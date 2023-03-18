Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL

CL22125745

Aggarwal Boy, 94 born, 5'8", Very good business; high-status business family 8847616065

AGGARWAL

CL22126355

Suitable match for Goel Boy 5' 6",1 Dec 1993,6: 45pm,Ludhiana. B.Tech,Software Developer working in reputed company at Gurgaon.Package 26 lacs. Preferred same profession,C.A or Dentist. Contact 9888802710

AGGARWAL

CL22126490

Suitable match for Aggarwal boy, 29.09.1989/ 5'-8", MBA from ITM Chennai. PR in Australia (White coller job in Bank). Caste no bar. Seeks well educated, beautiful, slim girl. Interested to settle in Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98141-83703.

AGGARWAL

CL22127659

Jalandhar based Goyal boy, 22.6.1995, 9:42 pm, 5'-6", Post-graduate, M.Com, Punjab Govt employee. Contact: 9988887630.

AGGARWAL

CL22127948

Professionally qualified employed match for Anshik Manglik Goel boy, 5'-6", 18.2.1996, 18:05 Chandigarh, B.Tech., working MNC Hyderabad, 16 Lacs annually, educated status family Ambala. 98130-51664, 81686-75594.

BRAHMIN

CL22120744

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy very fair DOB 08.04.88/ 179 cms, M.Tech, Indian Airforce Officer Sqn. Ldr., Father (retd.) Army Officer, Delhi based Vegetarian Teetotaler family 96500-94523, 88006-69491.

BRAHMIN

CL22124183

Suitable Match for US Citizen, Brahmin boy July 95,5'-5". IIT or Professionally qualified girl. Send kundli & biodata. 98727-25301

BRAHMIN

CL22126284

PQM for Gaur Brahmin Manglik Divorcee boy 07.10.88, 01:40 pm, Ambala, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA, Wkg MNC Hyderabad, Pkg 28 lac, Educated status family. 82950-22247.

BRAHMIN

CL22126286

Suitable match for 29 years 5'-8", 08:32 pm, Ambala based Manglik Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech boy working MNC, Pkg 26. 94666-58775, 94666-58774.

BRAHMIN

CL22126332

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech. (CSE), Software Engineer, working in IT company, 8 LPA, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. Working girl preferred. 9815275137, 9914684273.

BRAHMIN

CL22126485

Visiting India, UK born citizen/ UK living, 1994, Brahmin, handsome, seeking extraordinary beautiful bride with Blue or Green eyes. WhatsApp: +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL22126503

Looking for professionally qualified Punjabi pure vegetarian religious Saraswat Brahmin non Manglik girl for teetotaler B.Tech. boy 5?7? June 1995 working as Team Lead in MNC at NOIDA . Father General Manager in PSU.Please share Biodata,Horoscope at 9810822181

BRAHMIN

CL22126666

Panchkula based Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-11", MBA, non Manglik, Non veg. (23.11.87, 2:35 am, Chandigarh), own business (Distribution of FMCG Products in Tricity), Income 6 digits, own house. 95010-02204.

BRAHMIN

CL22127390

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome 09.04.1991, 5'-9", 4:10 am, Chandigarh. B.Tech. (IT), working MNC IT, own house Mohali. Caste no bar. Send particulars. 88475-33004.

BRAHMIN

CL22127442

Gaur Brahmin boy, 1989, fair, 5'-11", Science Teacher in DAV School, require simple religious girl. 96462-24875.

BRAHMIN

CL22127674

Match for NRI (American citizen) Businessman Brahmin boy, 5'-11", 28.4.1988. IT girl from Brahmin/Khatri family will be preferred. Upper caste no bar. Presently boy in India. Contact: 9876400785, 9041370085.

BRAHMIN

CL22127811

Match for Army Officer (Major), 5'-8", 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity / Himachal / Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.

DIVORCEE

CL22125627

SM4 very handsome teetotaller Hindu Jat boy, divorced, 39/5'-9", B.Tech., MBA, working Senior Manager top Bank Netherlands. Presently in India. Well cultured educated girl preferred. 98156-25614.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22125945

Well educated (not necessarily doctor) suitable tall match for Sikh clean-shave, US doctor, 31, 6'-1", very handsome, Boy coming India shortly. Caste no bar. Contact: +91-9780396008 (M).

