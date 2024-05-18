Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24013706

Aggarwal boy 34, 5'-10". BE MBA premier institutes. Gurgaon 40 LPA. Short term divorcee. 77196-26670.

AGGARWAL

CL24015352

Handsome, fair Aggarwal Manglik boy, B.Tech, 5'-10", 25.07.1996, 04:00 pm, good package, working Multinational company. Own house, Jalandhar. 9814133997, 9878734438.

AGGARWAL

CL24015411

CA Bansal Boy, 16-02-1998, 2:40 a.m. , 5'7" Batala based , own practice along with father, well-settled vegetarian family. need CA/ well educated homely girl. Contact: 9814311364

AGGARWAL

CL24015598

Match for Handsome Singhal Boy, December 1996/ 5'-11", B.Tech, CS (Pilani), MS CS USA, Working at Chicago, Earning $ 250000 plus, Panchkula based family. Whattsapp. 9198729-94017.

AGGARWAL

CL24016236

Suitable match for Bansal boy 18.8.1996, 14:20, Ratia, 5'-10", Post Graduate, Pursuing CFA, Bank employee, Toronto, PR Canada Preferred Canada girl, 92165-10872 (Sangrur).

AHLUWALIA

CL24014784

NRI parents looking for a qualified match for their daughter age 24, height 5 foot 4 inches done B.S.C in Medical Imaging (working). NRI Sikh Ahluwalia preferred. Ph: +64 22 024 7982.

BRAHMIN

CL24014867

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin boy 19 May 1994, B.Tech. from NIT Hamirpur. Working Engineer SJVN, Shimla (Central Govt). 98825-68647.

BRAHMIN

CL24013266

Brahmin boy 1990, 6'-2", Digital Artist, WFM, Gurgaon company, good income, seeks suitable bride. Small family. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24015000

Ludhiana based Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA, B.Com (Hons), 1996, 5'-7", working Central PSU, annual income 12 Lacs, pure vegetarian. 83609-37332. Bureau excuse.

BRAHMIN

CL24015089

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech. (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10.30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.

BRAHMIN

CL24015231

Suitable Punjabi Brahmin girl willing to settle in Canada for MBA, B.Tech., 5'-7"/1990 born boy. Migrating to Canada as PR. Father retired Class-I Officer. Preference to family from Tricity. Respond with biodata, Birth Particulars and Photo. 83609-64664.

BRAHMIN

CL24015919

Suitable qualified match for Brahmin handsome Anshik Manglik, boy, 1993 born, 5'-6", MBA, Territory Manager, Marketing job. Around Jalandhar preferred. Contact: 8699281234, 8968856956.

BRAHMIN

CL24016094

Match for Brahmin boy, MBA, 1990 born/5'-7", working in Bank, Chandigarh. 94180-84824.

BRAHMIN

CL24016139

Brahmin issueless Divorcee boy, June 1988/5'-11", Central Govt. employee (Group B Officer), Chandigarh posted. Brahmin Tricity, Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp only. 99924-81616.

DEFENCE

CL24015065

Army Officer 12.04.91, 8.14am Solan 5? 8?. Qualified matches from Himachal and Chandigarh tricity solicited to contact : 9760568871

DIVORCEE

CL24016187

Match for well-settled issueless divorcee Nai boy 1986, 5'-6", own business in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-13017.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24014377

Suitable MD/ MS or high status match for boy, MBBS, MS Ophthalmology, 29/ 5'-11", Maid Rajput. 98058-60130.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24015398

Seeking Medico (MD/MS), IAS/IPS/PCS match for Brahmin boy 1997, 6'-2", pursuing MD Radiodiagnosis (Final year). Contact: 99963-54053, 70157-04605.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24016442

MD/ MS/ PCMS match for 1995 Brahmin Saraswat boy pursuing MD Medicine. 62394-38532.

JAT SIKH

CL24014762

Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.

JAT SIKH

CL24014770

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, German based, 6'-1", 1995 born, Masters (from Germany), IT professional, working in MNC. Ambala based family. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp only: 99963-21785.

