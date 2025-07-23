12BET Goes Crypto with Big Rewards

MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cryptocurrency adoption surges worldwide—driven by landmark legislation and growing investor confidence—12BET, continues to lead in embracing digital innovation. Recent U.S. Congressional moves to pass crypto-focused legislation, alongside India's evolving regulatory stance, mark a global shift toward mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

12BET, a pioneering name in the igaming world since 2007, invites crypto users to experience fast, secure, and flexible transactions through its wide range of supported cryptocurrencies. Players can choose from the widely used USD-pegged stablecoin USDT (Tether), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the community-favorite Dogecoin (DOGE). These crypto-friendly payment options ensure seamless access to 12BET's full entertainment portfolio—meeting the expectations of a new generation of tech-forward players.

"As cryptocurrency continues to reshape how people handle money, we're proud to give our players modern payment options that reflect our values of fairness and transparency," said Rory Anderson, spokesperson for 12BET. "We're building a platform that moves in step with global innovation and player-first features." To celebrate this growing momentum, 12BET is offering all eligible users a spin on their Lucky Wheel, with prizes including an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a 2.5g 999 gold bar, and a DJI Osmo Pocket 3—available for a limited time.

This move comes amid growing global crypto adoption, with recent legislative efforts like the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act in the U.S., and increased regulatory clarity in markets like India. As the global crypto market surpasses $4 trillion, 12BET is doubling down on its mission to deliver a future-ready, player-first gaming experience.

About 12BET: Founded in 2007, 12BET is a pioneering iGaming brand serving players across Europe and Asia for over a decade. Ranking 17th on the eGaming Review's Power 50, 12BET is known for its trusted, kind multilingual support built on the values of sincerity, fairness, and excellence.