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22126298

Doctor match for Arora Sikh Boy 5?11?, Oct 93, MS ortho in Ludhiana 9814468343

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22126651

Match for Hindu handsome Brilliant boy MS Orthopaedics 1991/ 6'-0", from respectable family, girl should be compatible Medico from respectable and cultured family. WhatsApp: 79018-74231, email: [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22126888

MD/MS match for fair handsome Oct. 90, 6', MS (Ortho) Brahmin boy, 94637-51400.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22127542

Doctor match for 91 born, 5’8 Tonk-kashtriya, short-time divorcee, MBBS boy, Doctors family, own well established hospital, caste no bar. MBBD/MD Doctor girl from clinical br. preferred. Mobile: 9876635421.

JAT SIKH

CL22124187

Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/ MS (USA). Family well settled in California. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL22125613

SM for Army Officer's son Jat Sikh (clean shaven) divorcee, 44/5'-11", Canadian PR, BE, MBA, presently working with Bell Canada. Has a 15 years daughter. (Canadian PR preferred). Mob: 98141-92058. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22125737

Jat-Sikh Dhillon England born citizen handsome boy, 21.6.87, 5'-9", B.Sc. from University of Kent England. Working in Insurance London seeking slim beautiful highly qualified above 28 years girl. Contact 73409-39063, +447711481517 (whatsapp).

JAT SIKH

CL22126035

Match for handsome Brar boy, 5’-10”/41, only son, Canadian citizen. Well settled, divorcee, urban rural property. Seeking girl from decent, educated family. 98552-29104, Whatsapp 90534-81980.

JAT SIKH

CL22126172

SM for Jat Sikh Amritdhari Delhi based only Child, Nov. 1997, 5'-10", Economics Honours, MBA, working in IT Company, Noida, U/R Properties, WhatsApp: 98182-90120, Email: [email protected], Bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL22126238

Qualified, tall minimum 5'-4" match for 5'-9", 1989 born, B.Tech., MBA, clean shaven Jat Sikh boy working in MNC, high package. Having 25 Acres land and house in Tricity. Father Retd. Doctor Pb. Govt., Mother home maker, sister married settled aborad. Whatsapp 98156-16385. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22126305

Australian Citizen well settled Jat Sikh Boy, Never married 1987 / 5’-11” looking for well educated girl in India, Australia or any other country on any visa. Please send details on Whatsapp: + 61404200942

JAT SIKH

CL22126313

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, USA citizen, 32 yrs, 5'-6", Bachelor in Finance & Accountancy, with minor in Chemistry, working for reputed company. Preferred Medical field. Contact: 9501241983.

JAT SIKH

CL22126435

Jatt Sikh high status family seeking PQM for their son, 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA, Senior Manager in IT MNC - Bangalore. Family owns Rural and Urban property. Respond with biodata & photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22127565

34/ 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL22127757

Suitable match for Jat Sikh 6' tall, very handsome boy from highly reputed family of Punjab. Boy is a Canadian Citizen. Divorced after a short period. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected] Contact: 99148-11263, 99882-13740.

JAT SIKH

CL22127903

Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22127986

Suitable well-educated match for Jat Sikh (Randhawa) boy, all family New Zealand settled, 1992 born, 5'-10", own business. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8054140031.

KHATRI

CL22124082

Working match for handsome, Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born /5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court, Only Son. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

KHATRI

CL22125860

Professional Sikh Khatri family well established in Canada seeking educated, attractive, non veg. match for son. 5'-8", Dec. 1973. Never married. Clean shaven. Masters Computer Engineering. Working in Texas. USA and Canadian Citizen. Caste no bar. Contact [email protected] or WhatsApp 250 899 5415 with biodata and picture.

KHATRI

CL22126326

Qualified match for Hindu Khatri Jalandhar born, 1986 boy, 5'-11", Canada PR, B.Tech. MS (USA), Master Degree Data Science, working Toronto. Contact: 9501267796.

KHATRI

CL22126863

Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.

