PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 8: In a remarkable achievement highlighting the growing potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) education in India, as many as 1200 students from CBitss Artificial Intelligence Institute in Chandigarh have successfully secured placements with annual packages ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh in leading tech and analytics firms across the country.

This milestone marks a significant leap for the institute and its students, reaffirming the expanding scope of AI-driven careers in India's technology landscape. The placements span various domains including data science, machine learning, automation, and AI-integrated software solutions -- showcasing the diverse opportunities emerging in the digital economy.

Mr. Naveen Sharma, Founder of CBitss Institute in Chandigarh, under which CBitss operates, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments and optimism about the future of AI education.

He remarked, "Artificial Intelligence will not steal our jobs -- it will sharpen the younger generation to achieve razorblade success in their careers. Those who learn to collaborate with AI will become the true leaders of tomorrow."

He further added that the institute's focus on hands-on learning, live projects, and industry mentorship has helped bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications, preparing students to meet the evolving demands of the global AI industry.

With this record-breaking placement season, CBitss Artificial Intelligence course has cemented its reputation as a pioneer in TOP AI course provider institute in Chandigarh and employability, producing a new generation of tech professionals ready to contribute to India's AI revolution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)