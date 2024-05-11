Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24012522

Compatible match for vegetarian Goyal boy, settled in USA, 5'-9", 19.09.1993, 8:47 PM, Ludhiana, B.Tech., IIT Kanpur, MBA ,USA. From the industrialist family Punjab. 2 Lac USD. Kundli must. 84276-05526. Email: [email protected]

AGGARWAL

CL24013060

Suitable match for Garg boy 29/ 5'-10'', B.Tech, Readymade Garment Business in Morinda. Mobile No 99157-87411, 98764-92685.

AGGARWAL

CL24013150

Suitable match for Goel Handsome boy (B.Tech) height 5'-10", 1986 born. High Class business in Mohali. Contact 9417409805

AGGARWAL

CL24013908

Working match for Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 12:37 am, Panchkula, B.tech + MBA, working IDFC bank Mumbai, 51 LPA. 99144-10472.

BRAHMIN

CL24012426

PQSM4 Nov. 1995, 6'-1", Brahmin, Gotra-Vashisht, Marine Engineer (Merchant Navy), living in tricity. WhatsApp bio-data on 84274-69592.

BRAHMIN

CL24012810

SM for 1995 born Handsome non manglik Brahmin boy 5'8" reputed practising Advocate in Punjab. Holds responsible political position. Running Wine Contractorship business turnover in crores. Status Educationist/business family. Sister in USA. Upper castes no bar. contact- 9417048307 or email [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24012894

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'10", April 1995, BTech, Job in MNC. Jalandhar based Family. Contact: 9876087412

BRAHMIN

CL24013741

Wanted a tall, beautiful, educated, non-working girl for a Brahmin boy, 6 ft, MBBS Doctor, 1996, working as a Captain in AFMC. Girls from Punjab preferred. Contact: 98155-61982.

BRAHMIN

CL24012122

Suitable qualified match for Brahmin handsome, Manglik boy, 1997 born, 5'-8", BBA, presently in Canada on work permit. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915402731.

BRAHMIN

CL24012710

Seeking a compatible match for a Sarswat Brahmin boy (NZ PR), 5'-11", July 6, 1993 born. Parents in Samana & elder brother also in New Zealand, boy running well established business. Contact WhatsApp: +64-2040909048, +918054395851.

BRAHMIN

CL24012739

Suitable match for simple family Advocate boy, High Court Chandigarh, 29.6.89, 9.35 am, Ropar, 5'-7". (9501029841).

BRAHMIN

CL24012891

Bful M4 Saraswat Brahmin 43 years, 5'-9" teetotaler Never Married, Working in IT Gurgaon, 50+Lpa, 9811682207, 9868852116

BRAHMIN

CL24012895

Brahmin Boy, 06/10/1994, 9:58 PM, Chandigarh, BTech, 10 Lakh Package, Residing in Panchkula, 8283837943

BRAHMIN

CL24013066

Chandigarh based Moudgil family seeks Good looking Employed (Tricity) match for Manglik boy Practicing Advocate High court, DOB 15.06.1991, height 5'-7''. 98148-19869.

BRAHMIN

CL24013843

Sm4 97 born, 5'-8", pure veg, Group B Pb. Govt. employee, preferred Pb. Govt. employee or well qualified girl. 94785-31465.

DIVORCEE

CL24012767

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL24012863

Ramgarhia issueless Divorcee Manglik 88/5'-7", B.Tech. Senior Consultant IT, Chandigarh. Handsome package. 98145-31822.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24012511

Handsome 1997 Jat Sikh MD Radio 2nd year 5-9 boy seeks doctor match. Good Urban/rural property. Upper cast no bar. 9815184985.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24013296

Sikh Class '1' Officer B.Tech. Scientist Central Government Delhi 1995 non-turban 6', 75891-01007, working match.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24014205

Medical Postgraduate for Jindal regular Assistant Professor Community Medicine PGIMER Satellite Centre Sangrur, 6', 1987 born, teetotaller, handsome Parents settled in Chandigarh. Contact 94175-05512.

