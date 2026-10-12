16-Year-Old Sharanya Kheruka’s Book on Maharashtra’s Para-Athletes Earns Recognition from PCI President Devendra Jhajharia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: In a remarkable achievement at a very young age, Ms. Sharanya Kheruka has earned recognition from Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), for her book, Living Histories: Stories of Maharashtra’s Paralympians. The book brings to light the inspiring yet often untold stories of Maharashtra’s para-athletes to a wider audience, documenting their journeys of courage, determination and perseverance against the odds. The recognition took place in the presence of Satyanarayana, Director of PCI, and para-athletes Sukant Kadam and Sandip Sanjay Sargar, whose inspiring journeys feature in the book.

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Behind every medal is a journey that few get to see—of painful setbacks, difficult choices, relentless training, moments of doubt and the courage to begin again. Living Histories brings these individual stories to life, capturing how para-athletes have confronted personal and physical challenges, overcome obstacles and gone on to represent India on the global stage. Despite their extraordinary achievements and international medals, many of these athletes remain relatively unknown, with their struggles and triumphs yet to reach the wider public.

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Having grown up in Mumbai, Sharanya was surprised to discover the inspiring journeys of accomplished para-athletes from Maharashtra whose stories remained largely unknown. This realisation inspired her to bring their stories of courage, determination and achievement to young readers, making them role models for the next generation.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Living Histories, Sharanya Kheruka said , “Sport has always been a huge part of my life, and a sporting injury changed the way I looked at setbacks. When I spoke to these incredible Paralympians and listened to their stories, I was deeply moved by their courage, gratitude and determination to keep pursuing their dreams despite the challenges they had faced. I was amazed that so many of these athletes had represented India and won medals on the global stage, yet such few people knew their stories. I began to wonder how many other children were equally unaware of their journeys. This inspired me to write the book to bring their stories to young readers and show them that even in the face of adversity, there is courage to be found, obstacles to overcome and dreams worth pursuing.”

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Featuring athletes such as Sukant Kadam and Sandip Sanjay Sargar, the book explores the very different paths that have shaped their sporting journeys. From finding their way into para sports to navigating limited opportunities, personal hardships and demanding training routines, their stories reveal the perseverance behind their achievements. Each account offers a glimpse into the determination required not only to compete but also to keep believing in oneself when the path forward is uncertain.

Through Living Histories, Sharanya hopes to shift the focus beyond medals and podium finishes to the people behind them. By bringing these stories to children and young readers, she aims to make Maharashtra’s para-athletes more visible and inspire a generation to look beyond limitations, recognise courage in its many forms and understand that extraordinary journeys often begin with the decision not to give up.

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