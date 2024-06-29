Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24028614
Match for Manglik IIT boy 15 Oct. 1993, 5:32 p.m., Ludhiana. All professions welcome. Contact: 62839-94340.
AGGARWAL
CL24027814
Match for NM Garg boy, 5'-8", Oct. 95, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Chandigarh. Handsome package. Working girl preferred. 78886-17974.
AGGARWAL
CL24028725
Goel boy 1 Dec. 93, 6:45 p.m. Ludhiana, 5'-6", B.Tech., Sr. Technical Lead Software Engineer MNC Gurugram 38 LPA. CA/ BDS/ Same profession preferred. 98888-02710.
AGGARWAL
CL24029331
Bansal Manglik/ Non-Manglik boy, 17.02.1998, 8:12 am, Phagwara, 6', B.Com. (Hons.). Own business. Marriage bureau excuse. 98720-65377, 94177-72039.
ARORA
CL24022258
Looking for a girl for my handsome son, Khatri Sikh July 1990 born, 175 cms, working in Dubai as a Pilot. Caste no bar. Family in New Zealand. Contact No. 006421817128 (WhatsApp) or [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24028236
Wanted a tall, beautiful, well educated girl for an MBBS boy, 6 ft, 1996, serving as a Captain in Indian Army. Horoscope match is must. Contact -98155-61982.
BRAHMIN
CL24027818
Brahmin vegetarian boy 26.11.1996, 6:15 p.m., Delhi, Height 5'-8", working as Video Designer in Canada. Family Residence at Kurali Mohali. Ph.: 97793-21967.
BRAHMIN
CL24028354
Match for Saraswat boy, January 1988, 5'-9", vegetarian, B.Tech.(Thapar), MBA (ISB), Banglore. 40 LPA. Elder sister Abroad. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 62847-65902, 62395-63519.
BRAHMIN
CL24028417
Permanent resident IT Engineer Brahmin boy working in Toronto, 5'-8", 01.09.1993, need pure vegetarian well educated Brahmin girl, kundli must. Send Details: 94172-44398.
BRAHMIN
CL24028621
Match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce issueless, October 1982, 5'-11", salary 8 figures, Software Architect B.E (IT). WhatsApp: +91-8627962668.
BRAHMIN
CL24028675
Canadian divorcee, 44, 5'-11", Punjabi Brahmin Post Graduate, Assistant Manager seeks issueless preferably Brahmin Himachali religious 36-40 girl with matching horoscope. 97813-82939.
BRAHMIN
CL24028895
Match for Saraswat Brahmin Bhardwaj 5'-7", B.Tech. (CSE) Software Engineer in Utrecht Netherland (Work Permit). Contact: 94184-53344.
BRAHMIN
CL24029115
Professionally qualified Manglik/Non-manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 31 years, 5'-9", B.Tech. job in Bangalore, package 42.5 lacs. Well settled Jalandhar based family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9814831314.
DIVORCEE
CL24027962
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24028235
Medico match for Jain Doctor boy 30, 5'-8", doing Super Speciality (MCh) in Delhi. Contact: 94654-11250.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24028527
Seeks beautiful girl for Jat Sikh boy MBBS Medical Officer PCMS-1. Girl should be minimum 5'-5" tall, slim and MBBS or MD from reputed Jat Sikh family. 98778-53158.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24029190
Medico/Non-medico/NRI match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 41 yrs, 5'-9", MBBS, MS, legally divorcee. 9464717862.
JAT SIKH
CL24014762
Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.
JAT SIKH
CL24019924
SM FOR TURBANED JATT SIKH BOY BORN 1992, 5'11", BTECH. FROM INDIA AND MENGG. FORM CANADIAN UNIVERSITY, WORKING AS SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN ONTARIO. WE ARE A FAMILY OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS. GIRL SHOULD BE EQUALLY QUALIFIED, WELL CULTURED AND SETTLED IN CANADA. CONTACT AT +9915399663.
JAT SIKH
CL24024254
PQM for Jat Sikh 1997 born US citizen Software Engineer (B.E from US, MBA pursuing) having India and US property. Contact WhatsApp: 93160-42150.
JAT SIKH
CL24028412
Suitable match for 1988 born, 5’-9”, Jatt Sikh, US citizen boy working at a top global investment firm in New York and earning high salary. Well to do high status family. Qualified US or Canada citizen/ Green card girl preferred. WhatsApp biodata and pictures on +15037849036, 97794-71157. No Bureaus.
