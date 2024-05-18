Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24013706
Aggarwal boy 34, 5'-10". BE MBA premier institutes. Gurgaon 40 LPA. Short term divorcee. 77196-26670.
AGGARWAL
CL24015352
Handsome, fair Aggarwal Manglik boy, B.Tech, 5'-10", 25.07.1996, 04:00 pm, good package, working Multinational company. Own house, Jalandhar. 9814133997, 9878734438.
AGGARWAL
CL24015411
CA Bansal Boy, 16-02-1998, 2:40 a.m. , 5'7" Batala based , own practice along with father, well-settled vegetarian family. need CA/ well educated homely girl. Contact: 9814311364
AGGARWAL
CL24015598
Match for Handsome Singhal Boy, December 1996/ 5'-11", B.Tech, CS (Pilani), MS CS USA, Working at Chicago, Earning $ 250000 plus, Panchkula based family. Whattsapp. 9198729-94017.
AGGARWAL
CL24016236
Suitable match for Bansal boy 18.8.1996, 14:20, Ratia, 5'-10", Post Graduate, Pursuing CFA, Bank employee, Toronto, PR Canada Preferred Canada girl, 92165-10872 (Sangrur).
AHLUWALIA
CL24014784
NRI parents looking for a qualified match for their daughter age 24, height 5 foot 4 inches done B.S.C in Medical Imaging (working). NRI Sikh Ahluwalia preferred. Ph: +64 22 024 7982.
BRAHMIN
CL24014867
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin boy 19 May 1994, B.Tech. from NIT Hamirpur. Working Engineer SJVN, Shimla (Central Govt). 98825-68647.
BRAHMIN
CL24013266
Brahmin boy 1990, 6'-2", Digital Artist, WFM, Gurgaon company, good income, seeks suitable bride. Small family. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24015000
Ludhiana based Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA, B.Com (Hons), 1996, 5'-7", working Central PSU, annual income 12 Lacs, pure vegetarian. 83609-37332. Bureau excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL24015089
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech. (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10.30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL24015231
Suitable Punjabi Brahmin girl willing to settle in Canada for MBA, B.Tech., 5'-7"/1990 born boy. Migrating to Canada as PR. Father retired Class-I Officer. Preference to family from Tricity. Respond with biodata, Birth Particulars and Photo. 83609-64664.
BRAHMIN
CL24015919
Suitable qualified match for Brahmin handsome Anshik Manglik, boy, 1993 born, 5'-6", MBA, Territory Manager, Marketing job. Around Jalandhar preferred. Contact: 8699281234, 8968856956.
BRAHMIN
CL24016094
Match for Brahmin boy, MBA, 1990 born/5'-7", working in Bank, Chandigarh. 94180-84824.
BRAHMIN
CL24016139
Brahmin issueless Divorcee boy, June 1988/5'-11", Central Govt. employee (Group B Officer), Chandigarh posted. Brahmin Tricity, Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp only. 99924-81616.
DEFENCE
CL24015065
Army Officer 12.04.91, 8.14am Solan 5? 8?. Qualified matches from Himachal and Chandigarh tricity solicited to contact : 9760568871
DIVORCEE
CL24016187
Match for well-settled issueless divorcee Nai boy 1986, 5'-6", own business in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-13017.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24014377
Suitable MD/ MS or high status match for boy, MBBS, MS Ophthalmology, 29/ 5'-11", Maid Rajput. 98058-60130.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24015398
Seeking Medico (MD/MS), IAS/IPS/PCS match for Brahmin boy 1997, 6'-2", pursuing MD Radiodiagnosis (Final year). Contact: 99963-54053, 70157-04605.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24016442
MD/ MS/ PCMS match for 1995 Brahmin Saraswat boy pursuing MD Medicine. 62394-38532.
JAT SIKH
CL24014762
Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.
JAT SIKH
CL24014770
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, German based, 6'-1", 1995 born, Masters (from Germany), IT professional, working in MNC. Ambala based family. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp only: 99963-21785.
