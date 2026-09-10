10 Korean Food & Beverage Companies to Showcase Authentic Flavours and Innovation at Anuga Select India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Ten Korean food and beverage companies will participate in Anuga Select India 2026, taking place from 29 September to 1 October 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

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The Korean participation will bring together companies representing a diverse range of food and beverage categories, including Korean spirits, fresh fruits, snacks, traditional foods, sauces, fermented products, noodles and tteokbokki-related products.

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The participation is expected to provide Indian importers, distributors, retailers, restaurants, foodservice operators and HoReCa professionals with an opportunity to discover Korean products and explore potential business partnerships.

Anuga Select India: Connecting Global Suppliers with Indian Buyers

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Anuga Select India is an international B2B food and beverage exhibition that brings together global food and beverage suppliers and India’s growing business community.

The exhibition provides a platform for manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, retailers, foodservice companies and HoReCa professionals to discover new products, discuss sourcing opportunities, build business connections and explore potential partnerships.

With India’s food and beverage market continuing to expand, international brands are increasingly looking for opportunities to establish distribution networks and develop long-term business relationships in the country.

The participation of Korean companies adds another dimension to this international sourcing environment, giving Indian buyers an opportunity to explore a broad selection of products from Korea under one platform.

Korean Food and Beverage Diversity at the Exhibition

The 10 participating Korean companies represent different segments of Korea’s food and beverage industry, offering Indian buyers a mix of traditional Korean flavours and modern food products.

1. Goryeowon Company Ltd. — Korean Spirits

Goryeowon Company Ltd. will introduce its portfolio of Korean alcoholic beverages, including THE SOON Peach, THE SOON Original and Goryeodang Black Raspberry Wine.

The company produces soju, makgeolli and premium spirits and has developed a portfolio aimed at international markets. Its participation will provide Indian beverage importers and distributors with an opportunity to explore Korean alcoholic beverage products.

2. Baekjemaru Agricultural Association Corporation — Fresh Korean Fruits

Baekjemaru Agricultural Association Corporation will represent Korea’s fresh produce segment with Korean pears, Shine Muscat grapes and strawberries.

The company will introduce Korean premium fruit products to Indian buyers and explore potential opportunities in the fresh produce and food distribution sectors.

3. Mission Trading Co., Ltd. — Korean Snacks

Mission Trading Co., Ltd. will present a selection of Korean snacks under its Hanjoy range, including roasted seaweed, Korean honey cookies and tteokbokki-flavored snacks.

Its products offer Indian distributors and retailers an opportunity to explore convenient Korean snack formats and expand their Asian food portfolios.

4. SEAWORLD Co., Ltd. — Innovative Korean Snacks

SEAWORLD Co., Ltd. will showcase products including sweet potato bugak, lotus root bugak and mixed vegetable chips.

With a focus on ingredient processing and snack development, the company aims to introduce Korean snack products to international markets and explore new business opportunities with Indian buyers.

5. Naturelica Co., Ltd. — Korean Soju

Naturelica Co., Ltd. will present Oppa Soju, representing the Korean soju category at the exhibition.

The company will provide Indian beverage businesses with an opportunity to discover Korean soju and explore potential import and distribution opportunities.

6. Hwang-soo-yeon Traditional Food Co. — Traditional Korean Foods

Hwang-soo-yeon Traditional Food Co. will introduce traditional Korean food products including soybean paste, Misugaru and fermented soy protein shake.

The company’s participation highlights Korea’s traditional food culture and soybean-based products while offering international buyers an opportunity to explore authentic Korean food ingredients.

7. Hanmi F3 Co., Ltd. — Korean Sauces and Seasonings

Hanmi F3 Co., Ltd. will showcase Korean cooking and foodservice products such as marinade, Ganjang Sauce and Crispy Batter Mix.

The company’s products can serve a variety of applications across restaurants, food service businesses, retail and commercial kitchens.

8. SINGSONG FOOD CORPORATION — Korean Fermented Sauces

SINGSONG FOOD CORPORATION will introduce Korean fermented sauces and pastes including Gochujang, Ssamjang and Bibimbap Sauce.

The products represent some of Korea’s most recognised culinary flavours and offer opportunities for restaurants, foodservice operators, distributors and retailers interested in Korean ingredients.

9. HAEDAM TRADE CO., LTD. — Korean Noodles

HAEDAM TRADE CO., LTD. will present BUL SAUCE NOODLE, adding Korean noodles to the diverse product portfolio represented by the Korean delegation.

The product provides another opportunity for Indian retailers, distributors and food businesses looking to expand their Korean and Asian food offerings.

10. Areumteo — Halal Tteokbokki Seasoning

Areumteo will showcase Dafarm Halal Tteokbokki Seasoning Powder, available in Mild, Spicy and Extra Spicy variants.

The seasoning offers a convenient way for food businesses to develop tteokbokki and Korean-inspired food applications while also addressing demand for halal-certified Korean food products.

Creating New Business Opportunities Between India and Korea

The participation of these 10 Korean companies demonstrates the diversity of Korea’s food and beverage industry, ranging from traditional foods and fresh produce to modern snacks, sauces, noodles and beverages.

For Indian businesses, the Korean pavilion provides an opportunity to explore potential sourcing and distribution partnerships across multiple product categories.

Indian importers and distributors can discover new Korean brands, while retailers, restaurants, foodservice operators and HoReCa businesses can explore products suited to their growing interest in international cuisines and Korean food.

The exhibition also creates an environment where Korean companies can better understand the Indian market, meet potential business partners and explore opportunities for long-term market development.

Meet the Korean Companies at Anuga Select India 2026

Visitors from India’s food and beverage industry will have the opportunity to discover Korean products across:

- Korean alcoholic beverages and spirits

- Fresh Korean fruits

- Korean snacks and vegetable chips

- Traditional Korean foods

- Korean sauces and fermented pastes

- Halal Korean food products

- Korean noodles

- Tteokbokki products and seasonings

With 10 Korean companies covering multiple food and beverage categories, the Korean participation aims to strengthen business connections between Korean suppliers and Indian companies and create new opportunities for sourcing, import, distribution and market expansion.

Exhibition Details

Event: Anuga Select India 2026

Date: 29 September – 1 October 2026

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

Format: International B2B Food & Beverage Exhibition

Focus: Food & Beverage, International Sourcing, Import & Distribution, Retail, Foodservice and HoReCa

Official Exhibition Website: https://www.anuga-india.com/

About Anuga Select India

Anuga Select India is an international B2B food and beverage trade exhibition connecting global suppliers with India’s food and beverage industry. The exhibition brings together manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, retailers, HoReCa professionals and industry decision-makers for sourcing, networking and business development.

Contact:

KOREAN PAVILION – ANUGA SELECT INDIA 2026

KOREA AGRO-FISHERIES & FOOD TRADE CORPORATION, (aT)

bangkok@at.or.kr

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