JAT SIKH

CL24013293

Well settled family in Canada Looking for a professionally qualified match for their citizen son, 34, 6', Veterinary Doctor boy, own practice. only younger sister Dentist. Please contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24010587

Wanted professional beautiful girl for US Citizen Lawyer in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", born & brought-up in US. Father Doctor in New York. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24012887

Affluent family Sangrur 1992, 6'-0", well educated also well land- huge business good families. 99153-32156.

JAT SIKH

CL24013290

Jat Sikh Gill turbaned veg boy 6'-2", 1988, B.Tech., M.Tech (PU), Candian PR, looking for smart, educated suitable match. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp 81949-76294.

JAT SIKH

CL24013385

Well educated beautiful, atleast 5'-5" match for non-drinker, vegetarian, handsome Jat Sikh (Waraich) turbaned boy, 1993, 6'-0", B.Tech, Own business, Fitness coach, 25 Lacs P.A., 10 Acres land. NRIs excuse. 73076-09997.

JAT SIKH

CL24013624

Jat Sikh NRI match for Canada based corporate Sector IT professional, six figure salary package, 26/5'-11", handsome boy, fair complexion. Parents Class 1 Officers. Send pics & biodata on WhatsApp No 98721-79922.

JAT SIKH

CL24013784

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR, turbaned boy, 5'-8½", 1991, M.Tech, Software developer (IT), divorced after few days. Whatsapp only: 7341115831.

KAMBOJ

CL24012683

We are in search of a suitable match for our son, a Software Engineer (US Citizen),DOB: Dec 25, 1993, pure Vegetarian. We aim for a marriage ceremony that is simple, meaningful, and devoid of material exchanges. Our focus is on fostering a connection built on love, understanding, and mutual respect. We are Kamboj Sikh family, Caste no bar. Please send details with most recent photos at whatsApp 1-510-432-7227

KHATRI

CL24012864

SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy Feb. 1995/ 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering, working in Ottawa. Well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.

KHATRI

CL24013470

Match for Sood/Khatri, non-manglik, Canada PR boy, 10.11.1993, 3:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Com., PGD in Buss. Mgmt. (Canada). Working in semi-govt. Co. Canada, +91-9417261066.

KHATRI

CL24013567

Qualified beautiful match for Canadian PR Sood boy, B.Tech (Mechanical), Production Supervisor in Toronto, 5'-8", 16.03.1997, 06:42 am, Mohali. 81465-87420.

KHATRI

CL24014160

Suitable Himachali upper caste match for Anshik Manglik Sood boy 5'-10", 1994, Shimla, B.Tech + MBA (NIT+IIM), working in Bangalore, willing to join family business. 98161-12677.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24012427

Suitable match for my son 1990 born, 6'-2", Hindu Khatri/Arora, Manglik, M.Tech, non-smoker, non-drinker, good package, working in tricity, M: 96439-65138.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24012461

Match for Khatri Arora boy, 29.10.95, 9:30 p.m. Rajpura (Patiala), 5'-6", Graduate, well settled business near Mohali. Seeks educated girl, settled/ willing to settled abroad. 95777-00032.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24013345

Suitable qualified homely beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri vegetarian boy 29, 5'-8", convent educated Graduate own settled business only son in Punjab. M. 98140-02579.

MAHAJAN

CL24012462

Manglik Mahajan boy 28.01.94, 4:00 pm, Panchkula, 5;-11", B.Tech., SBI Officer Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 98159-10103.

MAHAJAN

CL24014047

Extremely & exceptionally beautiful Homely girl for Single billionaire very handsome industrial Land lord, 14.08.1984, 5’-7”. Will be kept like a Queen. Middle class family can also apply. Caste no bar - Whatsapp No- 7814554993.

MANGLIK

CL24013189

Canadian PR settled in Toronto, Jalandhar based Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-9", born 09.11.1996, Degree business Management. Wanted educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417054326.

