PRNewswire

Singapore, September 21: 01F Group through its growth-stage fintech private equity arm, 01Fintech, today announced its investment in DANA, Indonesia's leading digital financial platform. The investment reflects 01F Group's commitment to supporting resilient, locally rooted technology infrastructure that advances financial inclusion and supports Indonesia's real economy. It also strengthens the Group's presence in Asia's fintech sector and reflects its conviction that Indonesia remains one of the region's most dynamic digital-payments markets, underpinned by high digital adoption, a large consumer base and growing demand for technology-enabled financial services.

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As Southeast Asia's largest digital economy evolves, digital payments have become an essential part of everyday commerce for consumers and small businesses. Indonesia's digital economy continues to expand rapidly, with digital payments projected to approach USD1 trillion by 2030.

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DANA is a leading Indonesian digital e-wallet and digital financial services platform that serves consumers, merchants and financial institutions through a single, integrated ecosystem. Its scale and reach underscore the strength of its platform, including metropolitan and non-metropolitan regions and supports millions of users and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially across Tier 2 to Tier 4 regions.

01F Group invests in category-defining platforms distinguished by sustainable unit economics, strong local execution, and meaningful utility for the communities they serve. Through this partnership, 01F Group leverages 01Fintech's sector expertise and regional network to support DANA's continued growth and the expansion of its financial-services offering.

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Kenny Man, Founder and Managing Partner of 01F Group, stated:

"Our investment in DANA is grounded in three core convictions: the platform's exceptional operational discipline, its essential role in empowering local MSMEs, and the team's unwavering resilience. We are not just capital providers; we look forward to being a long-term partner to DANA as it continues to strengthen Indonesia's digital financial infrastructure and broaden access to trusted financial services."

Vince Iswara, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of DANA, said:

"We are pleased to welcome 01Fintech to DANA's journey. Beyond capital, 01Fintech brings specialized fintech expertise, strategic regional connectivity, and a shared commitment to sustainable growth. Together, we remain focused on strengthening our core platform, supporting everyday merchants, and providing trusted financial tools to communities across Indonesia."

Unlocking Ecosystem Value & Strategic Synergy

The investment strengthens 01F Group's footprint in the regional fintech value chain. 01Fintech and DANA will explore opportunities to create value across the broader ecosystem, including:

- Expand Credit & Capital Access: Connect MSMEs on the DANA platform with scalable lending and working capital solutions.

- Broaden access to financial services: Supporting access to products such as micro-insurance, digital savings and wealth-building tools for underserved users.

- Support regional connectivity: Leveraging 01F Group's network to explore more efficient cross-border payment solutions for Indonesian merchants and consumers

01F Group and DANA share a commitment to using technology to support the real economy and create durable value for Indonesian businesses and consumers.

About 01F Group

01F Group is a global investment platform that backs visionary founders and CEOs building next generation technology leaders. The Group combines specialised capital with deep operational partnership to help companies bridge innovation and execution, making digital ecosystems more accessible and scalable. Through a family of focused funds, 01F Group supports companies at different stages of their growth journey: 01Fintech, a growth-stage, Asia-focused private equity strategy that empowers fintech entrepreneurs to innovate and scale, with a particular emphasis on digital financial inclusion; 01F GPS (Global Partner Solutions) scales proven technologies into global market leaders through execution-focused partnerships and joint ventures; and the 01F Intelligence Fund, an investment platform focused on trusted AI systems for the global economy.

Together, 01Fintech, 01F GPS and the 01F Intelligence Fund reflect the Group's long-term approach to technology value creation: backing category‑defining companies, commercialising proven technologies globally and participating in the next wave of growth across fintech, AI and the wider digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.01fgroup.com.

About DANA

DANA (PT DANA Digital Group) is Indonesia's leading digital financial platform, playing a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and accelerating the country's digital economy through secure, trusted, and innovative financial services. Since 2018, DANA's integrated ecosystem, including digital payments, QRIS, money transfers, and AI-powered financial solutions, empowers millions of users, businesses, and financial institutions. DANA continues to advance AI innovation, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention, delivering secure financial experiences while helping improve the financial wellbeing of Indonesians.

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