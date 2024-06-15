Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24023430

Mittal boy, 5'-10", 02.07.1996, B.E (Computer), working Big4 Gurgaon. Working girl preferred. 94657-93870.

ARORA

CL24022258

Looking for a girl for my handsome son, Khatri Sikh July 1990 born, 175 cms, working in Dubai as a Pilot. Caste no bar. Family in New Zealand. Contact No. 006421817128 (WhatsApp) or [email protected]

ARORA

CL24023491

Suitable match for (Gulati) Arora only son 13.03.1996, 11:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8". B.Tech ECE, Settled business. Father Govt. job. Contact: 9463687306.

BRAHMIN

CL24025029

Vashishtha 5'-8"/30, Ph.D Eng Univ Asstt Prof Rohtak 7 LPA+ other property income veg. Seeks teaching girl. Ph: 94165-21023.

BRAHMIN

CL24023592

Wanted beautiful, educated, Govt. employed/Teacher girl for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-9", Oct. 1994, IIT B.Tech. Computer Science, working in Govt. job Defence accounts. Father Railway officer, Mother Govt. Teacher, Kapurthala Punjab. Family from Punjab preferred. Mob: 9417433103.

BRAHMIN

CL24023818

Pure vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 8.12.1991, 11:32 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Commerce graduate, well established Immigration Consultant. Seeks qualified, beautiful girl. Contact: 98140-00752.

BRAHMIN

CL24024230

Match for vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin Boy (belong to Himachal) in Tricity, 5’-7”, 15.05.1994, Assistant Manager (Automation Technology) in reputed company. 98152-63970

BRAHMIN

CL24024545

Anshik manglik Saraswat Brahmin 5'-7", 25.01.1994, 08:00 am, Ambala, in IT Banglore. Good package. Seeking well educated homely girl. Parents Govt servant. 94161-19803.

BRAHMIN

CL24024639

SM4 legally divorced Brahmin boy Nov. 1979 Jalandhar born, 5'-9". Ireland Citizen. IT/Financial professional preferred. Whatsapp: 9478344408.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24024640

Medico/Non-medico match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1982, 5'-9", MBBS, MS, legally divorced. NRI welcome. 9815301580.

JAT SIKH

CL24014762

Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.

JAT SIKH

CL24019924

SM FOR TURBANED JATT SIKH BOY BORN 1992, 5'11", BTECH. FROM INDIA AND MENGG. FORM CANADIAN UNIVERSITY, WORKING AS SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN ONTARIO. WE ARE A FAMILY OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS. GIRL SHOULD BE EQUALLY QUALIFIED, WELL CULTURED AND SETTLED IN CANADA. CONTACT AT +9915399663.

JAT SIKH

CL24023561

Well settled Jat Sikh family seeking a match for their tall, handsome, Australian Citizen Son, age 29, Mechanical Eng. Looking for Jat Sikh vegetarian well educated NRI girl (Australian PR/ Citizen girl preferred). Please WhatsApp bio data with recent pictures to +61431827160.

JAT SIKH

CL24024224

Match for Jatt Sikh never married handsome athletic fit groom 47 yrs, 5'-9", education consultancy businessman. Urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides contact with details. Email- [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24022208

Seeking bride for US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working on a reputed position in healthcare. Call/ WhatsApp at 562-541-3856.

JAT SIKH

CL24023107

Wanted beautiful girl for Australian boy, 5'-11", 02 Aug. 2001. Working as Chef at Modern Australian Cuisine in Goldcost. Family belongs to Ludhiana. Preferred B.Sc. (Nursing) or MBBS girl. Contact: 98156-18675, 98151-92269

JAT SIKH

CL24023431

Highly educated Jat Sikh family based in California seek professional bride for their son. He is 5'-11" tall, born in 1984, never married, clean shaven. He has studied medicine MD and is working as a Global Medical Director in USA. Looking for a match from USA only. Please email details and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24023492

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated boy 1990 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-9", (Electrical Engineer). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL24024026

Suitable educated match for British born well educated Jat Sikh handsome boy, 38, 6'-1", Good job. Girl should be below 33, height min 5'-5", from Jat Sikh family. Boy coming India June last week. Contact/Whatsapp: 7087274534.

