Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL
CL23079324
Bansal Manglik boy, 6', 6.12.94, 10:20 a.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., employed and Bansal in Chandigarh. Upper middle class family. Looking for educated beautiful girl. Mob: 98141-79400, 98150-34776.
AGGARWAL
CL23081304
Garg Boy, OWN COMPANY, 5'-8", 1992, Well Settled Family & Business in Zirakpur, Call 7307136237.
ARORA
CL23080011
Arora boy, 5'-8", 22.4.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, MBA Finance, job Lead Analyst MNC Gurgaon, package 24 Lacs. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.
BRAHMIN
CL23078877
89 born, fair, 5'-11", BCA Degree, no smoking/drinking Brahmin boy, settled in Chandigarh, seeks general caste vegetarian girl. Only son, own house/vehicles. Contact +91-91679-21058.
BRAHMIN
CL23080470
Suitable match for well settled, handsome Canadian citizen, vegetarian Brahmin boy. 5'-8", 93 born. Automation & Robotic Engineer Tech. Managerial role. Contact # 62846-24743.
BRAHMIN
CL23073671
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991 born, 5'- 8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23079314
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9.50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.
BRAHMIN
CL23079331
Beautiful well educated bride for Saraswat Brahmin, 1996, 5'-9", B.Tech., M.Tech. IISc, Data Scientist MNC Banglore, handsome package. Father CA, WhatsApp kundli and photo 90349-84881.
BRAHMIN
CL23079343
Match for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy, Senior Manager at Chandigarh in Electronic Media Company, 10 LPA, 5'-10", 31.12.1988, 1:30 pm, Chandigarh. If Kundlies match, contact 93160-82777, 98780-08777.
BRAHMIN
CL23079709
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL23079786
Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", MCA, Govt. service Chandigarh. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 99152-88731.
BRAHMIN
CL23081378
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian family, Nov. 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech. Working MNC, Sr. Consultant, package 15 Lacs, Tricity and Northern U.P preferred. Bureau excuse. 94646-79474.
DIVORCEE
CL23079715
SM4 well settled smart Aggarwal boy, issueless divorcee, 34/ 5'-8", MCA, Govt. Vocational Teacher, 5 acre land. 76964-25042.
DIVORCEE
CL23080129
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.
DIVORCEE
CL23080783
Status match for Mumbai based Saini Sikh boy, clean shaven, 5’-11”, 39, M.Tech, issueless divorcee, 40 Lakh per annum, MNC. Own house in Mumbai. No bar. 7508316162.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23080954
Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.
JAT SIKH
CL23075795
Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"
JAT SIKH
CL23079341
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Mann boy, Nov. 96, 5'-7", MS General Surgery, working as Jr. Resident at Chandigarh. Preferred MS/MD PCS Jat Sikh family tricity only. WhatsApp: 83606-07737.
JAT SIKH
CL23079545
PQM for handsome son, 5'-10", Jan 97 born, having urban and rural properties in India and USA. Graduated Engineer from the US, working as a Software Engineer in New York. Parents and Sister Engineers working in the USA. Girl doing MS in the USA or working in the USA is preferred. Reply with bio-data and photo: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23079961
Very affluent & high status Chandigarh Jat Sikh business family handsome boy, 6'-2", 35 yrs. Seeking tall, slim and beautiful girl covent/ PS educated. Contact: 98150-60087.
JAT SIKH
CL23065790
SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23073502
UK born Jat Sikh unmarried boy, 1989, 5'-10", slim, B.Sc. Biomedical Sciences, PGCS. Professionally employed in U.K. Seeking smart highly educated girl. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23076779
Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).
JAT SIKH
CL23079708
Jat Sikh Dhaliwal 5'-11", 24-4-1989, B.Tech, MBA having agricultural land. Working in Punjab Govt. Bank, single child settled in Mohali, Father retired govt. officer. Match preference from Malwa/Tricity. Govt. employee girl be preferred. 98142-22355.
JAT SIKH
CL23079804
Well-settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'-7", Sept. 1996, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt. Deptt., rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to [email protected] or WhatsApp +61448890500.
JAT SIKH
CL23079873
Jat Sikh boy, 1996, 6'-5", M.Sc. work permit in Canada, needs educated, beautiful, PR girl in Canada or USA. Whatsapp: 78887-62018.
JAT SIKH
CL23079967
Match for Jat Sikh handsome 29, 5'-10", working, Portugal settled boy. Mohali based family. Educated beautiful girl required from status family. 9877837346
JAT SIKH
CL23080414
Seeking match for Mohali based handsome Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 37, 5'-7", B.Tech, Ph.D, Marketing Manager in pvt. company. Educated match below 31 preferred. Contact: 9988522644, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23080762
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23081238
Smart match for Jat Sikh, Feb. 95, 5'-9", MS CS from Ohio State University USA. Currently working with MNC in California with H1 Visa. Family settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. Mobile: +91 97794-90011.
JAT SIKH
CL23081288
Jat Sikh handsome boy, only son, MCA, Sr Software Developer in MNC, 5'-8", 1995, Seeks MCA, MBA, B.Tech, M.Tech girl, Canada PR or work permit. 7837993815.
KAMBOJ
CL23081148
A well educated, financially strong Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome non-drinker, turbaned, Software Engineer son, with Masters Degree from USA, born July 1994, 5'-10". Working at Google in Mountain View California, with a handsome package. Holds an H1B visa and approved I-140 through Google. Requirements: Professionally qualified Sikh girl in any field preferably working in USA with high moral and Social values. No caste restrictions. Contact/WhatsApp 99270-40025.
KHATRI
CL23080150
Suitable match for handsome Goldsmith manglik boy, 5'-8", 5 August, 1994, 1:00 pm, Working in Dubai. Present living in Zirakpur, Punjab. 94178-39310, 99883-53539.
KHATRI
CL23079617
Khatri IT Engineer 6.6.90, 2.55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9'', USA I140 visa approved. Preferably USA girl. 99884-54004.
KHATRI
CL23079744
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri tall cultured handsome boy,1994 born, 5'-10", M.Com. from well established business family of Khanna, Punjab. 78371-00580, 78371-00585.
KHATRI
CL23080012
Seeking beautiful, cultured, professionally qualified match from highly status family for handsome Khatri boy, 03.05.1994, 08:00 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", B.tech, MBA from Punjab University, pursuing LLB, well settled businessman. Mohali based affluent educated family. Father reputed businessman. 97802-00027.
KHATRI
CL23081303
Manglik/Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer Science, 24.8.1990, 1:10 am, Birth Place Phagwara, 5'-10", working Punjab Govt. department. Whatsapp/call after matching Kundli. 7347434769.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23079489
Match for Punjabi Khatri Manglik boy (32 Years), 5'-10", working as Accountant (Work Permit), PR in process in Toronto Canada seeks professionally qualified. Contact 89299-76626.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23079628
SM for Arora punjabi boy, 5'-4", 18.03.1992, 04:40 pm, Chandigarh, B.Tech.(CSE). Working IT Company (Mohali). Own house in Chandigarh. Preferred working girl. Bureau excuse. Mobile: 98154-60642. Whatsapp: 99152-76232.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23080636
Wanted a hindu working girl R/o Tricity may apply for hindu Arora handsome boy, slim, fair complexion, hight 5'-7", age about 30 years, Degree holder working in MNC, Chandigarh. Phone 99887-58791, 98566-44333.
MISC.
CL23080588
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Prajapati handsome boy, born July 1992, height 178 cms, BE (Civil), working in brother’s own IT Company at Mohali, with good package. Caste no bar. 99155-90170,98882-22198
MISC.
CL23081347
Suitable match for Hindu Nai, non-professional, vegetarian boy, 1995 born, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Contact: 7973271155.
NRI
CL23079805
Looking for suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 31, 5'-7'', IT Engineer, well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp: 97799-91151. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23079842
US born citizen Sr. Software Engineer MS, Finance, Financially independent 31, 6'-0", handsome slim clean shaven Sikh. Well established family of Doctors and Professionals. Looking for beautiful dentist girl from Sikh/ Hindu family. Marriage bureau strictly excuse.+91-9988005956.
NRI
CL23073703
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd.) in India and mother home maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] , 99323-26666.
NRI
CL23074486
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]
NRI
CL23077307
Suitable match for handsome boy (Ravidassia) 5'-10" 33 years old born and raised in USA. Working in risk management with decent salary. Family well settled in USA. Looking for well educated and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]
NRI
CL23079274
Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy PR, 36, 6'-1", B.Tech., MBA, Computer Engineer, Toronto, parents retired get good pension, own 3 BHK apartment Delhi. Presently parents are in Toronto. WhatsApp call/message on 98686-11677.
