Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24025711
Garg boy 30.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech., Government job, required Aggarwal girl. Mobile: 86995-99125, 94630-92281.
AGGARWAL
CL24025945
Match for Hindu Australian PR boy, B.Tech., Master in IT, April 1993, 5'-6", working as IT Support Analyst (Sydney). Looking for good looking, well educated girl. 9814866770.
ARORA
CL24025877
Suitable match for never married Punjabi boy from Amritsar 35 years, 5'-10", B.Tech. (ECE), working in MNC (Noida), highly paid. Mobile 98992-77326, 78370-51852, Email: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24025843
Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA, B.Com. (Hons), 1996, 5'-7", working in Central PSU, Annual Income 12-Lacs, pure-vegetarian. Ludhiana based family. 83609-37332. Bureau excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL24026032
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin, teetotaler, vegetarian, B.Tech. boy, 5’-11”, 17.6.1993, working as Team Lead at Infosys Mohali. Belongs to Nangal, family settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98729-68811.
BRAHMIN
CL24026034
Suitable qualified, slim beautiful match for Brahmin handsome Canada PR, Non-manglik boy, 30 yrs, 5'-7", Post-graduation, Accountant in reputed company, Vancouver. Contact: 9781774671.
BRAHMIN
CL24026425
Saraswat Brahmin match for pure vegetarian boy, April 1998/6', B.Tech., Govt job. Own house. Tricity nearby preferred. 88476-99270.
BRAHMIN
CL24026499
Smart Brahmin boy, Assistant Prof. in NIT, 34/ height-5'-8". Cont: 82197-18367, Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh.
BRAHMIN
CL24026823
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based Status family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.
BRAHMIN
CL24026841
Brahmin Sanmotra Mukerian based handsome fair boy 1997 / 5’-6”, Soldier, Indian Army Since 2016, No Sister, Elder Brother Married and Serving Indian Army Seeking Fair, Beautiful, Educated Girl. Whatsapp 98789-73365.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24021566
Professional match for Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", April 93 born, Masters & B.Tech. (ECE). Employed as Software Engineer in New York City. Upper middle class, well settled family from USA. Caste no bar. Contact: +1-347-263-9458(WhatsApp) [email protected]
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24026047
Kamboj Sikh V. V. Smart, Jan 94 born, 5’-11” MD Homeopathic Doctor, Chandigarh. Earning 1 Cr plus annually. Properties in tricity, affluent family. Dr. Thind 98140-11872, 98761-11872.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24026490
PQMF Sikh non-turban Class-1 Officer Central Government Delhi, Jan. 95, 6'. 75891-01007. CA Teacher also invited.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL24026044
Well qualified professional preferably vegetarian, for Aggarwal boy, 35, divorcee, IAS UT Cadre. Father retired Senior Officer. Caste no bar. [email protected], 96460-52673.
JAT SIKH
CL24021226
Suitable match for well settled US citizen, Jatt Sikh boy, 1982 born, 5'-9", working Software Engineer. Looking for educated Jatt Sikh girl. No dowry etc. Strict no to middleman or marriage bureau. Contact: 78146-82339 Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24025705
Respectable highly educated Jat Sikh family seeking qualified girl for our son (only child) born Nov. 1991, 5'-10", handsome, Lead Engineer Cyber Security, well-settled in USA with handsome package. We are family of senior officers, own 42 acre Agriculture farms/urban properties. Girl in Canada/ USA preferred. Contact at 90107-44470, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24026043
Seek professionally qualified girl for US based Engineer. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. 5'-9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24026486
Respectful well-established Canadian Jat Sikh family from Delhi/ Muktsar seeking match for our son, resident Doctor in USA, born 09/89, clean shaved, 5'-11", simple, No drink. Girl should be Doctor from USA/ Canada, simple, pleasant, family oriented, preference from Malwa area. Please Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24019604
Affluent, high status, small, sober and respectable Business cum agriculturists Jatsikh family having huge rural urban property seeking slim, fair, beautiful well educated girl who understands family values for their USA Green card son, 89 born, 5’-8”,tall, fitness enthusiasts, smart and active. Working as senior software engineer on very handsome annual package, owns well established business in USA too. Girl and family main consideration, no dowry, upper caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse. plz WhatsApp details on 81683-42480 or Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24024254
PQM for Jat Sikh 1997 born US citizen Software Engineer (B.E from US, MBA pursuing) having India and US property. Contact WhatsApp: 93160-42150.
