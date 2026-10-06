10 Exceptional Authors and the Books That Captivate Readers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: From spirituality and history to entrepreneurship, technology, food, engineering, and fiction, these books reflect the remarkable diversity of contemporary Indian writing. Each author brings a distinct perspective, combining experience, research, imagination, and personal insight to explore subjects that inform, challenge, and engage readers.

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1. Sanatan Satya by Bakulesh Antani

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The Eternal Truth is a very interesting and absorbing, one of a kind novel, a refreshing departure from the run of the mill books on Hinduism. It is easily one of the top ten reads of the year. A common Hindu blindly follows religious practices as advised by family and society elders or Babas and Gurus. He has not read, nor understood, the vast corpus of religious scriptures. The book very gently informs a lay person giving an overview of the scriptures, simple summaries of Geeta, Brahmsutra as also Bible and Quran so that a reader has comparative perspective about Hinduism. Shankaracharya tradition weaves a web of knowledge and nudges a reader towards correct interpretation of scriptures enabling him to discover true Hinduism. With more than three decades of corporate experience and a keen interest in history, culture, and religions, Bakulesh Antani brings research and curiosity to this thought-provoking work, a must read for Hindus and non Hindus alike.

2. Memory Broker by Kishore Vastani

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The Author is a seasoned Civil Engineer who discovered a renewed passion for literature after retirement. Over the past five years, he has explored fiction and poetry, creating stories shaped by human emotions, moral dilemmas, suspense, nostalgia, and philosophical reflection. His novels include Sinners of the Sauna, Collateral Redemption, and Whispers of Canvas, while Lurking Shadows Within marks his poetic journey. With Memory Broker, Vastani ventures into cyberpunk, exploring memory, identity, technology, truth, and humanity through an ambitious and thought-provoking narrative.

3. Clarity Competes by Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay

Clarity Competes by Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay is a practical, experience-driven guide to building organisations where cost, culture, strategy, and innovation work in alignment. The book explores how clarity of purpose can help leaders make better decisions, strengthen value creation, encourage innovation within constraints, and develop future-ready organisations. Rather than relying on shortcuts or isolated solutions, it presents a framework for connecting decisions, resources, people, and organisational goals to achieve sustainable progress. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay is an experienced business leader and strategic transformation expert with over four decades of experience across India’s automotive, steel, mobility, and manufacturing sectors. A former senior leader with the Tata Group, he is the Founder and CEO of NAVTOM Consulting and a recipient of several professional recognitions.

4. The Mahabharat of 2047 by Dr. Sreekumar Krishnan

The author is a compelling examination of India’s journey towards military and strategic sovereignty by 2047. Moving beyond conventional discussions of defence hardware, the book explores the critical ecosystem behind national security, including indigenous technologies, jet engines, specialized alloys, rare earth minerals, semiconductors, digital networks, and innovation. Across fourteen chapters and five original frameworks, it examines what India must design, manufacture, protect, and control to reduce strategic vulnerabilities while maintaining international partnerships. Dr. Sreekumar Krishnan brings three decades of engineering and strategic consulting experience to the subject. Author of Fault Lines and From Bolts to Bots, he presents a rigorously researched perspective on strategic self-reliance, technological capability, and the foundations required for India’s long-term security.

5. TL;DR Satya: Bharat – The Suppressed Soul by Ankur Sen

Ankur Sen is a seasoned cybersecurity, audit and risk management professional with over 17 years of experience across global organisations. His expertise spans security governance, IT audits, third-party risk management, compliance and risk transformation. He has successfully built and led high-performing teams while helping organisations strengthen security and resilience across complex business ecosystems. Sen is particularly focused on translating complex cyber risks into clear, actionable business insights and using innovation to improve risk management practices. With multiple industry certifications and extensive leadership experience, he continues to advocate for stronger cybersecurity standards and a more secure digital future.

