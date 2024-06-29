Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24028614

Match for Manglik IIT boy 15 Oct. 1993, 5:32 p.m., Ludhiana. All professions welcome. Contact: 62839-94340.

AGGARWAL

CL24027814

Match for NM Garg boy, 5'-8", Oct. 95, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Chandigarh. Handsome package. Working girl preferred. 78886-17974.

AGGARWAL

CL24028725

Goel boy 1 Dec. 93, 6:45 p.m. Ludhiana, 5'-6", B.Tech., Sr. Technical Lead Software Engineer MNC Gurugram 38 LPA. CA/ BDS/ Same profession preferred. 98888-02710.

AGGARWAL

CL24029331

Bansal Manglik/ Non-Manglik boy, 17.02.1998, 8:12 am, Phagwara, 6', B.Com. (Hons.). Own business. Marriage bureau excuse. 98720-65377, 94177-72039.

ARORA

CL24022258

Looking for a girl for my handsome son, Khatri Sikh July 1990 born, 175 cms, working in Dubai as a Pilot. Caste no bar. Family in New Zealand. Contact No. 006421817128 (WhatsApp) or [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24028236

Wanted a tall, beautiful, well educated girl for an MBBS boy, 6 ft, 1996, serving as a Captain in Indian Army. Horoscope match is must. Contact -98155-61982.

BRAHMIN

CL24027818

Brahmin vegetarian boy 26.11.1996, 6:15 p.m., Delhi, Height 5'-8", working as Video Designer in Canada. Family Residence at Kurali Mohali. Ph.: 97793-21967.

BRAHMIN

CL24028354

Match for Saraswat boy, January 1988, 5'-9", vegetarian, B.Tech.(Thapar), MBA (ISB), Banglore. 40 LPA. Elder sister Abroad. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 62847-65902, 62395-63519.

BRAHMIN

CL24028417

Permanent resident IT Engineer Brahmin boy working in Toronto, 5'-8", 01.09.1993, need pure vegetarian well educated Brahmin girl, kundli must. Send Details: 94172-44398.

BRAHMIN

CL24028621

Match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce issueless, October 1982, 5'-11", salary 8 figures, Software Architect B.E (IT). WhatsApp: +91-8627962668.

BRAHMIN

CL24028675

Canadian divorcee, 44, 5'-11", Punjabi Brahmin Post Graduate, Assistant Manager seeks issueless preferably Brahmin Himachali religious 36-40 girl with matching horoscope. 97813-82939.

BRAHMIN

CL24028895

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Bhardwaj 5'-7", B.Tech. (CSE) Software Engineer in Utrecht Netherland (Work Permit). Contact: 94184-53344.

BRAHMIN

CL24029115

Professionally qualified Manglik/Non-manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 31 years, 5'-9", B.Tech. job in Bangalore, package 42.5 lacs. Well settled Jalandhar based family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9814831314.

DIVORCEE

CL24027962

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24028235

Medico match for Jain Doctor boy 30, 5'-8", doing Super Speciality (MCh) in Delhi. Contact: 94654-11250.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24028527

Seeks beautiful girl for Jat Sikh boy MBBS Medical Officer PCMS-1. Girl should be minimum 5'-5" tall, slim and MBBS or MD from reputed Jat Sikh family. 98778-53158.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24029190

Medico/Non-medico/NRI match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 41 yrs, 5'-9", MBBS, MS, legally divorcee. 9464717862.

JAT SIKH

CL24014762

Respectable well-established UK based Jat Sikh family from Ludhiana District seeking a match for our son, 29 years old, 5'-11", BSc and MSc Honours in Economics and Real Estate, now running large dental portfolio. Girl should be from Malwa area, with strong family values, Doctor or Dentist preferred. If interested please contact on +447539250198.

JAT SIKH

CL24019924

SM FOR TURBANED JATT SIKH BOY BORN 1992, 5'11", BTECH. FROM INDIA AND MENGG. FORM CANADIAN UNIVERSITY, WORKING AS SR. SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN ONTARIO. WE ARE A FAMILY OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS. GIRL SHOULD BE EQUALLY QUALIFIED, WELL CULTURED AND SETTLED IN CANADA. CONTACT AT +9915399663.

JAT SIKH

CL24024254

PQM for Jat Sikh 1997 born US citizen Software Engineer (B.E from US, MBA pursuing) having India and US property. Contact WhatsApp: 93160-42150.

JAT SIKH

CL24028412

Suitable match for 1988 born, 5’-9”, Jatt Sikh, US citizen boy working at a top global investment firm in New York and earning high salary. Well to do high status family. Qualified US or Canada citizen/ Green card girl preferred. WhatsApp biodata and pictures on +15037849036, 97794-71157. No Bureaus.

