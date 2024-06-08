Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24021852
Jindal boy1987, 5,11, M.Sc.(Bio-Tech), M.Phil. Working -MNC in Philippines. Preferred Working -98766-92063 (Bathinda)
AGGARWAL
CL24022055
Software Engineer Singapore Goyal boy, B.Tech., 5'-7", teetotaler, 20.01.1990, 01:45 a.m. Zirakpur, yearly $ 210K. 98966-53851.
BRAHMIN
CL24021245
Match for 5'-10", DoB 25.5.95 at 5:0 pm Chandigarh. Robotics Engineer RWTH Germany job in Belgrade prefer girl interested or settled in Europe. 94170-04852.
BRAHMIN
CL24021485
Suitable match for Punjabi Sarsawat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL24021684
Well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin, 1998, handsome, 5ft11, seeking beautiful bride with GREEN or BLUE EYES, Billi akhiyan WhatsApp +447418004473
BRAHMIN
CL24021749
Canadian P.R. Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-10", 1994 MBA, working in MNC Toronto having urban rural properties in Patiala seeks beautiful girl. WhatsApp: +91 98886-99778.
BRAHMIN
CL24021763
Match for Teetotaler Brahmin boy 22.04.1991, 4:15 am, Chandigarh , 6'. Presently working MNC Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. 94652-25506.
DIVORCEE
CL24022124
Match for Brahmin, 40+, 5'-10", well established industrialist male, having two children. Homely, issueless girl needed from same profile. No demand. Contact: 9855778600.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24021566
Professional match for Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", April 93 born, Masters & B.Tech. (ECE). Employed as Software Engineer in New York City. Upper middle class, well settled family from USA. Caste no bar. Contact: +1-347-263-9458(WhatsApp) [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24021226
Suitable match for well settled US citizen, Jatt Sikh boy, 1982 born, 5'-9", working Software Engineer. Looking for educated Jatt Sikh girl. No dowry etc. Strict no to middleman or marriage bureau. Contact: 78146-82339 Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24021931
Jatt Sikh boy 1992/ 5'-11" B.Tech. ECE D.Pharmcy. Working own business Pharmcy shop. Wanted beautiful educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Ludhiana. Phone 97804-52623.
JAT SIKH
CL24019576
Suitable match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy, May 1996, 5'-10½", B.Tech. (Civil), Sub Inspector in Punjab police. 90 kila land and property in Mohali also, belongs to a well off Maur family based in Ganganagar. Father retired as Class One officer, Punjab Govt., mother homemaker. Looking for well-educated, family oriented, good looking bride, belonging to a well settled family and preferably non-working. Willing families to email detailed profile with recent photographs on email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24019604
Affluent, high status, small, sober and respectable Business cum agriculturists Jatsikh family having huge rural urban property seeking slim, fair, beautiful well educated girl who understands family values for their USA Green card son, 89 born, 5’-8”,tall, fitness enthusiasts, smart and active. Working as senior software engineer on very handsome annual package, owns well established business in USA too. Girl and family main consideration, no dowry, upper caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse. plz WhatsApp details on 81683-42480 or Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24021384
Professionally qualified match for 1995 born, 5’-9’’ handsome Jat Sikh cut surd boy, Masters from US, IT Professional in California, H1B. Handsome package. Belongs to high status family based at Mohali. 97794-90011.
JAT SIKH
CL24021413
PQ beautiful match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, 1986, Ph.D, Assistant Professor (contract) in Chandigarh. 98889-26752.
JAT SIKH
CL24021947
Professionally qualified working match for handsome 84 born, Jatt Sikh, never married, 6', working in Toronto, Canada in IT Company. Please share biodata with recent photos. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp - +1-647-499-2210.
JAT SIKH
CL24022208
Seeking bride for US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working on a reputed position in healthcare. Call/ WhatsApp at 562-541-3856.
JAT SIKH
CL24022398
American visitor visa holder Jatt Sikh Dosanjh presently in California state, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), INBDE (DDS) aspirant, father was expired, sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, urban rural property. Prefer Fresno City/ California/ American Citizen/ PR or Medical field girl. +155989-27861 (WhatsApp). No bureaus.
