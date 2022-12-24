Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL

CL22096098

Suitable match for Garg boy, 5'-8", 11.11.93, 9:10 p.m. Panchkula. Family settled in Chandigarh. Boy working with top MNC in Malaysia, 35 LPA. Ph. No. 98156-22344.

AGGARWAL

CL22097289

SM for Garg boy 08.08.95, 5'-4", working MNC. Birth place Budhlada, Pkg 30 LPA. Contact: 98880-84735.

ARORA

CL22095841

Extremely & Exceptionally beautiful homely girl for well established very rich landlord cum Industrialist based in Chandigarh, 38, 5'-8". Poor & Middle class family can apply with confidence. Caste no bar. Whatsapp no. 98789-83566.

BRAHMIN

CL22095372

America PR Saraswat Brahmin Divorcee boy, 36, 5'-6", Master Mechanical Engg. Federal Govt. job seeks beautiful educated girl, 97803-03075.

BRAHMIN

CL22095481

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin (Gautam) boy, 5 Jan 1995, 1:55 am, Dharamshalla, 5'-6", B.Tech. (Civil Engineer), Sr. Project Engineer in Jaypee Group (Madhya Pradesh). One sister married and living USA. Parents settled Chandigarh. Preferred Himachal girl. Contact 94175-65809, 02245788368.

BRAHMIN

CL22095490

Professionally qualified Canadian Citizen of British Columbia. Saraswat Brahmin born on 21 Feb. 1991, 14:26 at Chandigarh. Father Veterinary Doctor, runs his own Hospital at Cloverdale BC. Looking for tall, beautiful girl. M- 98750-04603.

BRAHMIN

CL22095904

Punjabi Saraswat Bramhin Veg boy B.Tech, 3 Feb. 1991, 10.22 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-5'', Auto Mobile Comp. job, Medium family. Whatsapp kundli. Mobile 9888611428.

BRAHMIN

CL22096916

Saraswat Brahmin (Punjabi) Manglik boy 5'-9", 24.Oct.1995, 12:35 pm, Nabha. Canada (PR Applied) Seeks tall B.Sc nursing, IT, BDS, Indian/ Canadian beautiful girl, Contact after matching kundli. 93158-23856.

DIVORCEE

CL22096037

Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Australian Citizen, issueless innocent divorcee, Chef MRL Company, Majith boy, Degree in Hospitality, earning 110 K Au$. +91-9915006377.

DIVORCEE

CL22096742

Doctor match for 91 born, 5’-8”, Tonk-Kashtriya, short time divorcee, MBBS boy, Doctors family. Own well established hospital. Caste no bar. MBBD/MD Doctor girl from clinical branch preferred. Mobile: 9876635421

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22095835

Preferably professionally qualified working match for handsome Arora Sikh turbaned Er. boy Nov. 94 born, 5'-10", Class one officer PSU oil company. Upper caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9815167656. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22097069

IAS/ MD Doctor match for Chandigarh teetotaler Garg, 1982, 5’-9”, Ophthalmology Govt. job, upper caste welcome. 94170-03412.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22097163

SM4 Brahmin 5’-11”, 88 born, Fair, Handsome Convent Educated Doctor Earning 40 LPA. MD Dermatology (S). Affluent High Status Family settled in Tricity.Correspond with latest photograph & biodata of the girl at matr1234@yahoo.com, Whatsapp. 94633-00001.

JAT SIKH

CL22094149

Seeking match for son practicing Medicine (Doctor) in the United States, over 6' ft height, 33 years old. khetiwari.dr@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22095201

Beautiful educated preferably Canadian match for handsome Canada (PR) Jat-Sikh Grewal boy, 33, 6', MBA. Three sisters married and settled abroad. Contact: 00447454149548, 0061450564306.

JAT SIKH

CL22095423

Preferably Officer (Doctor/ Professor/ IAS/ IPS/ PCS/ PPS etc.) girl, for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 29/5'-9", (Only son) LL.M. (With high Ist Div. from PU Chandigarh) Advocate Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh and pursuing competitive exam for Addl. Distt. & Session Judge, owning handsome fertile agricultural land and urban property. Mother and father both Class I officers Judicial & Executive, settled in New Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 98769-43887.

JAT SIKH

CL22095487

Match for two Jat Sikh brothers Doctor MD 5'-11”/27 and Dentist 5'-10”/28 born in UK. Preference to UK born Doctor and Dentist. Contact: 98151-90941. WhatsApp- +447787056814.

JAT SIKH

CL22095782

Jatt Sikh parents seeks beautiful educated match for their Canada based son 27, 5'-11", B.Sc (Computer Science) Business Administration (Canada) Father in Govt job, Elder sister is well settled in Canada. Whattsapp 70154-02031, Whattsapp +140380-51584. (Canada). ksatinder690@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22095853

Match for good-looking Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy from reputed family, 34, 5'-10", B.Tech. Thapar University, M.Tech. University SA, working as Electrical Controls Engineer. Presently employed in a leading Electrical Automation Company in Melbourne, Australia. Presently on short leave in India. Well-groomed and educated Jat Sikh girls preferred. 98554-75050, 98728-17266. Email: surinder.jasmer@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22096009

Looking for beautiful tall well qualified working/ non-working match for 1986 born, 6'-2" tall handsome clean shaven Jatt Sikh boy practicing as Advocate in Pb. & Hr. High Court. Affluent officer family settled in Chandigarh having commercial and residential properties in tricity along with agriculture land in Pb. & Hr. legally divorced, issueless short marriage. Caste no bar, no demands. Mobile and WhatsApp No. 97795-63262.