JAT SIKH
CL24029213
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech., 1987 born, 5'-8", New Zealand Citizen, well settled own business, innocent issueless divorcee, teetotaller, family oriented. Parents settled at Chandigarh. Call or Whatsapp at 98880-32560. Marriage bureau excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL24029583
Suitable match for Ahluwalia/ Jatt Sikh boy 18.7.1995, 6'-1", B.Tech. (IT), working in MNC (Gurgaon). Family settled Kharar- Mohali. Parents pensioner, Father presently Chairman. 94176-35822.
KHATRI
CL24028894
Qualified beautiful match for Canadian PR Sood boy, B.Tech (Mechanical), Production Supervisor in Toronto, 5'-8", 16.03.1997, 06:42 am, Mohali. 81465-87420.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028138
Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy 09.06.1995/5'-10", B.Tech., own Automobile Business. Good Income. Family Chandigarh settled Parents Govt. job. 97804-00166.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028674
Delhi based Punjabi Arora handsome boy Athletic Physique 1986/5'-7", Masters, own Business, issueless divorced looking for slim bride. 77389-00033.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028680
Suitable Doctor match for 1995, 5'-11", Arora BAMS Doctor boy, doing MD (Medicine). Family based in Mohali. Contact: 90414-21070.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028927
Arora boy, 26.02.1995, 5'-10", 8.20 pm, Jalandhar, M.Sc. Own business. Seeks educated, beautiful, homely girl. 9417140077.
MISC.
CL24027894
Suitable match for Nai Sikh boy, good looking, 34, 6', never married. Mechanical Engineer. Match from India/ abroad. Contact: +9176968-82160.
MISC.
CL24028108
1994 born, 6', Bhagat boy, B.Tech, Govt. job, Parents in Govt. job. One sister married. Caste no bar. Wants Govt. teacher. Mob: 9464016430.
NRI
CL24029371
Australian PR, SC Ravidasia Chamar boy, 1991 born, from well-educated family Doaba Punjab, 5'-5", pure vegetarian, M.Tech Chandigarh, MBA Sydney, working professional. Looking PQM girl. WhatsApp only +61-468-994-156.
NRI
CL24027939
USA Settled I.T. Engineer, Khatri, I-140 approved, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9'' seeks working girl IT/ Finance in USA/India. Boy is coming to India in Ist Week of July. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL24027973
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL24027975
Match for handsome Sikh boy, US Citizen, 1993, 6 feet, well educated and employed in California. [email protected]
NRI
CL24028103
SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy Feb. 1995, 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering, working in Ottawa, well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.
NRI
CL24028118
Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1998, handsome, 5'-11", seeking beautiful bride. WhatsApp: +447418004473.
NRI
CL24028133
Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics, belonging to Sikh family. He is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing pre Doctoral Research in Economics in a top University. He is also on accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]
NRI
CL24028222
Match for handsome Manglik Australia PR processing, Garg gotra boy, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, MBA, Jalandhar based business family. Contact: 9814007390.
NRI
CL24028232
Match for two Brahmin brothers working in USA, 36, 5'-7", 32/5'-4". 77105-66737, bureau excuse. Canada, USA.
NRI
CL24028404
Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), completed Double Masters from Australia (work permit). Required PR/working permit match from Australia/ Newzealand. Nursing matches India, caste no bar, bureau excuse, brother's family Newzealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.
NRI
CL24028424
Seeking match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin German PR teetotaller boy, 24 May 1995, 09:15 am, Chandigarh 6', Masters in Engineering from Germany. Seeking beautiful professionally qualified girl already settled in German. Contact: +91-98788-55519, +91-94174-76689.
NRI
CL24029123
Match for Citizen of Newzealand, very handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven Ahluwalia boy, 1990, 5'-8", educated, handsome package. Match from tricity willing to settle abroad preferred. Contact: 94642-70591.
NRI
CL24029375
Seeking professionally qualified Sikh girl, UK resident/ work permit/ willing to settle in UK for Sikh boy, 31 Dec. 1995, 5'-8", MBBS, PLAB (UK), GP Registrar (MRCGP), working with NHS, UK, marriage bureau excuse. 99150-04631.
NRI
CL24029433
Kashyap Rajput boy, 34/ 5'-7", working in Bio-Tech company USA, wants USA/ Canada girl. Caste no bar. 99889-79596, 97803-16292.
