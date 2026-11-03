129th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films Inaugurated at Marwah Studios, Celebrating Emerging Filmmakers from Around the World

Noida, India: The 129th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City. The prestigious festival reaffirmed AAFT’s longstanding commitment to promoting emerging filmmakers, nurturing creative talent, and providing a global platform for new voices in cinema.

The auspicious occasion was graced by distinguished guests, including Mohd. Amin, former Joint Director and Chief of Protocol of the Election Commission of India and now a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party; veteran cine artist Avtar Gill; cine artist and singer Aroon Bakshi; Vishal Sethi, General Secretary Film and Television Producers Association (FTPA); and Keshi Nandan, Co-founder of RIDOJI. They joined Dr. Sandeep Marwah in celebrating the achievements of aspiring filmmakers and the continuing growth of digital cinema.

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A total of 150 short films competed in the festival, with 25 films honoured across different categories in recognition of their creativity, storytelling, technical excellence, and cinematic contribution. The event provided an important opportunity for emerging directors and film professionals to showcase their work and receive encouragement from experienced personalities in the entertainment industry.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah highlighted the extraordinary journey of the AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, describing its 129th edition as a remarkable milestone in film education and the promotion of new talent. He stated that, over the years, the festival had showcased more than 3,000 debut films by 3,000 directors from over 100 countries, creating opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to present their creative visions to a wider audience.

Dr. Marwah emphasized that the festival represents the spirit of learning by doing and provides a launchpad for the next generation of filmmakers. He highlighted its unique distinction as a recurring film festival that has reached its 129th edition, reflecting AAFT’s sustained dedication to cinema, practical education, and international cultural exchange.

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Mohd. Amin appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of cinema as a medium of communication, public awareness, and cultural understanding. He congratulated AAFT for encouraging young talent and creating a platform where creative expression can reach wider audiences.

Aroon Bakshi, known for his contributions to Indian cinema and music, congratulated the participating filmmakers and encouraged them to pursue their artistic ambitions with dedication, discipline, and originality. He emphasized that meaningful storytelling and continuous learning are essential for building a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Vishal Sethi, General Secretary of FTPA, appreciated the festival’s role in bringing filmmakers and media professionals together. He highlighted the importance of platforms that encourage emerging talent, facilitate interaction with experienced professionals, and strengthen the relationship between cinema and the media.

Keshi Nandan, Co-founder of RIDOJI, commended the initiative for encouraging creativity and innovation among young filmmakers. He emphasized the value of providing opportunities for new talent to experiment with ideas, explore digital storytelling, and contribute to the evolving media and entertainment landscape. He presented one scooter to the AAFT being manufactured by his own company.

Veteran actor Avtar Gill also joined the distinguished gathering in celebrating the filmmakers and their creative achievements.

At the conclusion of the programme, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented festival mementoes to all the distinguished guests as a mark of appreciation for their presence and support.

The 129th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films once again demonstrated the institution’s commitment to transforming passion into profession and empowering emerging filmmakers through practical exposure, recognition, and international creative engagement. The festival continues to strengthen the bridge between film education and the professional world, inspiring new generations to contribute to the future of Indian and global cinema.

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