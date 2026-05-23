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Home / Business / 1500 models displayed at Spring 2026 Semester End Exhibition organized by School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University, Vadodara

1500 models displayed at Spring 2026 Semester End Exhibition organized by School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University, Vadodara

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Updated At : 12:16 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Spring 2026 Semester End Exhibition organized by School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University, Vadodara

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 23: The Spring 2026 Semester End Exhibition, organized by the School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), Navrachana University, showcases the work of three design programmes: Bachelor of Architecture (BArch.), BDesign (Interior), and BDesign (Product Design and Visual Communication). Around 500 students’ works are displayed in this Spring Semester Exhibition, commemorating their four-month-long journey of learning in areas focused on studio, design, construction, history, visualization, representation, theory, research, workshops, electives, and more. Approximately 1,500 models and around 2,000 drawings are on display, celebrating design and architecture.

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Notable projects on display include the upcycling and recycling of everyday materials, introducing the idea of ‘repurposing’ raw materials into usable, environment-friendly products. Another project is anchored in sensitizing students to designing ecologically responsive architecture in ecologically sensitive areas. The exhibited work also showcases projects addressing issues and complexities in urban areas, such as the lack of public spaces for communities, missing footpaths, and more. These projects have cultivated ideas around designing public spaces between and around buildings, emphasizing the improvement of the quality of public spaces.

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“This year’s Spring Semester Exhibition showcases excellent work undertaken by our students of SEDA, exhibiting some of the finest and most relevant projects of our time,” said Smt. Tejal Amin, Chairperson, Navrachana Education Society.

“Through students’ works, it is evident that the projects undertaken this semester have generated curiosity, everyday awareness, and sensitivity towards repurposing, ecology, society, and people-centric public spaces,” said Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost, Navrachana University and Dean, SEDA.

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This exhibition will open on Wednesday, 20th May, at 5:30 pm and will remain open to the public on Thursday, 21st May 2026, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. A guest lecture by Venkat Srinivasan, founding member and co-director of the Milli Archives Foundation, Bangalore, has also been organized on 20th May 2026. The exhibition presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring students intending to join design programmes to gain better insight into the type of work undertaken in these programmes.

For more information - https://nuv.ac.in/schools/environmental-design-and-architecture/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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