JAT SIKH

CL24015212

PQM for Jat Sikh 97 born US citizen Software Engineer having India and US property. Contact at WhatsAap 93160-42150.

JAT SIKH

CL24015215

Seek professionally qualified girl for US based engineer. PhD in mechanical engineering. 5'9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24013624

Jat Sikh NRI match for Canada based corporate Sector IT professional, six figure salary package, 26/5'-11", handsome boy, fair complexion. Parents Class 1 Officers. Send pics & biodata on WhatsApp No 98721-79922.

JAT SIKH

CL24014524

Jatt Sikh Canada PR boy, 1997, 6', B.Tech. India, M.Tech. Canada. Agriculture land. Seeks Nursing girl. 98761-19074, 91033-71112.

JAT SIKH

CL24014710

Jat Sikh Dhanoa 1995 born, 5'-9" handsome boy, New Zealand PR , seeking well settled NRI girl. Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala area preferred. +64276973202, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24014892

SM4 1996, 5'-8", turbaned non-alcholic, strong family values, MS Computer Science, Senior Software Engineer. Belongs to educated family. Own independent house in Calgary/ Canada. Highly educated girl preferred. Bureau excuse. 94178-03144.

JAT SIKH

CL24015317

Jalandhar based Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech, LL.B, 6'-2", born May 1992. The boy running business of cooking Gas Agency and Govt contractor, having rural and urban property. Taya ji Trustee and working Secretary of Lyallpur Khalsa College Institutions. Father retd. Deputy Director Punjab Civil Supplies Deptt. Grand father was D.F. & S.C. (Pb. Government). Elder brother married and settled in America. Well settled respectable Jagirdaar family of Doaba. Resi: 1398 Green Model Town, Jalandhar. Contact: 9815122134.

JAT SIKH

CL24015374

Handsome, cleanshaven, Jat Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 5'-10", Graduate, son of Senior Officer, owns extensive landed, rural, urban/ commercial property. Tricity based well connected family. Homely girl from sober family may respond. Whatsapp 93162-27033.

JAT SIKH

CL24015608

Suitable match for very handsome, tall Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech, M.Tech, working as Director along with running very high income business. Family owns multiple R/U properties in Canada/ India. Innocently divorced 39, 6ft. Looking for educated match from decent family. WhatsApp: +14168651000.

JAT SIKH

CL24015630

Professionally qualified working match for handsome 84 born, Jatt Sikh, never married, 6'-0", working in Canada in IT Company. Please share biodata with recent photos. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp - +1-647-499-2210.

JAT SIKH

CL24016181

Jat Gursikh boy 28, 5'-8", B.Tech. (CSE) PGDM, working as Software Engineer 30+ LPA, 17 acres agricultural and commercial property, seeks Engineer, Doctor girl. Contact: 82648-29665.

JAT SIKH

CL24016237

Jatt Sikh boy M.Tech. 1991, working in Tata, looking equally qualified match. 76268-25103.

KAMBOJ

CL24015019

Suitable match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-10", 1984, MBA, B.Com. own business, divorced after a month. Seeking unmarried girl. No demand. 98153-55220.

KHATRI

CL24015747

Match for Khatri boy 5'-10", 01.03.1987, 02:49 am, Rajpura. Working in Gurgoan, Package: 42L. Parents retired. Required working girl. 99881-91056, 98720-42890.

KHATRI

CL24015891

Professionally qualified match for Kshatriya teetotaller boy, July 92/5'-7", B.Tech (CSE) MS in Business Analytics (USA), working for MNC handsome salary. Caste no bar. #98763-01401.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016106

Match for Hindu Khatri vegetarian slim smart only boy 6.11.1995, 5:15 pm, 5'-9", Born Faridkot Graduate LLB, LLM Practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and Other Court, income in Lakhs per month, Father businessman, Mother recently retired from government job, (Reputed family), Seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post graduate or government job teacher, clerical will be given priority, no demand of dowry, marriage as per good Hindu customs 98146-99799.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015008

