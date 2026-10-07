10-Inch Aluminium Extrusion Press, Completing its Alloy-To-Component Value Chain

VMPL

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Sharvaya Metals Limited (“the Company”) (BSE - SME: 544506) is building an integrated aluminium manufacturing platform focused on value-added products, advanced alloys and emerging applications across EV, aerospace, defence and industrial sectors pleased to announce the successful installation and commissioning of its new state-of-the-art Aluminium Extrusion Facility at its manufacturing plant in at Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, INDIA. The facility was formally inaugurated on 5 October 2026, marking an important milestone in the Company's growth journey and its strategy of expanding into high-value, technology-driven aluminium products.

Advertisement

The newly commissioned extrusion line is equipped with a modern 10-inch billet aluminium extrusion press along with an integrated manufacturing setup comprising advanced billet heating, extrusion handling, online quenching, puller and stretcher systems, ageing facilities and supporting process-control equipment.

Advertisement

The new facility substantially enhances Sharvaya Metals Limited's manufacturing capabilities and enables the Company to cater to increasingly sophisticated requirements across sectors including Defence, Aerospace, Railways, Engineering, Construction, Automotive, Electric Vehicles and other high-performance industrial applications. A key focus of the new extrusion facility will be the development and manufacture of high-strength and precision aluminium extrusions of all alloys, subject to customer-specific technical and quality requirements. The facility has been designed with emphasis on stringent process control, dimensional consistency, metallurgical performance and repeatability.

BUILT FOR PRECISION

Advertisement

The State-of-the-art extrusion line integrates advanced billet heating, extrusion handling, online quenching, puller and stretcher systems, ageing facilities and process-control equipment. It is engineered for stringent process control, dimensional consistency, metallurgical performance and repeatability, enabling high-strength and precision extrusions across alloys to customer-specific technical and quality specifications.

The new line complements SML’s existing strengths: advanced CNC/VMC machining centres, precision measuring and inspection equipment, an in-house die manufacturing capability and an established track record in complex aluminium components.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the milestone, Shreyans Katariya, Chairman & Managing Director, Sharvaya Metals Limited, said:

“This is a defining moment for Sharvaya Metals. With extrusion now under our own roof, we control every step from the alloy to the finished component, giving us the speed, quality and economics to compete for the most demanding programmes in Defence, Aerospace, Railways, EVs & Engineering. Our focus now is on a disciplined ramp-up, rapid customer qualifications and converting this capability into sustained, profitable growth for our shareholders.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by customers, business associates, suppliers, employees and well-wishers. The Company thanked its stakeholders, technology partners and financial institutions for their support in completing the project.

ABOUT SHARVAYA METALS LIMITED

Established in 2014, Sharvaya Metals Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and supplying aluminium products to domestic and international customers. The Company operates a strategically located manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced infrastructure, quality control, and R&D facilities.

Its extensive product portfolio includes aluminium alloyed ingots, billets, slabs, sheets, circles, and EV battery housings, catering to industries such as engineering, construction, electric vehicles, LED, aviation, defence, automotive, cookware, consumer appliances.

With over a decade of experience and strong OEM and Tier-1 vendor relationships, Sharvaya Metals Ltd. is focused on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving industry needs.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION ADVISORS

IM CONNECT

+(91) 82085 63201

letsconnect@orim.in

www.orim.in/orim-connect/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)