JAT SIKH

CL22096258

Match for Jatt Sikh boy, Australian citizen 1988, 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate industry in Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for three weeks. Contact with biodata, recent photos WhatsApp 0061412595521.

JAT SIKH

CL22096318

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen Nov 81, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US company, well settled, US green card soon, Presently in India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282

JAT SIKH

CL22097143

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Jatt Sikh Sidhu boy 29, 5'-9", BDS, (USA test clear). 73409-82123, WhatsApp 0016479807081.

JAT SIKH

CL22097232

USA parents seeks beautiful Jat Sikh girl for handsome, fair complexion Dhillon Jat Sikh boy, USA born citizen, 28 years, 6'-2", fluent in Punjabi, Graduated from a top USA university & now 3rd year Medical College student in 4 year MD degree. Family well settled in California. Please respond with recent pictures, biodata to WhatsApp: +1916-712-3898.

KHATRI

CL22095856

CA Non-Manglik girl for Punjabi Khatri B.Com. LL.B. boy, 22.11.93, 8:09 pm, Ghaziabad, 5'-8", working at E&Y LLP. Contact 93133-72773. 98184-88773. priyankasawhney27@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22096763

Professionally qualified Suitable match for Walia (Khatri) boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", 31.12.86, 4.15 p.m., Chandigarh, Profession: Oil Field Engineer, High achiever. High net worth family. Details profile on: Jeevansathi.com ZXZU3677, Whatsapp No 94179-36540.

KHATRI

CL22096874

Handsome young boy, 33 years, 5’-5”. No liability. B.E. from PTU (Pb.), settled in Vancouver & having PR. Only sister married in America. 97797-77749.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22095650

Looking for Smart Educated working girl in Tricity in Corporate/ Govt. job for Handsome Convent Educated Khatri Arora, Vegetarian, Radhasoami boy age 39 years/ 5'-10'', M.Com (I.B.) , Working in Tricity Bank in Finance and Accounts Department, No demand, Caste no bar, Only Son, Family well settled in Chandigarh, Early marriage. Contact: 78371-38037.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22096716

Beautiful match for Canada settled bank employee Arora boy, 2.1.93, 4:55 pm, Nakodar, 5'-6". 8847211405.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22096835

PQ bride for 5’-10”, Canada PR Khatri boy (02.12.1989, 11:40 am, Bathinda), IIT Grad+MBA (Canada). Working MNC at Toronto. Bureau excuse. 96467-00160.

MAHAJAN

CL22095532

Decent Match for CA Mahajan boy. 06.01.1988, 11-20 Am, Jalandhar Caste no Bar. 9779714156

NRI

CL22090753

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Professional Business Graduate, respectable modern family with traditional values. Seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, Educated. WhatsApp: +44791-6739368.

NRI

CL22094563

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22095459

looking for bride from educated family for our son 1996 Canada PR 6'' 1' PARJAPAT. cast no bar. Contact 9501104353.

NRI

CL22095489

Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com

NRI

CL22095504

Only unmarried, beautiful, educated girl for UK Citizen, issueless divorcee, handsome Punjabi Brahmin boy 1993/ 5'10", B.E.(Hons.) Electronics. Manager, Transport company, London. Upper caste welcome. Boy in India for 2 weeks. 94161-80655, 94164-48699 (Ambala).

NRI

CL22095747

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Aggarwal boy, 95 born, 5'-10" height, slim, fair coloured, Dental Surgeon completing June 2023, job offer in hand. Small family settled in Canada Toronto for 20 years, base Chandigarh. Girl doing/completed Dental Surgeon course from Canada preferred. Whatsapp 95306-65837.

NRI

CL22095776

Professionally qualified beautiful, Match for handsome (Clean Shaven) Lubana Sikh boy 1985, 5'.9.5", MS (Computer Science, USA) US citizen, NRI, Other upper caste also welcome. Contact 98121-83806.

NRI

CL22095800

Suitable match for fair, slim, handsome Khatri boy 46 yr., 5'-7", M.B.B.S., M.R.C.P., UK Citizen. PR working settled in Canada divorcee issueless very short marriage. Seeks beautiful educated professional girl. Caste no bar. Doctors family. Mob: 094163-78082 deepak.hansraj@gmail.com

NRI

CL22095826

Suitable match for USA based Sr. Cybersecurity Engineer Sikh Mair Rajput boy cleanshaven 1989, 5'-3". MS from Boston. No bars. Contact: 9855250019.

