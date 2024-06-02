Brides Wanted

ARORA
CL24021136
Qualified teetotaler match for qualified, beautiful girl, 31.12.1988, 5'-5", Software Engineer in Germany, 1 Cr+ package. 94633-17467.
BRAHMIN
CL24017909
Gaur Brahmin girl 27/5'-5'', M.Com (NET), B.Ed (HTET), Ph.D, beautiful, educated family, Teaching in College (Ext.-Basis). 94660-96582, 81686-16541.
BRAHMIN
CL24020025
Looking for suitable qualified match for Brahmin girl, Nov. 1990 born, working with Haryana Education Dept., salary 75k, qualification B.Tech., M.Tech. Contact: 70150-41583. Upper caste no bar.
BRAHMIN
CL24020284
Match for Mohyal Brahmin girl, 11.02.1994, 16:40, Ambala. M. Com, NET qualified, pursuing Ph.D (final year). Currently working as adhoc Assistant Professor. Contact: 93547-21844, 98132-01844.
BRAHMIN
CL24019392
Tricity vegetarian, non smoker, teetotaler status well established match only for status family girl, Aug.95 born, 5'-7" slim, smart, Ph.D Assistant professor PU Chd. Whatsapp: 88721-54992.
BRAHMIN
CL24019463
Match for Manglik Brahmin girl, 26.12.1992, 12:52 pm, 5'-2", B.Tech. ECE, Mother Retd. Govt. employee. Req. Govt. employee/ Businessman. 74978-34465.
BRAHMIN
CL24019478
Professionally qualified match for 1975/5'-7", BAMS, Doctor girl. Prefer NRI. Whatsapp: 9815087722.
BRAHMIN
CL24020210
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin girl (Anshik Manglik), 14.06.1993, 12:18 pm, Panchkula, 5'-2", B.Tech/ Sr. Developer, (Businessman/IT Professional with kundli matched). M: 92185-96427.
BRAHMIN
CL24020875
Wanted well-settled, educated serviceman, minimum 5'-11" groom for a 29 yrs 5'-6" Punjabi Brahmin MBA top college girl currently working as Product Manager in MNC Gurgaon. Dowry seekers excuse. WhatsApp only 98158-65534.
DEFENCE
CL24021173
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh girl October 1995, 5'-6", Officer in Defence belongs to Mohali area. Contact 98760-96074. Marriage bureau excuse.
DIVORCEE
CL24020423
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen, divorced, Hindu Khatri girl, well qualified, male child, 84 November born, 5'-2". Contact: 95010-21172.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24019725
MD/ MS/ Engineer match for beautiful Hindu Arora Doctor girl 5'-3", 27 years, Final Year MD (Radiodiagnosis). Contact/ WhatsApp 98886-46535.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24019807
Seeking a well-educated match for an exceptionally educated girl, 29, 5'8", Doctor/Healthcare Administrator in a reputed hospital in Mohali. Prefers a refined boy from a respected background in Tri-City. Contact: 98729-71740, 98784-01740.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24019899
Doctor/Engineer boy in US from well settled family for MBBS Saini girl, 1994, 5'-4". Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9463541574.
JAT SIKH
CL24017384
Seeking well qualified match for Australian citizen girl, 1984, 5'-3", short term divorced without kids, MSC IT, Graduate in Nursing, working as a RN, Email: [email protected] Contact number: 0435879005.
JAT SIKH
CL24017881
Seeking well-educated, professionally accomplished match from established family (India/ UK) for daughter, MAXFAC Surgeon, Gold Medallist. August 1993 born, 5'-4", from warm, fourth-generation Jat Sikh Military family with agricultural roots District Ludhiana. Currently practicing at an NHS Hospital, UK (on work permit). Father retired Senior Officer Indian Navy, presently CEO Engineering Company. WhatsApp 98762-60044.
JAT SIKH
CL24019453
Professionally Qualified match for Jatt Sikh Software Engineer, 5'-4" /Jan. 1988 born, fair, brief marriage divorced, working in MNC. Well settled family from Gurdaspur. 98728-71934.
JAT SIKH
CL24019458
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian citizen daughter (30/ 5'-8"). Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]. Jatt Sikh only.