RAJPUT
CL24028758
Seeking a beautiful homely match for Rana Rajput boy, height 5'-8", DOB: 24.06.1992, Software Engineer (Developer) working in N-vedia. (Ist world famous MNC). 40 LPA. Status small family Mohali. Contact: 94170-14763. Preferred Engineer/Doctor/banking.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24026055
Match for Sikh Ramgharia Panesar boy, 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida. Handsome Package. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98726-49392
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24028513
Educated, beautiful working match for Dhiman handsome boy, 15 Oct. 1996/5'-6", B.Tech., Mechanical Asstt. Engineer Chandigarh. Father Govt. employee, mother Pvt. Teacher. Panchkula based vegetarian Radhasoami family. 94635-89428.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24028523
Suitable match for clean-shaved Ramgarhia Virdi Sikh boy born 1996/ 6'-1" of Chandigarh. PR in Canada. Preferred PR/ study based girl in Canada. Mob: 99150-01496.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24029146
Suitable match for Dhiman boy 95 born, 6'-2", B.Tech., handling father's buisness. Chandigarh based vegetarian family. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 76968-69718.
SAINI
CL24028639
Working match for Sikh family Scientist Group-'A' Gazetted Officer Central Government Delhi, 1995, 6ft. 75891-01007.
SAINI
CL24029018
Chandigarh based Sikh Saini family seeks PQM from status family for cleanshaven boy April 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC package 30 Lacs. Father Senior Army Officer. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Message biodata on WhatsApp +91-82839-22279.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24027461
Match for 21.04.1998, 5'-9", Pasi boy, M.Com, Govt. Clerk at UHBVN. Pref. near by Ambala Distt. and working in Govt. job girl. Caste no bar. Mob. 81680-83588.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028031
Ravidasia Handsome Punjabi Non- drinker, Non- smoker boy 1991 born / 5'-11'', Private job, Post Graduate Punjab University, Well settled Chandigarh based family, own house, own Shop in Chandigarh. seeks beautiful, Govt. job girl, NRI also welcome. Contact 62806-05969.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028468
Ramdasia Sikh clean shaven 1991, 6'-0", B.Tech., MBA, Central Govt. employee. Wanted central govt. employee girl. 94632-06790.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028503
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for Hindu Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) boy, Sept. 1992 born Jalandhar, 5'-4", B.Tech (Mech), Engineer in Merchant Navy. Father retired Chief Manager, Two Brothers settled in Canada. Preferred employee girl. Contact: 9915071696.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028677
Suitable match for Kori (Kabirpanthi) boy, 5/8/90, 5'-11", M.Sc. (Hotel Management) P.U., Chandigarh, working Asstt. Prof. Chandigarh University, Mohali Pb. Own house Kharar, Mohali. 94179-70700.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24029203
SM4 35, 5'-7", Graduate, working as Admin Assistant in Dubai. Required ANM, GNM, B.Sc. Nursing and IELTS girl. Willing to work in Dubai or Australia. 9781931562.
SIKH
CL24027937
Required suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, Dec 1992 born, 5'-9", B.tech Engineer, working as GST Inspector. 94637-47896.
SIKH
CL24027978
Match for well settled Chandigarh boy, 1987, 5'-11", B.Tech. Family oriented girl desired. [email protected] , 99157-88152.
SIKH
CL24029502
Suitable match for 35 yrs, 5'-9", Sikh Ramdasia, working in Noida in a senior role (IT/Tech), looking for qualified working professional girl- please WhatsApp your details to 88826-25910.
SIKH ARORA
CL24029026
Suitable professionally qualified match from Canada/ USA/ India for Arora Sikh turbaned Software Engineer, 5’-7”, October 87, Canadian citizen. M: 98149-04168.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24028450
Sikh Khatri turbaned Non-drinker fair handsome B.Tech., MBA, 5'-11", 1992 born posted as Manager in Govt. bank Ludhiana City. Parents retired Govt Officers, Brother married abroad. Settled family, adjoining tricity. 96465-18080, 98159-14439.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028168
Professionally qualified, beautiful match for handsome Sikh Khatri Cleanshaven, Canada PR boy, 21.08.1987/5'-7", Post Graduate in Global Business Management (Canada), working as Operations Head (Toronto). Father (Retd.) Govt. Officer. Family Chandigarh settled. 98151-67786.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028247
Match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 90, working as Sr Manager PSU Mumbai pkg around 30 Lakh. 97241-88585.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028648
Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028746
Seeking slim, good looking match smart clean shaven Sikh, 5'-9", June 1989, B.Tech., MBA, Senior Consultant reputed MNC, Pune. Presently work from Home. Chandigarh well settled family with Residential, Commercial Properties. 97808-71822.
SOOD
CL24024752
SQM for Sood boy, 5'-9'', 1989 born, M.Sc. IT well-settled. Contact @ 81465-69736, 81465-59736.
