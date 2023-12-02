Brides Watnted

AGGARWAL
CL23082772
Manglik/Non-Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 94174-18221.
AGGARWAL
CL23082228
Mittal boy 10-5-1992,5'-8,post eg-2, govt employee in pspcl ropar 9988158874, 7837188774
AGGARWAL
CL23082287
Match for Garg boy, 5'-6", 15.09.1991, 6:50 am, Graduate from PU, Chd. Working as PA to SDM, Chd and running own business insurance and real estate. Contact: 97809-82538.
AGGARWAL
CL23082571
C.A. Singla boy 18.08.1995, 08:25 am, Ambala, anshik manglik, 5'-7". Working PWC, London. 94160-28209.
AGGARWAL
CL23083292
Suitable match for Goyal Manglik boy, DOB 02.10.1990, Time 11:50 am, Birth place Ludhiana, height 5'-6½", Qualification B.A. (Arts), working as Clerk in D.C. Office Chandigarh (U.T.). 93569-17236, 98148-59831.
AGGARWAL
CL23083300
Suitable match for Garg graduate boy 28/11/1986, 5'-9", 10:00 am, Mansa. Own business. Looking for girl. Upper caste too welcome. Early simple marriage. 95018-85514.
AGGARWAL
CL23083737
Suitable match for Singla boy, 1995, 5'-6", B.Com., LL.B., Business Chandigarh, residence Panchkula. Preferred tricity. 94173-07200.
ARORA
CL23081853
We are looking for a well-qualified match for our son. He is highly qualified, handsome, and well cultured Australian citizen. He is 31 years old, 5'-9" tall and working in a renowned MNC. We are a well settled, pure vegetarian, Punjabi Arora family and are followers of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The boy is visiting India in February 2024 for 2 weeks. Please WhatsApp your daughter's biodata on +61478850779 and we will get back to you.
BRAHMIN
CL23073671
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991 born, 5'- 8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23081963
Beautiful educated bride for handsome Himachali Brahmin 1991, 5'-10", BJMC, PGDMC, Media professional in Mumbai, handsome income. Father businessman Delhi. For profile father 98104-56793.
BRAHMIN
CL23082261
SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-10", August 1994, ME, MNC, 12 LPA. Well settled family in Tricity. 82646-50055.
BRAHMIN
CL23082393
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin US working, B.Tech., MBA, 83 born boy. Contact: 81460-93827 email: [email protected]
DEFENCE
CL23081962
Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer (Major) 1994/6', BE (PU) seeks Officer, Doctor, Engineer Professional. 98149-03448.
JAT SIKH
CL23075795
Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"
JAT SIKH
CL23081942
Jatt Sikh Cheema 25 Nov. 1995/5'-9", BA., PGDCA, PGI, Chandigarh as Clerk. Seeks good looking girl. 97800-20160.
JAT SIKH
CL23081983
Jat Sikh boy, 1990, 6'-2", issueless divorcee Italian Citizen. Unmarried or issueless divorcee beautiful girl preferred. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Whatsapp: 00393758264007 (11:00 am to 04:00 pm). Call: +91-94649-18422.
JAT SIKH
CL23082042
Suitable Jat Sikh match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, feb 1995, 6'-3", MS CS from USA, working with MNC, USA on H1 Visa. Educated family settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. Email biodata: [email protected] Whatsapp: +91-70094-12093.
JAT SIKH
CL23082170
Suitable match for US born Jatt Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-10", Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineer. Father Doctor in USA. Well settled status family. Medico preferred. Send full biodata E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23082699
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh handsome Graduate boy, 1991/6', Clerk (Contract) Chandigarh. Bureau excuse. Contact 77175-31493, 96463-03049.
JAT SIKH
CL23082741
SM for Jat Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech, turbaned & vegetarian, working in govt. sector Australia. Boy presently in India. Mohali & nearby distts. preferred. marriage bureaus excuse. 9646004763.
JAT SIKH
CL23082969
Jatt-Sikh 34, 6'-3", Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well-educated girl with good family values. 90530-22611.
JAT SIKH
CL23082975
Jat Sikh Grewal, 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact: +17056472929.
JAT SIKH
CL23083542
Bathinda based Jatt Sikh, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech, Software Engineer. Looking for beautiful, well educated Canadian PR girl. Marriage bureau excuse. +91-70090-95765.
JAT SIKH
CL23083579
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Sidhu girl, Canada PR, 5'-2"/ Nov. 1994, USA/ Canada preferred. Divorcee can be considered. 79733-29155, +1-236-334-2013.
KHATRI
CL23081861
Seeking a professionally qualified match for Punjabi Khatri boy 5'-6", born on 22/02/93 at 10:40 AM, Ludhiana. M.B.A., B.Tech. from IIM Indore & IIT (BHU) he is working with an MNC. Father is an Engineer & mother a teacher, based out of Ludhiana. Ideally seeking a partner of similar qualifications ( MD, MBBS, M.B.A, B.Tech) from reputed institutions. Contact: 9501044434 (Mother)
KHATRI
CL23082469
Mohali based Sikh Khatri cutsurd boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. Religion no bar. 88726-99956.
KHATRI
CL23083531
Wanted educated girl for 43 yrs, 5'-8", unmarried Khatri boy, Engineer, 30 lakhs per annum, only son. Contact: 9988437372.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23082345
Match for Handsome Khatri boy June 1994, 5'-7'', well settled own business, own House in Chandigarh. 94170-49131, 94633-08042.
MISC.
CL23083227
Sunar boy, 23.5.87, 7:20 p.m. Ambala Cantt., 5'-9", divorcee (Few days marriage), BCA, PHP training, working with American company, good income. No demand. Early marriage. Seeks unmarried/ divorcee girl. 98884-06778.
NRI
CL23079805
Looking for suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 31, 5'-7'', IT Engineer, well-settled in Canada. WhatsApp: 97799-91151. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23081918
Seeking professionally qualified Sikh girl preferably Medico/Non-Medico match for well-cultured, Punjabi Sikh boy, age 39 yrs., 5'-9", joining Medical-Residency/Fellowship soon. Respectable family, settled in Central California. Caste: Lubana. Contact- Email: inderss[email protected] Phone: 559-373-1238. Father (Bhupinder Singh).
NRI
CL23082832
Beautiful match for handsome canadian citizen hindu Gujjar boy, 30, 5'-10", upper caste welcome. Currently boy in India. Whatsapp 98889-68653. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23081958
Sanskari 33 years Australia born Kshatriya, certified practicing Accountant, 175 cms. Hindu boy. Contact: (father) +61-421078057.
NRI
CL23082162
Match for handsome, Australian Citizen Hindu Arora boy, 27 December 1992 (Jalandhar), 5'-8", own well settled business. Preferred educated girl from Australia or India. WhatsApp: 7009249123.
NRI
CL23082621
Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, Australian PR, 29/5'-7", Mechanical Engineer, Specialisation in Robotics. WhatsApp: +9162800-91513, Call: +61405625903.
NRI
CL23082999
Suitable match for US citizen, cleanshaven, Sikh Khatri 1993 / 5'-10". His own business comes from well settled family residing in US. No marriage bureaus please. [email protected]. Phone: 515-208-3861 (USA).
NRI
CL23083084
Well qualified preferably US based match for US (Chicago) Greencard holder, Arora handsome boy, 6th Oct. 1989, 2.40 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Ph.D. Quantum Physics. CEO Cofounder. Contact: 9653329988.
NRI
CL23083666
Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus please excuse. 94630-20329, [email protected]
PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED
CL23082171
Suitable match for Sikh Tonk Kashatriya Amritdhari, 5'-9", 31 years, MA, B.Ed., Regular Govt. Teacher, Master cadre visually impaired 50%. Well settled family. Caste no bar. 98149-28818.
RAJPUT
CL23080148
Match for kashyap rajput hindu boy 5'-6", Feb. 1995, B.Tech, Project Management (Canada), Canada work permit. Upper caste no bar. Call/ Whatsapp: 80541-52300
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23077298
Match for convent educated, Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'9",1996, B.Tech ECE, Executive MBA. Working as Data Engineer Specialist in top MNC. Well educated family. Marriage bureau excused. Mob.7901745757
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23081976
Suitable match for clean-shaven handsome boy, 31 years, 6'. PR awaited, job at Ontario, Canada. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9815023949.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23082603
Seeking Vaishno Gursikh Girl for Ramgarhia Gursikh Divorcee Boy 1979/ 5’-8”, +2, Own Good Business, Chandigarh 9815094613.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23083661
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-67499.
SAINI
CL23082014
SM November 1990 born Saini Sikh family boy, 5'-8", fair handsome, B.Com, urban rural property, rental income 12 lakh annually. Pawar Vaid, Father retd., Mother housewife. Contact: 98726-40874.
SAINI
CL23082674
Saini Sikh parents invite suitable preferably unmarried educated match for their non drinker, 33 years, 6', B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Mumbai, Associate Director Product in a top Tech Company at Bangalore, having high salary package, issueless and innocent divorcee son. Message complete details on WhatsApp 96463-05402. Marriage bureau excuse.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23081877
Suitable match for Ravidasia handsome Himachali boy 6'/1995, B.Tech. (IT), working Bangalore, Package 33 Lacs. Required B.Tech. beautiful Himachali girl. Family settled Himachal. Mrriage bureau excuse. 94181-35160.
SIKH ARORA
CL23082744
Wanted CA bride for Arora Sikh turban wearing, CA Jalandhar boy, 20.11.1991, 5'-7", earning 20 lakhs package in MNC. Simple marriage. 9988445100, 9914027360.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23082466
Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. 88726-99956.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23083038
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Immigration business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23083151
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC Chandigarh), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23083026
SMF non-drinker cultured handsome Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1993, B.A., LL.B., LL.M.. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98720-01288.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23083657
Match for Sikh Lubana boy from Patiala, 6'-3", 1994, working as Junior Engineer at PWD (B&R), 98140-40079.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23081851
Canada PR 1997 born, working in Canadian Railway, looking for girl, having, B.Pharmacy, B.Tech. degree, caste no bar. Contact: +12045576726.