JAT SIKH

CL24024245

USA Citizen Jatt Sikh boy 30 years, 6', DDS Doctor running 3 dental clinic, Doctor family wants educated Jatt Sikh boy USA/ Canada. WhatsApp +9186993-91225.

JAT SIKH

CL24024254

PQM for Jat Sikh 1997 born US citizen Software Engineer (B.E from US, MBA pursuing) having India and US property. Contact WhatsApp: 93160-42150.

KHATRI

CL24024239

Match for Khatri 29 years, 5'-4", handsome well-settled Engineer Businessman from Punjabi, Affluent Industrialist Family of Ambala. WhatsApp: 86077-77501.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24023687

Suitable match for handsome 1992 born, 5'-11" boy, Short marriage issueless divorced, working in IT company Mohali. 9877979566.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24024229

Match for Handsome Khatri boy 15.06.1994, 6:25 am, Chandigarh, 5'-7'', well settled own business. Handsome income. Own House in Chandigarh. 94170-49131, 94633-08042.

MAHAJAN

CL24023886

Professionally qualified match for CA Mahajan Boy, 06.01.1988,11-20 AM, Jalandhar 9779714156

NRI

CL24022301

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, BComm - accounting and finance. Seeking tall, educated, family-orientated girl. WhatsApp biodata & photos +61425553850, No marriage bureau.

NRI

CL24024237

Seeking beautiful Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh 1994 born boy. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, graduated with double degree in Commerce & Economics. Working in Deloitte. Family owns multiple businesses and properties in Australia and has family house and agricultural land in Patiala. WhatsApp +61 414 354 673 or email: [email protected] Marriage bureau excuse please.

NRI

CL24006040

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24019422

Affluent Kamboj business family of Austria seeks suitable PQM for their handsome son, Software Engineer, 30, 6'-4", born/educated in Vienna, engaged family business. Preference German speaking brides. Contact: +91-9855201734, +43-69913125199.

NRI

CL24021574

Match for US Citizen Jatt Sikh Handsome fair complexion boy 31, 5’-8½”, Project Manager seeking only Jatt Sikh, beautiful, educated Software Engineer girl /other professions welcome too. Contact: +1 (209) 969 1183, 98764-63443.

NRI

CL24023552

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL24023563

Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy never married PR 37 (May 1987) 6'-1", B.Tech., MBA Computer Engineer Toronto. PR/citizen preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98686-11677.

NRI

CL24023709

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR, turbaned boy, 5'-8½", 1991, M.Tech, Software developer (IT), divorced after few days. Whatsapp only: 7341115831.

NRI

CL24023823

USA Settled I.T. Engineer, Khatri, I-140 approved, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9'' seeks working girl IT/ Finance in USA/India. Boy is coming to India in Ist Week of July. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL24024083

Bride for Gupta boy, IIT and Masters from USA salary $2 Lakhs PA, 13.09.1991, 10:50 am Chandigarh, 5’-9", caste no bar. Early marriage. Parents in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98760-46841.

NRI

CL24024290

Sikh (Jatt) Canadian citizen 26 years, 5’-8”, Registered Optician and Realtor. Own Opthalmic Eye Care Clinic and house in Burlington Ontario earns $175k + annually. Seeks humble/ down to earth, beautiful, educated and culturally rooted girl who would embrace Sikhi. No caste bar. Optician/ Optometrist will be preferred but not limited to. Contact: +1-647-540-2119, +91-94175-20207.

NRI

CL24024542

Arora Sikh handsome boy 1986 born, 5'-7", US permanent resident Doctorate, short-term divorcee. Seeks qualified girl USA. 99883-67739, 97818-30111.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24023207

Match for Matharu boy, Dec. 90, 6'-0", Computer Engineer USA, Green card. Landed property near Moga. +13472062473, 98783-92510.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24024287

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh Boy, (Bhari/ spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab Govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24024713

Seeking beautiful PQM for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'-11", December 1991 born, Lawyer (LLM), earning handsome income. 98552-54883, 75083-59958.