KHATRI
CL24021572
Suitable match for Kapoor (Khatri) boy, 29.10.1994, 9:45 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-11", B.Com, own settled business. Residing Jalandhar. Contact: 9988822889, 9872898990.
KHATRI
CL24021607
1994, 5'-10" Bits Pilani grad, Bangalore posted 40 Lac+ parents retired HP Govt. 94184-80633.
KHATRI
CL24022510
Hindu Khatri (Gotra Kushal) Graduate handsome boy, 17.07.2001, 09:55 pm, birth Phagwara, 5'-10". Own well settled Jewellery business. Handsome income. Marriage bureau excuse. Respected families educated homely girl preferred. 83607-94551.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24021841
Suitable employed match for handsome Khatri boy, 6'-2", 23.8.1992, 12:30 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (CSE) PGDCA, working in MNC Pune, package 30 lakh per annum. Bureau excuse. 78892-41142, 98783-07799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24021927
Match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 1994 born, 5'-10", B.Tech, working in company at Japan. Seeking match willing to settle in Japan. 97804-23960.
MAHAJAN
CL24021464
Mahajan boy 30.03.89, 10:05 am, Chandigarh, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA, Senior Marketing Manager IT Company, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 70875-40810.
MISC.
CL24021915
Suitable match for Hindu Nai, non-professional, vegetarian boy, 1995 born, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Contact: 7973271155.
MISC.
CL24022505
Bairagi Mahant boy (pure vegetarian) 1992, 5'-8", Canadian PR need a Canadian PR/ Citizen/ work or study permit girl. For more information +91-62809-02258, +1-7055071151.
NRI
CL24021397
Well-Educated, Aug.1988, 6'-0", Sikh/ Ramgharia, Canadian- Citizen, Hamilton-Jalandhar. Work-Govt bus-driver. Preference Canada/ USA/ India. 98729-27380.
NRI
CL24021944
IIT Bombay B.Tech. Computer Science, handsome, Software Engineer in California, USA, Sikh, 5'- 7",1994, Salary Rs 3 crores. Father retired Senior Defence officer, Parents and sister PR and well settled in USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Caste no bar. 88512-56997, +17853178415.
NRI
CL24022301
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, BComm - accounting and finance. Seeking tall, educated, family-orientated girl. WhatsApp biodata & photos +61425553850, No marriage bureau.
NRI
CL24013315
Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh Rich/affluent well established business family from USA/India Chandigarh Software consultant very smart. Followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj 5'-7'' tall very fair age 34 legally divorced in few months looking for qualified girl Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.
NRI
CL24019386
Seeking match for Arora Sikh male, 59 yrs, 5'-5", M.Eng., divorced, Australian citizen, well established professional. Wear turban, teetotaler, lead an active & healthy lifestyle. Looking for an educated Sikh lady, caste no bar. Contact on WhatsApp +61 0432416870.
NRI
CL24021222
Seeking a compatible PR match for a handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-11", January 2000 born, currently residing in Canada on work permit. Parents employed as government lecturers. Contact: +91- 8872423400, 95920-84100.
NRI
CL24021252
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL24021574
Match for US Citizen Jatt Sikh Handsome fair complexion boy 31, 5’-8½”, Project Manager seeking only Jatt Sikh, beautiful, educated Software Engineer girl /other professions welcome too. Contact: +1 (209) 969 1183, 98764-63443.
NRI
CL24021625
Canada PR Hindu Arora handsome boy, 6 ft,1998, Software Developer; seeks beautiful professionally qualified match from India/Canada. Upper caste welcome. 9877569574
NRI
CL24021687
Born and brought up in UK, Ramgarhia Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 4.11.1988, 5'-6", Electrical Engineer. Seeks well educated, beautiful, homely girl. Divorcee considerable. Marriage bureau excuse. 9814313619, 00447940096076.
NRI
CL24021897
NHS UK Doctor, smart, Mahajan 93 born, 5'-10", required Doctor or professional match. 94170-11325.
