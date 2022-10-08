Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL
CL22069186
Garg boy 5'-6", 04.12.1993, Ambala Cantt, MCA, Software Engineer. Package 10 Lac, slim and fair. Bureau excuse. 89012-62678.
AGGARWAL
CL22070029
Garg Handsome vegetarian boy, 5'10", B.Pharmacy, 19/10/1992, Time 6.58 PM, Moga. Own house, doing Govt job as development officer in LIC MOGA, Seeks educated, smart, job girl. Preferred respectable family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact details: 9888400200.
ARORA
CL22070466
Industrialist, Btech Mech 5'9"ht Dob 26.12.90 having own industries and property as well.Looking for beautiful & educated match.Marriage bureau excused. Contact 9815351251
BRAHMIN
CL22069295
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin B.Com, Vegetarian, Non-smoker boy Aug. 95, 5'-9". Own business in Canada. Contact: 9914106025.
BRAHMIN
CL22069340
Suitable match for Manglik Brahmin (Modgill) graduate boy 13.12.1990, 6:15 am, Kartarpur (Jal), 5'-10". Owns bike workshop. Preferred IELTS Cleared girl interested to settle in Australia. Younger brother settled Australia. Contact: 9872501673.
BRAHMIN
CL22069748
Alliance invited from beautiful girl for handsome Punjabi Brahmin boy, 25/5’-8”, MBA, own business tricity. 98761-11235, 78892-26422.
BRAHMIN
CL22070308
Suitable match for well settled manglik Kaushal boy, Graduate, 5'-7", 13 Aug.88, 09:55 pm, Chandigarh. 7009200508.
BRAHMIN
CL22070364
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 14.4.92, 6’, M.Tech (IIT Chennai), working with USA Company at Bangalore. Preference will be given girl working in Bangalore. Contact 95018-88991.
BRAHMIN
CL22070949
Saraswat Brahmin, 1992 born, CA in practice, 5'-7". vegetarian family Jalandhar, Vatas and Kaushal gotra. Contact: 9592088010.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22070007
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40 5'-8'' never married BTech, Masters US, working as IT Manager US company, Well Settled, getting US Green Card soon, Visiting India WhatsApp: +1-6472695282
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22070890
SUITABLE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH BOY 1982/5'10" BTECH ELECTRONICS MBA WORKING ENGINEER MNC SALARY 35 LAKH ANNUAL CASTE NO BAR .SHARE BIODATA SNAPS 9914848305
JAT SIKH
CL22061739
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22066208
Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.
JAT SIKH
CL22069406
Beautiful, Jat Sikh match for handsome, Jat Sikh specialist Doctor USA, 34, 6'-1", turbaned, teetotaller, green card holder, innocently divorced, well connected respectable family, sanjog.khalsa@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22069475
Seeking suitable match for Jat Sikh Cheema boy 1991, 6'-3", PEC Graduate. Working as an Regional Commissioner with Central Govt., Father Industrialist. Brother PR in Switzerland. Contact: 98778-00937. stahlman131@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22069501
Jat Sikh 35 yrs/ 6', Captain (Pilot) Indigo Air Line in Chandigarh 90 LPA, Issueless legally divorcee, Sister Doctor settled in Australia, Parents retd. Govt. job. WhatsApp 8054276119, E.mail: arvindsingh.chahal@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22069530
SM 4 Jat sikh boy 30, 5'11'', M.E., working in Public Sector as XEN,Whatsapp: 9307057962
JAT SIKH
CL22069595
Canada PR Jat Sikh vegetarian boy, 1994, 5’-7”, Engineering from Canadian University, settled in Vancouver. Seeking educated & settled girl in Canada / USA. Tricity area will be preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. Send biodata, latest photographs. Whatsapp: +91-98143-33216
JAT SIKH
CL22069616
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22069854
Match for Jatt Sikh Grewal boy, Canadian PR, 29, 5'-10". Preference to tall, beautiful, well educated girl. First preference to Ludhiana region. 96463-52555
JAT SIKH
CL22069989
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22069994
Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen, very handsome, B.Tech, MS, Director with top MNC, own business, excellent revenue(half a million). Family owns Rural & Urban property 39 yrs, 6ft . Looking for decent, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +14036165214
JAT SIKH
CL22070018
Alliance invited for Chandigarh based Australian Citizen B.Tech, 88/6'2", working with MNC in Melbourne. +61470590338 | whatsapp +919855200914
JAT SIKH
CL22070266
Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 30-year-old, 6 ft. tall son. He's Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctors, Dentist, Vet, Lawyer or Engineer girl. Planning to be in India in about month or so. +1 403 828 7973 or acheema8811@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22070404
Delhi based Jat Sikh family seeks match for their only son Canadian PR 1991 born, 5'-8", ME.(Mechnical) from Canada. 81781-89440.
JAT SIKH
CL22070597
Well educated Jat Sikh boy August 1992, 6'-1", sibling none AC (DSP) BSF. Reputed affluent family. Mother LHV, Father own business in Builder and Coloniser. Preferred high status well educated fair girl. 95018-43664.
