114 undergraduate students received GNGA scholarships from Kaleesuwari Group

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20: The Kaleesuwari Foundations, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Kaleesuwari Group, presented the prestigious GNGA Scholarships to 114 undergraduate students at a function held on Sunday, July 19th 2026.

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The foundation has been running this flagship educational initiative since 2021, in memory of the founder's parents, Gurusamy Nadar and Guruvathai Ammal, providing substantial financial assistance toward college fees. With the induction of this year's cohort, a total of 718 students have benefited from the program so far.

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Beyond scholarships, the foundation sponsors life-saving heart surgeries and strengthens infrastructure at government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and also actively involved in environmental conservation, having successfully restored vital water bodies across Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, and Erode districts. In education, its efforts focus on upgrading rural school infrastructure, building classrooms, and providing dedicated support to special schools for differently-abled children.

According to a statement, the 114 scholarship recipients were chosen from the applicants across Tamil Nadu following a thorough screening process. The selection prioritized high-achieving, meritorious students from government and government-aided schools who have demonstrated exceptional academic track records, balancing scholastic excellence with genuine financial need.

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The selected scholars represent a group of high achievers who have overcome severe socio-economic hardships. A majority of them are first-generation college students who have secured top marks in their school-leaving examinations. The foundation focused on these brilliant minds from vulnerable backgrounds, including single-parent households and families facing economic distress, who have maintained consistent academic resilience and excellence despite their circumstances.

Speaking at the function, Mr.G.Munusamy, trustee of the foundation emphasized that the program aims to bridge the gap between economic deprivation and academic potential. "Education remains the ultimate equalizer. By supporting these 114 exceptional, high-achieving minds, we are investing in the change-makers of tomorrow and ensuring that economic hurdles do not limit their aspirations,"

Scholarship certificates were distributed to the students in the presence of their families during the event. The foundation's annual report, highlighting its various social welfare and community development activities over the past year, was also released on the occasion.

For More Information, please visit: www.kaleesuwari.com

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