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Home / Business / 10th April to mark Sindhi Language Day MP Shankar Lalwani organized an event Boosts linguistic Inclusivity

10th April to mark Sindhi Language Day MP Shankar Lalwani organized an event Boosts linguistic Inclusivity

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ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], April 11: Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji released the Constitution of India in the Sindhi language, in both Devanagari and Persian scripts, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan today.

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Expressing happiness at releasing it on the occasion of Sindhi Bhasha Diwas, the Vice President highlighted the historical journey of the Sindhi community and noted that the Sindhi language served as a symbol of resilience and unity during the difficult times following Partition.

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He stated that the release of the Constitution in Sindhi marks an important milestone in promoting linguistic inclusivity. The Vice President noted that such initiatives enable people to understand the Constitution in their mother tongue, thereby strengthening democratic participation and trust.

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Union Minister of State(I/C) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal ji, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Shri Vasudev Devnani ji, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shri Shankar Lalwani ji & Pavan Sindhi, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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