NRI
CL24021909
Mohali based Arora Turbaned Sikh, 5'-7", Oct. 1987, Canadian Citizen, Software Engineer at Toronto, eligible to work in USA also. Professionally qualified unmarried match from India/Canada/USA preferred. 9888887282, 62803-27733.
NRI
CL24021975
PQ Bride for Canada PR/ Citizenship Approved Khatri boy Dec. 1989/ 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, Working MNC Toronto, visiting India in July. Upper caste welcome. Bureau excuse. 96467-00160.
NRI
CL24022054
Suitable match for Arora Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 91 born, 5'-7", M.Tech., IT professional. Caste no bar. 98108-93395, 95821-34550.
NRI
CL24022185
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 08.12.96, 01:30 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Com, Job in Canada, Management course from Canada. Mob: 98964-51022, 95058-42919.
NRI
CL24022334
Kashyap Rajput boy, 34/ 5'-7", working in Bio-Tech Company USA, wants USA/Canada girl. 99889-79596, 97803-16292.
NRI
CL24022419
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Sunar Mair Rajput boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. Coming soon India. Contact: 9501147659
NRI
CL24022606
Ahluwalia cleanshaven teetotaler Australian Citizen, 45, 5'-10", B.Tech., short-time divorcee issueless. Father retd. Engineer. Sister married USA. Own kanal house at Chandigarh, Australia. 98559-62626.
NRI
CL24022621
Needs educated decent homely girl with high values for England based Khatri boy, 1985 born, 5'-9", own business, divorced (with two sons meets protocoligorically). No Demand. Call: 9465958069, 9855246301.
NRI
CL24022893
Canadian citizen Arora Khatri boy, 1996, Govt job. Seeks beautiful girl, preferred Calgary, Edmonton. 9815130810, 9463956769.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24021573
SM4 Dec. 1991 born, Ramgarhia Manglik boy, M.Com, working in MNC Mohali (Punjab), 5’-9”. Working Manglik girl preferred. 98885-16112.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24021942
Match for Sikh Ramgharia Panesar boy, 28/ 5'-10'', B.Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida. Handsome package. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98726-49392.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24022484
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021368
Handsome, 35/5'-10", fair Avg built. B.Tech, MBA-IIM Canadian Citizen, born: Maharashtra, Hindi speaking, 40 LPA, Jatav caste (SC), highly educated family. Seeking Prof qual bride. Caste no bar. [email protected] (+91)82088-39726.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021705
Match for Advocate LL.B, LL.M, Ad-dharmi, Feb. 1991, 6', Educated well settled family, Jalandhar. 9815307437.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021733
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech India, PG Canada, PR Canada, own residence (Montreal). Preferred girl in Canada. 7589115232.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021929
Alliance invited from BDS/ MDS for Ravidasia, 5'-8", 27 years Engineering from reputed University in UK, natives of Jalandhar, raised with moral and ethical values near London. Contact: 94167-66803.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24022512
Ramdasia Sikh boy, December 1990, 5’-4”, BBA, MBA, PGDBM in Finance, working as Patwari (Trainee) Punjab Govt. Govt/ private Tricity preferred. 89688-08390.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24022826
Suitable match for SC handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", Presently in Australia. Whole family settled in Australia. Caste no bar. Contact: 8837794924.
SIKH
CL24016907
Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.
SIKH
CL24021243
Educated and affluent family seeks professionally qualified, cultured girl for their Canadian citizen turbaned Sikh son, 36 years, 6'-0", highly educated Senior Director in multinational, Toronto. Family visiting India. Send details: 85278-31532.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24022486
Beautiful, well qualified match for Sikh Khatri/Arora handsome turbaned boy, Sept. 95, 5’-9”, B.Tech (Civil), LLB, Advocate. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24022771
Professional qualified match for Sikh Tonk-kashatriya vegetarian B.Tech. boy 85 September born, 5'-7". Father, mother retired Govt. employees. Brother, sister Australian citizen. Boy going to Australia soon on PR basis. Upper caste no bar. 98788-91499.