NRI

CL24013002

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, B.Comm (Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455.

NRI

CL24007567

Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL24011918

Australian Citizen Gursikh boy 29 yr., 5'-11", B.Tech., Ph.D. Contact: +9177105-71900, +61432001900.

NRI

CL24012519

Match for handsome Jat-Sikh, 1996, 5'-11", USA citizen, Gursikh, nurse preferred. Caste no bar. 001-8482358564 (Whatsapp), 81988-51091 (India).

NRI

CL24012747

Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics, belonging to Sikh family, he is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing pre Doctoral Research in Economics in a top university. He is also an accomplished investor with investments in commerical real estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]

NRI

CL24012860

Required beautiful, educated girl age 31-40 years for Jat Sikh UK born divorcee boy, 5'-9", Police officer. Well educated status family. Contact: 8284818478.

NRI

CL24012862

Arora Sikh handsome boy 36/ 5'-7", America Green Card holder Ph.D, Molbiology shortime divorcee, seeks qualified girl doing job in America. 99883-67739, 97818-30111.

NRI

CL24013025

Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing double Master Degree Australia (complete July 2024). Required Australian/ New Zealand/ India, PR/ work permit girl, caste no bar. Bureau excuse, brother's family New Zealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.

NRI

CL24013309

Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh Rich/ Affluent well established business family from USA / India Chandigarh Software Consultant very smart 5'-7'' tall, very fair, Age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.

NRI

CL24014020

Match for Ramdasia boy, Australian PR, 1994/5'-7", Mechanical Engineer. +91-62800-91513

NRI

CL24014075

Match for handsome Brahmin boy, 01.11.1990, 5'-11", well settled, divorcee Australian citizen. 90536-69790.

NRI

CL24014127

Ahluwalia Turbaned Sikh handsome boy, 34/ 5'-11". MBA from India. PGD Canada on work permit. Permanent job in mnHealth Care Sector. Upper caste no bar. 98880-34979.

RAJPUT

CL24012378

Qualified match for Rajput boy working IT Company Mohali, B.Tech, MBA, PGDM, 92 born, 5'-6". Upper caste welcome. Mob: 94170-79244, 75890-49714.

RAJPUT

CL24013291

Educated beautiful match for Himachali Rajput boy MBBS 1976/ 5'-11", Panchkula based. 98552-77255.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24013966

Sikh turbaned boy, 1995, 5 ft. 11 in., residence- Mandi Gobindgarh, working as Recruitment Consultant (HR) with MNC (Noida): 90416-00073.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24013092

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24014069

Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, Australia PR, 31 yrs, 5'-5". Radhasoami Jalandhar based family. Contact: 8289041206.

SIKH

CL24012595

Bride wanted for 32 yrs Sikh boy, 185.4 cm, charming pleasing personality, B.Tech., Businessman. Seeking educated working and beautiful girl. Contact: 80193-48669.

SIKH ARORA

CL24012670

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Arora Sikh boy, 29 years, 5'-11½", clean shaven, well settled with government job in IT and having own house. Mobile: +91-89688-55595

SIKH LOBANA

CL24012161

Sikh Lobana boy Canada PR 1996/ 5'-9", M.Tech (Comp.Science). Preferred decent educated girl. 89503-19760 WhatsApp.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24012880

Professionally suitable match for well settled smart Lobana Sikh teetotaller, 6', 1995 born, B.Tech, MBA boy, salary six figures monthly. Father retired Class-I Gazetted officer. Well educated family. Whatsapp/Call: 8146296864.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24013057

Match for Labana boy, height 6'-1", born 1994, working as Junior Engineer in PWD (B&R), living and posted at Patiala. 79733-69081.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24012756

Suitable match for Tonkshatriya Non turbaned Sikh boy, Nov. 1994, 5'-7", M.Tech (Computer Science), working as Software Engineer at Mohali. Educated, beautiful, working girl will be preferred. Caste no bar. 98149-47052, 98720-19513. [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA