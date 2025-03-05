135 Years of Sport Inspiration: U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Celebration Cup Exhibition and Spring-Summer 25 Fashion Showcase in Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 5: U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sport inspiration as the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) with a spectacular rendezvous in the heart of India's polo capital, Delhi. More than 300 VIP guests attended this milestone event honoring the sport's enduring legacy with an exhilarating exhibition game at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, followed by an exclusive U.S. Polo Assn. Spring-Summer '25 fashion showcase at the luxurious D'Monde Members Club.

As part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s global moment, this grand event united polo enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and cultural tastemakers in an event that paid tribute to the sport's rich heritage and longstanding influence. The highlight of the evening was an intense and action-packed exhibition game, where the USPA India Team, led by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, took on the USPA Global Team with players from around the world in a gripping championship. The final period saw fierce competition, with both teams battling goal for goal, but USPA India ultimately secured victory with a final score of 8-7, edging ahead by one goal.

The Most Valuable Player of the game was HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, whose exceptional performance captivated the audience, while the Best Playing Pony title was awarded to a horse proudly owned by Bk. Jaisal Singh

The USPA India Team featured:

- HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

- Simran Singh Shergill

- Siddhant Sharma

- Bk. Shamsheer Ali

Competing for the USPA Global Team were:

- Nicolas Corti Maderna (Argentina)

- Lance Watson (South Africa)

- Juancle Marambio (Argentina)

- Bk. Jaisal Singh (England/India)

Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman Executive Director of Arvind Limited graced the occasion and threw the ball at the opening of the first chukker. Adding to the authenticity of the experience, renowned U.K.-based polo commentator Karl Ude-Martinez brought the game to life with his expert insights and dynamic storytelling, making it an unforgettable spectacle for attendees.

Following the high-octane game, guests were invited to an exclusive fashion showcase at D'Monde Members Club, where U.S. Polo Assn. unveiled its much-anticipated Spring-Summer '25 collection. Staying true to the brand's DNA, the collection masterfully combined classic polo-inspired silhouettes with contemporary styling, embodying the spirit of both effortless elegance and dynamic sport-inspired fashion. From signature polo shirts and tailored separates to breathable linens and elevated casuals, the collection captured the essence of the sport of polo while catering to the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

The event witnessed an eclectic mix of sports personalities, fashion insiders, cultural tastemakers like Maharaja Narendra Singh of Jaipur and cricketer Nitish Rana, Bollywood glitterati Harshvardhan Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood, Lakshya, and Babil Khan among others. Adding to the glamour were Kalyani Chawla, luxury entrepreneur & tastemaker, Samarth & Sameer Kasliwal of the Gem Palace; Priya Paul & Sethu Vaidyanathan of The Park hotels.

"This 135th Anniversary celebration is a testament to the USPA's legacy in fostering the sport of polo while embracing the future," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries. "Bringing together the thrill of the game with a U.S. Polo Assn. global fashion showcase in a city as vibrant as Delhi underscores our mission to celebrate the authenticity of our global brand and the accessibility of the sport of polo and the brand, both on and off field."

"India has always been an important market for us. Today, it is the fastest growing market for U.S. Polo Assn. globally and the brand continues to see very strong momentum. This very special event is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to further building our strong presence here," Prince added.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director & CEO of Arvind Fashions Ltd., said, "The sport of polo is deeply rooted in India's history, and continues to inspire our consumers. The U.S. Polo Assn. brand seamlessly blends tradition with modern style, and the launch of the Spring-Summer '25 collection in this historic setting is a tribute to the sport's timeless appeal. We are thrilled to be part of this grand global anniversary celebration."

"Celebrating 135 years of sports inspiration is not just about marking a milestone--it's about honoring a legacy that blends the heritage of the sport of polo with a contemporary fashion sensibility. We take pride in bringing the spirit to India through fashion that reflects the sport's energy and legacy. With this celebration, we are inviting consumers and sports fans across India to become a part of this rich legacy of the sport of polo and celebrate the greatest story of sport and fashion," said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India

With Delhi as a key market, this event is a pivotal moment in U.S. Polo Assn.'s year-long global celebrations, which include major activations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Fans of the sport and brand enthusiasts will continue to be engaged with the 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection and through in-store experiences, digital activations, inspired by the sport's dynamic legacy.

Stay connected and follow the journey at uspoloassn.in and on social media @USPoloAssnIndia for more updates on the 135th Anniversary celebrations.

About U. S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassn.in or uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn and @uspoloassnindia

About Arvind Fashions Limited

Arvind Fashions Ltd. is India's number-one casual and denim retailer, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across sub-categories and price points. Arvind Fashions houses a number of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine.

