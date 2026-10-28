11th Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Vibrant Note, Celebrating Literature, Joy and Cultural Exchange

Two days of literary conversations, cultural performances and thought-provoking discussions culminate with the screening and audience interaction around Hindi feature film Drop Out

Ahmedabad, October 28, 2026: The 11th edition of the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival (AILF) concluded on a vibrant and positive note, celebrating literature, creativity, cultural diversity and the power of stories to inspire change. Held on October 24 and 25, 2026, at The Ummed Ahmedabad, the two-day festival brought together around 60 speakers across more than 14 sessions, creating a dynamic platform for literary exchange, fresh perspectives and meaningful dialogue.

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The festival featured international participation from Russia, Mali, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Maldives. It also welcomed a special virtual contribution through a video message from an Indian-origin speaker Ruchi Shah joining from San Francisco, USA, adding another international perspective to the celebrations.

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The festival concluded with a thought-provoking session titled “Joy of Writing After Retirement – A New Chapter,” exploring how retirement can open new avenues for creativity, self-expression and literary engagement. The session featured Wing Commander Arun Kaul, Indian Air Force veteran; Dr. Jagdish Prasad, retired Indian Forest Service officer and poet and author; 82-year-old retired teacher S. Kaur Choudhury, author; and Umashanker Yadav, Founder Director of AILF and Indian Air Force veteran and Asst. Professor Dr. Payal Mehta. The conversation offered inspiring perspectives on rediscovering creativity and pursuing literary interests in a new phase of life.

The festival opened with a cultural presentation featuring Ganesh Vandana by Anagha Nair, Anwesha Anumita, Serene Yadav and Shreeja Ray, young Odissi dancers from the Sudha Institute of Dance. In his welcome address, Founder and Festival Director Umashanker Yadav called upon the literary community to become torchbearers of sensitivity, compassion and enlightenment. Emphasising literature’s vital role in nurturing a more humane and harmonious society, he reflected on AILF’s journey since its inception in 2016 and reiterated his founding philosophy: “I always wanted to make AILF deeper, not bigger.” This vision reflects his commitment to meaningful conversations, intellectual engagement and lasting impact rather than scale alone.

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The festival was inaugurated by distinguished personalities from literature, education, administration and cinema, including Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, educationist and Chairman and Managing Director of the Kalorex Group; Padma Shri Kumarpal Desai, eminent literary figure of Gujarat; V. S. Gadhavi, retired IAS officer and literary figure; Manoj Aggarwal, retired IAS officer and former Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Government of Gujarat; and Umesh Shukla, noted Hindi filmmaker and writer. Their addresses set an inspiring tone for the two-day literary celebration.

The opening session, featuring noted filmmaker Sanjay Chhel alongside literary experts Sharifa Vijaliwala and Anil Chavda, drew an enthusiastic response from a packed audience. Subsequent sessions explored a wide range of literary, cultural and contemporary themes through engaging conversations with eminent speakers and experts. The first day concluded with Hindi Varta and Kavya Path, celebrating the expressive richness of Hindi storytelling and poetry.

The second day opened with a session exploring Gujarat’s tourism and attractions, followed by discussions on cinema, policy and film distribution. Other prominent sessions examined narratives in global literature, the evolving relationship between media and artificial intelligence, regional literature, and storytelling for Generation Z. Together, these conversations reflected AILF’s commitment to bringing established literary traditions into dialogue with emerging ideas and contemporary realities.

One of the major highlights of AILF 2026 was the partial screening of the Hindi feature film Drop Out, followed by an engaging discussion with the audience. Released theatrically on May 29, 2026, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream. In a significant development in its distribution journey, Panorama Studios has secured the film’s exclusive global airborne rights, opening opportunities to reach audiences through in-flight entertainment worldwide.

In another important development, the terrestrial television rights for Drop Out in Mauritius have been finalised, with the formal agreement expected to be signed shortly with the distributor Motion Mingles LLP. The agreement provides for exclusive terrestrial television exploitation in Mauritius, including broadcasting through channels of the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The discussion at AILF brought together Umashanker Yadav, the film’s producer, scriptwriter and actor; Vivek Yadav, Casting Director and Executive Producer; actor Sandeep Yadav; and Niriksha Kansara, Head of Communications. The team shared insights into the film’s making, its distribution journey and the experiences behind bringing the story to audiences. An enthusiastic question-and-answer interaction made the session lively and engaging, offering attendees a closer understanding of the creative and practical aspects of independent filmmaking.

The team also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the film’s journey, with special appreciation for distributor Jacinto Fernandes of Augmentus Technologies for his valuable support in distribution and marketing.

Centred on the theme “Literature & the Echoes of Joy – The Stories That Heal, Inspire and Redefine Joy,” the 11th Ahmedabad International Literature Festival continued to uphold its enduring slogan: “Discuss. Debate. Deconstruct.” Since its inception, AILF has encouraged open dialogue, critical thinking and the exploration of diverse perspectives through literature and the arts. The festival celebrated the ability of stories to heal, inspire, connect people and offer fresh perspectives on life. The participation of speakers from India and abroad reinforced AILF’s role as a meeting ground for diverse literary voices, cultural experiences and ideas.

An initiative of the Ikon Education Foundation, the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival was founded by Umashanker Yadav in 2016, with the support of a dedicated team of mentors and advisors. Over the years, it has created opportunities for writers, thinkers, artists and readers to exchange ideas, discover new voices and explore the enduring relevance of literature in contemporary society.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Yadav thanked the sponsors, institutional supporters, partners, speakers, volunteers and the entire organising team whose collective efforts contributed to the successful conclusion of AILF 2026. He acknowledged the contribution of every individual and institution that helped bring the festival’s vision to life.

Gujarat Tourism was the Patron; Ikon Barcode Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was the Powering Partner; GMDC was the Silver Sponsor; and the Kalorex Group was the School Partner. Other partners included ICCR, Serene Films, Serene Publishers and Distributors, Sahitya Manch, Consilium 7, the Sudha Institute of Dance and The Ummed Ahmedabad, the venue partner.

Looking ahead, Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to bringing fresh themes, new perspectives, and both emerging and established voices to future editions of the festival. He expressed the hope that AILF would continue to nurture sensitivity, compassion and understanding through literature, contributing to a more thoughtful, inclusive and humane world for generations to come.

www.ailf.co.in www.serenepublishers.com

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