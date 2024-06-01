Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24020006
Seeking veg professional girl for Mittal non Manglik fair boy 11/94, 5'-7", B.Tech., working in top IT giant Bangalore handsome package. Cont 98726-43261.
AGGARWAL
CL24019384
PQM4 for Goyal Manglik boy, May 1996, 5'-10", Mohali Sector- 127 (originally from Dhuri), CA, good annual package, 98555-05773.
AGGARWAL
CL24019808
Mangalik Bansal boy, 11.5.1995, 12.46 pm Ambala City, 24 LPA, working Pune, 98722-10989.
AGGARWAL
CL24019932
Match for USA settled Aggarwal Garg boy, Dec. 1993, Non-Manglik, 5'-10", slim and smart, B.Tech, MBA (USA), teetotaller. Father PSU officer. Mother M.Sc., B.Ed. Brother Canada PR. Decent salary. (Marriage bureau excuse). Contact: 98141-55959.
AGGARWAL
CL24020798
Suitable match for Goel handsome boy, 1986 born, height 5'-10". High class business in Mohali. Contact: 94174-09805
AHLUWALIA
CL24019549
Match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'-1", November 90 Engineer working as Sr. Manager in PSU Mumbai, pkg above 30 Lakhs. 97241-88585.
ARORA
CL24019728
Hindu Khatri 4.4.95, 9:14 pm Chandigarh, 5'-7", Edu. (MCA), working IT Company, Mohali, package 6-7 Lakh, Resid. Kharar, bureau excuse, 99886-56331.
BRAHMIN
CL24020435
Handsome Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin B.Tech., 28/177 from Delhi NCR. Team-lead in world top MNC in Germany having PR. Salary Rs. 1 Crore+. Seeks a beautiful graceful well educated working or non-working upper caste girl. No dowry. Kindly email details recent photos to: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24020251
Suitable Punjabi Brahmin girl willing to settle in Canada for MBA, B.Tech., 5'-7"/1990 born boy. Migrating to Canada as PR. Father retired Class-I Officer. Preference to family from Tricity. Respond with biodata, Birth Particulars and Photo. 83609-64664.
DIVORCEE
CL24019262
Match for Divorcee Arora Khatri boy 9.3.1988/ 5'-8'', Rudarpur U.S.Nagar (U.K), Well settled business. Upper caste no bar, Simple marriage, No demand, required homely girl. 98370-62244, 98370-44044, [email protected]
DIVORCEE
CL24019676
Suitable match for legally separated, short marriage, issueless boy 1979 born, 5'-8", Real Estate Consultant in Tricity & HP. Caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata to: 93165-26288.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24019484
Medico match for Dec. 1994 born, 5'-10", smart MBBS DNB (Medicine) Khatri boy Senior Resident. Contact 88729-89150.
JAT
CL24019377
Jatt Sikh boy 1996, 5'-10", BA, LLB, Malwa Region. Urban and rural property. 79865-38479.
JAT SIKH
CL24014762
Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.
JAT SIKH
CL24019924
SM FOR TURBANED JATT SIKH BOY BORN 1992, 5'11", BTECH. FROM INDIA AND MENGG. FORM CANADIAN UNIVERSITY, WORKING AS SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN ONTARIO. WE ARE A FAMILY OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS. GIRL SHOULD BE EQUALLY QUALIFIED, WELL CULTURED AND SETTLED IN CANADA. CONTACT AT +9915399663.
JAT SIKH
CL24020016
Gursikh girl having family/ religious values from respectable family required for 1977/ 6', Gursikh Khatri issueless divorcee Senior Group-A Gazetted Officer, 98776-36708.
JAT SIKH
CL24020073
Wanted a beautiful educated girl for handsome 5'-11" feet Jatt Sikh boy 31, Graduation, Businessman Ludhiana. Phone No. 97804-52623.
JAT SIKH
CL24019709
New Zealand PR Jat Sikh Gill boy, 28, 6', well-settled. Seeks suitable girl 5'-5", New Zealand, Australian PR preferred. 7888593145.
JAT SIKH
CL24019715
Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Jhajj) Canada PR only son turbaned boy 5'-9", 94 born, B.Tech, BE (Mechanical), Diplomas from Canada doing white collar job. Rural/ Urban property Mohali. Preferred educated beautiful girl with sweet cultured nature with moral values from Distt. Mohali willing to settle Abroad/ India. Father Class-I Officer retired. Bureau excuse. 98884-87339.
JAT SIKH
CL24019824
Educated, NRI match for Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-10", MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Private Teacher. Chandigarh, Mohali preferred. 86992-56954
JAT SIKH
CL24019836
Jat Sikh Dhaliwal Canadian boy, 5'-10", 1988, teetotaler, Automotive Technician Diploma from Canada, doing real estate business, need family girl from Canada. Own house in Surrey, 14 acres land in Punjab. Whatsapp +12363329737
JAT SIKH
CL24020824
Qualified, beautiful, tall match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 1996/6', Graduate, working in IT based Company (Mohali), Urban/Rural property. Status family. Australia/ Canada/ USA preferred. 98144-35035.
KHATRI
CL24019383
Seeking beautiful well educated girl for Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy (Puri Gotra), 30/ 5 ft 8 inches tall handsome (Permanent Canadian Resident), B.Tech from BCIT Vancouver, working as General Manager with a Top ranking MNC, owns house in BC, family settled in Canada, Father retired Bank Manager, Mother retired Lecturer & only sister, married, Registered Nurse well settled in Winnipeg. Contact with details at +1 2049393184 [email protected]
KHATRI
CL24017377
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri divorcee young looking, issueless boy, 30.06.1983, 14:51 hrs, Kapurthala, B.Tech, MBA, factory owner, Jalandhar. 9876640657.
