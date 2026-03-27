1 in 2 Elderly Indians Face Knee Arthritis; High-Risk Surgery Helps 65-Year-Old Walk Again

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: With nearly half of India's elderly population affected by knee osteoarthritis, mobility-related disabilities are becoming a growing public health concern. The condition, which significantly impacts quality of life, is increasingly seen alongside other comorbidities, making treatment more complex.

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For a 65-year-old patient, this challenge was compounded by severe (Grade 4) osteoarthritis in both knees, making even standing a painful task. Walking independently had become nearly impossible. Adding to the complexity, the patient was also diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease, with nearly 60% blockage in one of the arteries -- raising concerns over surgical risk and leading to delays in treatment.

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According to clinical observations, knee osteoarthritis affects between 22% to 39% of the Indian population, with prevalence increasing significantly after the age of 60. While urban lifestyles, obesity, and sedentary habits are key contributors, rural populations also face high incidence due to occupational strain and limited access to early care.

Seeking relief after years of pain, the patient approached Medicover Hospital, Whitefield. A multidisciplinary team comprising orthopedics, cardiology, and anesthesiology specialists conducted a comprehensive evaluation and risk assessment. After careful optimization, the patient was cleared for surgery.

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A bilateral total knee replacement was successfully performed under close cardiac monitoring.

"In high-risk patients with underlying cardiac conditions, meticulous planning and a coordinated multidisciplinary approach are essential. With advances in surgical techniques and perioperative care, such complex procedures can now be performed safely," said Dr. Krishna Kumar, Orthopedic Specialist.

The patient was extubated immediately after surgery and remained stable throughout the post-operative period, with no complications reported. With structured physiotherapy support, recovery was steady, enabling the patient to regain mobility within days and walk with assistance before discharge.

Experts emphasize that timely intervention plays a crucial role in preventing further joint deterioration and improving overall health outcomes. Delaying treatment often leads to reduced mobility, increased dependency, and a decline in quality of life.

The procedure involved a collaborative team including Dr. Krishna Kumar (Joint Replacement Specialist), Dr. Naga Srinivas (Senior Cardiologist), anaesthesiologists Dr. Monika Gupta and Dr. Poornima, along with a dedicated physiotherapy team.

This case highlights how advancements in multidisciplinary care are enabling safe and effective outcomes even in high-risk patients restoring not just mobility, but independence and dignity.

Medicover Hospital Whitefield - https://www.medicoverhospitals.in/success-stories/successful-bilateral-knee-replacement-surgery-in-whitefield-bangalore

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