100DesiDeepTechs Launched by Startup Policy Forum at TiEcon Delhi; MeitY Secretary Underscores Policy Support for Deeptech Startups

Startup Policy Forum (SPF) formally launched #100DesiDeepTechs — a first-of-its-kind multistakeholder initiative to identify and empower India’s top 100 deeptech startups, at TiECON Delhi. The initiative aims to strengthen India’s deeptech ecosystem by facilitating structured engagement between founders, investors, academic and research institutions and policymakers to co-create an enabling policy framework for emerging technologies.

The #100DesiDeepTechs initiative seeks to build a sustained policy dialogue around India’s deeptech priorities, focusing on critical technology domains such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, space, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, defence technologies, and green hydrogen. Selected startups will engage through a series of consultations and sectoral roundtables to identify regulatory bottlenecks, talent gaps, and policy enablers that can support India’s leadership in deeptech innovation.

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said: “I am very happy to learn about this initiative to identify 100 deeptech startups from India and to understand their challenges and policy needs. MeitY would be happy to be associated with this effort. It aligns closely with the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) programme being implemented as part of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. It complements MeitY’s work in areas such as semiconductors, AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity to strengthen India’s deeptech ecosystem.”

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, said: “The formal launch of #100DesiDeepTechs marks the beginning of a national effort to bring deeptech founders and policymakers together on one platform. Through the DeepTech BaatCheet series, we aim to gather actionable inputs from innovators and investors to inform India’s deeptech policy framework. Our goal is to ensure that the voices of Indian founders help shape the policy landscape that supports their growth and global competitiveness.”

The launch event was attended by leading investors and ecosystem enablers, including Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital), Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital), Manish Diwan (BIRAC), Saurabh Srivastava (Indian Angels Network), Sandeep Sannigrahi (Z47) Arpana Shahi (Founder, Gabit), Atul Dhawan (TiE Delhi NCR) and Chinmaya Saxena (BEENEXT).

The formal launch was followed by the inaugural DeepTech BaatCheet, a multi-stakeholder consultation where 20 startups across deeptech sectors shared actionable policy inputs. Tech policy firm Ikigai Law is preparing the final blueprint. The second edition of “Deeptech Baatcheet” is being held at YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks on November 7.

About Startup Policy Forum

Startup Policy Forum (SPF) is an industry body for new-age companies representing 60+ of India’s largest and fastest-growing startups with a combined valuation of over $90 billion. Leading startups across diverse sectors, including fintech, consumer, manufacturing, deeptech and AI are members of SPF. This includes Groww, Razorpay, Ather Energy, Pine Labs, PhysicsWallah, ixigo, Cars24, Mobikwik, BharatPe, Cardekho, Zerodha, Swiggy, invideo, Digantara among others.

Founded and led by public policy and media professional Shweta Rajpal Kohli, SPF serves as a voice for new-age nation builders and engages in policy advocacy and community-building initiatives. It strives to position Indian startups on a global stage and promote India as an attractive investment destination by bridging the gap between founders, investors, and policymakers.