NRI
CL23079609
PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen boy, 29 yrs, 5'-9", M.Tech. C.S. Well settled job in California, Hoshiarpur based family. Caste no bar. Contact whatsapp: +17149094031.
NRI
CL23079733
SM4 Germany PR Tonkashatry Engineer boy, 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech., working in reputed company. Caste no bar. 94172-23634.
NRI
CL23079792
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, US Citizen, Electrical Engineer, financially independent, 1997 born, 6'-3", looking for a suitable match. Girl must be tall & professionally educated. Upper caste no bar. No agents please. Email details with photo at [email protected]
NRI
CL23080081
Looking homely girl 25 to 35 for Canadian citizen divorcee (issueless) Khatri handsome boy 13.04.85, 5:50 am, Phagwara, 5'-10", IT Web-Developer. Upper caste welcome. Call: 98141-51200, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23080120
Sikh Walia boy, clean-shaven, handsome, fair complexion, well settled, Software Engineer in Australia born September 1993, 6 feet, M.Tech. No demand. Tall, educated, beautiful girl minimum height 5'-6" from India or abroad preferred. Biodata call whatsapp: +91-9501008894. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23080180
Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, 12:20 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (Engg.), Big-4 company Calgary, Canada. Now in India. Contact: 98722-14049.
RAJPUT
CL23079466
Looking beautiful tall well educated bride for well settled in USA Rana Rajput boy, non manglik, DOB: 24.06.1992, 6', B.tech, CSE, Software Developer Sony company USA. +91-94170-14763.
RAJPUT
CL23080324
Qualified match for handsome Himachali Rajput boy Dec. 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech, M.S (Advanced Computer Science) University of Manchester. Lead Software Engineer in UK, package 60 L. Father Assistant General Manager in SBI. Any upper caste welcome. 98881-99864.
RAJPUT
CL23080935
Suitable match for handsome Hindu Salaria Rajput boy, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. BITS Pilani, MBA from HEC Paris (Best business school in Europe), working in Paris. Father retired top PSU official. Family settled in Mohali. The girl should have almost similar qualifications (B.Tech., M.Tech., MBBS, MD etc.) from top colleges. Contact: 88376-55437.
RAJPUT
CL23081140
Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in MNC at Mohali. 94173-51053.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23080852
Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1987,Post Graduate, Preference Govt. job girl (Teacher) preferred. 99140-41313.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23079999
Canadian PR, Ravidasia handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing, Physiotherapist, B.Tech girl. Boy coming India January First week. Contact: 9814939526.
SIKH
CL23079333
Postgraduate Canadian Citizen Sikh Saini turbaned boy, Nov. 1988, 5'-11", Govt. job Canada (Ontario). Short marriage divorcee. Required working girl from Canada (GTA) Toronto. Upper caste welcome. 4374253903, 95309-28882 (WhatsApp).
SIKH
CL23080800
Suitable professionally qualified match for Ramadasia Sikh boy B.Tech (ECE), 1990/ 5'-9". Well settled and educated family. 85589-02825.
SIKH
CL23081038
Suitable employed/professional match for very smart Sikh kashyap Rajput boy 27 yrs, 5'9", M.Sc physics, Govt bank employed. Residence Mohali. WhatsApp 9417725417.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23080072
Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar HIndu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome, Sant Rajinder follower/ initiated & vegetarian Contact: [email protected] +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23080221
Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Walia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmadabad), working with Google- Bangalore, package 50 Lacs plus. 98150-47979.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23079768
Khatri Sikh boy, 28, 5'-10", BA, LLB (Nalsar) Advocate Punjab & Haryana High Court. Affluent status family settled in Mohali. 98788-66399.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23080053
Suitable match for Lubana Sikh handsome boy, Greencard holder in USA, Feb. 1990, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma Computer Application. Seeks well qualified, beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9417911105.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23081297
Lobana Gursikh, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23080278
Bathinda based Kareer 1990/ 5'-7'', MCA, Clerk Govt. Hospital under NHM Looking for well educated girl. 85579-98688.
WIDOWER
CL23079838
Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, BE, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines