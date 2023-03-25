Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL

CL22129056

Panchkula based Bansal boy B.E. 5'-9", 22.04.94, good package, working Gurugram. Employed preferred. 94173-48098.

BRAHMIN

CL22123404

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 86/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 78379-42171, 81969-13858 (Whatsapp).

BRAHMIN

CL22126666

Panchkula based Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-11", MBA, non Manglik, Non veg. (23.11.87, 2:35 am, Chandigarh), own business (Distribution of FMCG Products in Tricity), Income 6 digits, own house. 95010-02204.

BRAHMIN

CL22128713

Well qualified smart working match for 5'-11" B.Com. LL.B. 1990 born, working as Manager Corporate Legal in NCR. Contact: 98728-74439. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL22128931

Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265

BRAHMIN

CL22128990

Match for handsome Manglik Gaur Brahmin boy Sept 97, 5'-9", Vegetarian, NIS Coach, Lecturer reputed school, Mother Govt job, Father DPE. 81682-09930. 95184-44876.

BRAHMIN

CL22129151

Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Australia PR/NZ citizen, divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. Simple Marriage. Girl's merits only consideration. WhatsApp bio data to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.

BRAHMIN

CL22129191

Match for Gaur Brahmin, Anshik Manglik, 9 July 1985, 7:15 am, Chandigarh, 5'-6½", Project Manager, MNC Gurgaon. WhatsApp: 95018-84904.

BRAHMIN

CL22129212

Suitable qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 13.7.1987, 4.50 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6½", Study from England, Now in Dubai. Simple marriage. Contact: 9872700189.

BRAHMIN

CL22129263

Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5 ft. 11 inch, seeking extremely beautiful bride blue or green eyes. WhatsApp +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL22129617

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL22129696

Required well- educated match for Canada PR boy, MBA, August 1991, 5'-7". Sarswat Brahmin, pure vegetarian. Contact only Brahmin, preferably nearby Jalandhar. WhatsApp biodata - 82643-24038.

BRAHMIN

CL22129727

Compatible match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 6'-2",28.03.1990,B.Com. Working as Team Leader, MNC, Mohali. Well settled family in Chandigarh. Contact: 98884-66050.

BRAHMIN

CL22129728

SM for Saraswat Brahmin, Computer Engineer, non-smoker, non-drinker, 5'-7", 1995, Chandigarh born, on work permit in Canada. Parents Central Govt. employee. Kundli must. 78890-56894.

BRAHMIN

CL22130275

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9417389202, 9463776202.

BRAHMIN

CL22130380

Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL22130618

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, teetotaller, vegetarian family Nov. 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech. Computer Science, working MNC, Sr. Consultant, package 15 Lakhs, Tricity and Northern UP preferred. Bureau excuse. [email protected], 94646-79474.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22122113

Suitable match for USA citizen Ravidasia Pharmacist boy 5'-11", Oct. 91, Doctor of Pharmacy. +192582-64876.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22129006

Doctor match for 1992 born, 5'-7", Tonk-Kashatriya M.S (Eye), PCMS-1. Doctor's family. 94172-14124, 94179-53524.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22130572

Match for Ramdasia Brilliant boy, MDS (Endodontist) 1994/ 6'-2", from a respectable family. 70093-40245.

JAT SIKH

CL22127565

34/ 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL22128461

Match for Jat Sikh 6'/1990, B.Tech., LL.B., 10 Acres land income 20 Lakhs, issueless divorcee. No dowry. Wanted unmarried girl. 98760-34240.

JAT SIKH

CL22128555

Well educated Jat Sikh family seek professional girl for their son. He is born in 1984 is 5'-11" tall, handsome. Studied medicine and is working as a director of a Global Medical Device Company in USA. He is based in San Francisco California. Please send biodata and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22128982

Match for Canada PR Jat Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-8", Diploma electrical, Mohali. M.No. 98760-27898.

JAT SIKH

CL22129032

Jatt Sikh handsome turban boy BachelorArts 1988 Born 5?-7?Settled in France. Looking for simple homely girl. No Dowry 8950561935

JAT SIKH

CL22129081

Educated match for smart Jat-Sikh Sandhu boy, 29/, 5' 9" B.Tech/MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Annum with Decent Rural Urban property. Parents Govt. employees & younger brother is MBBS. WhatsApp: 99966-43553

JAT SIKH

CL22129085

Alliance invited from beautiful girl for Jat Sikh Mann boy, Jan. 1996, 5'-6", working as Civil Engineer, U.S. Citizen, own two (Liquor) stores. Seeks B.Sc. Nursing or equally qualified match from upper caste preferred. Father in India for short visit. 001-414-322-8378, 98728-78478.

JAT SIKH

CL22129625

Professionally qualified working match for tall, handsome, never married 1984 born, 6', Jatt Sikh working in Canada as Software Consultant. Please share biodata with recent photos. Marriage bureau please excuse. Email: [email protected]; WhatsApp +91-73472-71248.

JAT SIKH

CL22129802

Jat Sikh family seeks professionally qualified, tall, beautiful, slim, Canadian citizen/ PR girl for their son 91 born, 5'-11", handsome, clean shaven, non-drinker, Canadian citizen, Master in Aerospace Engineering, working as Aerospace Engineer at Ottawa, 6 digit salary. If interested please contact at 604-582-7221 or email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22130157

Beautiful match for Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, 5'-11"/93 American Green Card USA/Canada Preference 62801-85848.

JAT SIKH

CL22130491

Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL22129122

Match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand. Unmarried/Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL22128039

Suitable match for 27 years 5'3" Handsome Engineer Businessman Punjabi Khukhrain Affluent Industrialist Ambala Family?8607777501

KHATRI

CL22128955

Suitable match for innocent, short term divorcee Hindu Khatri boy 1st Dec 1989, 3.12 PM, Chandigarh, 5'-5", Senior Software Engineer MNC Chandigarh. Salary 25-30 lakh annum. 97798-81070.

KHATRI

CL22129186

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri 28/5'-7", B.Tech., MS USA, H1B Visa holder, Canada work Permit, working as Consultant. Preferred USA, Canada settled. 91-79737-49647.

KHATRI

CL22129345

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Manglik boy DoB 29.06.1993, 12:45 p.m., Panchkula, height 5'-4", B.Tech (E&C), working as Software Engineer in MNC California (USA). Handsome package. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 94184-56124, 94180-56124.

KHATRI

CL22129350

Match for very charming, pleasing personality Khatri boy 170 cm, 36 years, B.Tech. and Operation & Production Management from Newzealand. Now resident of Newzealand. Father retired as DGM from MNC. Younger brother also resident of Newzealand. Call: +91-7710053814.

KHATRI

CL22129450

Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.

KHATRI

CL22130129

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years/ 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22129630

Arora 1989 Chandigarh born boy, 5'-7", MBA, attractive personality, bank officer, posted Gurgaon, package 26 lac. Contact: 82838-22562, 97795-58067.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22130712

Wanted beautiful girl for handsome Hindu Arora, 17.08.1992, 10:15 pm, Jalandhar born, 5'-8", educated and businessman boy. Jalandhar or nearby preferred. Whatsapp: 9463538909, 8264453477.

MAHAJAN

CL22128647

Professionally qualified match for Mahajan handsome well cultured boy, 5'-5", 10.01.1990, Kotla (Kangra), B.Tech.(CSE). Working as Director (Mohali). Family well settled at Kotla, Kangra (HP). Khatri/Mahajan/ Gupta welcome. Mobile: 98824-58585, 78760-99620.

NRI

CL22117926

Suitable alliance sought for UK citizen, 27, 5'-11", boy working as an investment professional in Private Equity, London and part of a small loving NRI family of educated professionals, well settled in UK. Girl must be currently in the UK highly educated and have strong family values. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus please excuse. WhatsApp, biodata and recent photo +44-79393-26721.

