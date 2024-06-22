Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24025711

Garg boy 30.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech., Government job, required Aggarwal girl. Mobile: 86995-99125, 94630-92281.

AGGARWAL

CL24025945

Match for Hindu Australian PR boy, B.Tech., Master in IT, April 1993, 5'-6", working as IT Support Analyst (Sydney). Looking for good looking, well educated girl. 9814866770.

ARORA

CL24025877

Suitable match for never married Punjabi boy from Amritsar 35 years, 5'-10", B.Tech. (ECE), working in MNC (Noida), highly paid. Mobile 98992-77326, 78370-51852, Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24025843

Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA, B.Com. (Hons), 1996, 5'-7", working in Central PSU, Annual Income 12-Lacs, pure-vegetarian. Ludhiana based family. 83609-37332. Bureau excuse.

BRAHMIN

CL24026032

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin, teetotaler, vegetarian, B.Tech. boy, 5’-11”, 17.6.1993, working as Team Lead at Infosys Mohali. Belongs to Nangal, family settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98729-68811.

BRAHMIN

CL24026034

Suitable qualified, slim beautiful match for Brahmin handsome Canada PR, Non-manglik boy, 30 yrs, 5'-7", Post-graduation, Accountant in reputed company, Vancouver. Contact: 9781774671.

BRAHMIN

CL24026425

Saraswat Brahmin match for pure vegetarian boy, April 1998/6', B.Tech., Govt job. Own house. Tricity nearby preferred. 88476-99270.

BRAHMIN

CL24026499

Smart Brahmin boy, Assistant Prof. in NIT, 34/ height-5'-8". Cont: 82197-18367, Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh.

BRAHMIN

CL24026823

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based Status family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.

BRAHMIN

CL24026841

Brahmin Sanmotra Mukerian based handsome fair boy 1997 / 5’-6”, Soldier, Indian Army Since 2016, No Sister, Elder Brother Married and Serving Indian Army Seeking Fair, Beautiful, Educated Girl. Whatsapp 98789-73365.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24021566

Professional match for Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", April 93 born, Masters & B.Tech. (ECE). Employed as Software Engineer in New York City. Upper middle class, well settled family from USA. Caste no bar. Contact: +1-347-263-9458(WhatsApp) [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24026047

Kamboj Sikh V. V. Smart, Jan 94 born, 5’-11” MD Homeopathic Doctor, Chandigarh. Earning 1 Cr plus annually. Properties in tricity, affluent family. Dr. Thind 98140-11872, 98761-11872.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24026490

PQMF Sikh non-turban Class-1 Officer Central Government Delhi, Jan. 95, 6'. 75891-01007. CA Teacher also invited.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL24026044

Well qualified professional preferably vegetarian, for Aggarwal boy, 35, divorcee, IAS UT Cadre. Father retired Senior Officer. Caste no bar. [email protected], 96460-52673.

JAT SIKH

CL24021226

Suitable match for well settled US citizen, Jatt Sikh boy, 1982 born, 5'-9", working Software Engineer. Looking for educated Jatt Sikh girl. No dowry etc. Strict no to middleman or marriage bureau. Contact: 78146-82339 Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24025705

Respectable highly educated Jat Sikh family seeking qualified girl for our son (only child) born Nov. 1991, 5'-10", handsome, Lead Engineer Cyber Security, well-settled in USA with handsome package. We are family of senior officers, own 42 acre Agriculture farms/urban properties. Girl in Canada/ USA preferred. Contact at 90107-44470, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24026043

Seek professionally qualified girl for US based Engineer. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. 5'-9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24026486

Respectful well-established Canadian Jat Sikh family from Delhi/ Muktsar seeking match for our son, resident Doctor in USA, born 09/89, clean shaved, 5'-11", simple, No drink. Girl should be Doctor from USA/ Canada, simple, pleasant, family oriented, preference from Malwa area. Please Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24019604

Affluent, high status, small, sober and respectable Business cum agriculturists Jatsikh family having huge rural urban property seeking slim, fair, beautiful well educated girl who understands family values for their USA Green card son, 89 born, 5’-8”,tall, fitness enthusiasts, smart and active. Working as senior software engineer on very handsome annual package, owns well established business in USA too. Girl and family main consideration, no dowry, upper caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse. plz WhatsApp details on 81683-42480 or Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24024254

PQM for Jat Sikh 1997 born US citizen Software Engineer (B.E from US, MBA pursuing) having India and US property. Contact WhatsApp: 93160-42150.