JAT SIKH

CL24029213

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech., 1987 born, 5'-8", New Zealand Citizen, well settled own business, innocent issueless divorcee, teetotaller, family oriented. Parents settled at Chandigarh. Call or Whatsapp at 98880-32560. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL24029583

Suitable match for Ahluwalia/ Jatt Sikh boy 18.7.1995, 6'-1", B.Tech. (IT), working in MNC (Gurgaon). Family settled Kharar- Mohali. Parents pensioner, Father presently Chairman. 94176-35822.

KHATRI

CL24028894

Qualified beautiful match for Canadian PR Sood boy, B.Tech (Mechanical), Production Supervisor in Toronto, 5'-8", 16.03.1997, 06:42 am, Mohali. 81465-87420.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028138

Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy 09.06.1995/5'-10", B.Tech., own Automobile Business. Good Income. Family Chandigarh settled Parents Govt. job. 97804-00166.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028674

Delhi based Punjabi Arora handsome boy Athletic Physique 1986/5'-7", Masters, own Business, issueless divorced looking for slim bride. 77389-00033.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028680

Suitable Doctor match for 1995, 5'-11", Arora BAMS Doctor boy, doing MD (Medicine). Family based in Mohali. Contact: 90414-21070.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028927

Arora boy, 26.02.1995, 5'-10", 8.20 pm, Jalandhar, M.Sc. Own business. Seeks educated, beautiful, homely girl. 9417140077.

MISC.

CL24027894

Suitable match for Nai Sikh boy, good looking, 34, 6', never married. Mechanical Engineer. Match from India/ abroad. Contact: +9176968-82160.

MISC.

CL24028108

1994 born, 6', Bhagat boy, B.Tech, Govt. job, Parents in Govt. job. One sister married. Caste no bar. Wants Govt. teacher. Mob: 9464016430.

NRI

CL24029371

Australian PR, SC Ravidasia Chamar boy, 1991 born, from well-educated family Doaba Punjab, 5'-5", pure vegetarian, M.Tech Chandigarh, MBA Sydney, working professional. Looking PQM girl. WhatsApp only +61-468-994-156.

NRI

CL24027939

USA Settled I.T. Engineer, Khatri, I-140 approved, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9'' seeks working girl IT/ Finance in USA/India. Boy is coming to India in Ist Week of July. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL24027973

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL24027975

Match for handsome Sikh boy, US Citizen, 1993, 6 feet, well educated and employed in California. [email protected]

NRI

CL24028103

SM4 handsome Hindu Khatri Canada PR boy Feb. 1995, 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineering, working in Ottawa, well settled family. 70097-47738, 94640-22279.

NRI

CL24028118

Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1998, handsome, 5'-11", seeking beautiful bride. WhatsApp: +447418004473.

NRI

CL24028133

Seeking a match for our son Khatri 31 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California with high ethics, belonging to Sikh family. He is clean shaven, teetotaller, smart doing pre Doctoral Research in Economics in a top University. He is also on accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, well settled business in California. Well established ties and properties in India. Girl should be in USA or Canada and from a well respected family. Please contact [email protected]

NRI

CL24028222

Match for handsome Manglik Australia PR processing, Garg gotra boy, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, MBA, Jalandhar based business family. Contact: 9814007390.

NRI

CL24028232

Match for two Brahmin brothers working in USA, 36, 5'-7", 32/5'-4". 77105-66737, bureau excuse. Canada, USA.

NRI

CL24028404

Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), completed Double Masters from Australia (work permit). Required PR/working permit match from Australia/ Newzealand. Nursing matches India, caste no bar, bureau excuse, brother's family Newzealand well settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, 00642108293834.

NRI

CL24028424

Seeking match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin German PR teetotaller boy, 24 May 1995, 09:15 am, Chandigarh 6', Masters in Engineering from Germany. Seeking beautiful professionally qualified girl already settled in German. Contact: +91-98788-55519, +91-94174-76689.

NRI

CL24029123

Match for Citizen of Newzealand, very handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven Ahluwalia boy, 1990, 5'-8", educated, handsome package. Match from tricity willing to settle abroad preferred. Contact: 94642-70591.

NRI

CL24029375

Seeking professionally qualified Sikh girl, UK resident/ work permit/ willing to settle in UK for Sikh boy, 31 Dec. 1995, 5'-8", MBBS, PLAB (UK), GP Registrar (MRCGP), working with NHS, UK, marriage bureau excuse. 99150-04631.

NRI

CL24029433

Kashyap Rajput boy, 34/ 5'-7", working in Bio-Tech company USA, wants USA/ Canada girl. Caste no bar. 99889-79596, 97803-16292.

