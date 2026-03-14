10,000-Year-Old Symbols of Sanatan Dharma - Trishul and Vajra Discovered in the Philippines, Unveiled by Indian Research Scholar Syed Shameer Hussain

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Two ancient symbols associated with Sanatan Dharma -- the Trishul of Lord Shiva and the Vajra of Lord Indra -- believed to be thousands of years old, were unveiled in Mumbai by Indian researcher and businessman Syed Shameer Hussain. These rare artefacts were reportedly discovered during mining activities in the Philippines.

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During a press conference held at Taj Lands End, Syed Shameer Hussain presented authenticated documents and details related to the discovery of these artefacts, including a Trishul associated with Lord Shiva believed to be around 10,000 years old, and a Vajra (Vajrayudha) associated with Lord Indra believed to be around 3,000 years old.

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The event was attended by Dr. V. Jayaraj (Scientist and Art Historian), Dipesh Mehta (Lawyer and Solicitor, UK) Nitesh Manopara and Mamta Rajesh Utale (Entrepreneur).

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According to Syed Shameer Hussain, the artefacts were discovered in 2015 during mining operations in the Philippines. He stated that he had been working with local communities in the Philippines since 2012. During the excavation, miners noticed unusual objects and called him to the site. Upon examining the items, he was surprised to see relics resembling the Trishul and Vajra. After further study, he identified them as symbols associated with Lord Shiva and Lord Indra. He later brought these artefacts to India in 2016.

Hussain also shared a personal experience during the excavation period, stating that he was bitten by a snake shortly after the discovery but survived miraculously.

He presented documents related to the discovery and stated that the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ministry of Culture (India), and the Indian Museum have acknowledged these artefacts as valuable historical objects.

This was the fourth press conference organized regarding the discovery. Hussain also stated that he has sent letters about the discovery to several ministers and to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

Speaking about the significance of the discovery, he described it as a symbol of cultural and spiritual unity. He said he receives around 200 calls daily from people interested in viewing the artefacts.

Hussain further announced that the artefacts are planned to be auctioned on 10 June, with a starting price of ₹500 crore for the Trishul and ₹250 crore for the Vajra. He stated that the proceeds from the auction will be used for charitable causes, including supporting orphanages and helping underprivileged children receive education.

"I have spent nearly 10 years researching these artefacts. They are extremely rare discoveries. Whatever funds come from the auction will be used for charity. I want to help orphaned and underprivileged children build a better future," Hussain said.

He added that among a global population of more than 8.8 billion people, he considers himself fortunate to have discovered such rare antique artefacts.

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