JAT SIKH
CL24019480
Suitable match equally qualified Doctor preferred for Jatt Sikh Sandhu beautiful girl, Nov. 1995 born, 5'-2½", doing MS (ENT) Final year. Doaba/upper caste preferred. Send biodata with photograph whatsapp: 9041103971.
JAT SIKH
CL24019573
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-8", working logistics. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.
JAT SIKH
CL24019868
USA born jattsikh girl 31 years 5'7" doing residency in Tennessee,wants educated Jattsikh boy usa/Canada WhatsApp +918699391225
JAT SIKH
CL24020273
Professionally qualified match for NZ PR Jatt Sikh girl, B.Arch, M.Tech, 1994, 5'-1", working in NZ. Requires turbaned boy from reputed family of NZ/Australia. Contact: 9814033515.
KHATRI
CL24020853
SM4 Hindu Khatri girl, 13.12.94, 8.30 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-4", Ph.D, job Asstt. Prof. 9041688149, 9888195723.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24021153
Suitable match for Arora very fair beautiful, 5'-5", Panchkula girl, B.Tech Computer Science, 12.04.93, Kaithal 4:03 pm, CTC 22 lac, Gurugram. Tricity or nearby resident IT professional working in MNC preferred. Kundli match must. WhatsApp: 94630-01174.
MISC
CL24019378
Punjabi/ Hindu, 29, 165cms, B.Design, working as a Senior Experience Consultant (USA based MNC), currently based in Bangalore. Parents seeks professionally educated Groom from well settled Punjabi/ Hindu family. WhatsApp 87795-53962.
NRI
CL24020189
Canada PR, beautiful Garg girl, belongs to Bathinda, March 1994, 5'-4", B.Tech. (CSE), M.A. (English), short term divorced. 94666-24228.
NRI
CL24020434
Seeking suitable Jatt Sikh professional match in Sydney for our daughter, 1995 born, 5'-5". Raised in Australia, B.Com./LLB. Working as a Lawyer. Please email recent photos and biodata to [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL24019465
SM for Himachali Thakur Rajput girl M.Sc Maths, B.Ed., 5'-4", 27, Teacher Jalandhar. Rajput preferred. 98150-15314.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24019631
Ramgarhia Sikh girl (vegetarian), 1994/ 5'-0", Australia (PR), B.Sc. (Nursing), Kharar. Presently in India for two weeks. 98141-32421.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24021156
Seeking proposal for Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1989 born, 5'-2", studying in Australia. Upper class no bar. NRI preferred WhatsApp 98721-66670.
SAINI
CL24020826
S/M for Hindu Saini girl, Nov 1994/ 5'-3", M.Sc, B.Ed, CTET, PSTET, Lecturer in Pvt College. 95013-29371, 99143-62371.
SAINI
CL24020891
Saini Sikh Vegetarian girl 1996 / 5’-2”, Masters Computer Science,Software Developer working in USA. Preferred same occupation, Saini, USA/Canada only . WhatsApp 96461-44017, 94785-15759.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24020023
Suitable alliance is invited for Chamar girl, 91 born, BE (Chandigarh), LL.B, LL.M (Delhi University), NET, fair complexion, 5'-3", Prelims qualified. Contact: 94162-91029.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24020024
SM4 professionally qualified Jan 97 born girl, Graduation from Lady Shriram College, Delhi, Postgraduation and LL.B from Punjab University and practising Advocate at High Court, 5'-3". Parents Professors in a Medical College. Contact: 94162-91029.
SIKH
CL24017234
Canadian citizen Ramdasia Gursikh weaver girl, age 22, B.Sc. biology, 5-3" ,working govt job in Brampton. Well settled Parents looking suitable match. No cast. No Bar. Bureau excuse. Send complete profile with pics @ whatsapp only 99148-47879
SIKH KHATRI
CL24019635
Wanted well educated match for beautiful Sikh Khatri girl, 29 years looks like 25 years, 5'-1½", M.Com., done Masters in Management from London. Contact 78887-93201.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24020021
Suitable match for Arora Sikh girl, 1995/5'-1", MBA, father businessman, mother housewife, 1 younger brother. Tricity family preferred. 70098-91978.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24020564
Match for 31-year Dentist, 5'-1", fair, slim, Convent educated, working in reputed family-owned dental practice in Mohali. Status family. Email: [email protected]; Whatsapp/Call: 9872777868
