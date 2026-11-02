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Home / Business / 16 Alpha Appoints 22-Year-Old Priyanshu Priyank, Making Him India's Youngest Fund Manager

16 Alpha Appoints 22-Year-Old Priyanshu Priyank, Making Him India's Youngest Fund Manager

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PTI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

16 Alpha has appointed Priyanshu Priyank as Fund Manager of 16 Alpha Alternatives Technologies Fund, making him India’s youngest fund manager at 22. The appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to empowering exceptional young investment talent.

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Founded by Pushan Jain, 16 Alpha launched its first SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund in February 2025. Following its success, the firm launched its second fund in August 2026.

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According to the firm, both funds have outperformed their benchmark indices since inception, with risk management and capital preservation central to their strategies. Its investment philosophy centres on systematic, data-driven processes, using rules and quantitative research to reduce human bias and subjectivity in investment decisions.

Priyanshu’s appointment reinforces 16 Alpha’s belief that young talent should be at the forefront of innovation, developing original investment ideas and translating research into disciplined strategies. The firm continues to build an investment culture grounded in evidence and independent thinking.

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16 Alpha Appoints 22-Year-Old Priyanshu Priyank, Making Him India’s Youngest Fund Manager

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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