1 Cr+ Businesses, 27,000+ Partners, and Growing — How Vyapar is Powering India’s MSME Revolution

India’s MSME sector is the backbone of the nation’s economy, contributing nearly a third of the GDP and employing millions. Yet, for years, small businesses have struggled with managing finances, keeping track of inventory, and digitizing operations. Vyapar was built to solve exactly this challenge.

Advertisement

Today, Vyapar stands as one of India’s fastest-growing billing and accounting platforms, designed specifically for small and medium enterprises. With 1 Cr+ customers worldwide, ₹130 Cr annual recurring revenue, ₹1500 Cr valuation at Series B, and 100% year-on-year growth, Vyapar has become more than a software solution — it is a trusted partner in business growth. Backed by a team of 1300+ professionals, the company continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs across the country.

But Vyapar’s success is not built on numbers alone. It is powered by a strong ecosystem of 27,000+ partners spread across India, who act as growth enablers for businesses in every corner of the country. The Vyapar Partner Program has opened up a unique opportunity for individuals and firms to not just support local businesses but also build profitable enterprises of their own. Many of these partners today earn upwards of ₹2,00,000 per month, turning Vyapar into a shared success story.

Advertisement

One shining example of this ecosystem is Chiraag Malkani, Founder of TNIT Solutions, a Mumbai-based web and e-commerce solutions firm. Chiraag first discovered Vyapar in 2019 while searching for an easy-to-use accounting tool for his own business. Impressed by its simplicity, robust features, and instant support, he quickly moved from user to partner — officially joining the Vyapar Partner Network in 2020.

Over the past five years, TNIT Solutions has helped 400+ clients transition from manual processes and Excel sheets to a seamless digital platform powered by Vyapar. From manufacturers and retailers to service providers, Chiraag has empowered businesses with tools like POS billing, WhatsApp reminders, and online store integration. His proactive approach — combining online promotions with offline activations — has made him one of Vyapar’s Top Elite Partners, recognized for his consistent growth and impact.

Advertisement

At the heart of this partnership lies collaboration. Vyapar ensures that every partner has access to dedicated account management, training sessions, and round-the-clock support. Chiraag, in turn, makes it a point to explore every new feature Vyapar launches, so he can better guide his clients. This shared commitment to excellence has turned Vyapar and TNIT Solutions into true growth partners.

As Vyapar continues to expand its presence across India, stories like TNIT Solutions highlight the transformative potential of technology when paired with the right ecosystem. For Vyapar, the vision is clear: empower every small business in India to go digital, simplify operations, and grow sustainably. With 1 Cr+ businesses already onboarded and a rapidly growing partner network, the journey has only just begun.

modify "billing and accounting platforms" to "GST billing and accounting platforms" and link https://vyaparapp.in/

pos billing - https://vyaparapp.in/free/pos-billing-software

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)