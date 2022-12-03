Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL
CL22088085
Permanent Govt. Officer Aggarwal Boy, Mtech, 5'7''/1991, G.S.12+LPA, Call/WhatsApp 7719574051
AGGARWAL
CL22088213
Professionally qualified match for handsome Garg boy 12.11.94, 5'-5", B.Tech, Employed MNC (Banglore) Presantaly in Canada (Official Assignment). Handsome package. Contact 82954-99660.
AGGARWAL
CL22088771
Manglik Singla boy 1992/ 5'-6'', class B, Officer Punjab Secretariat. Lives Chandigarh, Salary 80000/-. Contact 75089-44230.
AGGARWAL
CL22089515
SMF MBA PU Garg boy, NM, 1990 born/ 6', Business, residence Chandigarh, upper caste welcome. Whatsapp 94180-52126.
AHLUWALIA
CL22088321
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai, package above 25 Lakhs. 97241-88585.
ARORA
CL22089358
Hindu Arora fair boy, 10.12.1994, 5.32 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-6", Student of Scotland UK, Master Degree International Business presently on work permit. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915917315.
BRAHMIN
CL22087324
SM for Himachali (Hamirpur) Handsome Brahmin Boy (Civil Design Engineer-M.Tech) 11.04.91, 3am, 5'5''. Preferred Himachali Brahmin B.Tech/M.Tech/Architt. Girl. Mob. 8219130182
BRAHMIN
CL22087847
Professionally Qualified beautiful Match for Handsome Manglik B.Tech Civil 5'7" September1991 working with MNC Indonesia +918882721105
BRAHMIN
CL22088270
Professionally qualified employed beautiful girl for very handsome Mohali based Brahmin boy, 29/5'-8", B.E. (ECE), working in MNC (Chennai), package 15.00 LPA. Well settled educated Punjabi family. Father Private Secretary. Bureau excused. Contact 98724-96661
BRAHMIN
CL22088343
Nov. 1981 born, Canadian citizen, Saraswat Brahmin Doctor seeks suitable vegetarian and religious match. Canadian citizen or PR Canada preferred. Early and simple marriage. Contact: 9501764088.
BRAHMIN
CL22088377
Preferably employed match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy in tricity, 5'-7", 15.05.1994, Automation Engineer in MNC. Contact: 98152-63970.
BRAHMIN
CL22088740
Suitable match for Brahmin anshik manglik boy, 5'-5", 21.12.1992, 01:45 pm, Mohali, B.Tech.(CSE). Working in MNC in Gurgaon. 98782-45217.
BRAHMIN
CL22089639
Suitable match for well settled manglik Kaushal boy, Graduate, 5'-7", 13 Aug. 1988, 09:55 pm, Chandigarh. 70092-00508.
BRAHMIN
CL22089651
SMF Saraswat Brahmin New Zealand citizen boy, 5'-11", 06.10.1988, 06.51 am, Jalandhar, presently in India for five weeks. Upper caste welcome. Contact soon. Call/whatsapp: 9876600382.
DIVORCEE
CL22085728
Qualified match for MBA, MS 5?6? 1982 born Divorcee Canadian Citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. Contact 17783786864
DIVORCEE
CL22088496
Handsome Hindu Khatri 33 yrs, 5'-8", MS+MBA, (USA), US Citizen, divorcee issueless. Educated family. Professionally educated girl working USA preferred. Send biodata. WhatsApp 98771-04654.
