorship business turnover in crores. Status Educationist/business family. Sister in USA. Upper castes no bar. contact- 9417048307 or email [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24012894
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'10", April 1995, BTech, Job in MNC. Jalandhar based Family. Contact: 9876087412
BRAHMIN
CL24013741
Wanted a tall, beautiful, educated, non-working girl for a Brahmin boy, 6 ft, MBBS Doctor, 1996, working as a Captain in AFMC. Girls from Punjab preferred. Contact: 98155-61982.
BRAHMIN
CL24012122
Suitable qualified match for Brahmin handsome, Manglik boy, 1997 born, 5'-8", BBA, presently in Canada on work permit. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915402731.
BRAHMIN
CL24012710
Seeking a compatible match for a Sarswat Brahmin boy (NZ PR), 5'-11", July 6, 1993 born. Parents in Samana & elder brother also in New Zealand, boy running well established business. Contact WhatsApp: +64-2040909048, +918054395851.
BRAHMIN
CL24012739
Suitable match for simple family Advocate boy, High Court Chandigarh, 29.6.89, 9.35 am, Ropar, 5'-7". (9501029841).
BRAHMIN
CL24012891
Bful M4 Saraswat Brahmin 43 years, 5'-9" teetotaler Never Married, Working in IT Gurgaon, 50+Lpa, 9811682207, 9868852116
BRAHMIN
CL24012895
Brahmin Boy, 06/10/1994, 9:58 PM, Chandigarh, BTech, 10 Lakh Package, Residing in Panchkula, 8283837943
BRAHMIN
CL24013066
Chandigarh based Moudgil family seeks Good looking Employed (Tricity) match for Manglik boy Practicing Advocate High court, DOB 15.06.1991, height 5'-7''. 98148-19869.
BRAHMIN
CL24013843
Sm4 97 born, 5'-8", pure veg, Group B Pb. Govt. employee, preferred Pb. Govt. employee or well qualified girl. 94785-31465.
DIVORCEE
CL24012767
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL24012863
Ramgarhia issueless Divorcee Manglik 88/5'-7", B.Tech. Senior Consultant IT, Chandigarh. Handsome package. 98145-31822.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24012511
Handsome 1997 Jat Sikh MD Radio 2nd year 5-9 boy seeks doctor match. Good Urban/rural property. Upper cast no bar. 9815184985.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24013296
Sikh Class '1' Officer B.Tech. Scientist Central Government Delhi 1995 non-turban 6', 75891-01007, working match.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24014205
Medical Postgraduate for Jindal regular Assistant Professor Community Medicine PGIMER Satellite Centre Sangrur, 6', 1987 born, teetotaller, handsome Parents settled in Chandigarh. Contact 94175-05512.
JAT SIKH
CL24013293
Well settled family in Canada Looking for a professionally qualified match for their citizen son, 34, 6', Veterinary Doctor boy, own practice. only younger sister Dentist. Please contact [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24010587
Wanted professional beautiful girl for US Citizen Lawyer in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", born & brought-up in US. Father Doctor in New York. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24012887
Affluent family Sangrur 1992, 6'-0", well educated also well land- huge business good families. 99153-32156.
JAT SIKH
CL24013290
Jat Sikh Gill turbaned veg boy 6'-2", 1988, B.Tech., M.Tech (PU), Candian PR, looking for smart, educated suitable match. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp 81949-76294.
JAT SIKH
CL24013385
Well educated beautiful, atleast 5'-5" match for non-drinker, vegetarian, handsome Jat Sikh (Waraich) turbaned boy, 1993, 6'-0", B.Tech, Own business, Fitness coach, 25 Lacs P.A., 10 Acres land. NRIs excuse. 73076-09997.
JAT SIKH
CL24013624
Jat Sikh NRI match for Canada based corporate Sector IT professional, six figure salary package, 26/5'-11", handsome boy, fair complexion. Parents Class 1 Officers. Send pics & biodata on WhatsApp No 98721-79922.
JAT SIKH
CL24013784
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR, turbaned boy, 5'-8½", 1991, M.Tech, Software developer (IT), divorced after few days. Whatsapp only: 7341115831.
KAMBOJ
CL24012683
We are in search of a suitable match for our son, a Software Engineer (US Citizen),DOB: Dec 25, 1993, pure Vegetarian. We aim for a marriage ceremony that is simple, meaningful, and devoid of material exchanges. Our focus is on fostering a connection built on love, understanding, and mutual respect. We are Kamboj Sikh family, Caste no bar. Please send details with most recent photos at whatsApp 1-510-432-7227
KHATRI
CL24012864
SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy Feb. 1995/ 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering, working in Ottawa. Well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.
KHATRI
CL24013470
Match for Sood/Khatri, non-manglik, Canada PR boy, 10.11.1993, 3:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Com., PGD in Buss. Mgmt. (Canada). Working in semi-govt. Co. Canada, +91-9417261066.
KHATRI
CL24013567
Qualified beautiful match for Canadian PR Sood boy, B.Tech (Mechanical), Production Supervisor in Toronto, 5'-8", 16.03.1997, 06:42 am, Mohali. 81465-87420.
KHATRI
CL24014160
Suitable Himachali upper caste match for Anshik Manglik Sood boy 5'-10", 1994, Shimla, B.Tech + MBA (NIT+IIM), working in Bangalore, willing to join family business. 98161-12677.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24012427
Suitable match for my son 1990 born, 6'-2", Hindu Khatri/Arora, Manglik, M.Tech, non-smoker, non-drinker, good package, working in tricity, M: 96439-65138.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24012461
Match for Khatri Arora boy, 29.10.95, 9:30 p.m. Rajpura (Patiala), 5'-6", Graduate, well settled business near Mohali. Seeks educated girl, settled/ willing to settled abroad. 95777-00032.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24013345
Suitable qualified homely beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri vegetarian boy 29, 5'-8", convent educated Graduate own settled business only son in Punjab. M. 98140-02579.
MAHAJAN
CL24012462
Manglik Mahajan boy 28.01.94, 4:00 pm, Panchkula, 5;-11", B.Tech., SBI Officer Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 98159-10103.
MAHAJAN
CL24014047
Extremely & exceptionally beautiful Homely girl for Single billionaire very handsome industrial Land lord, 14.08.1984, 5’-7”. Will be kept like a Queen. Middle class family can also apply. Caste no bar - Whatsapp No- 7814554993.
MANGLIK
CL24013189
Canadian PR settled in Toronto, Jalandhar based Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-9", born 09.11.1996, Degree business Management. Wanted educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417054326.
NRI
CL24013002
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, B.Comm (Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455.
NRI
CL24007567
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.
NRI
CL24011918
Australian Citizen Gursikh boy 29 yr., 5'-11", B.Tech., Ph.D. Contact: +9177105-71900, +61432001900.
NRI
CL24012519
Match for handsome Jat-Sikh, 1996, 5'-11", USA citizen, Gursikh, nurse preferred. Caste no bar. 001-8482358564 (Whatsapp), 81988-51091 (India).
NRI
CL24012747
Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics, belonging to Sikh family, he is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing pre Doctoral Research in Economics in a top university. He is also an accomplished investor with investments in commerical real estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]
NRI
CL24012860
Required beautiful, educated girl age 31-40 years for Jat Sikh UK born divorcee boy, 5'-9", Police officer. Well educated status family. Contact: 8284818478.
NRI
CL24012862
Arora Sikh handsome boy 36/ 5'-7", America Green Card holder Ph.D, Molbiology shortime divorcee, seeks qualified girl doing job in America. 99883-67739, 97818-30111.
NRI
CL24013025
Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing double Master Degree Australia (complete July 2024). Required Australian/ New Zealand/ India, PR/ work permit girl, caste no bar. Bureau excuse, brother's family New Zealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.
NRI
CL24013309
Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh Rich/ Affluent well established business family from USA / India Chandigarh Software Consultant very smart 5'-7'' tall, very fair, Age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.
NRI
CL24014020
Match for Ramdasia boy, Australian PR, 1994/5'-7", Mechanical Engineer. +91-62800-91513
NRI
CL24014075
Match for handsome Brahmin boy, 01.11.1990, 5'-11", well settled, divorcee Australian citizen. 90536-69790.
NRI
CL24014127
Ahluwalia Turbaned Sikh handsome boy, 34/ 5'-11". MBA from India. PGD Canada on work permit. Permanent job in mnHealth Care Sector. Upper caste no bar. 98880-34979.
RAJPUT
CL24012378
Qualified match for Rajput boy working IT Company Mohali, B.Tech, MBA, PGDM, 92 born, 5'-6". Upper caste welcome. Mob: 94170-79244, 75890-49714.
RAJPUT
CL24013291
Educated beautiful match for Himachali Rajput boy MBBS 1976/ 5'-11", Panchkula based. 98552-77255.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24013966
Sikh turbaned boy, 1995, 5 ft. 11 in., residence- Mandi Gobindgarh, working as Recruitment Consultant (HR) with MNC (Noida): 90416-00073.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24013092
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24014069
Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, Australia PR, 31 yrs, 5'-5". Radhasoami Jalandhar based family. Contact: 8289041206.
SIKH
CL24012595
Bride wanted for 32 yrs Sikh boy, 185.4 cm, charming pleasing personality, B.Tech., Businessman. Seeking educated working and beautiful girl. Contact: 80193-48669.
SIKH ARORA
CL24012670
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Arora Sikh boy, 29 years, 5'-11½", clean shaven, well settled with government job in IT and having own house. Mobile: +91-89688-55595
SIKH LOBANA
CL24012161
Sikh Lobana boy Canada PR 1996/ 5'-9", M.Tech (Comp.Science). Preferred decent educated girl. 89503-19760 WhatsApp.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24012880
Professionally suitable match for well settled smart Lobana Sikh teetotaller, 6', 1995 born, B.Tech, MBA boy, salary six figures monthly. Father retired Class-I Gazetted officer. Well educated family. Whatsapp/Call: 8146296864.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24013057
Match for Labana boy, height 6'-1", born 1994, working as Junior Engineer in PWD (B&R), living and posted at Patiala. 79733-69081.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24012756
Suitable match for Tonkshatriya Non turbaned Sikh boy, Nov. 1994, 5'-7", M.Tech (Computer Science), working as Software Engineer at Mohali. Educated, beautiful, working girl will be preferred. Caste no bar. 98149-47052, 98720-19513. [email protected]
