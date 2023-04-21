17 crore new LPG connections in nine years

A record 17 crore new LPG connections helped double the cooking gas consumer base to 31.26 crore in the last nine years, ushering in clean fuel in millions of households across the country, official data showed on Thursday
The active domestic LPG consumers have increased from 14.52 crore in April 2014 to 31.36 crore as of March 2023.