6. Go Start Up by Karan Kashyap

The Author is a practical exploration of entrepreneurship, shaped by extensive interactions with start-ups and businesses across India and Europe. The bestseller book examines the difficult decisions, uncertainties, and dilemmas founders face when pursuing a career where risks and probability of failure are high. At its core, it highlights how strong values can provide direction, resilience, and clarity, helping entrepreneurs remain grounded while navigating challenging situations and building a lasting legacy as first time founders of start-ups. Karan Kashyap is a Europe India Business Leader (Class of 2024) and writes about India’s start-up ecosystem for Forbes in South Asia. He has studied entrepreneurship at the MIT Bootcamp, USA, and serves as a mentor with the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, where he teaches values-driven entrepreneurship.

7. The Third Leap by Gokul Kartha

Gokul Kartha is an Indian technologist and author based in the Netherlands, with a career spanning software engineering, mobility, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. His book, The Third Leap, explores how India can move from being a major adopter of technology to becoming a nation that designs, builds, and owns critical technologies. The book examines the foundations required for that transition, including stronger universities, skilled talent, semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, clean energy, 6G, space, and a more ambitious innovation ecosystem. Written from an engineer’s perspective, The Third Leap connects technology with national capability and long-term competitiveness. It is a call to students, professionals, entrepreneurs, institutions, and policymakers to help shape India’s next technological transformation.

8. The Somewhat Biased Guide to Odia Food by Navoch Mohanayak

Navoch Mohanayak is an author, strategist and futurist whose writing ranges from business and technology to culture, memory and food. His award-winning book, The Somewhat Biased Guide to Odia Food, is a witty, deeply personal exploration of Odisha through what its people cook, eat, argue about and remember. Rather than a conventional cookbook, it moves through gupchup showdowns, breakfast politics, temple feasts, tiffin memories and everyday favourites to reveal how food carries identity, history and belonging. Published by Notion Press in 2025, the book has received the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award - Emerging Author’s Edition, the Book Channel award for Best Book in Vernacular Cuisine and the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2026 for Regional & Ethnic Cuisine. Warm, irreverent and proudly partial, it is both a celebration of Odia food and an invitation to discover the culture behind it.

9. Open Channel Hydraulics by Prof. Md. Masood Ahmad

Open Channel Hydraulics by Prof. Md. Masood Ahmad is a comprehensive textbook designed to make open channel flow clear, practical and accessible to Civil Engineering students. Covering nine chapters, it combines fundamental concepts, mathematical analysis, graphical representation and numerical problem-solving with practical applications. The book includes more than 200 solved numerical problems, 275 MCQs, 326 short-answer questions and 115 exercise-based problems. Fully solved GATE and Engineering Services questions from 1995 to 2024 further support competitive examination preparation. With over thirty-two years of teaching and research experience, Prof. Ahmad brings academic expertise to a text designed for B.Tech, AMIE, Diploma and self-study learners.

10. Twin's Double Jeopardy by Jay Karai

It’s a gripping courtroom thriller and family drama that masterfully blends suspense, emotion, and moral complexity. The story revolves around identical twins, Keshava and Madhava, whose striking physical resemblance hides deeply contrasting personalities. When one twin shoots the other, the resulting confusion spirals into a legal battle that places an innocent daughter-in-law, Bharathi, at the center of a shocking accusation—not once, but twice. As the narrative unfolds, readers are compelled to question whether justice delivered by the courts always reflects the truth. With its engaging plot, unexpected twists, and thought-provoking exploration of identity, law, and family relationships, Twin's Double Jeopardy offers a compelling reading experience. Jay Karai's rich life experiences and keen observational skills bring authenticity and depth to this unforgettable tale of mystery, justice, and human resilience.

Together, these titles showcase the breadth of ideas being explored by today’s authors across genres and disciplines. Whether examining timeless traditions, emerging technologies, professional knowledge, cultural identity, or compelling human stories, these books offer readers meaningful opportunities to discover new perspectives and deepen their understanding of the world around them.

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