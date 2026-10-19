10 Kurta Ideas for Men to Make a Statement This Diwali

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: Diwali is not just a festival of lights. It is a celebration of family, tradition, togetherness and, of course, dressing up. Every year, as homes light up with diyas, invitations start pouring in and festive calendars fill up with card parties, pujas, dinners and celebrations, one question inevitably comes up: What are the best outfits to wear this Diwali?

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For men, the answer doesn't always have to be complicated. A well-designed kurta set can strike the perfect balance between traditional Indian elegance and contemporary style. Whether you prefer understated black, festive jewel tones, intricate embroidery or a statement-making kurta with a dupatta, the right ensemble can transform your entire Diwali look.

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And this year, men's ethnic wear is anything but predictable.

From contemporary short kurtas to richly embroidered festive sets, the modern Indian wardrobe has evolved far beyond the conventional kurta-pyjama. Designer kurtas for men now bring together heritage craftsmanship, contemporary silhouettes, statement colours and luxurious fabrics, making them equally suitable for an intimate Diwali puja and a glamorous festive party.

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If you're looking for inspiration, here are 10 kurta ideas for men to consider this Diwali, featuring some of the standout styles from Kalpraag, one of India's most distinctive destinations for men's ethnic wear.

1. Make an Entrance in Black: Saathi Black Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/tamasha/products/saathi-black-short-kurta-set

There is something timeless about an all-black festive outfit.

If your personal style leans towards understated sophistication rather than loud festive dressing, the Saathi Black Short Kurta Set is an excellent place to start.

Crafted in black georgette, the short kurta features an artistic embroidered composition of a majestic horse and a graceful zebra beneath a flourishing tree, a visual representation of harmony between two distinct spirits. It is paired with matching straight pants, creating a clean contemporary silhouette. The beauty of this outfit lies in its versatility. Black allows the embroidery to take centre stage without making the overall look overwhelming.

Wear it with black or metallic loafers, a sleek watch and minimal accessories for a sophisticated Diwali dinner. For a more traditional look, Kalpraag also offers the option to swap the pants for a dhoti, patiyala or churidar.

Best for: Diwali parties, cocktail evenings, festive dinners and evening celebrations.

2. Bring the Festive Greens: Parind Sea Green Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/kohinoor/products/parind-sea-green-short-kurta-set

Diwali dressing doesn't always have to mean red, gold and black.

For those who want something fresher, the Parind Sea Green Short Kurta Set brings together a soothing colour palette with intricate craftsmanship.

The short georgette kurta features a structured band collar, full-length sleeves and detailed all-over embroidery inspired by nature. Fine threadwork creates texture and depth, while the above-the-knee silhouette keeps the look contemporary. The set is completed with classic straight pants. The result is an outfit that feels festive without looking overly traditional.

Pair the sea-green kurta with neutral or ivory footwear. Keep the accessories understated and allow the embroidery and colour to do the talking.

This is particularly suited to daytime Diwali celebrations, family gatherings and festive lunches.

Best for: Day Diwali celebrations, family gatherings and festive lunches.

3. Let the Light Catch You: Arya Blue V-Neck Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/tamasha/products/arya-blue-v-neck-short-kurta-set

Diwali is the festival of lights, so why not choose an outfit that catches every ray?

The Arya Blue V-Neck Short Kurta Set is designed around exactly that idea. Crafted from pure tissue silk, the blue kurta features intricate mirror work that reflects light with movement. A contemporary V-neck adds a modern edge, while matching straight pants complete the ensemble. The blue shade gives the outfit a sophisticated, almost jewel-like quality, while the mirror work introduces just enough festive sparkle.

This is the outfit for someone who wants to make an impression without relying on a conventional gold or red kurta.

Pair it with statement loafers and a minimal watch. Avoid over-accessorising, the mirror work is already the statement.

Best for: Diwali parties, festive evenings, receptions and sophisticated celebrations.

4. The All-Black Statement: Arya Black V-Neck Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/tamasha/products/arya-black-v-neck-short-kurta-set

If black is your colour but you want something more festive than a traditional black kurta, the Arya Black V-Neck Short Kurta Set deserves a place on your Diwali shortlist.

Crafted from pure tissue silk, this ensemble combines a bold black base with intricate mirror work that comes alive as it catches the light. The contemporary V-neck gives it a sharp, modern character, while matching straight pants maintain the clean silhouette. Think of it as the Indian festive equivalent of a perfectly tailored black evening outfit.

Pair it with black loafers, a sleek watch and minimal jewellery will keep the look sharp. For an evening Diwali party, this is an easy alternative to heavily embellished sherwanis and traditional festive outfits.

Best for: Cocktail parties, Diwali evenings, receptions and after-dark celebrations.

5. Go Bold in Pink: Surkh Hot Pink Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/kohinoor/products/surkh-hot-pink-short-kurta-set

Festive fashion should be fun.

If you're someone who enjoys experimenting with colour, the Surkh Hot Pink Short Kurta Set is made for you.

The georgette short kurta features a structured band collar, full-length sleeves and intricate embroidery arranged in a balanced pattern. Delicate threadwork gives the outfit a refined festive character while retaining a contemporary above-the-knee silhouette.

The hot-pink colour brings an unmistakably celebratory energy, perfect for the season when more colour is almost always better.

Let the pink be the hero.

Pair it with neutral footwear and understated accessories. If you're attending a Diwali party where everyone tends to reach for predictable blacks, creams and blues, this is the outfit that will stand apart.

Best for: Diwali parties, festive gatherings, cocktail events and celebrations where you want to make a statement.

6. A Breath of Fresh Air: Gulmarg Sky Blue Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/andaaz/products/gulmarg-green-short-kurta-set

Inspired by the serene beauty of Gulmarg in Kashmir, this kurta brings the beauty of the mountains into festive dressing.