JAT SIKH
CL24025653
Suitable match for US based Jat Sikh 45, 5'-10''. Issueless divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA.+1-415-780-9742 (US, WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL24025682
Mohali based status Jat Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Australian citizen Jat Sikh son, 1994 born, 6’-1” tall, MBA, working as Data Engineer; seeks beautiful Doctor or Engineer girl. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact Whatsapp only: 8437358448.
JAT SIKH
CL24025685
Looking for a good looking and tall Jatt Sikh girl for Canada PR handsome Jatt Sikh Dhillon boy, 1994 Born, 5'-11", MA from Punjabi University-Patiala and Diploma in Human Resources, Canada. Family based at Pehowa (Agricultural background). Have good rural and urban property. Preferred area is Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna. Interested parents please share biodata and photos on whatsapp no: +1-306-715-7565 and we'll revert back.
JAT SIKH
CL24026036
Well-settled Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their 1987 born, 6', working as Manager in Bangalore. Please WhatsApp bio-data with recent pictures to 91484-21132.
JAT SIKH
CL24026039
Suitable non NRI working match for non-turbaned Malhi B.Tech, MBA, 95 born, 5'-11", boy working in MNC at Noida Urban/ rural property contact 97892-46290.
JAT SIKH
CL24026132
Suitable qualified, tall, beautiful match for Jatt Sikh Australia settled, (PR applied), handsome boy, 1993 born, 6', Masters of IT. Job in IT sector. Well settled status family. Contact: 9872154793.
JAT SIKH
CL24026594
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 33/6'-1", Canadian Citizen, working for Federal Govt. as Excise Taxation Auditor. B.Tech (Mech). Jat Sikh Defence Officer's family. Contact: 99880-46879.
JAT SIKH
CL24026871
Professionally qualified match from America/Canada for Canada PR non-drinker Jat Sikh boy, 1994/6'-1'', B.Tech. (NIT), IT Manager Toronto. 1.25 Lac Dollars per annum. 8 acre agriculture land. Marriage bureau excuse. +9198143-45961.
JAT SIKH
CL24027194
Jatt Sikh boy 1998/5'-11", Post Graduate from PU Chd., doing Govt. job in Pspcl, owns 25 acre land and urban property. Want beautiful educated girl from respectable family. Phone: 94171-22422.
JAT SIKH
CL24027337
SM for Jatt Sikh boy, 33 yrs, 6’-2”, divorcee, 7 Figure/month income from own business . Mob: 89686 10923.
KHATRI
CL24025986
Jalandhar based Industrialist, B.Tech., 5'-5", 28, reputed family, high income. Wanted girl from educated Khatri family. 99870-20018.
KHATRI
CL24026807
Beautiful educated match for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, March 1996, 6', Sr. Engineer in Software Company, Ottawa, Canada PR. WhatsApp call/ message only 98148-57865.
KHATRI
CL24027042
Manglik/Non-manglik minimum 5'-3" match for Hindu Khatri Abrol manglik handsome boy 31 years, 5'-10". Merchant navy officer. 7814486100.
KHATRI
CL24027305
Beautiful homely non-working girl for Sikh Khatri cutsikh boy, 5’-11”, 1995. Very well settled business family based in Chandigarh. Contact 98149-23392.
KHATRI
CL24027307
Working match for Hindu Khatri boy B.Tech., 19.7.94, Patiala, 3:43 pm, 5'-8", working MNC 32 Lacs. 98149-07528.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24027162
Extremely & exceptionally beautiful Homely Girl for Single billionaire very handsome industrial Land lord 14.08.1984, 5’-7”. Will be kept like a Queen. Middle class family can also apply. Caste no bar - Whatsapp No- 7814554993.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24026274
Match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 17.50 LPA. Preferred B.Tech, MBA or MNC working girl. 7508036454.
MAHAJAN
CL24025841
PQM4 Himachal born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.1990, 07.10 a.m., Nagrota-Bagwan, M.Tech, Ph.D., working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.
