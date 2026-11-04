11,000 devotees participate in mass Bhagavad Gita recitation at historic Mahesh Jagannath Temple

Around 2,000 sadhus and 500 women carrying kalash join grand spiritual procession in Serampore

SERAMPORE, November 1: Around 11,000 devotees gathered at the historic Mahesh Jagannath Temple in Serampore on Sunday to participate in a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita. Organised by the Women Empowerment Foundation, Serampore, the event, titled ‘11,000 Kante Geeta Paath’, brought together saints, women devotees and members of the public for a large-scale spiritual gathering celebrating devotion, cultural heritage and women’s empowerment.

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The programme began at 9 am with a grand Kalash Yatra from Lakkhi Ghat, near the Mahesh Jagannath Temple. Around 500 women carried ceremonial kalash after offering prayers to the Ganga. Accompanied by nearly 1,000 sadhus and Kartik Maharaj, the procession proceeded towards the main venue under the leadership of social worker and event organiser Namita Nayak. The larger gathering included nearly 2,000 sadhus and thousands of devotees.

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Following the procession, participants joined a collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, followed by the main event — a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita involving approximately 11,000 devotees. The participating saints, along with Kartik Maharaj, also offered special prayers at the 630-year-old Mahesh Jagannath Temple, one of the region’s historic centres of Jagannath worship.

The gathering also highlighted women’s participation in community development and economic self-reliance. Founded by Namita Nayak three years ago, the Women Empowerment Foundation has reportedly supported nearly 6,000 women by creating livelihood opportunities through khadi, cottage industries and handicrafts. Through its ‘Nari Udyog’ initiative, the foundation encourages women to produce and market handcrafted products, enabling them to earn a livelihood from home.

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“The objective is to bring devotion, cultural heritage and women’s empowerment together on a common platform. Alongside this spiritual initiative, we want to encourage women’s participation in society and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for them,” said Namita Nayak, Founder and Chairperson of the Women Empowerment Foundation.

The event emerged as a major spiritual and cultural gathering in Serampore, demonstrating how community-led initiatives can bring together religious traditions, cultural heritage and social empowerment.

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