JAT SIKH
CL24015212
PQM for Jat Sikh 97 born US citizen Software Engineer having India and US property. Contact at WhatsAap 93160-42150.
JAT SIKH
CL24015215
Seek professionally qualified girl for US based engineer. PhD in mechanical engineering. 5'9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24013624
Jat Sikh NRI match for Canada based corporate Sector IT professional, six figure salary package, 26/5'-11", handsome boy, fair complexion. Parents Class 1 Officers. Send pics & biodata on WhatsApp No 98721-79922.
JAT SIKH
CL24014524
Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy, 1997, 6', B.Tech. India, M.Tech. Canada. Agriculture land. Seeks Nursing girl. 98761-19074, 91033-71112.
JAT SIKH
CL24014710
Jat Sikh Dhanoa 1995 born, 5'-9" handsome boy, New Zealand PR , seeking well settled NRI girl. Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala area preferred. +64276973202, Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24014892
SM4 1996, 5'-8", turbaned non-alcholic, strong family values, MS Computer Science, Senior Software Engineer. Belongs to educated family. Own independent house in Calgary/ Canada. Highly educated girl preferred. Bureau excuse. 94178-03144.
JAT SIKH
CL24015317
Jalandhar based Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech, LL.B, 6'-2", born May 1992. The boy running business of cooking Gas Agency and Govt contractor, having rural and urban property. Taya ji Trustee and working Secretary of Lyallpur Khalsa College Institutions. Father retd. Deputy Director Punjab Civil Supplies Deptt. Grand father was D.F. & S.C. (Pb. Government). Elder brother married and settled in America. Well settled respectable Jagirdaar family of Doaba. Resi: 1398 Green Model Town, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815122134.
JAT SIKH
CL24015374
Handsome, cleanshaven, Jat Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 5'-10", Graduate, son of Senior Officer, owns extensive landed, rural, urban/ commercial property. Tricity based well connected family. Homely girl from sober family may respond. Whatsapp 93162-27033.
JAT SIKH
CL24015608
Suitable match for very handsome, tall Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech, M.Tech, working as Director along with running very high income business. Family owns multiple R/U properties in Canada/ India. Innocently divorced 39, 6ft. Looking for educated match from decent family. WhatsApp: +14168651000.
JAT SIKH
CL24015630
Professionally qualified working match for handsome 84 born, Jatt Sikh, never married, 6'-0", working in Canada in IT Company. Please share biodata with recent photos. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp - +1-647-499-2210.
JAT SIKH
CL24016181
Jat Gursikh boy 28, 5'-8", B.Tech. (CSE) PGDM, working as Software Engineer 30+ LPA, 17 acres agricultural and commercial property, seeks Engineer, Doctor girl. Contact: 82648-29665.
JAT SIKH
CL24016237
Jatt Sikh boy M.Tech. 1991, working in Tata, looking equally qualified match. 76268-25103.
KAMBOJ
CL24015019
Suitable match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-10", 1984, MBA, B.Com. own business, divorced after a month. Seeking unmarried girl. No demand. 98153-55220.
KHATRI
CL24015747
Match for Khatri boy 5'-10", 01.03.1987, 02:49 am, Rajpura. Working in Gurgoan, Package: 42L. Parents retired. Required working girl. 99881-91056, 98720-42890.
KHATRI
CL24015891
Professionally qualified match for Kshatriya teetotaller boy, July 92/5'-7", B.Tech (CSE) MS in Business Analytics (USA), working for MNC handsome salary. Caste no bar. #98763-01401.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24016106
Match for Hindu Khatri vegetarian slim smart only boy 6.11.1995, 5:15 pm, 5'-9", Born Faridkot Graduate LLB, LLM Practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and Other Court, income in Lakhs per month, Father businessman, Mother recently retired from government job, (Reputed family), Seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post graduate or government job teacher, clerical will be given priority, no demand of dowry, marriage as per good Hindu customs 98146-99799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015008
29 yrs, 5'-8", Software Engineer, Masters from USA. Working for USA company. Gurgaon based family. Khatri Arora. Father retired Colonel, mother homemaker. WhatsApp: 77380-93384.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015009
Suitable match for Manglik Software Engineer M.Tech. 1994 born, 5'-8". Send biodata. Whatsapp 94645-51700.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015069
Professionally qualified preferably Mumbai employed beautiful match for Engineer fair handsome boy 5'-9", October 1994 born, working in Mumbai in US based MNC 40+ LPA from Chandigarh based Punjabi Khatri status educated family. Call/ Whatsapp: 62392-36486.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015164
Match for Khatri Arora boy, short time divorcee, 05.10.1987, 08:00 am, Nabha, 5’-8”, B.tech, working in MNC Gurgaon, 22 Lakh per annum. Unmarried preferred. Caste no bar. 9781226888
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015539
Suitable homely, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convent educated, Graduate, own settled business, running showroom. Prefer Doaba region. 9814002579.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015599
England settled Non-Smoker, Non-Drinker Hindu Khatri Arora, LLB, MBA boy, 6’, 22.01.1986, 3:52 AM, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh. Seeking MBBS/ MD/ BDS/ MDS, sober, beautiful girl, No dowry. Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp 97811-15284
MAHAJAN
CL24014765
Suitable match for Gupta Mahajan MCA boy, 5'-6", born 1992, working in a Software Company Himachali and upper caste preferred. WhatsApp 94180-09116.
MAHAJAN
CL24015327
PQM4 Himachali born Mahajan boy, 5'-9", 27.10.1990, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech., Ph.D., working in USA. Looking for well educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.
MISC.
CL24015025
Suitable match for Nai boy 1994 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., permanent Punjab Govt. employee posting in Chandigarh. Required Govt. employee. 94177-01655.
MISC.
CL24015165
CA, Arjun Prajapati, Hindu boy, 24 June 1987/ 5'-8'',. Required CA girl, Caste no bar, Only Tricity. 94171-43137.
MISC.
CL24016286
Match for Smart, handsome, Himachali Chaudhary boy, 5'-6"/ 16.08.1990, M.Sc. IT, working in IT Company at Panchkula. Contact 78891-14720.
NRI
CL24013002
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, B.Comm (Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455.
NRI
CL24016482
Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.
NRI
CL24006040
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24007567
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.
NRI
CL24013714
Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh rich/ affluent well established business family from USA/ India Chandigarh Software Consultant very smart, 5'-7" tall very fair age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.
NRI
CL24014681
Life partner for highly educated, smart & broad minded, upper caste, officer family, well known Canadian Citizen single, 54, 5'-7", much younger looking sophisticated male. Very cultured, flexible girl willing to settle in Canada preferred. Cast no bar. The legally separated boy is working as a Senior Multimedia Journalist with a Greater Toronto Area based reputed Media House at a very good position. Highly educated. Holding Four master degrees, three bachelor's and three diplomas Almost all WES accredited. Serious enquiries only. Phone number: 7009314027. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL24014891
USA based I.T. Engineer, I140 approved, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, handsome guy, Non smoker, non drinker looks for beautiful I.T. working girl USA/India. Boy is coming in July 2024. Call 99884-54040.
NRI
CL24014954
Seeking slim, professionally qualified girl from Gursikh family for 91 born, 5'-10", ND/NT Bhatia boy, B.Tech, MBA, working as Manager in MNC on L-1 visa in USA. Contact/whatsapp: 9988311291.
NRI
CL24015052
Match for Citizen of Newzealand, very handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven Ahluwalia boy, 1990, 5'-8", highly qualified, handsome package. Match from tricity willing to settle abroad preferred. Contact: 94642-70591.
NRI
CL24015257
SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy, Feb. 1995/ 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering. Working in Ottawa. Well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.
NRI
CL24015427
Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 20.01.1996, 6', Software Engineer in Australia, Govt. employee. Own house at Canberra. Package 75 Lac per annum. Pls send complete profile at Whatsapp: +91-98156-99582, +61-422 740 427.
NRI
CL24015596
England settled Non-Smoker, Non-Drinker Hindu Khatri Arora, LLB, MBA boy, 6’, 22.01.1986, 3:52 AM, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh. Seeking MBBS/ MD/ BDS/ MDS, sober, beautiful girl, No dowry. Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp 97811-15284
NRI
CL24015605
Ramgarhia Canadian citizen IT Professional 48/5'-11", clean shaved issueless divorcee, girl should be issueless age between 35/41. WhatsApp 82838-83532, 0015872274068.
NRI
CL24015612
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-8", Australian citizen Engineering Graduate working in Melbourne, seeks educated girl living in Australia or New Zealand. Family settled in Melbourne. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +61416530123 email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24015637
Looking for suitable match for Canadian ctz Hindu boy 32, 5'-8", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Marriage bureau don't call. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.
NRI
CL24016002
Match for Jalandhar based Khatri boy, 33, 5'-8", B.Com, on work-permit in New Zealand Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9872226868.
NRI
CL24016122
Seeking beautiful, family value Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh 1994 born boy. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Graduated with Double Degree in Commerce & Economics. Working in Deloitte. Family has house and agricultural land in Patiala and owns multiple businesses and properties in Australia. Send info at +61 414 354 673 email: [email protected] Marriage bureau do not contact.
NRI
CL24016278
Match For Dhindsa Australia Vaishno boy 1997/ 6'-0", Non Medical Science Bachelor of Agriculture and Science Permanent Resident in Australia. Seeks pure vaishno family girl Doctor, MBBS, BDS or Engineering 98150-39298, (Bureau Excuse).
RAJPUT
CL24014816
Match for Kashyap Rajput boy, 1996 born, 5'-10", M.A., working as an Advisor in Chandigarh. 98775-38647.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24010219
Seeks beautiful, tall girl from well educated family match for Canada PR, Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, Nov. 1996 born, 5'-11", Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. System Technician at Moneris in reputed company. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9855019608, 9814949608.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24015202
Canadian PR, teetotaller, Ramgarhia, turbaned boy, Nov. 94, 5'-11", convent educated, B.Tech & Masters. Engineer at MNC in Toronto. Brother-Doctor. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 73470-19793.
SAINI
CL24015032
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992 Jalandhar born/ 5'-7", B.Tech (Thapar University, Patiala). Living and working in Canada (TD Bank Software Engg.). Father Retd. Class- One Officer (Punjab Government). Mother working (Punjab Government). Younger brother settled abroad. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 75080-18820.
SAINI
CL24015241
Seeks well educated beautiful girl for well educated Australian PR Saini Sikh 29 years, 5'-6" smart boy. Call only WhatsApp 81948-40424.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005391
SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24015334
Professionally qualified match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-6", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.
SIKH
CL24014998
SM for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 32, 5'-9", MBA working reputed MNC Gurgaon, well placed family. 83830-19858.
SIKH
CL24015010
Bride wanted for 32 years Sikh boy, 5'-10" height, charming pleasing personality, businessman, B.Tech. Seeking educated, working, beautiful girl. 94180-61772.
SIKH
CL24015431
Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 20.01.1996, 6', Software Engineer in Australia, Govt. employee. Own house at Canberra. Package 75 Lac per annum. Pls send complete profile at Whatsapp: +91-98156-99582, +61-422 740 427.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24016381
Match for Sikh Bhatia handsome boy, 27 yrs, 5'-11", BBA, teetotaller, Industrialist business family. Contact/whatsapp: 9478100003.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015603
Well-settled educated family requires working girl for Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA, Product Manager, 17 Lakhs. Contact 98148-11204.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015721
Beautiful, well qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora handsome turbaned boy, Sept. 95, 5’-9”, B.Tech (Civil), LLB, Advocate. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24015892
Match for 26 yrs Amritdhari handsome, 5'-9" boy. Working in MNC, B.Pharma. Upper caste welcome. 87278-24455.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24016514
Sikh boy 1996, 5’-9”, B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050