JAT SIKH
CL22080500
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India shortly. Girl will have option of not working while living in Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22083280
Seeking qualified match for Canadian PR lawyer (specialist) Sidhu boy, 33, 5'-10, well settled with good salary, kind natured, top education in Canada and India. Belongs to respected family of Govt. and Army Officers, and agricultural roots. Family based in Ontario, Mohali, and Ferozepur. 79862-06926. dawnmatri@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22085380
Suitable match for a family- oriented life partner (with no prior children) for Jat Sikh Gill, British citizen from birth, never married, handsome and cultured personality with good nature, 5'-11", 20 Dec. 69. Postgraduate studies in Information Sciences. Investment/ Business Manager with a Swiss Company. UK academic family. No marriage bureau/ Share biodata on WhatsApp +447950954584, +91-97791-95702; Email: SensaiR09@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22087844
SM4 jat Sikh boy,5'11'',30, Mtech, working in central govt, middle class family, Malwa or nearby preferred, only WA: 9307057962
JAT SIKH
CL22087853
Wanted family oriented, homely, tall & beautiful girl for born and raised in UK, Jat Sikh clean-shaven, 03.11.1986, 5'-9", boy of reputed Punjabi family very well settled in London (UK) & having property and own business in Jalandhar also. Caste no bar. Contact: 9815116505. Whatsapp: 0044-7973-425-929, 0044-7932-434-727. E-mail: ricky@toptraveluk.com
JAT SIKH
CL22088013
Match for Jat Sikh, Canadian PR, Veterinarian, 1988, 6' clean shaven. Canadian citizen/PR/work permit girl preferred. WhatsApp +919814059913, gurjit1952@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22088022
SMF UK Citizen Jat Sikh non-turbaned boy Oct. 96, 6' from status family, with U/R property in India. Seek educated, beautiful girl with family values. Boy coming to India in last week of December. Contact Whatsapp: +447723959692.
JAT SIKH
CL22088114
Professional match for 28 yr old, 6'1" tall, turbaned, Canadian Citizen, Bachelors in Electrical Engineering, working with Canada Revenue Agency Calgary, whatsApp +17092279109, bsmangat@hotmail.com, +919872325408
JAT SIKH
CL22088168
Jat Sikh family belongs for Phagwara seeks suitable match for UK Resident, 56 years old man, divorcee, good income earning, height 1.73 m with 2 kids. Girl can be 40 to 52 years old, divorcee, settled or unsettled in any country Europe UK or in India can be considered. Call: 044-773-480-4231. E-mail: baldaljit@googlemail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22088327
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Canada, professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for a handsome boy, 6'-2" tall, fair and 1985 born, works as a Director Manufacturing. We are looking for an educated, professional, tall bride willing to settle in Canada. +8595469780 WhatsApp or email: calcan@outlook.com, biodata & recent photos.
JAT SIKH
CL22088448
Working/Qualified match for Jat Sikh Sidhu, 5?-4?/1988, 5 acres land, B Tech, Handsome package, working in MNC Gurgaon. Father retired from Govt service. Malwa preferred. Phone/WhatsApp 95010-85815
JAT SIKH
CL22088451
US based Jat Sikh family seeking suitable match for their US citizen 28 yrs old, 6'-2", fair complexioned son. Bachelor's in Computer Science, runs own business, financially very stable in US & India. Boy visiting Amritsar in 2nd week of Dec. Please send biodata with pics. at WhatsApp No. +19162954321.
JAT SIKH
CL22088469
Jat Sikh 1988/5’-10”, working as Airline Pilot, settled in Mohali. Looking for equally qualified Match Respond with biodata & recent pics. Contact 7888361667, 9013508078
JAT SIKH
CL22088780
Suitable doctor match for Jat Sikh March 1988 born boy, 5'-11", Australia resident, MBBS, fellow of RACGP. Whatsapp Photo(s) biodata to: 0061450086178.
JAT SIKH
CL22088787
Suitable match for Jat Sikh September 1989 born, Australia Resident boy, 5'-10", Insurance Executive. visiting India February 2023. Whatsapp photos/ bio-data to: 0061426978932.