MISC.
CL24026684
Suitable educated, homely match for a businessman, handsome, Nai (NP) well educated boy, 1997 born, 5'-7", own industry. Contact: 7009108683.
NRI
CL24025655
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Punjabi Ravidasia Sikh boy living in USA, working as Engineer 34 years, 5'-11". Family living in Canada. Contact 775-515-2150.
NRI
CL24025742
Match for London born boy 34 years old, handsome, 6 ft. tall, upper middle class family settled in London. Tel. +447543944710.
NRI
CL24026287
Rajput Jalandhar issueless divorced short term, 1989, 5'-9", Software Developer, work permit Canada (Ontario). Well settled PR Canada, unmarried/divorcee girl, upper caste. Sister married Canada citizen. Whatsapp: 9779895761, +1-519-830-7724.
NRI
CL24026651
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy Sept. 1994, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA. Marriage bureau excuse. 98142-72975.
NRI
CL24026862
Canadian Citizen, M.Tech. Software Engineer, Mazbhi Sikh handsome boy, Sept. 1992, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Match preferred from Canada only. Contact: 95010-12564.
NRI
CL24026901
Well settled Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh boy 1990/5'-9", B.Tech. (ECE) Seeking professionally qualified beautiful girl preferably PR/Work Permit Canada. Mobile 85589-02825.
NRI
CL24027302
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 29 years, 5'-11", Canadian citizen, Diploma in Business Management and Bachelor Degree in Biological Sciences, looking for professionally educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp 99883-96711.
RAJPUT
CL24025736
Suitable qualified match for Sikh (Goldsmith) handsome boy, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Post-graduation, MBA Finance, employed banking sector. No demand. Contact: 8559070691, 7009496550.
RAJPUT
CL24026633
Himachali Rajput boy, April 1995, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE, MBA (Germany), working in Germany (Amazon). Handsome salary. Himachali Rajput girl preferred. Matrimonial Agency excuse. 98187-76181, 99154-81808.
RAJPUT
CL24026983
Match for Punjabi Hindu Rajput boy, 1996, 6'-1", B.Com, M.B.A., Native Place Pathankot Punjab. Well settled family business in Gujarat and ancestral property in Punjab and Himachal. Qualified and tall girl preferred. 82007-36220, 94280-89049.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24026055
Match for Sikh Ramgharia Panesar boy, 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida. Handsome Package. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98726-49392
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24026266
Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia non turbaned Sikh boy, B.Tech ECE, 1992 born, 5'-10", doing own business at Noida & Bangalore. 98720-72313.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24027151
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian boy, 30/5'-7", Govt. teacher, wanted Govt. teacher girl. 94637-31628.
SAINI
CL24025834
Issueless divorce, 07/1989, 5'-10", M.Tech., working in Top MNC, Pune, educated and respected family. General caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 81462-71776, 95014-90706.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24025944
Ramdasia boy, born November 1994, 6'-0" tall, working as Software Engineer in Dublin, Ireland PR, seeks a well-educated girl with B.Tech. (IT) or Nursing/ Doctor background. Interested families, please Contact: 98887-79827.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24026305
Match for Ravidasia boy, 1992, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, fair, beautiful girl, Near Doaba region. 9872541524. Whatsapp: 8968349485.
SIKH
CL24016907
Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24024580
PQM for a 31 year old Sikh Khatri boy, CSE (PEC, Chandigarh) MBA (FMS, Delhi). Worked with an MNC abroad. Moving to US for higher studies. Parents Mohali based educators. Marriage bureaus excuse. 91155-25738.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24026136
Canadian citizen Khatri Sikh (non turban) boy Manglik, 5'-10", 1993 born. Need Nursing, BDS, MBBS girl. Contact: 9814125525.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24027043
Working as Junior Engineer in PWD, born 1994, height 6'-1". Living and posted at Patiala. 79733-69081.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24026629
Lobana Gursikh Canadian citizen boy 1996, 5'-10", Reputed Railway job. Seeking well educated girl. 9357224151.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24026294
Sikh turbaned Tonk-kashtriya, Jalandhar settled boy, 1992, 6', Lawyer, family business. Seeks Sikh well educated, working girl. 9814079077, 9814064999.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6