JAT SIKH
CL22070622
Jat Sikh handsome boy 5'-11"/ 1992, B.Tech., MBA (Finance), working in US based Investment Bank at Bangaluru with CPC 41 lacs, frm Global certified. Both parents working urban rural property. Looking for equally qualified working girl. Contact: sathi.with@gmail.com 97792-13174.
JAT SIKH
CL22070818
Jat Sikh teetotaller boy, 30+, 5'-7", B.Sc. Animation, New Zealand returned, Applied for Canada. Seeks beautiful, sober girl. Simple dowryless marriage. Whole family settled abroad. Contact: +1-5307097025, 91-9463246390.
KAMBOJ
CL22061427
M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.
KAMBOJ
CL22069105
Kamboj,1992,MCA,5'8'' Software Engg Mohali, Need Educated or working girl,Ferozepur. (whtsmsg_data 9781911520)
KHATRI
CL22069125
Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-10",30.11.1992, B.Tech. MBA. Working DLF, Gurugram as Manager. 15 LPA. Well settled family at Mohali. Parents Govt. job. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 98889-03233.
KHATRI
CL22069450
Looking for beautiful, homely girl for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-9", 23.02.1995, 7:55 pm, Jalandhar, (own business). Preference Jalandhar or nearby. 9815038038. Marriage bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL22069577
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh, working in IT Company, Chandigarh, Package 10 Lacs. Employed preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.
KHATRI
CL22069947
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri handsome Manglik boy, 27.1.1989, 12:30 am, Guru-Har-Sarai (Ferozepur), 5'-9", BCA, own immigration business, Jalandhar. Contact: 9417399312.
KHATRI
CL22070169
SM for khatri boy 5'.6"/18.8.91/3.30 am/Faridkot, BHM From IHM, working as Manager MNC Dubai, bureau excuse, NRI/INDIA What'sapp : 9216380618
KHATRI
CL22070782
Employed match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22069834
Invite upper castes, unmarried, Non-manglik professional Permanent Resident Canada girl for Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer, 1984/5'-6", ready to settle abroad. Whatsapp biodata, photo: 9888919201.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22070477
Handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, reputed MNC, Gurugram, 21 LPA. 98152-78857
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22070797
Professionally qualified match for Non-Manglik handsome Hindu Punjabi Arora boy, 5'-7"/1991. Own business. Caste no bar. 90414-27105.
MANGLIK
CL22069119
Professionally Qualified Match for Handsome B.Tech Civil 5'7" September1991 working with MNC Indonesia +918882721105
MISC.
CL22070423
Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:30 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business (Ottawa). 95019-31235
NRI
CL22066545
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22069214
Qualified / beautiful match for Amritdhari Ramdasia 1976/ 6', PR Canada. Early marriage. 82890-07235. Send latest pictures / biodata. parveen1973kaur@gmail.com
NRI
CL22069226
Australian manglik Ramgarhia boy 1995, 6', own restaurant cafe well settled . bureau excuse. 95921-25051. upper caste welcome.
NRI
CL22069276
SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com. No calls please. Marriage Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22069291
I.T. Engineer PR Canada working USA drawing 1.30 Lac USD, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born 2.55 am, Chandigarh, very handsome Khatri Non-drinker, Non-smoker wants I.T./ Finance USA/ India working beautiful girl. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL22069296
Match H1B holder Ramdasia Sikh 37, 5'-8", M.D. Doctor in California. Seek in Professionals/ Doctor. No bar. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL22069446
Suitable match for a Canadian Work Permit holder, handsome boy 5'-8", born in 1995. B.Sc Graduate in Hospitality, Post graduate from Canada. Caste no bar. Contact on Whatsapp with girl biodata from a reputed family at +91-7986617526.
NRI
CL22069504
Canadian PR, Sikh Ramdasia Weaver, 28, 5'-9" boy seeks Canada/USA PR girl. Bureau excuse. Contact: 9915288896, +16479146095.
NRI
CL22069548
Saraswat Brahmin Canadian Citizen Calgary settled boy, May 1992, 5'-6", B.Com., BBA, seeks fair, beautiful girl. Upper castes also welcome. Kundli must. Contact 70872-74599.
NRI
CL22069561
Seeking compatible match for IIT Delhi Graduate very handsome Hindu Jat boy 5'-9", 1996, working Software Engineer in MNC Tokyo, Japan since 2019. Younger brother also Software Engineer. Parents recently retired as Class-I officers and settled at Panchkula. WhatsApp details alongwith latest photographs 98726-21778.
NRI
CL22069641
Match for New Zealand citizen Sikh Ravidasiya boy 1985 born. Preference to girl in New Zealand or Australia. Caste no bar. 076278-15265 WhatsApp with latest picture and biodata.
