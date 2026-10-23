11th Lujiazui Coffee Festival Opens in Shanghai, Bringing Together 390+ Global Brands

Seven-day celebration of coffee, culture and innovation connects international brands with China's dynamic consumer market while bringing Chinese coffee to the world

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee took center stage once again on the banks of the Huangpu River as the 11th Lujiazui Coffee Festival opened on October 19 at Lujiazui Central Green in Shanghai, bringing the flavors and aromas of the world to the heart of the city.

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More than 390 brands from 20 countries across five continents and upwards of 100 cities came together to create a living map of the world's coffee cultures. Throughout the seven-day festival, visitors can discover over 70 new products, limited-edition specialty drinks and coffee-themed merchandise, with fresh surprises at every turn. With activities running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the "Coffee by Day, Drinks by Night" concept keeps the celebration going from the first cup of the morning to the buzz of Shanghai after dark.

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Coffee and city culture are also coming together in a colorful mix of art, performance and craftsmanship. The festival unveiled its first official brand character, "i-Dou," a playful coffee bean-inspired creation whose name also evokes the Chinese word for "idol," while the "Art Space" program of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival brought live performances to Lujiazui Central Green. The national finals of a barista skills competition and 16 masterclasses are adding another dimension to the festivities, putting the artistry and expertise behind every cup on full display. Bringing together flavors, craftsmanship, art and urban life, the event offers visitors from around the world a firsthand taste of the energy of China's consumer market and the city's welcoming, international spirit.

Now in its 11th year, the festival has firmly established itself on the international coffee calendar. According to the Report on the International Influence of the Lujiazui Coffee Festival, 2016–2025, released by the Fudan University Consumer Market Big Data Laboratory, attendance per edition has grown from 12,000 to more than 150,000, while the number of participating brands has risen from 24 to more than 390 over the past decade. The festival has joined the ranks of the world's leading urban coffee events. But its impact reaches far beyond the seven-day celebration. By bringing international brands into China, helping Chinese brands reach overseas markets, hosting product launches and professional competitions, and maintaining a year-round calendar of activities, the festival is turning a week of coffee into lasting opportunities for the industry.

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For an increasing number of international coffee brands, the festival is becoming a key gateway to the Chinese market. Shanghai is one of China's most cosmopolitan cities and one of its most dynamic consumer markets. Lujiazui, with its concentration of financial institutions, businesses and international professionals, offers brands a valuable testing ground where they can discover how Chinese consumers respond to quality, innovation and new experiences, while building relationships with potential partners and tapping into the city's commercial networks.

Over the past decade, more than 1,700 domestic and international coffee organizations have participated in the festival. This year's edition brings together more than 50 international coffee brands, including over 30 headed by world or national coffee competition champions. Among them are Calico Coffee from the United Kingdom, Standout Coffee from Sweden, Monogram from Canada and SHAN-KAY from Peru, each bringing its distinctive flavors and professional expertise to Shanghai.

For Nawar Adra, founder of Sydney-based coffee brand STITCH COFFEE, the festival opened the door to the Chinese market, a connection that eventually led to the opening of a local store. This year, Peru's Carlos Raffo took that connection a step further, registering Bilu Coffee (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. after confirming his participation in the festival. What begins as a festival appearance can become an introduction to a new market — and, in some cases, the start of a lasting business venture.

And the connections flow both ways. In 2025, the festival brought 15 Chinese coffee brands to London, before taking another delegation to Paris in 2026. From smart coffee equipment to beans grown in Yunnan, Chinese coffee products and brands are attracting growing attention from coffee professionals around the world.

As the world's coffee cultures meet in Shanghai and Chinese coffee makes its mark abroad, the Lujiazui Coffee Festival is growing into a meeting point for global coffee culture, business and opportunity. For international brands seeking to understand Chinese consumers, forge local partnerships and explore long-term business opportunities, Shanghai's Lujiazui district is increasingly becoming the place where that journey begins.

The world of coffee is coming to China. And the journey can begin with a single cup in Lujiazui.

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