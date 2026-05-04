10 Powerful Authors to Add to Your Reading List This Year

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 4: In 2026, the literary world is brimming with powerful storytellers and authors who are reshaping the way we read and think. From thought-provoking non-fiction to gripping fiction and inspiring poetry, today's writers are creating stories that connect deeply with modern readers. Whether you are looking for motivation, entertainment, or a new perspective, the right author can transform your reading journey. In this curated list, we bring you 10 authors you must read in 2026 writers who are not only making an impact with their words but are also building a strong presence in the literary space.

Advertisement

Amish Tripathi

Advertisement

Amish Tripathi is one of India's most popular contemporary authors, known for redefining mythological fiction for modern readers. He rose to fame with his debut novel The Immortals of Meluha, the first book in the bestselling Shiva Trilogy. His writing blends mythology, philosophy, and fast-paced storytelling, presenting ancient Indian legends in a relatable and logical way. Amish's Ram Chandra Series further strengthened his position as a leading voice in this genre. An IIM Calcutta graduate and former banker, he turned to writing with a unique vision of making mythology accessible and engaging. His books have sold millions of copies, inspiring a new wave of readers to explore Indian history, culture, and spiritual thought.

Piyush Mahiskey

Advertisement

Piyush Mahiskey is a novelist and Technology Architect based in Nagpur who uniquely blends technical precision with literary restraint. By day, he leads digital transformation at Infosys; by night, he crafts fiction rooted in the cultural geography of his hometown. His debut, Durga in Nigeria, is a meditative exploration of diaspora identity and memory set against Nigerian festivals. Mahiskey followed this with IX B - The Fragile Heart of an Achiever and X C: The Silent Killer, both of which became bestsellers on Amazon. These works delve into the corridors of school life, transforming ordinary moments of laughter and bullying into profound narratives of resilience. Through his iterative and uncompromising process, Mahiskey continues to offer stories that honor human silence and celebrate the enduring heart.

Sunita Lad Bhamray

With a versatile career spanning literature, stage, and screen, Sunita Lad Bhamray has become a prominent voice in contemporary Indian storytelling. Her middle-grade novel Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret is a 2025 Amazon bestseller and has since garnered critical acclaim, including being shortlisted for the prestigious Hedwig Anuar Children's Book Award-2026 by the Singapore Book Council, along with winning the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2026 and the Pen and Paper Awards. To date, she has published six books and written three plays performed for international audiences. She also runs a successful YouTube channel, Su's Short Stories for Kids, bringing engaging narratives to young audiences worldwide. Her screen credits include the award-winning short films Nirjhari and Sahaasi; Dateline Singapore. Currently, she is developing a four-book illustrated children's series titled Aunty Koohoo and her stories. Her work champions strong young protagonists, emotional depth, imaginative problem solving and respect for nature.

Swapna Das

She is a British Indian author known for her versatile literary contributions across genres and languages. She has written five books: A String of Pearls (2016), The Forgotten People (2019), Shristi (2022), Arpan (2026), and Samarpan (2026). While her first four works are in English, Samarpan is a Bengali poetry collection dedicated to her late mother, reflecting deep emotional and cultural roots. A passionate advocate of creative arts and Indian culture, Swapna also produces podcasts under "Swapnabesh UK," available on her YouTube channel. Beyond writing, she enjoys travelling, photography, and cooking. Actively involved in philanthropy, she raises funds for charities in the UK and India. Her book Shristi has earned her two prestigious awards.

Vivaan Karulkar

New Bharat's Vivaan Karulkar is a teen author and innovator who, at 15, secured an In-Principle Patent for detecting asteroids, becoming one of the youngest globally to achieve this distinction. At 16, he authored The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science, launched at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during Pran-Pratishtha. At 17, his second book, The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Technology, was launched by Shri Mohan Bhagwat, ISRO Chairman Shri S. Somanath, and Nobel Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi. At 18, he authored Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality, which trended No. 3 on X. His work has gained international recognition at the United Nations, UK Parliament, and Swiss Parliament, and appreciation from Dr. S. Jaishankar, Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He is recognized by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, and runs platforms sharing insights on Sanatan Dharam and science.