JAT SIKH

CL24025653

Suitable match for US based Jat Sikh 45, 5'-10''. Issueless divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA.+1-415-780-9742 (US, WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL24025682

Mohali based status Jat Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Australian citizen Jat Sikh son, 1994 born, 6’-1” tall, MBA, working as Data Engineer; seeks beautiful Doctor or Engineer girl. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact Whatsapp only: 8437358448.

JAT SIKH

CL24025685

Looking for a good looking and tall Jatt Sikh girl for Canada PR handsome Jatt Sikh Dhillon boy, 1994 Born, 5'-11", MA from Punjabi University-Patiala and Diploma in Human Resources, Canada. Family based at Pehowa (Agricultural background). Have good rural and urban property. Preferred area is Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna. Interested parents please share biodata and photos on whatsapp no: +1-306-715-7565 and we'll revert back.

JAT SIKH

CL24026036

Well-settled Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their 1987 born, 6', working as Manager in Bangalore. Please WhatsApp bio-data with recent pictures to 91484-21132.

JAT SIKH

CL24026039

Suitable non NRI working match for non-turbaned Malhi B.Tech, MBA, 95 born, 5'-11", boy working in MNC at Noida Urban/ rural property contact 97892-46290.

JAT SIKH

CL24026132

Suitable qualified, tall, beautiful match for Jatt Sikh Australia settled, (PR applied), handsome boy, 1993 born, 6', Masters of IT. Job in IT sector. Well settled status family. Contact: 9872154793.

JAT SIKH

CL24026594

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 33/6'-1", Canadian Citizen, working for Federal Govt. as Excise Taxation Auditor. B.Tech (Mech). Jat Sikh Defence Officer's family. Contact: 99880-46879.

JAT SIKH

CL24026871

Professionally qualified match from America/Canada for Canada PR non-drinker Jat Sikh boy, 1994/6'-1'', B.Tech. (NIT), IT Manager Toronto. 1.25 Lac Dollars per annum. 8 acre agriculture land. Marriage bureau excuse. +9198143-45961.

JAT SIKH

CL24027194

Jatt Sikh boy 1998/5'-11", Post Graduate from PU Chd., doing Govt. job in Pspcl, owns 25 acre land and urban property. Want beautiful educated girl from respectable family. Phone: 94171-22422.

JAT SIKH

CL24027337

SM for Jatt Sikh boy, 33 yrs, 6’-2”, divorcee, 7 Figure/month income from own business . Mob: 89686 10923.

KHATRI

CL24025986

Jalandhar based Industrialist, B.Tech., 5'-5", 28, reputed family, high income. Wanted girl from educated Khatri family. 99870-20018.

KHATRI

CL24026807

Beautiful educated match for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, March 1996, 6', Sr. Engineer in Software Company, Ottawa, Canada PR. WhatsApp call/ message only 98148-57865.

KHATRI

CL24027042

Manglik/Non-manglik minimum 5'-3" match for Hindu Khatri Abrol manglik handsome boy 31 years, 5'-10". Merchant navy officer. 7814486100.

KHATRI

CL24027305

Beautiful homely non-working girl for Sikh Khatri cutsikh boy, 5’-11”, 1995. Very well settled business family based in Chandigarh. Contact 98149-23392.

KHATRI

CL24027307

Working match for Hindu Khatri boy B.Tech., 19.7.94, Patiala, 3:43 pm, 5'-8", working MNC 32 Lacs. 98149-07528.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24027162

Extremely & exceptionally beautiful Homely Girl for Single billionaire very handsome industrial Land lord 14.08.1984, 5’-7”. Will be kept like a Queen. Middle class family can also apply. Caste no bar - Whatsapp No- 7814554993.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24026274

Match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 17.50 LPA. Preferred B.Tech, MBA or MNC working girl. 7508036454.

MAHAJAN

CL24025841

PQM4 Himachal born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.1990, 07.10 a.m., Nagrota-Bagwan, M.Tech, Ph.D., working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.

MISC.

