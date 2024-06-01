Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24020006

Seeking veg professional girl for Mittal non Manglik fair boy 11/94, 5'-7", B.Tech., working in top IT giant Bangalore handsome package. Cont 98726-43261.

AGGARWAL

CL24019384

PQM4 for Goyal Manglik boy, May 1996, 5'-10", Mohali Sector- 127 (originally from Dhuri), CA, good annual package, 98555-05773.

AGGARWAL

CL24019808

Mangalik Bansal boy, 11.5.1995, 12.46 pm Ambala City, 24 LPA, working Pune, 98722-10989.

AGGARWAL

CL24019932

Match for USA settled Aggarwal Garg boy, Dec. 1993, Non-Manglik, 5'-10", slim and smart, B.Tech, MBA (USA), teetotaller. Father PSU officer. Mother M.Sc., B.Ed. Brother Canada PR. Decent salary. (Marriage bureau excuse). Contact: 98141-55959.

AGGARWAL

CL24020798

Suitable match for Goel handsome boy, 1986 born, height 5'-10". High class business in Mohali. Contact: 94174-09805

AHLUWALIA

CL24019549

Match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'-1", November 90 Engineer working as Sr. Manager in PSU Mumbai, pkg above 30 Lakhs. 97241-88585.

ARORA

CL24019728

Hindu Khatri 4.4.95, 9:14 pm Chandigarh, 5'-7", Edu. (MCA), working IT Company, Mohali, package 6-7 Lakh, Resid. Kharar, bureau excuse, 99886-56331.

BRAHMIN

CL24020435

Handsome Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin B.Tech., 28/177 from Delhi NCR. Team-lead in world top MNC in Germany having PR. Salary Rs. 1 Crore+. Seeks a beautiful graceful well educated working or non-working upper caste girl. No dowry. Kindly email details recent photos to: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24020251

Suitable Punjabi Brahmin girl willing to settle in Canada for MBA, B.Tech., 5'-7"/1990 born boy. Migrating to Canada as PR. Father retired Class-I Officer. Preference to family from Tricity. Respond with biodata, Birth Particulars and Photo. 83609-64664.

DIVORCEE

CL24019262

Match for Divorcee Arora Khatri boy 9.3.1988/ 5'-8'', Rudarpur U.S.Nagar (U.K), Well settled business. Upper caste no bar, Simple marriage, No demand, required homely girl. 98370-62244, 98370-44044, [email protected]

DIVORCEE

CL24019676

Suitable match for legally separated, short marriage, issueless boy 1979 born, 5'-8", Real Estate Consultant in Tricity & HP. Caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata to: 93165-26288.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24019484

Medico match for Dec. 1994 born, 5'-10", smart MBBS DNB (Medicine) Khatri boy Senior Resident. Contact 88729-89150.

JAT

CL24019377

Jatt Sikh boy 1996, 5'-10", BA, LLB, Malwa Region. Urban and rural property. 79865-38479.

JAT SIKH

CL24014762

Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.

JAT SIKH

CL24019924

SM FOR TURBANED JATT SIKH BOY BORN 1992, 5'11", BTECH. FROM INDIA AND MENGG. FORM CANADIAN UNIVERSITY, WORKING AS SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN ONTARIO. WE ARE A FAMILY OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS. GIRL SHOULD BE EQUALLY QUALIFIED, WELL CULTURED AND SETTLED IN CANADA. CONTACT AT +9915399663.

JAT SIKH

CL24020016

Gursikh girl having family/ religious values from respectable family required for 1977/ 6', Gursikh Khatri issueless divorcee Senior Group-A Gazetted Officer, 98776-36708.

JAT SIKH

CL24020073

Wanted a beautiful educated girl for handsome 5'-11" feet Jatt Sikh boy 31, Graduation, Businessman Ludhiana. Phone No. 97804-52623.

JAT SIKH

CL24019709

New Zealand PR Jat Sikh Gill boy, 28, 6', well-settled. Seeks suitable girl 5'-5", New Zealand, Australian PR preferred. 7888593145.

JAT SIKH

CL24019715

Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Jhajj) Canada PR only son turbaned boy 5'-9", 94 born, B.Tech, BE (Mechanical), Diplomas from Canada doing white collar job. Rural/ Urban property Mohali. Preferred educated beautiful girl with sweet cultured nature with moral values from Distt. Mohali willing to settle Abroad/ India. Father Class-I Officer retired. Bureau excuse. 98884-87339.

JAT SIKH

CL24019824

Educated, NRI match for Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-10", MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Private Teacher. Chandigarh, Mohali preferred. 86992-56954

JAT SIKH

CL24019836

Jat Sikh Dhaliwal Canadian boy, 5'-10", 1988, teetotaler, Automotive Technician Diploma from Canada, doing real estate business, need family girl from Canada. Own house in Surrey, 14 acres land in Punjab. Whatsapp +12363329737

JAT SIKH

CL24020824

Qualified, beautiful, tall match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 1996/6', Graduate, working in IT based Company (Mohali), Urban/Rural property. Status family. Australia/ Canada/ USA preferred. 98144-35035.

KHATRI

CL24019383

Seeking beautiful well educated girl for Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy (Puri Gotra), 30/ 5 ft 8 inches tall handsome (Permanent Canadian Resident), B.Tech from BCIT Vancouver, working as General Manager with a Top ranking MNC, owns house in BC, family settled in Canada, Father retired Bank Manager, Mother retired Lecturer & only sister, married, Registered Nurse well settled in Winnipeg. Contact with details at +1 2049393184 [email protected]

KHATRI

CL24017377

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri divorcee young looking, issueless boy, 30.06.1983, 14:51 hrs, Kapurthala, B.Tech, MBA, factory owner, Jalandhar. 9876640657.