SAINI

CL24023490

Saini Sikh turbaned pure vegetarian boy, 03/1992, 5'-09", B.Tech. Mechanical, working Associate Manager, Gurgaon. Qualified vegetarian girl required. General caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9646485846.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24024212

Handsome 35/5'-10", fair, Avg. built, B.Tech., MBA-IIM Canadian citizen, born, Maharashtra, Hindi speaking, 40 LPA, Jatav caste (SC), highly educated family, seeking prof. qual bride. Caste no bar. [email protected] (+91)82088-39726.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24023826

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh handsome boy, born October 1989, height 6', Mechanical Engineer, self employed (Company Managing Director). Family well settled in Mohali. Father & mother retd. Class-I officers. Caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98728-35182.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24024933

Match for handsome vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha) boy, 1992, 5’-5”, diploma in Civil engineering, non drinker, running own business. Own house at Mohali. Contact: 98765-80623.

SIKH

CL24016907

Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.

SIKH

CL24023447

Seeking professionally qualified alliance for handsome turbaned Gursikh boy, 1994/ 6', B.Tech (IIT) working reputed Company, earning 22 LPA. Father Gazetted Officer, Mother Home Maker, younger Sister Manager MNC. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98115-47509.

SIKH

CL24023991

Match for Sikh Ramdasia Weaver handsome boy, 5'-11', 1995, only son, M.Tech., Masters from Australia. PR Applied. Well educated Mohali family. Beautiful girl B.Tech. / Doctor of well educated, status family preferred. 94170-21604.

SIKH

CL24024250

Suitable match for Mazhbi Sikh fair boy 1990, 5'-10'', B.Tech, MBA, PGDC. Network Engineer. Family well-settled in Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 94642-50347. Marriage bureau excuse.

SIKH

CL24024869

Seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 20.01.1996, 6', Software Engineer in Australia, Govt. employee. Own house at Canberra. Package 75 Lac per annum. Pls send complete profile. Whatsapp/Call: +61-422 740 427.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24024580

PQM for a 31 year old Sikh Khatri boy, CSE (PEC, Chandigarh) MBA (FMS, Delhi). Worked with an MNC abroad. Moving to US for higher studies. Parents Mohali based educators. Marriage bureaus excuse. 91155-25738.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24024601

Seeking professionally qualified match for handsome Gursikh boy, Nov 1996, 5'-9", CSE IIT Mumbai, package 40 lacs PA. Parents govt. employees. Mohali settled educated, decent family. Whatsapp: 98159-79554

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24023692

Match for handsome Sikh Khatri convent educated boy, 1993/5'-8", B.Com., working in MNC in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 94170-03847.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24023992

Suitable match for NT/ND handsome Khatri boy November 88 5'7" Working in Bangalore Package 40 LPA. Well settled Chandigarh based Gursikh family 8727970293

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24024654

Seeking blessed match of a caring understanding family bonding educated girl for a slim, smart boy 5'-9", M.Sc. 1982, self-employed at Chandigarh serving International Clients, Foreign income: 70093-76486, 75080-30552.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24024842

Sikh boy 1996, 5’-9”, B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050

SIKH LOBANA

CL24023670

Seeking professionally qualified beautiful match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy, 29 years, 5'-10", Master in Computer Science from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, USA work visa, working as Software Engineer in Verizone (New Jersey). Father Comdt. in CRPF. Family settled at Mohali. Seeking girl already settled in USA. Contact: 93959-55546.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24024345

Suitable match for clean shaven Lubana boy, 30 years, 5'-9", BBA, doing business at Mohali & Mukerian, have own house at Mohali (Sunny Enclave), income high five figures. Contact: 8837887319.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24024647

Professionally qualified match for handsome Lubana Sikh 1995 born, 6', B.Tech from PEC, MBA from Symbiosis Pune. Working at HSBC Banglore, package 27 lacs. Well educated family. Father Retd. Class-1 officer. No bar. Whatsapp: 8146296864.

SOOD

CL24024752

SQM for Sood boy, 5'-9'', 1989 born, M.Sc. IT well settled. Contact @81465-69736, 81465-59736.