The Gulmarg Short Kurta Set is crafted in pure viscose georgette and features intricate floral and paisley motifs. Delicate borders and sleeve accents add additional depth, while the soft, fluid drape keeps the ensemble elegant and comfortable. Its sky-blue colour makes it particularly refreshing for daytime festivities.

Pair it with ivory footwear and subtle accessories for a relaxed yet polished festive look.

This is also a great choice if you're attending multiple Diwali events and want something that feels distinctly festive without being overly embellished.

Best for: Diwali lunches, family pujas, daytime gatherings and intimate celebrations.

7. Add a Touch of Celebration: Samar Cutdana Haldi Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/kohinoor/products/samar-cutdana-haldi-short-kurta-set

Yellow and Diwali are a natural pairing.

The Samar Cutdana Haldi Short Kurta Set takes the warmth of haldi-inspired colour and elevates it with detailed craftsmanship.

The short georgette kurta features a structured band collar and full sleeves, with dense all-over embroidery enriched by fine cutdana work. The combination of delicate threadwork and cutdana creates subtle sheen and dimensional texture, giving the outfit a distinctly festive finish.

Pair it with classic footwear in ivory, beige or tan. Keep the rest of the look clean and let the cutdana work provide the festive sparkle.

For a daytime celebration, this can be one of the most joyful colours in your wardrobe.

Best for: Family celebrations, Diwali lunches, festive gatherings and pre-Diwali functions.

8. Pink, But Make It Contemporary: Arya Pink V-Neck Short Kurta Set

https://kalpraag.com/collections/tamasha/products/v-neck-short-kurta-set

Pink has firmly established itself as a modern menswear colour and the Arya Pink V-Neck Short Kurta Set shows exactly why.

Tailored in pure tissue silk, the ensemble combines an expressive pink shade with intricate mirror work. The bold V-neck introduces a contemporary edge, while the overall silhouette retains the elegance expected from designer ethnic wear. It is festive, fashion-forward and distinctly different from the conventional men's kurta.

Pair it with neutral footwear and minimal accessories. For a more fashion-conscious look, choose a clean hairstyle, statement watch and sleek footwear. The result is contemporary Indian festive dressing without losing its traditional character.

Best for: Diwali parties, Sangeet celebrations, festive dinners and modern Indian weddings.

9. Go All-Out Traditional: Taranj Multi Kurta Patiyala Set with Dupatta

https://kalpraag.com/collections/naayab/products/taranj-multi-kurta-patiyala-set-with-dupatta

Sometimes Diwali calls for going all in. If your idea of festive dressing includes a statement kurta, traditional Patiyala trousers and a dramatic dupatta, the Taranj Multi Kurta Patiyala Set with Dupatta is the ensemble to consider.

The set features Resham and sequinned embroidery, paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta. The kurta includes two pockets for practicality and a soft viscose lining for comfort. The ivory Patiyala trousers complete the traditional silhouette. This is the kind of outfit that embraces Indian festive dressing in its fullest form.

Let the dupatta fall naturally over one shoulder and pair the ensemble with traditional juttis or understated ethnic footwear. You don't need much else. The embroidery, colours and silhouette already create a complete festive look.

Best for: Diwali puja, family celebrations, festive parties and traditional gatherings.

10. The Complete Festive Look: Madhav Multi Kurta Set with Trouser & Dupatta

https://kalpraag.com/collections/naayab/products/madhav-multi-kurta-set-with-trouser-and-dupatta

For those who want the grandeur of a complete festive ensemble but prefer a more structured silhouette, the Madhav Multi Kurta Set with Trouser and Dupatta is a strong choice.

The kurta is detailed with intricate Resham and sequinned embroidery, with additional embroidery across the collar, cuffs and daaman. It is paired with trousers and a dupatta, creating a coordinated head-to-toe festive outfit. Unlike a minimalist kurta set, this is an outfit designed to be noticed.

Pair it with classic ethnic footwear and let the embroidered dupatta add the final layer of sophistication. It is particularly suited to occasions where dressing up is part of the celebration rather than simply a formality.

Best for: Grand Diwali celebrations, family gatherings, festive dinners, receptions and wedding-season festivities.

For men who see ethnic wear as more than just occasion dressing, Kalpraag is a destination built around that philosophy. Kalpraag is No 1 Ethnic Wear Brand of India, bringing together an expansive universe of men's ethnic fashion, from contemporary short kurta sets and V-neck kurtas to embroidered kurta-pant sets, Patiyala ensembles, dupattas, sherwanis and Indo-Western silhouettes.

Often described as a Disneyland for men's ethnic wear, the brand's philosophy is simple: Indian menswear should be rooted in heritage but never restricted by it. Recognised with prestigious accolades, including the ELLE Fashion Disruptor 2025 and ELLE Contemporary Label of the Year 2026, and featured by Hindustan Times and The Economic Times, Kalpraag continues to redefine the landscape of contemporary Indian menswear. Whether you're searching for Diwali kurta ideas for men, designer kurtas for men, men's ethnic wear for Diwali, embroidered kurta sets, festive kurta sets or contemporary Indian menswear, this festive season is the perfect excuse to experiment.

Because Diwali is about light.

And your outfit should reflect it.

This Diwali, dress for the celebration. Dress for the photographs. Dress for the memories.

Website: www.kalpraag.com

Kalpraag Delhi Store Location: Shop No.6, Santushti Shopping Complex, Air Force Station, Tejas Camp, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

Kalpraag Hyderabad Store Location: Shop no. 5&6, Aan Global, 4th Floor, Road No. 10, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

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