RAJPUT

CL24028758

Seeking a beautiful homely match for Rana Rajput boy, height 5'-8", DOB: 24.06.1992, Software Engineer (Developer) working in N-vedia. (Ist world famous MNC). 40 LPA. Status small family Mohali. Contact: 94170-14763. Preferred Engineer/Doctor/banking.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24026055

Match for Sikh Ramgharia Panesar boy, 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida. Handsome Package. Marriage bureaus excuse. 98726-49392

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24028513

Educated, beautiful working match for Dhiman handsome boy, 15 Oct. 1996/5'-6", B.Tech., Mechanical Asstt. Engineer Chandigarh. Father Govt. employee, mother Pvt. Teacher. Panchkula based vegetarian Radhasoami family. 94635-89428.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24028523

Suitable match for clean-shaved Ramgarhia Virdi Sikh boy born 1996/ 6'-1" of Chandigarh. PR in Canada. Preferred PR/ study based girl in Canada. Mob: 99150-01496.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24029146

Suitable match for Dhiman boy 95 born, 6'-2", B.Tech., handling father's buisness. Chandigarh based vegetarian family. Marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 76968-69718.

SAINI

CL24028639

Working match for Sikh family Scientist Group-'A' Gazetted Officer Central Government Delhi, 1995, 6ft. 75891-01007.

SAINI

CL24029018

Chandigarh based Sikh Saini family seeks PQM from status family for cleanshaven boy April 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC package 30 Lacs. Father Senior Army Officer. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Message biodata on WhatsApp +91-82839-22279.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24027461

Match for 21.04.1998, 5'-9", Pasi boy, M.Com, Govt. Clerk at UHBVN. Pref. near by Ambala Distt. and working in Govt. job girl. Caste no bar. Mob. 81680-83588.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24028031

Ravidasia Handsome Punjabi Non- drinker, Non- smoker boy 1991 born / 5'-11'', Private job, Post Graduate Punjab University, Well settled Chandigarh based family, own house, own Shop in Chandigarh. seeks beautiful, Govt. job girl, NRI also welcome. Contact 62806-05969.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24028468

Ramdasia Sikh clean shaven 1991, 6'-0", B.Tech., MBA, Central Govt. employee. Wanted central govt. employee girl. 94632-06790.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24028503

Suitable qualified, beautiful match for Hindu Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) boy, Sept. 1992 born Jalandhar, 5'-4", B.Tech (Mech), Engineer in Merchant Navy. Father retired Chief Manager, Two Brothers settled in Canada. Preferred employee girl. Contact: 9915071696.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24028677

Suitable match for Kori (Kabirpanthi) boy, 5/8/90, 5'-11", M.Sc. (Hotel Management) P.U., Chandigarh, working Asstt. Prof. Chandigarh University, Mohali Pb. Own house Kharar, Mohali. 94179-70700.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24029203

SM4 35, 5'-7", Graduate, working as Admin Assistant in Dubai. Required ANM, GNM, B.Sc. Nursing and IELTS girl. Willing to work in Dubai or Australia. 9781931562.

SIKH

CL24027937

Required suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, Dec 1992 born, 5'-9", B.tech Engineer, working as GST Inspector. 94637-47896.

SIKH

CL24027978

Match for well settled Chandigarh boy, 1987, 5'-11", B.Tech. Family oriented girl desired. [email protected] , 99157-88152.

SIKH

CL24029502

Suitable match for 35 yrs, 5'-9", Sikh Ramdasia, working in Noida in a senior role (IT/Tech), looking for qualified working professional girl- please WhatsApp your details to 88826-25910.

SIKH ARORA

CL24029026

Suitable professionally qualified match from Canada/ USA/ India for Arora Sikh turbaned Software Engineer, 5’-7”, October 87, Canadian citizen. M: 98149-04168.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24028450

Sikh Khatri turbaned Non-drinker fair handsome B.Tech., MBA, 5'-11", 1992 born posted as Manager in Govt. bank Ludhiana City. Parents retired Govt Officers, Brother married abroad. Settled family, adjoining tricity. 96465-18080, 98159-14439.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028168

Professionally qualified, beautiful match for handsome Sikh Khatri Cleanshaven, Canada PR boy, 21.08.1987/5'-7", Post Graduate in Global Business Management (Canada), working as Operations Head (Toronto). Father (Retd.) Govt. Officer. Family Chandigarh settled. 98151-67786.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028247

Match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 90, working as Sr Manager PSU Mumbai pkg around 30 Lakh. 97241-88585.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028648

Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24028746

Seeking slim, good looking match smart clean shaven Sikh, 5'-9", June 1989, B.Tech., MBA, Senior Consultant reputed MNC, Pune. Presently work from Home. Chandigarh well settled family with Residential, Commercial Properties. 97808-71822.

SOOD

CL24024752

SQM for Sood boy, 5'-9'', 1989 born, M.Sc. IT well-settled. Contact @ 81465-69736, 81465-59736.