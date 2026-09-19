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Home / Business / "0% chance of the end of the world": Jensen Huang dismisses extinction level threat from AI, bats for fast development

"0% chance of the end of the world": Jensen Huang dismisses extinction level threat from AI, bats for fast development

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Santa Clara (California) [US], September 19 (ANI): Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has firmly reiterated that fears of AI precipitating an extinction level event are completely unfounded.

Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning, Huang endorsed US President Trump, who had said that fears about dangers of AI are a hoax. Trump had weighed in on the debate when he had made a surprise call to Huang while he was addressing the All-In summit earlier this week.

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"I completely disagree that AI is going to destroy, is going to be the end of the world um in 2030...I believe the claims of the end of the world stirring fear across America and the people who are doing it makes no sense to me. So they must be doing it for ulterior reasons. Maybe it's political, maybe it's otherwise, maybe it's just attention grabbing, maybe so that they could get a great interview with you. I don't know what is the reason for it, but how ever it's characterized 2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is Zero percent chance that's going to be the end of the world," he told CBS's senior business and technology correspondent Jo Ling Kent in the interview.

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Huang believes the AI industry needs to push ahead with development keeping safety of products in mind.

"We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else...We're going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they're ready, deliver products that are unsafe...And nobody's expecting us to do that. But everybody's expecting us to succeed and help America be as prosperous as possible," he told CBS News.

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Threats of an extinction level event being set-off by AI has become a raging debate in the industry after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advocated for slowing down the pace of AI model development saying that if unchecked this could outrun human ability to control such systems.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models...My first concern is that, since roughly this summer, AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI. This dynamic is called recursive self-improvement, and it is starting to happen across the industry, including at Anthropic, as we and others have described. Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all," Dario wrote in an essay on September 12.

The Anthropic CEO's suggestions came after Jacob Coxon, a researcher associated with his company, publicly announced he was quitting the industry, allegedly over fears that the company and its competitors were 'racing to build systems they won’t be able to control'. Amodei's line of thought has also found endorsement from OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Demis Hassabis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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