NRI

CL22128560

Canadian citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32, 5'-11", MBA, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Senior Analyst Canada Bank. High status family. WhatsApp Profile, horoscope, photographs 94178-62453. Upper caste no bar.

NRI

CL22128692

Ravidasia Australian boy 31, Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), 9 years Teaching experience Head/ Assistant Professor (India), now doing Master Degree in Australia, required Australian PR/ work permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Parents and brother family New Zealand settled. Data WhatsApp 0061431926407, Call: 00642108293834.

NRI

CL22128876

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, PR Canada, 5’-9”, 13.3.92, 07:40 pm, Software Engineer in MNC, Vancouver. Girl in Canada from Tricity preferred. Parents settled in Chandigarh. Send biodata and Pic on WhatsApp. 98155-89684, 98148-73167.

NRI

CL22128894

Wanted beautiful girl for Sikh Ramgarhia 41 years unmarried, 5'-6" British Citizen, Graduate, now settled USA. 07741245403. London No. 949-742-2341. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22128916

Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, B.Tech. & MBA, Canadian citizen, 1985 born, height 5'-7", self employed, upper middle class family, looking for a girl (only Canada), upper caste no bar. Ph.:# + 13065026789, +918708646235.

NRI

CL22129185

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy age 28/5'-11", hair cut personality, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] (No marriage bureau).

NRI

CL22129208

Saraswat Brahmin, 6', 40 years, fair complex, Canadian citizen, legally divorced, no liability, vegetarian, non-smoker, non-alcoholic. Full time job of pharmacist. Looking for professionally qualified match preferably Canadian citizen/PR/work permit. Contact with biodata with latest photo. 98159-53705, 0013067168959 (Canada)

NRI

CL22129224

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Management Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, respond on WhatsApp: +447886328845.

NRI

CL22129264

Match for NRI Brahmin boy 35, 5'-7", presently working MNC Chandigarh, minor hearing loss girl be India/ Australia. Upper caste welcome. 95306-76581.

NRI

CL22129368

Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]

NRI

CL22129509

Seeking suitable match for very handsome & smart Canadian citizen Punjabi boy 1987 born, 5'-8", raised in Canada commercial Pilot working for Airlines. Looking for a beautiful slim and professional girl (Doctor, Pilot or Other professional) from Canada, US or India. No marriage bureau. Please forward recent pictures with profile on Whatsapp only +16473-004021. No phone calls.

NRI

CL22129612

Suitable match for Ravidasia USA citizen/ born boy 23/ 5'-11", seeks beautiful, tall, graduate girl from well settled family. Call/ WhatsApp 96464-93877.

NRI

CL22129614

PQM for Australian citizen Gursikh boy, 38, 5'-10", short- time divorcee (issueless). Family well settled in Australia. Looking for settled girl preferably from Australia. WhatsApp +61491039001 or [email protected]

NRI

CL22129651

Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician & Realtor 4 years dual study in Canada, own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, no caste bar. +1-647-540-2119 (Toronto time).

NRI

CL22129662

Germany settled Engineer boy 1992/ 5'-8'', M.Tech., good job. Caste no bar. 94172-23634.

NRI

CL22129686

Canada PR Punjabi Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1990/ 5'-9", B.Tech., 2 Post Grades in Computers, own house, running business in Toronto. Vegetarian/teetotaller. Looking for qualified match. Contact: 98761-96262.

NRI

CL22129717

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy 1995, 5'-7", B.Tech. Computer M.S. (USA), H1B visa, working in Amazon, preference given to Doctors/ Engineers, who are already in USA. Contact: 94648-80990, 94177-70844. Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22129790

Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech.VIT, MS(CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.

NRI

CL22129827

Medico match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora 30, 5'8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786

NRI

CL22129837

Verma boy Surrey Canada (Work Permit), 1986, 5’7”. Required Canadian girl.(whatsapp calls only) +17783210986, 9779456607.