KHATRI

CL22127645

Match for Malhotra Khatri Manglik Graduate boy, 28.03.88, 1:45 am, Jalandhar, 5'-5", own business. Seeks homely girl. Caste no bar. 9417033350.

KHATRI

CL22127850

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 17.11.78, 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22125909

Match for Arora boy, 26.03.1993, 6:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-9", B.Tech., Non-transferable, Govt job, Chandigarh, Senior Assistant Punjab Civil Sectt. Prefrence Govt job girl. 93160-12736.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22126261

Sikh parent invite alliance for their son born Sept. 1983, 6' tall, Athletic built, does not smoke/ drink. Well settled in USA eng/ business enterpreneur pl. send full pic/ biodata at [email protected]

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22126844

Good looking Punjabi boy 5'-11", Oct 77 born working in US MNC, earning 32.60 Lakh, own house in Sector-20D, Chandigarh. looking non working girl. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22127337

Khatri manglik boy 17.03.1996, 07:50 am, Ambala, 5'-6", Hospitality Management. PR New Zealand. In India till 28 March. 97290-50499.

NRI

CL22109786

Jat Sikh smart articulate well-settled Merchant Navy Ship Captain now ashore as Global Consultant, 1979, 5'-10". Seek beautiful smart strictly Post Graduate girl 35- 39 willing to move abroad. Mail profile pictures to [email protected]

NRI

CL22117926

Suitable alliance sought for UK citizen, 27, 5'-11", boy working as an investment professional in Private Equity, London and part of a small loving NRI family of educated professionals, well settled in UK. Girl must be currently in the UK highly educated and have strong family values. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus please excuse. WhatsApp, biodata and recent photo +44-79393-26721.

NRI

CL22124357

Canada PR Punjabi Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1990/5'-9", B.tech & 2 Post Grades in Computers, own house, running business in Toronto. Vegetarian/teetotaller. Looking for qualified match. Contact: 98761-96262.

NRI

CL22125717

Australian Citizen Clean shaven handsome Bank Officer Post Graduate 5'-11" boy, permanent job, born 1982 unmarried. Only sister married Doctor in Australia. Both have separate own houses, cars in Sydney. Parents retired, own agriculture land in Mohali. Open to all, caste no bar. 98030-41950.

NRI

CL22126046

US Citizen divorced turbaned boy 47, 5'-7", MS MBA from US. Well placed in software industry California. Only son of retd. defence officer Chandigarh. 97812-21154.

NRI

CL22126052

Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or educated preferred. Brother TR Australia. Father Govt employee India. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL22126301

28 years, Saraswat Brahmin, Jalandhar based M.Tech, Australian PR, 5'-8½" boy. CA/Medico preferred. 9779101227.

NRI

CL22126329

Beautiful Punjabi qualified girls from respectable family for two Rajput 24 years sons, both 6' US Citizen, Film Editor and Airline Pilot. +1 404-281-9240. [email protected]

NRI

CL22126608

Suitable match for handsome Arora Sikh boy,5'-9',1989 born. Canadian PR. Own business. Family well settled in Ludhiana.Contact:96538-77740, 98722-17955.

NRI

CL22126897

Saini Sikh Canadian PR boy 1991/5’10” B.Tech, MBA. Senior Consultant- Global Accounting firm. WhatsApp biodata/ recent photograph 91-8383964020

NRI

CL22127152

Medico/I.T. professional match for Saraswat Brahmin Doctor boy 38/6'-2", doing Practice in own Clinic near Oslo, Norway. Well educated family settled in Norway since 1975. Own house Chandigarh. Parents presently in India. Caste no bar. Contact 81948-00329. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22127212

Match for Brahmin boy, 5'-4", B.Tech. Canada PR, working MNC, 11 December 1989, 10:31 a.m.. Girl should be Canada PR/ TR. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp: 98144-28586.

NRI

CL22127427

Ramgarhia Canadian citizen IT professional 47/ 5'-11", clean shaved issueless divorcee. WhatsApp: 82838-83532, 001 5872274068.

NRI

CL22127716

Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi boy, 1994, 6', B.Com, work permit in Australia, PR applied. Only Australia PR/Student/work visa girl contact: 9814013757.

