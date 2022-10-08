Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL

CL22069186

Garg boy 5'-6", 04.12.1993, Ambala Cantt, MCA, Software Engineer. Package 10 Lac, slim and fair. Bureau excuse. 89012-62678.

AGGARWAL

CL22070029

Garg Handsome vegetarian boy, 5'10", B.Pharmacy, 19/10/1992, Time 6.58 PM, Moga. Own house, doing Govt job as development officer in LIC MOGA, Seeks educated, smart, job girl. Preferred respectable family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact details: 9888400200.

ARORA

CL22070466

Industrialist, Btech Mech 5'9"ht Dob 26.12.90 having own industries and property as well.Looking for beautiful & educated match.Marriage bureau excused. Contact 9815351251

BRAHMIN

CL22069295

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin B.Com, Vegetarian, Non-smoker boy Aug. 95, 5'-9". Own business in Canada. Contact: 9914106025.

BRAHMIN

CL22069340

Suitable match for Manglik Brahmin (Modgill) graduate boy 13.12.1990, 6:15 am, Kartarpur (Jal), 5'-10". Owns bike workshop. Preferred IELTS Cleared girl interested to settle in Australia. Younger brother settled Australia. Contact: 9872501673.

BRAHMIN

CL22069748

Alliance invited from beautiful girl for handsome Punjabi Brahmin boy, 25/5’-8”, MBA, own business tricity. 98761-11235, 78892-26422.

BRAHMIN

CL22070308

Suitable match for well settled manglik Kaushal boy, Graduate, 5'-7", 13 Aug.88, 09:55 pm, Chandigarh. 7009200508.

BRAHMIN

CL22070364

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 14.4.92, 6’, M.Tech (IIT Chennai), working with USA Company at Bangalore. Preference will be given girl working in Bangalore. Contact 95018-88991.

BRAHMIN

CL22070949

Saraswat Brahmin, 1992 born, CA in practice, 5'-7". vegetarian family Jalandhar, Vatas and Kaushal gotra. Contact: 9592088010.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22070007

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40 5'-8'' never married BTech, Masters US, working as IT Manager US company, Well Settled, getting US Green Card soon, Visiting India WhatsApp: +1-6472695282

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22070890

SUITABLE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH BOY 1982/5'10" BTECH ELECTRONICS MBA WORKING ENGINEER MNC SALARY 35 LAKH ANNUAL CASTE NO BAR .SHARE BIODATA SNAPS 9914848305

JAT SIKH

CL22061739

Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22066208

Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.

JAT SIKH

CL22069406

Beautiful, Jat Sikh match for handsome, Jat Sikh specialist Doctor USA, 34, 6'-1", turbaned, teetotaller, green card holder, innocently divorced, well connected respectable family, sanjog.khalsa@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22069475

Seeking suitable match for Jat Sikh Cheema boy 1991, 6'-3", PEC Graduate. Working as an Regional Commissioner with Central Govt., Father Industrialist. Brother PR in Switzerland. Contact: 98778-00937. stahlman131@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22069501

Jat Sikh 35 yrs/ 6', Captain (Pilot) Indigo Air Line in Chandigarh 90 LPA, Issueless legally divorcee, Sister Doctor settled in Australia, Parents retd. Govt. job. WhatsApp 8054276119, E.mail: arvindsingh.chahal@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22069530

SM 4 Jat sikh boy 30, 5'11'', M.E., working in Public Sector as XEN,Whatsapp: 9307057962

JAT SIKH

CL22069595

Canada PR Jat Sikh vegetarian boy, 1994, 5’-7”, Engineering from Canadian University, settled in Vancouver. Seeking educated & settled girl in Canada / USA. Tricity area will be preferred. Marriage bureaus excuse. Send biodata, latest photographs. Whatsapp: +91-98143-33216

JAT SIKH

CL22069616

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22069854

Match for Jatt Sikh Grewal boy, Canadian PR, 29, 5'-10". Preference to tall, beautiful, well educated girl. First preference to Ludhiana region. 96463-52555

JAT SIKH

CL22069989

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

JAT SIKH

CL22069994

Jat Sikh match for Canadian citizen, very handsome, B.Tech, MS, Director with top MNC, own business, excellent revenue(half a million). Family owns Rural & Urban property 39 yrs, 6ft . Looking for decent, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +14036165214

JAT SIKH

CL22070018

Alliance invited for Chandigarh based Australian Citizen B.Tech, 88/6'2", working with MNC in Melbourne. +61470590338 | whatsapp +919855200914

JAT SIKH

CL22070266

Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 30-year-old, 6 ft. tall son. He's Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctors, Dentist, Vet, Lawyer or Engineer girl. Planning to be in India in about month or so. +1 403 828 7973 or acheema8811@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22070404

Delhi based Jat Sikh family seeks match for their only son Canadian PR 1991 born, 5'-8", ME.(Mechnical) from Canada. 81781-89440.

