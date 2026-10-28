121 Years Later, Vande Mataram Returns to the Grooves of Vinyl!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: In 1905, Vande Mataram first found its voice on a gramophone record. 121 years later, the timeless song returned to the grooves of vinyl with renewed splendour, musical diversity, and an appeal that transcends languages and generations.

Advertisement

The premium vinyl album The Anthem: Vande Mataram was formally released on 26 October 2026 in New Delhi, marking the revival of Vande Mataram Day , a tradition first observed in 1937 and brought back to a public celebration after nearly nine decades through the efforts of the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies (CeGRAMS).

Advertisement

The album was unveiled by Smt. Alamelu Mani, the legendary Carnatic musician and first Guru of Padma Shri Hariharan, in the distinguished presence of Hariharanji, Shri Prasoon Joshi, celebrated lyricist, Shri Rohit Kansal, Secretary to the Government of India, Shri Gurdip Singh, CMD, NTPC, and Akhilesh Jha and Rashmita Jha, Founders of CeGRAMS.

The occasion was also graced by Smt. Tanuja Thakur Khalkho, Shri Krishna Kumar Thakur, Director (Personnel), NMDC Ltd., Dr. M. J. Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak, Shri Akshay Hariharan, Ms. Shreyasi Jha, Director, CeGRAMS, , Shri Saji Pillai of Samanvii DigiMedia And Kaifi Bharti & Vinita Sharma Directors Heights Group.

Advertisement

The evening came alive when the newly unveiled vinyl record was placed on a turntable. As the stirring strains of Vande Mataram filled the hall through a vintage pair of speakers, the audience was enthralled by the warmth of analogue sound and the richness of the musical compositions. Song after song from the album captivated the gathering, making the evening a rare experience of music, history, and nostalgia. For many, it was their first encounter with a vinyl record being played live.

Shri Prasoon Joshi reflected on how the evening had not only added a meaningful chapter to the continuing legacy of Vande Mataram, but had also revived the elegance and charm of vinyl culture.

Hariharanji shared the fascinating journey behind the album, recalling how a brief conversation with Akhilesh Jha evolved into an ambitious musical endeavour, conceived and completed in just six months.

He spoke about the album's remarkable musical diversity. Alongside the original and complete Vande Mataram of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he composed the Tamil rendition of Vande Mataram by Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, as well as an English rendition based on the historic 1906 translation by William Herbert Lee.

In a particularly special musical reunion, Hariharan and Leslee Lewis came together once again as the iconic Colonial Cousins for the English rendition of Vande Mataram, bringing their distinctive musical expression to a song that has inspired generations.

The result is a truly pan-Indian, multilingual musical tribute, bringing together history, classical traditions, contemporary expression, and the timeless spirit of a song deeply embedded in India's national consciousness.

Akhilesh Jha traced the remarkable journey of Vande Mataram on gramophone records, beginning in 1905, connecting the earliest recordings of the song with its renewed life on vinyl in 2026. He also said in his address that he see a true seer- Swar-Rishi in Hariharanji for what he has accomplished by restoring the pride of Vande Mataram through such musicial genius.

In her concluding remarks, Smt. Alamelu Mani beautifully captured the emotion of the occasion, observing that the album had done justice to the nation's deep and enduring love for Mother India.

From the gramophone grooves of 1905 to the vinyl revival of 2026 — the medium has come full circle, but the emotion remains eternal.

Heights Group is taking The Anthem: Vande Mataram to audiences across India and internationally, expanding its reach and celebrating its timeless spirit across generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)