Captain Manindra Nath Jha

He is a disciplined and multifaceted professional with a rich career spanning over three decades across defence, corporate and public sectors in the field of security. He is an alumnus of Sainik School Purulia, equipped with professional qualifications B.Sc., LLB and LLM, having a strong commitment to excellence. He began his journey as a Short Service Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, where he imbibed values of integrity, leadership and resilience. Following his military service, he held key security roles with esteemed organisations including Union Bank of India, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Uttam Galva Steels Limited. Currently, he is serving as Chief Security Officer at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd. He also nurtures a reflective literary voice. Guided by his signature line "Char Akshar- Bas Yun Hi" a poetry collection he captures everyday emotions, fleeting thoughts and subtle reflections in life. His style represents writing that is not forced or ornamental, but natural inviting readers to pause and feel rather than just read.

Dr. Sreekumar Krishnan

He represents a rare convergence of engineering excellence, business insight, and future-focused intelligence. With over three decades of multidisciplinary experience, his journey reflects a seamless evolution from traditional mechanical engineering to advanced domains of automation, artificial intelligence, management, and knowledge systems. Holding a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Industrial Technology and Management, he is affiliated as a Fellow or Senior Fellow with numerous national and international professional bodies. He is the author of acclaimed works including "The Business Whispers," "From Bolts to Bots," and titles on Kerala astrology in both Malayalam and English. He has received over 130 international and national awards and holds more than 150 certifications across diverse fields ranging from ISO standards to artificial intelligence and holistic sciences. His expertise spans technology, business, law, and alternative knowledge systems, making him a truly interdisciplinary thought leader and lifelong learner committed to innovation.

CA Pranav Sharma

CA Pranav Sharma, a practicing Chartered Accountant, is steadily emerging as a fresh and relatable voice in contemporary Indian fiction with his debut novel I Had a Best Friend Too. Set in the early 2000s, the book beautifully captures the simplicity, innocence, and emotional depth of pre-digital friendships, resonating with readers who value nostalgia and authentic human connections. Driven by a desire to preserve emotions often lost in today's fast-paced world, Pranav began his writing journey without a traditional publishing background, independently bringing his work to readers and building a growing audience through genuine engagement. Balancing his professional career with his passion for storytelling, he continues to shape a subtle yet impactful literary voice in modern Indian writing.

Neha Shah

Have a Blessed and Productive Human Birth! Happy Birthday! by Neha Shah is a deeply inspiring guide that redefines the true essence of birthdays and human life. Moving beyond conventional celebrations, the book encourages readers to reflect, grow, and embrace life with gratitude and purpose. It highlights that every birthday is not merely a ritual but a powerful opportunity for self-improvement and transformation. With simple yet profound insights, Neha Shah inspires individuals to value their existence and make conscious efforts toward meaningful living. Regardless of circumstances, the book empowers readers to celebrate life in a way that nurtures positivity, awareness, and responsibility, turning each passing year into a journey of growth, contribution, and inner fulfillment.

Kankana Roy Chowdhury

Kankana Roy Chowdhury is a passionate storyteller with a deep affinity for suspense and psychological thrillers. With a background in management, she brings a unique perspective to her writing, blending analytical insight with the unpredictability of human behavior. Her keen observation of people, their choices, and the ripple effects of their actions shapes the intense and layered narratives she creates. A lifelong enthusiast of gripping stories across books, films, and audio, she channels that fascination into crafting narratives that explore secrets, human complexity, and the fine line between logic and chaos. Her debut novel, The Red Devil Murders, marks the beginning of her literary journey, offering readers a compelling and immersive experience designed to linger long after the final page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)