NRI

CL22127904

Seeking for slim, Athletic built, beautiful, well settled, divorced/ unmarried, match for affluent Jatt Sikh (Bawa), handsome, divorced 36, 5'-11" tall, Canadian citizen, Mortgage broker, earning $ 400K+, MBA, own properties in Canada & India U/R (28 acres), blessed with little girl child. Father retd. Govt. officer, mother no more, sister married in Canada. WhatsApp: +91-99888-00911.

RAJPUT

CL22123909

Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith), Mair Rajput, Sawarnkar boy, 1991, well settled IT job, Vancouver, 6 ft, seeks educated girl, send biodata WhatsApp: +14036672868.

RAJPUT

CL22125851

QFD HP Match for faridabad based Himachali Rajput boy 8 Sept 86 born, working in IT co. Pkg 22 LPA. Marriage bureau please excuse. upper caste no bar. 7982951684 (w-ap), 9717500207, 9958599842

RAJPUT

CL22127054

Professionally qualified match for Teetotaler Rajput boy, 6'-0",1995 born, B.Tech., Own cyber cafe(HP). Well settled family. Upper caste too welcome. No dwery.Contact;94183-86293.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22126769

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh Turbaned boy, 1992/5'-7", B.A., LL.B., Post Graduation from Canada. Currently on work permit in Canada. Tricity preferred. Contact 98557-07552.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22127112

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact Whatsapp: 96464-46293.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22127503

Fair handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 5'-8", 28 (1994), B.Tech. working Canada PR. Looking beautiful girl having similar credentials Canada PR. 98886-48444.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22127514

Dhiman boy Aug 1986, 5'-9", B.Arch from Chandigarh College of Architecture, M.Arch, Architect self employed. Preference well-educated girl in Tricity and Himachal Pradesh. Contact 99156-10423.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22127593

Canadian PR 1995/5'-8" Post Graduate Ramgarhia boy, wanted educated girl only from Sikh family. 95928-85232.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22126293

Ramdasia Sikh (Julaha) B.Tech (Mechanical) TR Australia, 5'-9", Jan 1996, handsome, fair looking for well educated girl. Who willing to settled abroad, B.Sc (Nursing), B.Tech, B.Pharmacy or M. Pharmacy. Contact: +91 81460-22184.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22126873

Ramdasia Sikh Amritdhari (Jullaha) 1992, 5'-9", M.Tech. boy, Global business head Ludhiana 8 Lacs annually seeks M.Tech. Ph.D. Amritdhari girl. NRI can also apply. Father govt. employee. Contact 99888-20847.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22126955

Suitable vegetarian match for SC (Ramdasia) Manglik boy 27.9.88, 5:15 am, 5'-7", Manager RBI Direct (Gr-B Officer), Package 22 Lakh approx. Prospectus of higher position in the bank. Seeks well placed in Bank/Central Govt/ MNC. Brother settled abroad. Parents retd Chandigarh. No bar. Contact 94171-83829.

SIKH

CL22126210

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh boy, 6'-1", July 97 born, B.Sc., pursuing MBA. Working at Mohali. Own house at Mohali. Contact: 95922-10200.

SIKH

CL22126592

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 5'-9",1994 born, B.Tech. Centre govt. service at Chandigarh. Contact:98726-61608.

SIKH

CL22127471

Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782.

SIKH

CL22127881

Nai Sikh, Canada PR, handsome turban boy, 1993/6', Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contact: 98552-64620, 94651-34808.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22127472

Match for smart, healthy Sikh Mohyal boy, April 89, 6', 12 lac, B.Tech, MBA, working as BDO Chandigarh. 9915115701, 9811515769.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22125575

Arora Khatri, Punjab based 31/5'-10", B.Tech. boy. Looking for an educated girl. Send biodata on +61477244780, 75083-12011.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22127455

Lubana boy, height 6'-2", Dec. 1993, B.Tech, NIT Jalandhar, package 38 lac, MNC. 9501593066.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22127203

Match for Amritdhari boy 1992 , 5'-8'',M.Sc, B.Ed , PSTET qualified,Private School Vice Principal, Mobile: 9888999190

YADAV

CL22124594

Bangalore working girl for 29/5'-6", single child, currently working in Top MNC. Caste no bar. 97809-52641.