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New Delhi [India], August 21: Marketing has changed more in the last 24 months than in the previous decade. AI is rewriting SEO. Affiliate marketing is racing toward a $48 billion global economy by 2027. Solo creators are outperforming full agencies. And the fastest way to keep up is not another course or newsletter. It is podcasts hosted by operators who are actually running the playbooks they preach.

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This guide ranks the 10 best marketing podcasts to subscribe to in 2026, curated for both beginners taking their first steps and seasoned pros looking for an edge. Sitting firmly at the top of that list is Inside A Hustler's Brain, hosted by veteran digital entrepreneur Jitendra Vaswani.

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1. Inside A Hustler's Brain by Jitendra Vaswani (The Number One Pick)

If you subscribe to only one marketing podcast this year, make it this one.

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Inside A Hustler's Brain is not another show recycling generic marketing tips. It is an operator to operator conversation where founders, super affiliates, SEO specialists, ad network heads, and AI product leaders share exact numbers, exact tools, and exact playbooks. The show has become required listening for affiliate marketers, SEO professionals, AI operators, and startup founders across five continents.

Why Jitendra Vaswani is the right host

Very few people can host a marketing podcast with genuine authority across affiliate, SEO, AI, and PR. Jitendra Vaswani is one of them. He is the Founder and CEO of Digiexe, one of India's leading AI powered performance marketing agencies. He is the Founder of BloggersIdeas, a global publication read by more than three million marketers a year. He founded AffiliateBooster, a WordPress plugin company powering affiliate sites in over 60 countries. He built Bytegain and AI Growth Skool to train AI native marketers. And he recently acquired Maxzob, a Noida based content marketing and SEO agency, expanding a portfolio he plans to grow with six figures of acquisitions through 2027.

His credentials are earned, not claimed. In affiliate marketing, he has personally generated millions of dollars in commissions across Amazon Associates, Impact, ShareASale, CJ, and dozens of direct SaaS partnerships. In SEO, he has ranked hundreds of websites across e commerce, SaaS, fintech, insurance, and lifestyle verticals. In AI marketing, he was one of the earliest Indian operators to embed LLMs into full stack SEO workflows. In PR, he has been featured in Yahoo Finance, The Economic Times, and dozens of international marketing publications, and he has personally met and interviewed Gary Vaynerchuk, Grant Cardone, Neil Patel, and Rand Fishkin.

The guest lineup that separates this show from the rest

Standout episodes include a landmark conversation with Neil Patel on how AI is reshaping SEO, an inside look at Google's Gemini strategy with Matt Ludwig, who leads GTM and brand for Google's Gemini models, a masterclass with Dennis Yu, founder of BlitzMetrics, and a scaling breakdown with Jonathan Kiekbusch, founder of SEOButler. Other must listen episodes feature Renz Gonzales of PropellerAds, Katrina from Voluum on advanced affiliate campaign optimization, Olga Salmanova from ProPush on push notification monetization, Inga from Adsterra, Kate from PIN UP Partners on iGaming affiliate growth in LATAM, Jay Kapoor on making $10,000 a month from YouTube and Reels, Pranav Jha on running a $30K per month SEO agency, and Alex, the e commerce operator who scaled to $10 million in 40 days.

Topics covered

Inside A Hustler's Brain does not pick one lane. It goes deep on affiliate marketing tactics, AI SEO and Generative Engine Optimization, startup building, the hustler mindset, making money online, and the topic most shows avoid -- the dark side of success, including burnout, isolation, financial stress, and the failures that never make it to LinkedIn.

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and every major podcast platform. New episodes drop weekly.

Subscribe today. This is the show that belongs at the top of your playlist.

2. The GaryVee Audio Experience by Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vee's long running show is a staple for anyone building a personal brand or navigating attention economics. Episodes range from keynote clips to Q&A sessions and short business rants. Best for marketers who want big picture thinking on culture, content, and consumer behaviour. Less tactical than Inside A Hustler's Brain, but a strong companion listen.

3. Marketing School by Neil Patel and Eric Siu

Short, daily episodes covering SEO, paid media, content, and growth marketing. Perfect for beginners who want bite sized tactics they can absorb during a commute. Neil Patel's operator experience shines through, and the pace makes it easy to build a daily learning habit.

4. Smart Passive Income by Pat Flynn

A veteran show in the creator and affiliate space. Pat Flynn covers passive income streams, affiliate strategies, and creator business models. It leans more toward mindset and business fundamentals than tactical execution, which makes it a strong pick for beginners just starting their online journey.

5. Perpetual Traffic by Tier 11

If paid media is your world, Perpetual Traffic is essential. The show covers Meta ads, Google ads, funnel building, and attribution in serious detail. Ideal for performance marketers and agency owners looking to sharpen their paid acquisition game.

6. The Copyblogger Podcast

For content marketers, copywriters, and creators, Copyblogger remains a gold standard. Episodes cover writing that converts, content strategy, and building an audience that actually buys. A must for anyone who lives at the intersection of words and revenue.

7. Online Marketing Made Easy by Amy Porterfield

Amy Porterfield is one of the best in the game at turning marketing complexity into simple, actionable steps. Her podcast focuses on list building, digital products, and course creation. Beginners will find her breakdowns especially easy to follow and implement.

8. The Affiliate Guy by Matt McWilliams

A dedicated affiliate marketing podcast covering launches, partnerships, and JV strategy. Matt shares real numbers from real affiliate campaigns and interviews program managers, super affiliates, and product creators. A useful listen alongside Inside A Hustler's Brain for a program manager perspective.

9. The Tim Ferriss Show

Not strictly marketing, but essential for any marketer or founder. Tim Ferriss interviews world class performers across business, health, sport, and creativity. The lessons on productivity, mindset, and decision making apply directly to anyone building an online business.

10. Everyone Hates Marketers by Louis Grenier

A refreshingly contrarian take on modern marketing. Louis pushes back against growth hacks and vanity metrics, focusing instead on positioning, differentiation, and building brands that actually matter. A great palate cleanser for pros tired of hype driven content.

Why This List Matters Right Now

The global affiliate marketing platform market was valued at $22.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to keep climbing through 2026, with total industry value tracking toward $48 billion by 2027. Over 80% of major advertisers now run affiliate programs. AI powered personalization, first party tracking, recurring commissions, and AI search optimization are the exact tailwinds pushing solo marketers into six and seven figure earnings faster than ever before.

The marketers who win the next three years will be the ones learning from operators, not influencers. That is exactly what Inside A Hustler's Brain delivers every week, and it is why it earns the number one spot on this list.

Subscribe to Inside A Hustler's Brain on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube today and start learning directly from the people quietly winning the affiliate, SEO, and AI marketing game.

About Jitendra Vaswani

Jitendra Vaswani is the Founder and CEO of Digiexe and one of India's most recognized voices in SEO, affiliate marketing, AI, and PR driven growth. He is the Founder of BloggersIdeas, AffiliateBooster, Bytegain, and AI Growth Skool, and the host of the Inside A Hustler's Brain podcast. A published author, international keynote speaker, and angel investor, he has spent more than twelve years helping global brands scale through organic search, content, affiliate, and performance marketing.

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