NRI
CL22069936
SMF 34 yrs, Canada PR, 5'-6", Electrical Engineer, Ravidasia boy. Girl should be PR/work permit from IT or Medical sector and having job in the same field. Preference Doaba area. Mobile: 9888249815.
NRI
CL22069978
Wanted a NRI or a suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors, Now software developer in India, Caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22070072
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector currently in India. WhatsApp: 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22070362
Brahmin boy, Graduate, PR in Canada. 1996 born, 5’-8”. Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.
NRI
CL22070374
Sikh Rajput boy, Masters, PR in Canada, 06.10.1991. 5’11” Looking for suitable match, preferably in Canada. Caste/Religion no bar. WhatsApp 98882-76156. +164748-26156.
NRI
CL22070429
Suitable match for US citizen Hindu Arora boy, In a leadership position with reputed global company in US. Born/raised in Punjab, handsome, slim, 45, 5'-10", fair, well cultured, vegetarian, teetotaler and non-smoker. Legally divorced. Email: jagdishkkumar@icloud.com or WhatsApp: +91-9530841131.
NRI
CL22070699
Canadian PR, Ramdasia Sikh cutsurd, 5’-8”, 1985, fair complexion, M.Pharma, working as Regd. Massage Therapist at Surrey, citizenship awaited. Seeks girl having work permit/ PR at Surrey, Vancouver/ nearby city. Caste no bar, send full biodata with 2-3 latest photos. WhatsApp no. 94173-53066, Marriage Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22070805
Qualified match from Sikh Family for highly qualified CA Bhatia Sikh 5' 7" 1994 (Clean shaven) Canada Work permit multinational firm. Father CA. Well settled respected family.Canada girl preferred. Send details 9814750190
NRI
CL22070941
SM4 Canada PR boy Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) 5'-5", 1993 M.Tech. from Canadian University. Well settled family, father retd. Class-I officer, mother Govt. job. 94173-09228, 95308-85228.
RAJPUT
CL22069359
Suitable match for Mair Rajput boy, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CS), working in USA as Software Engineer. Parents retired from Government service. One sister married. Preference to same profession. Upper caste welcome. Contact 89683-79540, 89683-79623.
RAJPUT
CL22069712
Suitable qualified match for Una (HP) MBA, MNC employed Rajput (Dadwal) boy, 5'-7", 04.03.1996, 10:35 am, Whatsapp 94173-17196.
RAJPUT
CL22070068
Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio. Girl settled in Canada or willing settle at Canada. Upper caste no bar. 89688-96910.
RAJPUT
CL22070075
Suitable match for Hindu Jan. 1988 born, Asr. (Pb.), Mair Rajput (Gogna) boy, 5'-11", B.Tech., working Alberta (Canada) as Manager, father Retd. Govt. Officer, preferred Canadian PR girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 62849-59556.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22069351
Match slim, beautiful girl for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 5’-9”, 15.09.1992, B.Tech (ME), Running well settled business, Mohali- 9646616732
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22069382
Sikh Ramgarhia PR Canada/USA cleanshaven boy, 31 yr, 6'-0", Master in Civil Engineering, working Professional Civil Engineer in Toronto. Currently Boy in Punjab for visit. 97799-23486, Whatsapp: 9872928969.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22070720
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 2nd Dec. 1995, 6', vegetarian, qualification B.Tech. Civil, M.Tech. Project Management Australia. Presently staying at Australia. Gotra Bamrah Bilkhu. Father building contractor. Mother Architect. 99150-09601, 98783-60538.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066522
Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22069988
Looking for a professionally qualified suitable match for a well educated and established sikh Businessman, 1993 born, 5ft 11inch Parents retired class 1 Govt. Officers Mohali based family. 9814931431, matrimonial161@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22070226
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada on work permit, (PR applied), 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.
SIKH
CL22069515
Suitable professional match for 29 / 6'-1" clean shaved boy from Punjab, B.Tech Computer Science, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Product Manager in leading multinational company at Bangalore. Email: sukhi0979@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22070164
Equally qualified match for very handsome Lobana Sikh boy, 1996/6’1”, B.Tech, Green Card holder, working in Software Company, USA. Tall & beautiful girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. 99880-16695, WhatsApp +14044287790
SIKH
CL22070824
GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE/SCIENCE POSTGRADUATE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH BOY 40/5'9"MSC CHEMISTRY MBA MA ENGLISH WORKING AS LECTURER CHEMISTRY IN PUNJAB EDUCATION DEPARTMENT SALARY 13 LAKH ANNUAL 8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND CASTE NO BAR 9592989610
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22069962
Suitable match for Jalandhar based Graduate Bhatia Sikh boy, Sept. 1992, height 5'-10", only son, running well established business. Two elder sisters happily married with Delhi based well established business families. Contact: 9780245616.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22070187
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22068957
Canada PR, Tonk-kashtriya Chimba boy, born 1992, 5'-10", M.Sc. Chemistry, Retail Sales Supervisor. Seeks well educated girl from status family. Contact: 8054403919, 9814586778.