29 yrs, 5'-8", Software Engineer, Masters from USA. Working for USA company. Gurgaon based family. Khatri Arora. Father retired Colonel, mother homemaker. WhatsApp: 77380-93384.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015009

Suitable match for Manglik Software Engineer M.Tech. 1994 born, 5'-8". Send biodata. Whatsapp 94645-51700.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015069

Professionally qualified preferably Mumbai employed beautiful match for Engineer fair handsome boy 5'-9", October 1994 born, working in Mumbai in US based MNC 40+ LPA from Chandigarh based Punjabi Khatri status educated family. Call/ Whatsapp: 62392-36486.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015164

Match for Khatri Arora boy, short time divorcee, 05.10.1987, 08:00 am, Nabha, 5’-8”, B.tech, working in MNC Gurgaon, 22 Lakh per annum. Unmarried preferred. Caste no bar. 9781226888

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015539

Suitable homely, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convent educated, Graduate, own settled business, running showroom. Prefer Doaba region. 9814002579.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015599

England settled Non-Smoker, Non-Drinker Hindu Khatri Arora, LLB, MBA boy, 6’, 22.01.1986, 3:52 AM, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh. Seeking MBBS/ MD/ BDS/ MDS, sober, beautiful girl, No dowry. Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp 97811-15284

MAHAJAN

CL24014765

Suitable match for Gupta Mahajan MCA boy, 5'-6", born 1992, working in a Software Company Himachali and upper caste preferred. WhatsApp 94180-09116.

MAHAJAN

CL24015327

PQM4 Himachali born Mahajan boy, 5'-9", 27.10.1990, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech., Ph.D., working in USA. Looking for well educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.

MISC.

CL24015025

Suitable match for Nai boy 1994 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., permanent Punjab Govt. employee posting in Chandigarh. Required Govt. employee. 94177-01655.

MISC.

CL24015165

CA, Arjun Prajapati, Hindu boy, 24 June 1987/ 5'-8'',. Required CA girl, Caste no bar, Only Tricity. 94171-43137.

MISC.

CL24016286

Match for Smart, handsome, Himachali Chaudhary boy, 5'-6"/ 16.08.1990, M.Sc. IT, working in IT Company at Panchkula. Contact 78891-14720.

NRI

CL24013002

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, B.Comm (Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455.

NRI

CL24016482

Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.

NRI

CL24006040

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24007567

Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL24013714

Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh rich/ affluent well established business family from USA/ India Chandigarh Software Consultant very smart, 5'-7" tall very fair age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.

NRI

CL24014681

Life partner for highly educated, smart & broad minded, upper caste, officer family, well known Canadian Citizen single, 54, 5'-7", much younger looking sophisticated male. Very cultured, flexible girl willing to settle in Canada preferred. Cast no bar. The legally separated boy is working as a Senior Multimedia Journalist with a Greater Toronto Area based reputed Media House at a very good position. Highly educated. Holding Four master degrees, three bachelor's and three diplomas Almost all WES accredited. Serious enquiries only. Phone number: 7009314027. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL24014891

USA based I.T. Engineer, I140 approved, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, handsome guy, Non smoker, non drinker looks for beautiful I.T. working girl USA/India. Boy is coming in July 2024. Call 99884-54040.

NRI

CL24014954

Seeking slim, professionally qualified girl from Gursikh family for 91 born, 5'-10", ND/NT Bhatia boy, B.Tech, MBA, working as Manager in MNC on L-1 visa in USA. Contact/whatsapp: 9988311291.

NRI

CL24015052

Match for Citizen of Newzealand, very handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven Ahluwalia boy, 1990, 5'-8", highly qualified, handsome package. Match from tricity willing to settle abroad preferred. Contact: 94642-70591.

NRI

CL24015257

SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy, Feb. 1995/ 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering. Working in Ottawa. Well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.

NRI

CL24015427

Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 20.01.1996, 6', Software Engineer in Australia, Govt. employee. Own house at Canberra. Package 75 Lac per annum. Pls send complete profile at Whatsapp: +91-98156-99582, +61-422 740 427.

