14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum Concludes in Guwahati, Uniting Global Leaders and Communities to Shape the Region’s Future

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 4: The 14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum (EHNF) 2026, organised by Balipara Foundation from 30 October to 3 November, concluded in Guwahati after five days of cross-sectoral dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration, bringing together international experts, policymakers, conservationists, researchers, academic institutions, corporate leaders and community representatives.

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Held under the overarching theme The Future of the Third Pole and the Eastern Himalaya, the Forum explored the interconnected challenges shaping the region’s ecological and developmental future, recognising the need to bring together scientific knowledge, community experience, institutional expertise and responsible economic investment.

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In a distinctive multi-institutional format, the five-day Forum travelled across five leading academic institutions, with each day dedicated to a critical dimension of the Eastern Himalayan landscape. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) hosted discussions on Communities, Culture and Indigenous Futures, exploring indigenous identities, traditional knowledge and cultural inheritance. Cotton University followed with Forests and Biodiversity, bringing together conservationists, researchers and community practitioners to discuss biodiversity protection and community-led conservation. At IIT Guwahati, discussions centred on Water and Energy, examining Himalayan river systems, hydropower development, energy transitions and ecological vulnerabilities. Gauhati University hosted conversations on Sustainable Land Futures, focusing on regenerative landscapes, wetlands and sustainable land governance. The Forum concluded at Assam Royal Global University with Green Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, exploring the role of green enterprises, sustainable supply chains and climate-smart economic models.

The Forum witnessed participation from several internationally recognised conservationists and environmental leaders, including renowned forest canopy scientist Dr. Margaret “Meg” Lowman, popularly known as Canopy Meg; Heidi Riddle, Vice-Chair of the IUCN SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group; and Dr. Khyne U. Mar, Veterinarian and Conservation Biologist. Dr. Balakrishna Pisupati, Country Head, UNEP India, also joined the discussions, alongside Dr. Barkha Subba, 2026 Whitley Award winner, recognised for her work on Himalayan salamander conservation. International academic representation included delegates from Kagawa University and Kyushu University in Japan, alongside experts and institutions from across the Eastern Himalayan region and beyond.

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An important continuity from the 13th edition was the Forum’s focus on Asian elephant conservation. Following the launch of the Asian Elephant Secretariat at EHNF 2025, the 14th edition hosted dedicated elephant roundtables and panel discussions, bringing together conservationists, researchers and institutional representatives to deliberate on habitat connectivity, human-elephant conflict, landscape conservation and the need for stronger regional and transboundary cooperation.

A key component of this year’s Forum was also the organisation of five thematic Policy Stakeholder Consultations, aligned with the five institutional themes. These consultations brought together policymakers, government representatives, researchers, civil society organisations, industry stakeholders and practitioners to identify policy gaps, emerging priorities and opportunities for coordinated action. The consultations are envisioned as the foundation for a Policy White Paper emerging from EHNF 2026, consolidating recommendations and actionable insights to inform continued engagement with government departments, institutions and other stakeholders. The objective is to carry forward the conversations beyond the Forum and contribute to a stronger policy landscape for the Eastern Himalaya.

The diversity of participation reflected the Forum’s commitment to bridging research, policy and industry. Institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, IIT Bombay, Bombay Natural History Society, World Resources Institute, Wetlands International South Asia, Development Alternatives, WWF-India and TREE Foundation participated alongside international research networks and conservation organisations. Corporate and industry participation included Tata Steel Foundation, Tata Power, Starbucks India, Tata Coffee, JSW Energy and Numaligarh Refinery Limited, among others.

The discussions on water and energy also brought together perspectives from UNEP, the India Himalayan River Basin Council, Washington State Department of Ecology, Prasari and FREMAA, while the concluding conversations on green innovation and entrepreneurship featured organisations including Development Alternatives, WWF-India and Systemiq.

Across the five days, a central message emerged: conservation and development cannot be pursued in isolation. Strengthening community participation, recognising indigenous knowledge, protecting biodiversity, ensuring responsible infrastructure development and creating sustainable economic opportunities must form part of an integrated approach to the region’s future.

At the concluding discussions, an important perspective on sustainable investment was emphasised: the success of an investment should not be measured merely by the amount of capital announced, but by what it leaves behind, stronger local enterprises, reliable suppliers, skills, and sustainable livelihoods.

Since its inception in 2013, EHNF has evolved into a platform connecting local realities with global perspectives. The 14th edition further strengthened this role by creating spaces for institutions, communities, businesses and policymakers to engage across disciplines and work towards shared ecological and developmental priorities.

As the Forum concludes, Balipara Foundation reiterates its commitment to advancing the Naturenomics™ movement and strengthening collaborative approaches that place nature, communities and sustainable economies at the centre of the Eastern Himalaya’s future.

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