NRI

CL22095854

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) handsome well settled boy July 1994, Jalandhar, 5'-11". B.Tech (India), MS (Canada). Preferred upper caste. Whatsapp: 9814062286.

NRI

CL22095938

Canadian Citizen Saini Sikh clean shaven boy, Jan. 1991, height 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering & Master in Engineering Management both completed at Windsor Canada. Looking for well settled smart girl from Canada-USA Citizen/ PR. WhatsApp: 098141-15127.

NRI

CL22095957

Suitable match for Canada born, handsome Jat Sikh boy, 35 year, 5'-9", Graduate, Diploma in Law. Employed in reputed company. Well established family. Contact: +6472248610

NRI

CL22096154

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL22096638

Upper caste no bar. Canadian PR SC Ramdasia boy 1988, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt. service, own house. Required beautiful girl in Canada only. Call/Whatsapp: 9988452977.

NRI

CL22096756

Suitable professionally qualified match for Canadian Citizen wellsettled Khatri boy 15.09.1990, 04:05 pm, 5’-5”, Hotel Management from Toronto. Parents retd. Govt. employee. Contact: 8054006433, 9417304666.

NRI

CL22096766

Saraswat Brahmin Australian TR vegetarian smart boy 5’-6”, 04.03.1995, 12:20am, Birth Mata Chintpurni. IT Degree holder Australia. Family settled Phagwara. Preferred Canadian Australian, USA, UK PR girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815881333.

NRI

CL22096851

Brahmin boy, Graduate, PR in Canada, 1996 born, height 5'9" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

NRI

CL22097034

Sikh Rajput boy, Masters, PR in Canada, 06.10.1991. 5’11” Looking for suitable match, preferably in Canada. Caste/Religion no bar. WhatsApp 98157-90473.

NRI

CL22097129

I T Engineer 6.6.90 , 2.55 am, Chandigarh born/ 5'-9", Working in USA. Requires Preferably in USA working girl. Canada PR also, Non Smoker, Non drinker very Handsome earning 1.3 lac USD. 99884 54004.

RAJPUT

CL22095789

SM4 educated Mair Rajput boy, B.Tech., 27, 5'-8", working in Canada. Well educated compatible girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 92168-03004.

RAJPUT

CL22095868

Wanted beautiful match for handsome Hindu Kashyap Rajput boy, 25.12.1989, 5'-4", BCA, fair, slim, Canadian PR. Family in Jalandhar. Contact: 7973172287.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22095375

Australian Ramgarhia boy, 1992, 5'-8", MBA, Automotive diploma seeks beautiful educated girl. Contact 9780319943.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22095871

Ramgarhia Australian Citizen boy 37/ 5'-7", residence Mohali, working Health Care Dept (Perth). 98880-79570, 98551-23132.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22097158

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22097215

SM4 Unmarried Punjabi Dhiman boy 30.July.1985, 12: 12 hrs Chandigarh, 5'-11", Athletic, B.Tech, MBA (IIM), presently working in MNC Amsterdam earning in 8 figure, seeks unmarried tall slim working girl, no bars. Presently in India Chandigarh based. BHP at WA: 98055-98309.

SAINI

CL22096140

Match for handsome Saini Sikh 26, 6', teetotaller well settled in NewZealand prefer Medical line girl B.Sc. Nursing/ Pharmacist. 81467-83454. Bureau excused.

SAINI

CL22096277

Sikh Saini boy 1987/ 6' Masters of Science, University of ILLONOIS at Chicago, USA. Presently working at Amazon AWS, Canada. Contact: 98725-22182, 98765-06882.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22095417

Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22095812

Suitable match preferably Govt employee for Balmiki Sahota boy, 19.5.1989, 5'-8", Regular Govt employee (Intelligence officer). Contact: 8872455655.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22096194

Ravidasia boy U.P. basis 10.10.87, 5'-8", Bank Clerk. Employee preferred. 98151-42290.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22096454

NRI looking for a suitable match for handsome Canadian PR Adharmi Chamar boy from Jalandhar Punjab, birth year 1993, height 5'-8", qualification B.Com. (Professional). Sister married and settled in Canada. Looking for well educated girl preferably BDS Bachelor of Dental Surgery in and around Doaba region. Contact at: 7347674769.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22096677

SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only: +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22096812

Canadian PR Manglik Ravidasia boy, M.Tech, 23-02-1991, 5'-5", looking for Manglik Ravidasia girl, Preferably working in IT industry or have done B.Tech, BCA, MSc IT. Contact: 9872541524.

SIKH

CL22092888

Suitable match for our son, USA citizen, 6'-2", 1979, B.S. handsome, never married. Owns very successful business. Reputed Sikh/ Punjabi family of Drs. and high officials in USA. Please forward girl's details and recent photo to Singhsarab701@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22095728

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora turbaned, handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh, (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22095945

Wanted educated beautiful Labana sikh girl for Labana Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy DOB 01.02.1992 MCA Height 5’9” working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 7757002115, 9463765696.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22096155

Lubana Sikh boy Canada PR, 1992, 6', MBA. Preferred Master Degree holder girl. 8437542972.