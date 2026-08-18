17 YEARS OF PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP TRUST POWERS ACADEMIC BY FOREVER52

Makeup artists from the Middle East, the USA, Europe, Russia and Brazil are testing and reviewing the new education-led professional makeup range.

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New Delhi, August 2026: Academic by Forever52 is emerging as one of the most talked-about new concepts in professional makeup education—bringing together international-quality formulations, practical products for artist vanities and pricing that has surprised makeup professionals around the world. The range is backed by Forever52’s 17 years of experience in the global professional makeup industry. During this time, the brand has worked closely with makeup artists, educators, students and beauty professionals across international markets.

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This experience helped Forever52 understand one of the biggest challenges faced by emerging artists: professional makeup education requires more than learning techniques. Students also need a complete and reliable vanity to practise, work with clients and begin earning.

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Academic by Forever52 was created to address this gap.

It is an education-led professional makeup range featuring foundations, concealers, powders, bronzers, preparation products and makeup fixers. The collection offers practical shade options and professional formulas at prices designed to make vanity building more accessible.

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Since its introduction, makeup artists from the Middle East, the USA, Europe, Russia and Brazil have been trying, testing and reviewing the products. Their content explores product quality, texture, formulation, coverage, shade performance, blendability and suitability for professional use. However, one of the biggest talking points has been the pricing.

Several artists have expressed surprise that professional-quality products developed by an established international beauty brand can be offered at such accessible prices. Some have even asked the question: “How is this possible?” The answer lies in Forever52’s experience, product-development knowledge and long-standing understanding of what professional artists genuinely need.

“Trust is not created through one campaign or one product. It is built over years of consistently listening to makeup artists and developing products that perform in professional environments,” said Rajat Aggarwal, CEO of Future Makeup.

“Academic by Forever52 is the next chapter of that trust. We have used our experience to create a range that students can learn with, professionals can work with and emerging artists can afford while building their careers.” The Academic range represents a new direction within the makeup education market. Rather than focusing only on courses and techniques, it recognises that access to the right products is an important part of professional training.

The concept brings product education, practical vanity building and professional performance together under one platform. It allows aspiring artists to understand different textures, formulations, shades and applications while working with products developed for real professional requirements. Behind Academic is Forever52—the professional beauty brand positioned as “Bharat ki makeup artists ki pehli pasand.” Backed by Future Makeup (India) Pvt. Ltd., Forever52 has built its credibility through 17 years of professional makeup experience, international product development and a strong relationship with the global makeup artist community.

Academic by Forever52 now brings this global knowledge to the next generation of Indian artists—helping them learn professionally, build their vanities responsibly and begin their journey towards creative and financial independence.

About Academic by Forever52 Academic by Forever52 is an education-led professional makeup range created for students, emerging artists and working makeup professionals. Developed using Forever52’s 17 years of global professional beauty experience, the range combines professional formulations, practical shade options and accessible pricing.

About Forever52 Forever52 is a Dubai based international professional makeup brand trusted by makeup artists, beauty educators and consumers across global markets. In India, the brand is represented by Future Makeup (India) Pvt. Ltd. and is positioned as “Bharat ki makeup artists ki pehli pasand.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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