NRI

CL24015596

England settled Non-Smoker, Non-Drinker Hindu Khatri Arora, LLB, MBA boy, 6’, 22.01.1986, 3:52 AM, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh. Seeking MBBS/ MD/ BDS/ MDS, sober, beautiful girl, No dowry. Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp 97811-15284

NRI

CL24015605

Ramgarhia Canadian citizen IT Professional 48/5'-11", clean shaved issueless divorcee, girl should be issueless age between 35/41. WhatsApp 82838-83532, 0015872274068.

NRI

CL24015612

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-8", Australian citizen Engineering Graduate working in Melbourne, seeks educated girl living in Australia or New Zealand. Family settled in Melbourne. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +61416530123 email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24015637

Looking for suitable match for Canadian ctz Hindu boy 32, 5'-8", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Marriage bureau don't call. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.

NRI

CL24016002

Match for Jalandhar based Khatri boy, 33, 5'-8", B.Com, on work-permit in New Zealand Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9872226868.

NRI

CL24016122

Seeking beautiful, family value Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh 1994 born boy. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Graduated with Double Degree in Commerce & Economics. Working in Deloitte. Family has house and agricultural land in Patiala and owns multiple businesses and properties in Australia. Send info at +61 414 354 673 email: [email protected] Marriage bureau do not contact.

NRI

CL24016278

Match For Dhindsa Australia Vaishno boy 1997/ 6'-0", Non Medical Science Bachelor of Agriculture and Science Permanent Resident in Australia. Seeks pure vaishno family girl Doctor, MBBS, BDS or Engineering 98150-39298, (Bureau Excuse).

RAJPUT

CL24014816

Match for Kashyap Rajput boy, 1996 born, 5'-10", M.A., working as an Advisor in Chandigarh. 98775-38647.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24010219

Seeks beautiful, tall girl from well educated family match for Canada PR, Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, Nov. 1996 born, 5'-11", Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. System Technician at Moneris in reputed company. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9855019608, 9814949608.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24015202

Canadian PR, teetotaller, Ramgarhia, turbaned boy, Nov. 94, 5'-11", convent educated, B.Tech & Masters. Engineer at MNC in Toronto. Brother-Doctor. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 73470-19793.

SAINI

CL24015032

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992 Jalandhar born/ 5'-7", B.Tech (Thapar University, Patiala). Living and working in Canada (TD Bank Software Engg.). Father Retd. Class- One Officer (Punjab Government). Mother working (Punjab Government). Younger brother settled abroad. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 75080-18820.

SAINI

CL24015241

Seeks well educated beautiful girl for well educated Australian PR Saini Sikh 29 years, 5'-6" smart boy. Call only WhatsApp 81948-40424.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24005391

SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24015334

Professionally qualified match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-6", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SIKH

CL24014998

SM for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 32, 5'-9", MBA working reputed MNC Gurgaon, well placed family. 83830-19858.

SIKH

CL24015010

Bride wanted for 32 years Sikh boy, 5'-10" height, charming pleasing personality, businessman, B.Tech. Seeking educated, working, beautiful girl. 94180-61772.

SIKH

CL24015431

Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 20.01.1996, 6', Software Engineer in Australia, Govt. employee. Own house at Canberra. Package 75 Lac per annum. Pls send complete profile at Whatsapp: +91-98156-99582, +61-422 740 427.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24016381

Match for Sikh Bhatia handsome boy, 27 yrs, 5'-11", BBA, teetotaller, Industrialist business family. Contact/whatsapp: 9478100003.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015603

Well-settled educated family requires working girl for Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA, Product Manager, 17 Lakhs. Contact 98148-11204.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015721

Beautiful, well qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora handsome turbaned boy, Sept. 95, 5’-9”, B.Tech (Civil), LLB, Advocate. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24015892

Match for 26 yrs Amritdhari handsome, 5'-9" boy. Working in MNC, B.Pharma. Upper caste welcome. 87278-24455.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016514

Sikh boy 1996, 5’-9”, B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050