JAT SIKH

CL22070597

Well educated Jat Sikh boy August 1992, 6'-1", sibling none AC (DSP) BSF. Reputed affluent family. Mother LHV, Father own business in Builder and Coloniser. Preferred high status well educated fair girl. 95018-43664.

JAT SIKH

CL22070622

Jat Sikh handsome boy 5'-11"/ 1992, B.Tech., MBA (Finance), working in US based Investment Bank at Bangaluru with CPC 41 lacs, frm Global certified. Both parents working urban rural property. Looking for equally qualified working girl. Contact: sathi.with@gmail.com 97792-13174.

JAT SIKH

CL22070818

Jat Sikh teetotaller boy, 30+, 5'-7", B.Sc. Animation, New Zealand returned, Applied for Canada. Seeks beautiful, sober girl. Simple dowryless marriage. Whole family settled abroad. Contact: +1-5307097025, 91-9463246390.

KAMBOJ

CL22061427

M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.

KAMBOJ

CL22069105

Kamboj,1992,MCA,5'8'' Software Engg Mohali, Need Educated or working girl,Ferozepur. (whtsmsg_data 9781911520)

KHATRI

CL22069125

Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-10",30.11.1992, B.Tech. MBA. Working DLF, Gurugram as Manager. 15 LPA. Well settled family at Mohali. Parents Govt. job. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 98889-03233.

KHATRI

CL22069450

Looking for beautiful, homely girl for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-9", 23.02.1995, 7:55 pm, Jalandhar, (own business). Preference Jalandhar or nearby. 9815038038. Marriage bureau excuse.

KHATRI

CL22069577

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh, working in IT Company, Chandigarh, Package 10 Lacs. Employed preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.

KHATRI

CL22069947

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri handsome Manglik boy, 27.1.1989, 12:30 am, Guru-Har-Sarai (Ferozepur), 5'-9", BCA, own immigration business, Jalandhar. Contact: 9417399312.

KHATRI

CL22070169

SM for khatri boy 5'.6"/18.8.91/3.30 am/Faridkot, BHM From IHM, working as Manager MNC Dubai, bureau excuse, NRI/INDIA What'sapp : 9216380618

KHATRI

CL22070782

Employed match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22069834

Invite upper castes, unmarried, Non-manglik professional Permanent Resident Canada girl for Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer, 1984/5'-6", ready to settle abroad. Whatsapp biodata, photo: 9888919201.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22070477

Handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, reputed MNC, Gurugram, 21 LPA. 98152-78857

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22070797

Professionally qualified match for Non-Manglik handsome Hindu Punjabi Arora boy, 5'-7"/1991. Own business. Caste no bar. 90414-27105.

MANGLIK

CL22069119

Professionally Qualified Match for Handsome B.Tech Civil 5'7" September1991 working with MNC Indonesia +918882721105

MISC.

CL22070423

Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:30 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business (Ottawa). 95019-31235

NRI

CL22066545

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22069214

Qualified / beautiful match for Amritdhari Ramdasia 1976/ 6', PR Canada. Early marriage. 82890-07235. Send latest pictures / biodata. parveen1973kaur@gmail.com

NRI

CL22069226

Australian manglik Ramgarhia boy 1995, 6', own restaurant cafe well settled . bureau excuse. 95921-25051. upper caste welcome.

NRI

CL22069276

SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com. No calls please. Marriage Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22069291

I.T. Engineer PR Canada working USA drawing 1.30 Lac USD, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born 2.55 am, Chandigarh, very handsome Khatri Non-drinker, Non-smoker wants I.T./ Finance USA/ India working beautiful girl. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL22069296

Match H1B holder Ramdasia Sikh 37, 5'-8", M.D. Doctor in California. Seek in Professionals/ Doctor. No bar. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL22069446

Suitable match for a Canadian Work Permit holder, handsome boy 5'-8", born in 1995. B.Sc Graduate in Hospitality, Post graduate from Canada. Caste no bar. Contact on Whatsapp with girl biodata from a reputed family at +91-7986617526.

NRI

CL22069504

Canadian PR, Sikh Ramdasia Weaver, 28, 5'-9" boy seeks Canada/USA PR girl. Bureau excuse. Contact: 9915288896, +16479146095.

NRI

CL22069548

Saraswat Brahmin Canadian Citizen Calgary settled boy, May 1992, 5'-6", B.Com., BBA, seeks fair, beautiful girl. Upper castes also welcome. Kundli must. Contact 70872-74599.

NRI

CL22069561

Seeking compatible match for IIT Delhi Graduate very handsome Hindu Jat boy 5'-9", 1996, working Software Engineer in MNC Tokyo, Japan since 2019. Younger brother also Software Engineer. Parents recently retired as Class-I officers and settled at Panchkula. WhatsApp details alongwith latest photographs 98726-21778.

NRI

CL22069641

Match for New Zealand citizen Sikh Ravidasiya boy 1985 born. Preference to girl in New Zealand or Australia. Caste no bar. 076278-15265 WhatsApp with latest picture and biodata.

