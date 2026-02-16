DT
PT
Home / Business / 14th Global Festival of Journalism &amp; AVGC Noida 2026 Opens with Historic Global Participation

14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 Opens with Historic Global Participation

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16: In an extraordinary celebration of media, creativity, and global unity, the 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 was inaugurated with unmatched grandeur at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, drawing a massive gathering of thousands on the historic occasion of International Journalism Day, observed annually on 12th February.

The prestigious festival was inaugurated by eminent personalities including Sanjeev Paliwal, Senior Journalist from Sahitya Aaj Tak; Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament; veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar; media strategic advisor Amitabh Srivastava; Ilie Surulescu from the Embassy of Romania; Ravi Kant Mittal, Editor-in-Chief IBC24 News; and K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul of the Union of Comoros.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of ICMEI, formally initiated the festival with a powerful narration of the formation of the International Journalism Centre, the declaration of International Journalism Day on 12th February, and the remarkable journey of the Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Marwah proudly declared: "The 14th Global Festival of Journalism has now emerged as the biggest academic show of journalism in the world. With more than 33 events in three days, participation from 92 countries, and over 100 distinguished speakers from India and abroad, this festival stands as the most vibrant and dynamic celebration of journalism globally." He lauded the relentless efforts of faculty, staff, and students whose dedication transformed the campus into a global media hub.

Hon'ble MP Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera praised the initiative, emphasizing the role of responsible journalism in strengthening democracy and national development. Sanjeev Paliwal highlighted the power of ethical reporting and evolving media narratives. Vimal Kumar spoke about the growing influence of sports journalism and its impact on national pride. Cdr. K.L. Ganju appreciated the global cultural participation and diplomatic engagement fostered by the festival. Amitabh Srivastava underscored the importance of strategic media communication in the digital age.

The ceremony concluded with Dr. Sandeep Marwah presenting the prestigious Global Excellence Awards to distinguished journalists in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the field. The inauguration was followed by a series of vibrant exhibitions including a Photography Exhibition, Painting Exhibition, Furniture Exhibition, and the dedicated AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics) Wing -- showcasing innovation, creativity, and the future of digital storytelling.

With unmatched international participation and record-breaking engagement, the 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 has once again positioned Noida as the global capital of academic journalism celebrations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