NRI

CL22129938

Preferably IT professional, beautiful and well educated match for Canadian PR Punjabi Ravidasia Ad-dharmi boy, born May 1995, height 6', M.Sc. Computer Science, PG Diploma in HR. Working as a HR professional family from Doaba, settled in Canada. Caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse. Please send your biodata with photos on WhatsApp @ +1-2049517523, +1-7789229891 or +1-2046988192.

NRI

CL22130202

Beautiful match for Hindu Gujjar boy Canadian Graduate 29/5'-10", PR Canada. Parents retired Gazetted officer Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 99880-69276.

RAJPUT

CL22123909

Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith), Mair Rajput, Sawarnkar boy, 1991, well settled IT job, Vancouver, 6 ft, seeks educated girl, send biodata WhatsApp: +14036672868.

RAJPUT

CL22128051

Sikh Mair Rajput Punjabi Boy, 1993/6', Software Engineer, Gurgaon MNC, Wanted well educated Beautiful Bride. PH. 9417923427 (Patiala)

RAJPUT

CL22129559

Suitable match for Himachali Pathania Rajput boy 05.05.1993, 6', 10:05 pm Chandimandir, BA, MA private job Panchkula. Father Colonel retired settled Panchkula. Contact: 94130-10608, 88992-71836.

RAJPUT

CL22130370

Suitable match for Mair Rajput July 91, 5'-5", doing Mechanical on study visa Newzealand. Seeks beautiful educated girl from Newzealand/ India. Marriage bureau excused. Upper caste welcome. 84275-23928, 84376-35286.

SAINI

CL22128988

Looking for beautiful girl (Preferably BAMS) for handsome 5'-8"ft, B.Tech Punjabi Saini boy Dec 1994 born, running his own Ayurvedic manufacturing unit. Father businessman also has agricultural land, Mother teacher. One married sister in abroad. Caste no bar. 82950-12600.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22128220

Suitable match for Ravidasia SC Newzealand PR boy 1990, 5'-4", B.Tech, M.Tech working as Mechanical Engineer. Contact: 7340944321.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22128645

Ramdasia Australia PR (Sydney) boy, 32, 5'-7", Double Master seeks Medical Line girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 98149-59492.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22129436

Govt. employee match for SC (Barar) boy 30, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA, Internal Auditor PSPCL, 10 Lac annual. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9878022164.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22130062

Canada PR Ravidasia boy, March 98, 5'-9". Wants suitable match. Caste no bar. (Jal) 7508154786.

SIKH

CL22128831

Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia handsome Sikh boy, 5'-6", 1995,B.Tech. Working in private company. Preparing for Govt. job. Family well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar. Govt. employee girl preferred.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22129202

Required homely, beautiful, slim girl for 5'-10", slim fit, fair and handsome Khatri Gursikh boy, 1988, B.Sc. (IT), BM at HDFC bank, own kothi & car. Contact: 9855239000.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22130416

Suitable match for Bedi Khatri boy Canada PR, B.Tech., Software Engineer, 5'-10", 27 yrs. Employed girl preferred. 98769-87276.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22128641

Sikh Arora (Khukhrain) boy 34, 5'-7", B.Tech Jalandhar based well settled Business family. Seeks educated girl. Contact: 9888000435.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22128983

Sikh NT/ND boy, Oct. 91, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/WhatsApp: 94165-52048. (Marriage bureau excuse).

SIKH LOBANA

CL22128601

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]

SIKH LOBANA

CL22129317

Handsome Lobana boy, April 92, 5'-10", working as Web-Developer MNC Chandigarh, 13½ lakhs pkg. Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. 9417555549, 8146515549.

WIDOWER

CL22128980

Match for retired Class-I Officer, Widower, B.E., 5'-5". Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on Whatsapp 98885-15566.