JAT SIKH
CL22088798
Jat Sikh boy, 5'-11", 1985 born, Masters IT, Well paid Software Engineer, raised in India, has Canada PR and hold UK passport belonging from an affluent family; looking for tall, pretty and educated match preferably Jat Sikh. Contact: balwinderk18k@gmail.com, Whatsapp: 9417609460, +16472364456
JAT SIKH
CL22088804
Jat Sikh Sra Australian Citizen boy 1994/ 5'-8". Building construction Supervisor, middle class family, single mother, brother married. Girl should be above 5'-5" tall smart age between 23 to 26 years, Graduate, B.Sc Nursing. Whatsapp Number: +61 470 287 141. (Only Australian day time)
JAT SIKH
CL22088996
Jat Sikh Dhillon Canadian PR qualified, Manglik boy 26, 5'-8". Only son. Having rural/urban property. Well settled family. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815014112.
JAT SIKH
CL22089035
Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +91-94664-36721, +14168224721.
JAT SIKH
CL22089432
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Grewal boy 1986, 5'-11", BCA, Canada PR. Only son. Agri. land 10 killa (Commercial) near Sec. 20 Panchkula. Parents retired. Contact: 95296-90004.
KHATRI
CL22087673
Suitable match for Khatri Advocate handsome boy, 19.06.1992, 6.30 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Father Advocate, mother bank manager. Preferred Govt./private job. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9888840259.
KHATRI
CL22088089
Wanted smart beautiful and educated bride for Bareilly based smart handsome Khatri Manglik boy, height 5'-9", DoB 7 August 1993, M.Com., income 10- 12 Lakh PA. Call: 098378-50941.
KHATRI
CL22088413
Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 26, B.Tech.,Masters. Working in Canada. Father well settled business. 88474-72955.
KHATRI
CL22088777
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Manglik handsome boy, 7.02.1989, 11 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", B.Tech. employed MNC Gurgaon. Contact after matching Kundli. 8847007714.
KHATRI
CL22088790
Preferably Working match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., boy, 34/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.
KHATRI
CL22089451
Hindu Khatri boy 31 yrs., 6', B.Tech (India), pursuing Masters in US, seeks professionally qualified girl preferably living/ working/ studying USA or able to relocate. Write/ WhatsApp detailed bio data & photo on +91-97170-55815.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088417
Hindu Punjabi Arora Khatri Fair Boy, Ambala, 27.12.97, 5”7’, 16:36, B.Tech CS, SRE/ DevOps Engineer in Germany, German Blue Card Holder, Seeking Professionally Qualified Match, Simple Marriage, No Dowry, Marriage Bureaus excuse. Contact after Kundli Match. Phone : 9416018986
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088464
Looking for beautiful girl with sound family background preferring settled in Canada/ USA for handsome Arora B.Tech. Anshik Manglik boy, 29/5'-10". Send BHP at: kbmadaan@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088634
Fair Smart handome boy working senior position Germany (citizen). Nov. 88, 5'-6". Seeks fair, beautiful match, willing abroad, any profession, any upper caste. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp pics and profile: 81469-91890.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088800
Match for Hindu Arora handsome boy, 32, 5'-7", well established Mohali based family. 98880-76771, 97804-24199.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22089464
Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Gurgaon working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.
MANGLIK
CL22089619
Hindu Rajput Manglik boy, 09.10.1991, 11:43 am, Nabha, own business, well settled family Mohali, no sibling. Working girl preferred, Upper caste welcome (Kundli match must) Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98884-24799, 99889-13740
NRI
CL22082240
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082953
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com
NRI
CL22085638
Well educated match for Canadian citizen, handsome, athletic, 5'-8", 1971, well established Businessman reputed Brahmin family, divorced, one child, residing with his mother. Prefer good family background, fluent English. Presently visiting India. Photos bio WhatsApp 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22086022
Parents of a 28 year old, 6 foot tall, Amritdhari, final year Medical student of Jat Sikh background settled in California, looking for Gursikh homely girl match from US, Canada or Punjab. Prefer those fluent in spoken Punjabi and adequate knowledge of Gurbani and Sikh virsa. Please contact via WhatsApp on phone number: 92167-16466.
