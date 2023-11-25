Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL

CL23079324

Bansal Manglik boy, 6', 6.12.94, 10:20 a.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., employed and Bansal in Chandigarh. Upper middle class family. Looking for educated beautiful girl. Mob: 98141-79400, 98150-34776.

AGGARWAL

CL23081304

Garg Boy, OWN COMPANY, 5'-8", 1992, Well Settled Family & Business in Zirakpur, Call 7307136237.

ARORA

CL23080011

Arora boy, 5'-8", 22.4.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, MBA Finance, job Lead Analyst MNC Gurgaon, package 24 Lacs. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.

BRAHMIN

CL23078877

89 born, fair, 5'-11", BCA Degree, no smoking/drinking Brahmin boy, settled in Chandigarh, seeks general caste vegetarian girl. Only son, own house/vehicles. Contact +91-91679-21058.

BRAHMIN

CL23080470

Suitable match for well settled, handsome Canadian citizen, vegetarian Brahmin boy. 5'-8", 93 born. Automation & Robotic Engineer Tech. Managerial role. Contact # 62846-24743.

BRAHMIN

CL23073671

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991 born, 5'- 8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23079314

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9.50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.

BRAHMIN

CL23079331

Beautiful well educated bride for Saraswat Brahmin, 1996, 5'-9", B.Tech., M.Tech. IISc, Data Scientist MNC Banglore, handsome package. Father CA, WhatsApp kundli and photo 90349-84881.

BRAHMIN

CL23079343

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy, Senior Manager at Chandigarh in Electronic Media Company, 10 LPA, 5'-10", 31.12.1988, 1:30 pm, Chandigarh. If Kundlies match, contact 93160-82777, 98780-08777.

BRAHMIN

CL23079709

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.

BRAHMIN

CL23079786

Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", MCA, Govt. service Chandigarh. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 99152-88731.

BRAHMIN

CL23081378

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian family, Nov. 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech. Working MNC, Sr. Consultant, package 15 Lacs, Tricity and Northern U.P preferred. Bureau excuse. 94646-79474.

DIVORCEE

CL23079715

SM4 well settled smart Aggarwal boy, issueless divorcee, 34/ 5'-8", MCA, Govt. Vocational Teacher, 5 acre land. 76964-25042.

DIVORCEE

CL23080129

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.

DIVORCEE

CL23080783

Status match for Mumbai based Saini Sikh boy, clean shaven, 5’-11”, 39, M.Tech, issueless divorcee, 40 Lakh per annum, MNC. Own house in Mumbai. No bar. 7508316162.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23080954

Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.

JAT SIKH

CL23075795

Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"

JAT SIKH

CL23079341

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Mann boy, Nov. 96, 5'-7", MS General Surgery, working as Jr. Resident at Chandigarh. Preferred MS/MD PCS Jat Sikh family tricity only. WhatsApp: 83606-07737.

JAT SIKH

CL23079545

PQM for handsome son, 5'-10", Jan 97 born, having urban and rural properties in India and USA. Graduated Engineer from the US, working as a Software Engineer in New York. Parents and Sister Engineers working in the USA. Girl doing MS in the USA or working in the USA is preferred. Reply with bio-data and photo: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23079961

Very affluent & high status Chandigarh Jat Sikh business family handsome boy, 6'-2", 35 yrs. Seeking tall, slim and beautiful girl covent/ PS educated. Contact: 98150-60087.

JAT SIKH

CL23065790

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23073502

UK born Jat Sikh unmarried boy, 1989, 5'-10", slim, B.Sc. Biomedical Sciences, PGCS. Professionally employed in U.K. Seeking smart highly educated girl. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23076779

Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23079708

Jat Sikh Dhaliwal 5'-11", 24-4-1989, B.Tech, MBA having agricultural land. Working in Punjab Govt. Bank, single child settled in Mohali, Father retired govt. officer. Match preference from Malwa/Tricity. Govt. employee girl be preferred. 98142-22355.

JAT SIKH

CL23079804

Well-settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'-7", Sept. 1996, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt. Deptt., rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to [email protected] or WhatsApp +61448890500.

JAT SIKH

CL23079873

Jat Sikh boy, 1996, 6'-5", M.Sc. work permit in Canada, needs educated, beautiful, PR girl in Canada or USA. Whatsapp: 78887-62018.

JAT SIKH

CL23079967

Match for Jat Sikh handsome 29, 5'-10", working, Portugal settled boy. Mohali based family. Educated beautiful girl required from status family. 9877837346

JAT SIKH

CL23080414

Seeking match for Mohali based handsome Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 37, 5'-7", B.Tech, Ph.D, Marketing Manager in pvt. company. Educated match below 31 preferred. Contact: 9988522644, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23080762

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL23081238

Smart match for Jat Sikh, Feb. 95, 5'-9", MS CS from Ohio State University USA. Currently working with MNC in California with H1 Visa. Family settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. Mobile: +91 97794-90011.

JAT SIKH

CL23081288

Jat Sikh handsome boy, only son, MCA, Sr Software Developer in MNC, 5'-8", 1995, Seeks MCA, MBA, B.Tech, M.Tech girl, Canada PR or work permit. 7837993815.

KAMBOJ

CL23081148

A well educated, financially strong Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome non-drinker, turbaned, Software Engineer son, with Masters Degree from USA, born July 1994, 5'-10". Working at Google in Mountain View California, with a handsome package. Holds an H1B visa and approved I-140 through Google. Requirements: Professionally qualified Sikh girl in any field preferably working in USA with high moral and Social values. No caste restrictions. Contact/WhatsApp 99270-40025.

KHATRI

CL23080150

Suitable match for handsome Goldsmith manglik boy, 5'-8", 5 August, 1994, 1:00 pm, Working in Dubai. Present living in Zirakpur, Punjab. 94178-39310, 99883-53539.

KHATRI

CL23079617

Khatri IT Engineer 6.6.90, 2.55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9'', USA I140 visa approved. Preferably USA girl. 99884-54004.

KHATRI

CL23079744

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri tall cultured handsome boy,1994 born, 5'-10", M.Com. from well established business family of Khanna, Punjab. 78371-00580, 78371-00585.

KHATRI

CL23080012

Seeking beautiful, cultured, professionally qualified match from highly status family for handsome Khatri boy, 03.05.1994, 08:00 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", B.tech, MBA from Punjab University, pursuing LLB, well settled businessman. Mohali based affluent educated family. Father reputed businessman. 97802-00027.

KHATRI

CL23081303

Manglik/Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer Science, 24.8.1990, 1:10 am, Birth Place Phagwara, 5'-10", working Punjab Govt. department. Whatsapp/call after matching Kundli. 7347434769.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23079489

Match for Punjabi Khatri Manglik boy (32 Years), 5'-10", working as Accountant (Work Permit), PR in process in Toronto Canada seeks professionally qualified. Contact 89299-76626.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23079628

SM for Arora punjabi boy, 5'-4", 18.03.1992, 04:40 pm, Chandigarh, B.Tech.(CSE). Working IT Company (Mohali). Own house in Chandigarh. Preferred working girl. Bureau excuse. Mobile: 98154-60642. Whatsapp: 99152-76232.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23080636

Wanted a hindu working girl R/o Tricity may apply for hindu Arora handsome boy, slim, fair complexion, hight 5'-7", age about 30 years, Degree holder working in MNC, Chandigarh. Phone 99887-58791, 98566-44333.

MISC.

CL23080588

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Prajapati handsome boy, born July 1992, height 178 cms, BE (Civil), working in brother’s own IT Company at Mohali, with good package. Caste no bar. 99155-90170,98882-22198

MISC.

CL23081347

Suitable match for Hindu Nai, non-professional, vegetarian boy, 1995 born, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Contact: 7973271155.

NRI

CL23079805

Looking for suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 31, 5'-7'', IT Engineer, well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp: 97799-91151. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23079842

US born citizen Sr. Software Engineer MS, Finance, Financially independent 31, 6'-0", handsome slim clean shaven Sikh. Well established family of Doctors and Professionals. Looking for beautiful dentist girl from Sikh/ Hindu family. Marriage bureau strictly excuse.+91-9988005956.

NRI

CL23073703

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd.) in India and mother home maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] , 99323-26666.

NRI

CL23074486

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

NRI

CL23077307

Suitable match for handsome boy (Ravidassia) 5'-10" 33 years old born and raised in USA. Working in risk management with decent salary. Family well settled in USA. Looking for well educated and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]

NRI

CL23079274

Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy PR, 36, 6'-1", B.Tech., MBA, Computer Engineer, Toronto, parents retired get good pension, own 3 BHK apartment Delhi. Presently parents are in Toronto. WhatsApp call/message on 98686-11677.

NRI

CL23079609

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen boy, 29 yrs, 5'-9", M.Tech. C.S. Well settled job in California, Hoshiarpur based family. Caste no bar. Contact whatsapp: +17149094031.

NRI

CL23079733

SM4 Germany PR Tonkashatry Engineer boy, 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech., working in reputed company. Caste no bar. 94172-23634.

NRI

CL23079792

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, US Citizen, Electrical Engineer, financially independent, 1997 born, 6'-3", looking for a suitable match. Girl must be tall & professionally educated. Upper caste no bar. No agents please. Email details with photo at [email protected]

NRI

CL23080081

Looking homely girl 25 to 35 for Canadian citizen divorcee (issueless) Khatri handsome boy 13.04.85, 5:50 am, Phagwara, 5'-10", IT Web-Developer. Upper caste welcome. Call: 98141-51200, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23080120

Sikh Walia boy, clean-shaven, handsome, fair complexion, well settled, Software Engineer in Australia born September 1993, 6 feet, M.Tech. No demand. Tall, educated, beautiful girl minimum height 5'-6" from India or abroad preferred. Biodata call whatsapp: +91-9501008894. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23080180

Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, 12:20 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (Engg.), Big-4 company Calgary, Canada. Now in India. Contact: 98722-14049.

RAJPUT

CL23079466

Looking beautiful tall well educated bride for well settled in USA Rana Rajput boy, non manglik, DOB: 24.06.1992, 6', B.tech, CSE, Software Developer Sony company USA. +91-94170-14763.

RAJPUT

CL23080324

Qualified match for handsome Himachali Rajput boy Dec. 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech, M.S (Advanced Computer Science) University of Manchester. Lead Software Engineer in UK, package 60 L. Father Assistant General Manager in SBI. Any upper caste welcome. 98881-99864.

RAJPUT

CL23080935

Suitable match for handsome Hindu Salaria Rajput boy, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. BITS Pilani, MBA from HEC Paris (Best business school in Europe), working in Paris. Father retired top PSU official. Family settled in Mohali. The girl should have almost similar qualifications (B.Tech., M.Tech., MBBS, MD etc.) from top colleges. Contact: 88376-55437.

RAJPUT

CL23081140

Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in MNC at Mohali. 94173-51053.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23080852

Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1987,Post Graduate, Preference Govt. job girl (Teacher) preferred. 99140-41313.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23079999

Canadian PR, Ravidasia handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing, Physiotherapist, B.Tech girl. Boy coming India January First week. Contact: 9814939526.

SIKH

CL23079333

Postgraduate Canadian Citizen Sikh Saini turbaned boy, Nov. 1988, 5'-11", Govt. job Canada (Ontario). Short marriage divorcee. Required working girl from Canada (GTA) Toronto. Upper caste welcome. 4374253903, 95309-28882 (WhatsApp).

SIKH

CL23080800

Suitable professionally qualified match for Ramadasia Sikh boy B.Tech (ECE), 1990/ 5'-9". Well settled and educated family. 85589-02825.

SIKH

CL23081038

Suitable employed/professional match for very smart Sikh kashyap Rajput boy 27 yrs, 5'9", M.Sc physics, Govt bank employed. Residence Mohali. WhatsApp 9417725417.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23080072

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar HIndu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome, Sant Rajinder follower/ initiated & vegetarian Contact: [email protected] +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23080221

Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Walia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmadabad), working with Google- Bangalore, package 50 Lacs plus. 98150-47979.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23079768

Khatri Sikh boy, 28, 5'-10", BA, LLB (Nalsar) Advocate Punjab & Haryana High Court. Affluent status family settled in Mohali. 98788-66399.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23080053

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh handsome boy, Greencard holder in USA, Feb. 1990, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma Computer Application. Seeks well qualified, beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9417911105.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23081297

Lobana Gursikh, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23080278

Bathinda based Kareer 1990/ 5'-7'', MCA, Clerk Govt. Hospital under NHM Looking for well educated girl. 85579-98688.

WIDOWER

CL23079838

Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, BE, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.

#Zirakpur