NRI

CL22069936

SMF 34 yrs, Canada PR, 5'-6", Electrical Engineer, Ravidasia boy. Girl should be PR/work permit from IT or Medical sector and having job in the same field. Preference Doaba area. Mobile: 9888249815.

NRI

CL22069978

Wanted a NRI or a suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors, Now software developer in India, Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22070072

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector currently in India. WhatsApp: 41631-78250.

NRI

CL22070362

Brahmin boy, Graduate, PR in Canada. 1996 born, 5’-8”. Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

NRI

CL22070374

Sikh Rajput boy, Masters, PR in Canada, 06.10.1991. 5’11” Looking for suitable match, preferably in Canada. Caste/Religion no bar. WhatsApp 98882-76156. +164748-26156.

NRI

CL22070429

Suitable match for US citizen Hindu Arora boy, In a leadership position with reputed global company in US. Born/raised in Punjab, handsome, slim, 45, 5'-10", fair, well cultured, vegetarian, teetotaler and non-smoker. Legally divorced. Email: jagdishkkumar@icloud.com or WhatsApp: +91-9530841131.

NRI

CL22070699

Canadian PR, Ramdasia Sikh cutsurd, 5’-8”, 1985, fair complexion, M.Pharma, working as Regd. Massage Therapist at Surrey, citizenship awaited. Seeks girl having work permit/ PR at Surrey, Vancouver/ nearby city. Caste no bar, send full biodata with 2-3 latest photos. WhatsApp no. 94173-53066, Marriage Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22070805

Qualified match from Sikh Family for highly qualified CA Bhatia Sikh 5' 7" 1994 (Clean shaven) Canada Work permit multinational firm. Father CA. Well settled respected family.Canada girl preferred. Send details 9814750190

NRI

CL22070941

SM4 Canada PR boy Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) 5'-5", 1993 M.Tech. from Canadian University. Well settled family, father retd. Class-I officer, mother Govt. job. 94173-09228, 95308-85228.

RAJPUT

CL22069359

Suitable match for Mair Rajput boy, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CS), working in USA as Software Engineer. Parents retired from Government service. One sister married. Preference to same profession. Upper caste welcome. Contact 89683-79540, 89683-79623.

RAJPUT

CL22069712

Suitable qualified match for Una (HP) MBA, MNC employed Rajput (Dadwal) boy, 5'-7", 04.03.1996, 10:35 am, Whatsapp 94173-17196.

RAJPUT

CL22070068

Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio. Girl settled in Canada or willing settle at Canada. Upper caste no bar. 89688-96910.

RAJPUT

CL22070075

Suitable match for Hindu Jan. 1988 born, Asr. (Pb.), Mair Rajput (Gogna) boy, 5'-11", B.Tech., working Alberta (Canada) as Manager, father Retd. Govt. Officer, preferred Canadian PR girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 62849-59556.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22069351

Match slim, beautiful girl for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 5’-9”, 15.09.1992, B.Tech (ME), Running well settled business, Mohali- 9646616732

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22069382

Sikh Ramgarhia PR Canada/USA cleanshaven boy, 31 yr, 6'-0", Master in Civil Engineering, working Professional Civil Engineer in Toronto. Currently Boy in Punjab for visit. 97799-23486, Whatsapp: 9872928969.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22070720

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 2nd Dec. 1995, 6', vegetarian, qualification B.Tech. Civil, M.Tech. Project Management Australia. Presently staying at Australia. Gotra Bamrah Bilkhu. Father building contractor. Mother Architect. 99150-09601, 98783-60538.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22066522

Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22069988

Looking for a professionally qualified suitable match for a well educated and established sikh Businessman, 1993 born, 5ft 11inch Parents retired class 1 Govt. Officers Mohali based family. 9814931431, matrimonial161@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22070226

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada on work permit, (PR applied), 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL22069515

Suitable professional match for 29 / 6'-1" clean shaved boy from Punjab, B.Tech Computer Science, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Product Manager in leading multinational company at Bangalore. Email: sukhi0979@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22070164

Equally qualified match for very handsome Lobana Sikh boy, 1996/6’1”, B.Tech, Green Card holder, working in Software Company, USA. Tall & beautiful girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. 99880-16695, WhatsApp +14044287790

SIKH

CL22070824

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE/SCIENCE POSTGRADUATE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH BOY 40/5'9"MSC CHEMISTRY MBA MA ENGLISH WORKING AS LECTURER CHEMISTRY IN PUNJAB EDUCATION DEPARTMENT SALARY 13 LAKH ANNUAL 8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND CASTE NO BAR 9592989610

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22069962

Suitable match for Jalandhar based Graduate Bhatia Sikh boy, Sept. 1992, height 5'-10", only son, running well established business. Two elder sisters happily married with Delhi based well established business families. Contact: 9780245616.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22070187

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22068957

Canada PR, Tonk-kashtriya Chimba boy, born 1992, 5'-10", M.Sc. Chemistry, Retail Sales Supervisor. Seeks well educated girl from status family. Contact: 8054403919, 9814586778.