NRI
CL22088028
Compatible match for Jatt Sikh Australian work permit boy from Business family 1996/6', Masters in Accounting seeking equally qualified girl from reputed family preferably from Canada, Australia. Family owning rural and urban property. Contact 70870-10944.
NRI
CL22088208
SM4 Canadian Citizen Lubana boy, 5'-11", 1989, good package, own house in Canada, rural urban property in India, whole family PR Canada. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India. 97814-14666.
NRI
CL22088450
PQM for Arora Sikh Canadian Citizen cutsurd boy, 5'-9", Dec.1992, Automation Engineer.Arora/ Khatri Punjabi Hindu family also welcome. Whatsapp No:99884-04423.
NRI
CL22088571
Match for 5'-10", 87 born, never married, Sikh (Tonk-kshatriya) boy, B.Tech. Hons., Norway (EU) citizen, working as Senior Engineer. Caste/ religion no bar. Can relocate. In India (December). WhatsApp details/ pictures +4746565961, +9198140-62173.
NRI
CL22088585
Well settled qualified Canadian Tankshatri 1991/6'. Work permit/ study visa/PR girl preferred. (India 94162-60369), Vancouver WhatsApp +1-778-384-0707.
NRI
CL22088590
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Brahmin, 24.11.1979, 6.20 am, 5'-8", MBA, well educated status family. NRI preferred. Whatsapp: 9646455445.
NRI
CL22088763
Clean shaven boy 34, 5’-7”, B.Tech MS (Business Management from UK), working USA on Globally level position in IT on L-1 Visa, well settled education family, caste/ religion no bar. Send biodata & pics. awho2257@gmail.com
NRI
CL22088856
Canadian PR, M.Tech. Software Engineer, Majabhi Sikh handsome boy, 30, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Contact: 93165-12396, 95010-12564.
NRI
CL22089042
Sikh family seeks bride for their son, 30/5'-7", living in Niagara (Toronto). Girl should be, PR/ Citizen of Canada, moving to Canada on PR. Boy's family settled in Chandigarh. Father retd. Defence officer. Caste, religion no bar. Contact: 97818-11111. ranbirrakhra@gmail.com
NRI
CL22089091
Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com
NRI
CL22089405
USA Citizen Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, 29 year, 5'-1", non-drinker, vegetarian, MBA Finance, own business in USA. Land 70 acres, urban and rural property in India. Require for good family background well educated tall and beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp No. 98962-66526.
NRI
CL22089458
Alliance invited from Dr./ Engineer/ Software Developers/ CAs girls for our son, Canadian citizen, Punjabi Hindu Khatri, August 1993 born, 5'-11", Mechanical Engineer from Canadian University well settled in Canada. Girls already settled in Canada will be preferred. Contact: WhatsApp: +14036153735.
NRI
CL22089604
I T Engineer working in USA 6.6.90 born, 2.55 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-9", Drawing 1.30 lac USD. Requires only USA working girl IT Sector preferably. 99884 54004.
RAJPUT
CL22085535
Suitable match for handsome Thakur Rajput boy, B.Tech., BITS Pilani, MS USA, 30, 5'-11", working in reputed Company in USA. Contact 98399-76340.
RAJPUT
CL22088587
Australian/Canadian PR match for Australian TR boy, 31, 6'-1", Diploma Mech. (India), Diploma Hotel Management (Australia). 98723-07535, 84270-91330
RAJPUT
CL22089027
Professionally qualified match for Kashyap Rajput handsome boy, 27, 5'-4", B.Tech. Engineer MNC, package 9 lac. Contact: 9915325570, 9915025570, 8054734769.