KHATRI

CL24019727

For 6', Manglik Khatri MBA boy, Oct. 1996 born, Branch Manager in pvt. bank. 93163-12051.

KHATRI

CL24019810

Hindu Khatri boy, 02.10.94, 7:34 p.m. Fzr., anshik manglik, 5'-10", B.Tech. MBA, working MNC tricity. Father retired. Mother Govt. Lecturer, Mohali. 97813-64348.

KHATRI

CL24020722

Professionally qualified employed match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy B.Tech. 13.01.1993, 03:29 am, Ambala, 5'-7". MNC Bangalore. 65 Lac. Upper caste welcome. 94164-46792, 90686-13226.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24019265

Match for Arora Khatri boy 12.9.1993/ 5'-9'', Working as Investment Banker Barclays Pune, Package 18-20 LPA, Upper caste no bar, Prefer working girl. 97592-28568, 98971-94153, [email protected]

NRI

CL24020223

Suitable match for Khatri boy 1993 born, 5'-8", B.Tech, Canadian PR. Upper castes welcome. 75080-78664.

NRI

CL24006040

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24015637

Looking for suitable match for Canadian ctz Hindu boy 32, 5'-8", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Marriage bureau don't call. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.

NRI

CL24018924

Canadian citizen, Brahmin boy, 1990, 5'-7", fair, smart, vegetarian. Good salary, M.Tech, working as HR International Company Toronto. Very short term divorce, one young brother Canadian citizen. Mother Pension. 84377-30330 (WhatsApp). +91-97811-46664.

NRI

CL24019386

Seeking match for Arora Sikh male, 59 yrs, 5'-5", M.Eng., divorced, Australian citizen, well established professional. Wear turban, teetotaler, lead an active & healthy lifestyle. Looking for an educated Sikh lady, caste no bar. Contact on WhatsApp +61 0432416870.

NRI

CL24019422

Affluent Kamboj business family of Austria seeks suitable PQM for their handsome son, Software Engineer, 30, 6'-4", born/educated in Vienna, engaged family business. Preference German speaking brides. Contact: +91-9855201734, +43-69913125199.

NRI

CL24019472

USA based Khatri I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, I140 approved looks for USA/India working girl. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL24019654

Pure vegetarian California settled H1B Visa holder Software Engineer match for handsome Jain boy April 1995/ 5'-11", M.S. Engineering (USA), H1B Visa. Package 450K USD. Single child. Upper middle class. Parents retired, Ambala. 94169-36169.

NRI

CL24019955

Suitable match for Canada (PR) Saini boy, 28, 5'-9", M.Tech. Computer Science, working in MNC. Girl should preferably be from IT, MBA, Nursing field. Contact No's: 8264101716, 9988343586.

RAJPUT

CL24020832

Handsome Maid Rajput (Verma) boy Govt. employee (Clerk), Chandigarh. Salary 55000+, Oct. 1991/5'-9". Father Gazetted Officer Patiala. Prefer Govt. employee. Upper caste welcome. 96460-02833.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24019650

Seeking simple, educated girl for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 31 years, 6', Diploma in Manufacturing Technologies from Canada, own business (Visa consultancy) in Jalandhar. Against dowry. Contact: 9815371151, 7696915000.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24020527

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia gursikh boy, (Bhari/ spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab Govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24020629

Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh, 5'-10",1985, fair and handsome, athletic, gym freak, IT professional very good Package, Canadian citizen, Brampton, no conflict, no issues, mutual divorcee. Jabbal/Mutiar. Call or Whatsapp biodata and photos at 9463020329, Mohali.

SAINI

CL24019875

Chandigarh based Sikh Saini family seeks PQM for cleanshaven boy Apr 1995/ 5’-11”, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC Bangalore, salary 28 lakh. Father retired Senior Defence officer. Status family only, caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Message proposal on WhatsApp 82839-22279.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24005391

SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24019424

Ramdasia Sikh boy, December 1990, 5’-4”, BBA, MBA, PGDBM in Finance, working as Patwari (Trainee) Punjab Govt. Govt/ Private tricity preferred. 89688-08390.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24020095

Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing double Master Degree Australia (complete July 2024). Required educated, Nursing profession girl from Punjab. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family NewZealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24020240

M4 SC Adharmi boy, Feb 93 born, 6'-2", LL.B. Private job. NRI preferred. Contact: 9356042663.

SIKH

CL24016907

Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.

SIKH

CL24019464

Preferably IT Professional/Engineer match for handsome Ramgarhia cut surd boy, 27, 5'-10", B.Tech, Technology Analyst in Adidas Germany, deputed by Infosys, 45 LPA. Mohali settled family. Contact: 98766-21850.

SIKH ARORA

CL24020702

Beautiful, educated girl for Arora Sikh Handsome boy. Convent educated B.Tech, MBA. 1995, 5'-7". Sr. Software Engineer, 20 LPA, Job in Mohali. Father Well settled businessman. 7218900003

SIKH KHATRI

CL24019672

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Australian PR boy, 5'-8", Aug 93, B.Tech, Software Engineer working in MNC. (Contact: +919914332738 whatsapp only or +61-470376153).

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24020379

Affluent educated and well regarded Chandigarh based sikh family, seeks upper caste qualified match for their convent educated son, technology professoinal, 32, 6', Post Graduate, in supply chain management, EU citizen, currently visiting India. Share profile WhatsApp: 99888-71128.