KHATRI
CL24019727
For 6', Manglik Khatri MBA boy, Oct. 1996 born, Branch Manager in pvt. bank. 93163-12051.
KHATRI
CL24019810
Hindu Khatri boy, 02.10.94, 7:34 p.m. Fzr., anshik manglik, 5'-10", B.Tech. MBA, working MNC tricity. Father retired. Mother Govt. Lecturer, Mohali. 97813-64348.
KHATRI
CL24020722
Professionally qualified employed match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy B.Tech. 13.01.1993, 03:29 am, Ambala, 5'-7". MNC Bangalore. 65 Lac. Upper caste welcome. 94164-46792, 90686-13226.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24019265
Match for Arora Khatri boy 12.9.1993/ 5'-9'', Working as Investment Banker Barclays Pune, Package 18-20 LPA, Upper caste no bar, Prefer working girl. 97592-28568, 98971-94153, [email protected]
NRI
CL24020223
Suitable match for Khatri boy 1993 born, 5'-8", B.Tech, Canadian PR. Upper castes welcome. 75080-78664.
NRI
CL24006040
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24015637
Looking for suitable match for Canadian ctz Hindu boy 32, 5'-8", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Marriage bureau don't call. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.
NRI
CL24018924
Canadian citizen, Brahmin boy, 1990, 5'-7", fair, smart, vegetarian. Good salary, M.Tech, working as HR International Company Toronto. Very short term divorce, one young brother Canadian citizen. Mother Pension. 84377-30330 (WhatsApp). +91-97811-46664.
NRI
CL24019386
Seeking match for Arora Sikh male, 59 yrs, 5'-5", M.Eng., divorced, Australian citizen, well established professional. Wear turban, teetotaler, lead an active & healthy lifestyle. Looking for an educated Sikh lady, caste no bar. Contact on WhatsApp +61 0432416870.
NRI
CL24019422
Affluent Kamboj business family of Austria seeks suitable PQM for their handsome son, Software Engineer, 30, 6'-4", born/educated in Vienna, engaged family business. Preference German speaking brides. Contact: +91-9855201734, +43-69913125199.
NRI
CL24019472
USA based Khatri I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, I140 approved looks for USA/India working girl. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL24019654
Pure vegetarian California settled H1B Visa holder Software Engineer match for handsome Jain boy April 1995/ 5'-11", M.S. Engineering (USA), H1B Visa. Package 450K USD. Single child. Upper middle class. Parents retired, Ambala. 94169-36169.
NRI
CL24019955
Suitable match for Canada (PR) Saini boy, 28, 5'-9", M.Tech. Computer Science, working in MNC. Girl should preferably be from IT, MBA, Nursing field. Contact No's: 8264101716, 9988343586.
RAJPUT
CL24020832
Handsome Maid Rajput (Verma) boy Govt. employee (Clerk), Chandigarh. Salary 55000+, Oct. 1991/5'-9". Father Gazetted Officer Patiala. Prefer Govt. employee. Upper caste welcome. 96460-02833.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24019650
Seeking simple, educated girl for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 31 years, 6', Diploma in Manufacturing Technologies from Canada, own business (Visa consultancy) in Jalandhar. Against dowry. Contact: 9815371151, 7696915000.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24020527
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia gursikh boy, (Bhari/ spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab Govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24020629
Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh, 5'-10",1985, fair and handsome, athletic, gym freak, IT professional very good Package, Canadian citizen, Brampton, no conflict, no issues, mutual divorcee. Jabbal/Mutiar. Call or Whatsapp biodata and photos at 9463020329, Mohali.
SAINI
CL24019875
Chandigarh based Sikh Saini family seeks PQM for cleanshaven boy Apr 1995/ 5’-11”, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC Bangalore, salary 28 lakh. Father retired Senior Defence officer. Status family only, caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Message proposal on WhatsApp 82839-22279.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005391
SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24019424
Ramdasia Sikh boy, December 1990, 5’-4”, BBA, MBA, PGDBM in Finance, working as Patwari (Trainee) Punjab Govt. Govt/ Private tricity preferred. 89688-08390.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24020095
Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), doing double Master Degree Australia (complete July 2024). Required educated, Nursing profession girl from Punjab. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family NewZealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24020240
M4 SC Adharmi boy, Feb 93 born, 6'-2", LL.B. Private job. NRI preferred. Contact: 9356042663.
SIKH
CL24016907
Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.
SIKH
CL24019464
Preferably IT Professional/Engineer match for handsome Ramgarhia cut surd boy, 27, 5'-10", B.Tech, Technology Analyst in Adidas Germany, deputed by Infosys, 45 LPA. Mohali settled family. Contact: 98766-21850.
SIKH ARORA
CL24020702
Beautiful, educated girl for Arora Sikh Handsome boy. Convent educated B.Tech, MBA. 1995, 5'-7". Sr. Software Engineer, 20 LPA, Job in Mohali. Father Well settled businessman. 7218900003
SIKH KHATRI
CL24019672
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Australian PR boy, 5'-8", Aug 93, B.Tech, Software Engineer working in MNC. (Contact: +919914332738 whatsapp only or +61-470376153).
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24020379
Affluent educated and well regarded Chandigarh based sikh family, seeks upper caste qualified match for their convent educated son, technology professoinal, 32, 6', Post Graduate, in supply chain management, EU citizen, currently visiting India. Share profile WhatsApp: 99888-71128.