CL24026684

Suitable educated, homely match for a businessman, handsome, Nai (NP) well educated boy, 1997 born, 5'-7", own industry. Contact: 7009108683.

NRI

CL24025655

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Punjabi Ravidasia Sikh boy living in USA, working as Engineer 34 years, 5'-11". Family living in Canada. Contact 775-515-2150.

NRI

CL24025742

Match for London born boy 34 years old, handsome, 6 ft. tall, upper middle class family settled in London. Tel. +447543944710.

NRI

CL24026287

Rajput Jalandhar issueless divorced short term, 1989, 5'-9", Software Developer, work permit Canada (Ontario). Well settled PR Canada, unmarried/divorcee girl, upper caste. Sister married Canada citizen. Whatsapp: 9779895761, +1-519-830-7724.

NRI

CL24026651

Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy Sept. 1994, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA. Marriage bureau excuse. 98142-72975.

NRI

CL24026862

Canadian Citizen, M.Tech. Software Engineer, Mazbhi Sikh handsome boy, Sept. 1992, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Match preferred from Canada only. Contact: 95010-12564.

NRI

CL24026901

Well settled Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh boy 1990/5'-9", B.Tech. (ECE) Seeking professionally qualified beautiful girl preferably PR/Work Permit Canada. Mobile 85589-02825.

NRI

CL24027302

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 29 years, 5'-11", Canadian citizen, Diploma in Business Management and Bachelor Degree in Biological Sciences, looking for professionally educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp 99883-96711.

RAJPUT

CL24025736

Suitable qualified match for Sikh (Goldsmith) handsome boy, 30 yrs, 5'-6", Post-graduation, MBA Finance, employed banking sector. No demand. Contact: 8559070691, 7009496550.

RAJPUT

CL24026633

Himachali Rajput boy, April 1995, 5'-5", B.Tech. ECE, MBA (Germany), working in Germany (Amazon). Handsome salary. Himachali Rajput girl preferred. Matrimonial Agency excuse. 98187-76181, 99154-81808.

RAJPUT

CL24026983

Match for Punjabi Hindu Rajput boy, 1996, 6'-1", B.Com, M.B.A., Native Place Pathankot Punjab. Well settled family business in Gujarat and ancestral property in Punjab and Himachal. Qualified and tall girl preferred. 82007-36220, 94280-89049.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24026055

Match for Sikh Ramgharia Panesar boy, 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida. Handsome Package. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98726-49392

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24026266

Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia non turbaned Sikh boy, B.Tech ECE, 1992 born, 5'-10", doing own business at Noida & Bangalore. 98720-72313.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24027151

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian boy, 30/5'-7", Govt. teacher, wanted Govt. teacher girl. 94637-31628.

SAINI

CL24025834

Issueless divorce, 07/1989, 5'-10", M.Tech., working in Top MNC, Pune, educated and respected family. General caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 81462-71776, 95014-90706.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24025944

Ramdasia boy, born November 1994, 6'-0" tall, working as Software Engineer in Dublin, Ireland PR, seeks a well-educated girl with B.Tech. (IT) or Nursing/ Doctor background. Interested families, please Contact: 98887-79827.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24026305

Match for Ravidasia boy, 1992, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, fair, beautiful girl, Near Doaba region. 9872541524. Whatsapp: 8968349485.

SIKH

CL24016907

Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24024580

PQM for a 31 year old Sikh Khatri boy, CSE (PEC, Chandigarh) MBA (FMS, Delhi). Worked with an MNC abroad. Moving to US for higher studies. Parents Mohali based educators. Marriage bureaus excuse. 91155-25738.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24026136

Canadian citizen Khatri Sikh (non turban) boy Manglik, 5'-10", 1993 born. Need Nursing, BDS, MBBS girl. Contact: 9814125525.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24027043

Working as Junior Engineer in PWD, born 1994, height 6'-1". Living and posted at Patiala. 79733-69081.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24026629

Lobana Gursikh Canadian citizen boy 1996, 5'-10", Reputed Railway job. Seeking well educated girl. 9357224151.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24026294

Sikh turbaned Tonk-kashtriya, Jalandhar settled boy, 1992, 6', Lawyer, family business. Seeks Sikh well educated, working girl. 9814079077, 9814064999.