100+ tech firms join OpenAI for 'collective action' on cyber defence

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): More than 100 tech companies, including Anthropic, AWS, Google and Microsoft, have joined OpenAI for 'collective action' on cyber defence, amid warnings that AI-enabled cyberattacks could become far more widespread in the coming months, said OpenAI.

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OpenAI President & Co-Founder Gred Brockman shared the update via his social media account, stressing there is a "limited window to strengthen cyber defences." As per an open letter shared by OpenAI, AI-powered cyberattacks will likely become increasingly sophisticated as AI models continue to grow more capable. "The companies and public services our communities depend on -- from hospitals to water treatment plants to the infrastructure that powers the internet -- are at risk," the letter read.

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OpenAI has outlined a collective approach for tackling the growing threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks. The company warned "status quo security won't be enough and called for greater investment in security tools and resources, particularly for critical infrastructure. It added, persistent software vulnerabilities, excessive user permissions, configuration errors, outdated and unpatched systems, weak authentication and legacy technology have left many systems vulnerable to cyberattacks.

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The company also noted that security teams, especially those responsible for critical infrastructure, have historically lacked sufficient resources and need greater access to tools and support.

OpenAI also advocated using AI to strengthen the capabilities of cybersecurity defenders, while encouraging organisations to share tools, knowledge and verified fixes. "Sharing tools, practical knowledge, and verified fixes lets one organization's work help protect many others," it said.

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It further called for greater cooperation between companies, governments and security teams worldwide to raise cybersecurity standards and address emerging threats.

"Each of us can reduce risk now. All organizations, cybersecurity companies, technology partners, governments, and AI frontier companies have an important role: accelerate defenders' priorities with tools, funding, and hands-on support, especially for critical infrastructure organizations with limited budgets," the letter said.

OpenAI outlined four key steps to strengthen cyber defence urging organisations to prioritise security, fix critical vulnerabilities and improve access controls. It also asked cybersecurity companies to use AI to strengthen defences, continuously test systems and share threat intelligence.

It has urged governments to "Coordinate cyber defense at local, national, and international levels."

"We call on leaders across industry and government to bring the full weight of their technology, resources, and expertise to this effort," it said. (ANI)

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