100 Yards awarded as "Real Estate Consultancy of the Year" by Economic Times

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: The Economic Times honored the achievements of leaders and brands who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. In an event which was held at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway on April 30th, 2025 - 100 Yards Realtors Pvt. Ltd. was awarded as the "Real Estate Consultancy of the Year - Residential" and felicitated by the well-known Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

In today's complex and fast-paced real estate market, buyers and investors need more than just listings--they need guidance, trust, and clarity. This is where 100 Yards steps in as a leading real estate consultancy, redefining property search and selection with a deeply customer-centric approach.

Advertisement

100 Yards is not a developer or builder--we do not construct properties. Instead, we act as a strategic bridge between discerning customers and some of the most reputed Category A and Category B developers across the country. As trusted marketing partners, we bring top-tier projects to the forefront, helping customers explore, evaluate, and invest with confidence and convenience.

At the heart of everything we do lies one unwavering priority--our customers' comfort. From the first consultation to final possession, our focus is on simplifying the buying journey, removing stress, and ensuring our clients feel fully supported every step of the way.

Advertisement

Our expert team offers personalized guidance, property comparisons, legal and financial clarity, and site visit coordination--all tailored to the unique needs of each customer. By staying updated on market trends and maintaining direct ties with leading developers, we ensure clients get access to verified properties, transparent pricing, and exclusive pre-launch deals--all at no additional cost.

We don't just help you buy a property--we help you make the right property decision.

This journey of trust, excellence, and growth has been possible thanks to the visionary leadership that steers our team with purpose and clarity.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our visionary leaders:

Sunny Raj, COO & Rohit Kumar Singh, MD

Your unwavering guidance, strategic foresight, and unconditional support have been the driving force behind our success. Your leadership inspires us to push boundaries, innovate, and excel every single day.

As we continue to grow and support more clients in finding their dream homes and smart investments, we remain grounded in our core belief:

"Customer-first, always."

Welcome to 100 Yards--where real estate meets trust, comfort, and a new standard of service. To know more, visit - https://100yards.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)