RAJPUT
CL22089110
Rajput Jaswal boy 20.2.1995, 5'-10", PR Canada Electronic Engg. good income. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing. 99880-69651.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22087871
SM4 handsome & well settled Oct. 1987 born Punjabi boy. Job: Central Govt., New Delhi. Mother is retired from Punjab Govt. A working girl preferred. M: 99151-37223, 95921-82583.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22088018
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, teetotaller, 5'-9", 1996, B.Tech, ECE, working as Data Engineer specialist in top MNC. Well educated and working class family. Girl from similar field, work and Doaba region preferred. +91-79018-05959, meharguruki@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22089021
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR handsome boy, Oct. 1988/ 6', Master Computer good job. Required slim, beautiful, M.Tech./ CA/ BDS height 5'-6", Canada PR girl Doaba, Ludhiana, Chandigarh preferred. Contact: 62809-40431, 98760-53824.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22089564
Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993 born, 5’-10”, working as SDO in Punjab govt. Well settled family at Mohali. 76960-76696.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22089626
Match for Ramgarhia boy 93/ 5'-8", B.Tech (ECE), Sr. Web Designer, Tricity. Job in Mohali. Contact 96465-28618.
SAINI
CL22088314
Match for Saini Sikh Vegetarian Canadian PR Handsome boy 1994- 5'-9'', BCA (India), PG Diploma (Canada), Father Govt. Employee. Canadian PR/ Work permit preferred. 94634-44086.
SAINI
CL22088974
Match for handsome Saini Sikh 26/6', teetotaller well settled in NewZealand, prefer Medical line girl B.Sc. Nursing/ Pharmacist. 81467-83454. Bureau excused.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085579
Well educated girl preferably B.Com / B.Sc Nursing for handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 29/ 6', in New Zealand (PR). 9914834828
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085862
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. Whatsapp: +91-9779920165.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22088814
Match for modern minded, skillful and intelligent boy. 8 overall bands in recent IELTS exam, 22 years of age, 5'-4", First Division B.Tech CSE (Hons.), skilled Web Developer. Ad-dharmi. Caste no bar. Contact: matriproposal2307@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22088306
Match for Saini Sikh professionally qualified Master Of Professional Accounting, fair, turbaned boy. 1994/5’-5”, working as Accounts Officer in Australia. Visiting India this December. Contact +919464-836300
SIKH ARORA
CL22087919
Match for Sikh/Arora, smart, cutsurd boy, 28, 5'-10", B.Com., LLB. Own business in Ludhiana. Now in Canada, brother family PR Canada. Canada PR girl preferred. Whatsapp: 98886-11795.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22088598
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for Sikh Khatri vegetarian boy, 1985 born, 5'-7", MBA, own settled business, Jalandhar. Income 90000/- per month. Own urban property. No demand. Contact: 9814313542.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22089246
Match for Gursikh boy, 29 years/5'-11". MBA (Finance), well settled Business in Dhanbad Ramgarh, (Jharkhand). Non-working girl (Who willing to settled in Jharkhand) from business family preferred. 99341-38559.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088380
Sikh parents seeking alliance for their son born Sept. 1983, 6 ft. tall athletic built clean shaven, non smoker/non drinker, well settled in California Eng./ business entrepreneur. Pl. send biodata/full pic at singhresident@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22088636
Suitable match for well educated Law Graduate, handsome Khatri Sikh boy from well connected and business oriented family from Mohali, age 33 year, 5'-11", Running his own successful business. Mother home-maker, Father businessman. Younger brother settled in Canada. Seeking beautiful educated girl from business oriented family. Whatsapp: 8878000010. Email: bedijasminder@gmail.com.
SOOD
CL22088041
Suitable match for Sood (Chimra) boy, 07.01.1994, 5'-6" B.Tech., working in MNC Delhi. Preferred working girl in MNC/ Govt. job. Upper caste welcome. 97360-70763, 98164-61163.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22089212
Beautiful, tall, educated girl for smart Hindu Tonk-kashtriya boy, 6'-0", Sep. 93, Manager in Ireland. IELTS passed preferred. No caste bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9914653238.
WIDOWER
CL22087883
Brahmin Himachali Widower 53/5'-10", Punjab Govt. School Lecturer. One child 16 years. Settled in Chandigarh. 70098-33454.
